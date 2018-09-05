Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: Pfizer Axes Drug, Merck's Approvals, Bayer's Green Light

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

Pfizer Dumps DMD Drug After Trial Failures

News: Recently, Pfizer (PFE) announced that it had failed two studies treating patients with duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) using domagrozumab. One trial was a safety and efficacy study and the second trial was an open-label extension study. The phase 2 study known as B5161002 failed to achieve the primary endpoint. The primary endpoint was looking for the mean change in baseline in 4 Stair Climb (measured in seconds) following one year of treatment with domagrozumab compared to placebo. Unfortunately, domagrozumab failed to meet this endpoint. Upon further review of the phase 2 study and the open label study, Pfizer decided that it would stop this program entirely.

Analysis: In my opinion, Pfizer will still be alright because it still has two other options. For starters, domagrozumab was shown to be safe. What that means is that the company can still explore this monoclonal antibody in other muscle wasting diseases if it chooses to do so. What I believe is that even though a drug fails for one indication, there is always a chance it could work in another. Secondly, Pfizer is still in the DMD game even without domagrozumab. That's because it has another option to treat DMD with its gene therapy product. This is a gene therapy product known as PF-06939926, which is being developed to treat patients with DMD. Gene therapy being a promising form of treatment, this may end up working out better. That remains to be seen, but that doesn't mean there won't be any competition in place. Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) is also working on its microdystrophin gene therapy product known as AAVrh74.MHCK7.micro-Dystrophin. Still, it is good to see that Pfizer has another shot on goal for DMD. That means the failure of domagrozumab in DMD will not cripple it.

Merck Obtains FDA Approval For HIV Drugs

News: Recently, Merck (MRK) announced that it had received FDA approval for two HIV drugs. These drugs are Delstrigo and Pifeltro, respectively. Both were approved to treat adult HIV-1 patients who had not received any prior antiretroviral therapies. Delstrigo is an HIV drug that is a triple-combination drug. It consists of doravirine, lamivudine, and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate. Pifeltro is a non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor, and will be used in combination with other current therapies for HIV. The FDA approvals for both products were made possible because of positive results in phase 3 studies, known as DRIVE FORWARD and DRIVE AHEAD, respectively. Both of these studies showed that each respective drug proved to be non-inferior to its respective counterpart.

Analysis: This is good news for Merck as it continues to expand its HIV market presence. However, it still does not mean that it will be able to compete against the heavyweights in the HIV space. For instance, Gilead Sciences (GILD) is still likely going to be the market leader. On top of that, there is another competitor that has made a name for itself in the HIV space, and that is GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). The biggest problem for Merck is that its HIV franchise has been declining. Back in 2016, it was able to obtain up to $1.4 billion in sales for this sector. Then in 2017 there was a drop, and that is when the sales declined to $1.2 billion. It will be tough for Merck to make a comeback, but hopefully, the FDA approvals of these HIV drugs can help.

Bayer Obtains FDA Approval For Hemophilia A Treatment

News: Recently, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) announced that it had received FDA approval for a Hemophilia A treatment known as Jivi. It was approved as a prophylactic regimen for previously treated adults and adolescents age 12 or older with Hemophilia A. Patients take the treatment twice a week and then one dose every 5 days thereafter. If their bleeding episodes are shown to be stable, then the dose can be adjusted further. In addition, the drug was also approved for on demand Hemophilia A treatment and for the perioperative management of bleeding. The FDA approval was made possible, thanks to positive results from the phase 2/3 study known as PROTECT VIII.

Analysis: In my opinion, this is good news for patients that will have a new form of treatment to help control their bleeding episodes. Best part of all is that Jivi can be used as an on-demand form of treatment for surgeries as well. Bayer has been doing quite well for itself because this is the third FDA-approved drug for Hemophilia A. This approval will add to Bayer's existing portfolio for its Hemophilia franchise, but that doesn't mean there aren't competitors in line for potential approval as well. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) is looking to obtain FDA approval for its drug Hemlibra to treat adults and children with Hemophilia A without Factor VIII inhibitors. Roche's PDUFA date is set for October 4, 2018. A green light for Hemlibra will definitely not be good news for Bayer.

