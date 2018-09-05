The Nasdaq 100 And Russell 2000 ETFs Are In Bull Market Territory, The Spiders ETF Is An 'Inflating Parabolic Bubble'

The Transports ETF ended August up 15.9% since its 2018 low and is just 1.5% below its all-time high set in August.

The Diamonds ETF ended August as the laggard, up just 11.4% since its 2018 low and 2.3% below its January all-time high.

The Spiders ETF ended August up 14.8% from its 2018 low, but its weekly slow stochastic reading is in an “inflating parabolic bubble”.

With gains of 24.3% and 21.4% since their 2018 lows, the QQQ’s and Russell 200 ETFs ended August in bull market territory.

Today, I will show daily charts and the key value levels, pivots and risky levels.

Here’s Today’s Scorecard

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The Diamonds ETF ended August with a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $254.43. Its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 88.47, well above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

The daily chart for Diamonds shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $251.91 and $248.41, respectively, as well as above my monthly, annual and semiannual value levels of $253.81, $246.52 and $243.29, respectively. My quarterly risky level of $264.99 is below the all-time intraday high of $265.93 set on Jan. 26. To reach bull market territory, DIA needs to trade above $279.84.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The Spiders ETF ended August with a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $283.47. A warning continues as SPY has a 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading above 90.00 at 92.10 as an “inflating parabolic bubble”.

The daily chart for Spiders shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $281.12 and $272.72, respectively, as well as above my monthly, annual and semiannual value levels of $285.45, $276.34 and $270.84, respectively. My quarterly risky level at $288.57 pivot and weekly risky level at $293,60 straddle the all-time intraday high of $291.7 set on Aug. 29. To reach bull market territory SPY needs to trade above $303.50.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The Nasdaq 100 QQQ ETF ended August with a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $180.24.

The daily chart for QQQs shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $178.81 and $167.70, respectively, and well above my semiannual and annual value levels of $169.40 and $156.14, respectively. My quarterly pivot is $183.98 versus the all-time intraday high of $187.53 set on Aug. 30. My weekly and monthly risky levels are $187.16 and $188.50, respectively. QQQ is in bull market territory 21.4% above its Feb. 9 low of $150.13.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

The Transports ETF ended August with a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $199.24.

The daily chart for the transports shows the ETF above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages of $196.20 and $191.95, respectively, and above my semiannual value level of $181.19. When the stock traded to its all-time intraday high of $206.90 on Aug. 21, the ETF was above my annual pivot of $204.61. My quarterly risky level is $215.57. To reach bull market territory, IYT needs to trade above $211.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

The small caps ETF ended August with a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $168.63.

The daily chart for the Russell 2000 ETF shows that the ETF is well above 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages at $167.82 and $158.80, respectively. My annual and semiannual pivots are $165.04 and $154.04, respectively, with my quarterly risky level above the chart at $177.79. IWM set its all-time intraday high of $173.39 on Aug. 31 and is in bull market territory 21.4% above its Feb. 9 low of $142.50.

