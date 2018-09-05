Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Investors May Change Again Their Focus To Safer Assets

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Now that these products have grabbed our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

Trade turmoil continues to shake up investors. It looks like the market participants are worried about the situation and some of them changed their focus to safer assets. On Friday, the US Treasury yields slipped due to the still unsigned deal with Canada and the possibility of additional levies on Chinese goods. Currently, the 10-year Treasury yield remains far away from the psychological level of 3%.

Source: CNBC.com, US 10-Year yields

Usually, such kind of concerns among the investors have a positive impulse on the municipal bond CEFs. Еven these facts were not enough for the price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) to finish the week in green territory. On a weekly basis, the main benchmark fell by $0.11 and finished the Friday session at $108.91.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they can find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Weekly Charts

1. Funds traded at discount and Z-score less than -1.40 points

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Funds traded at discount and yield on NAV above 5%

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Top 10 price change %

Source: CEFConnect.com

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, several funds announced their regular dividends:

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals (NYSE:LEO) - $0.0350 per share

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:DSM) - $0.0350 per share

Dreyfus Municipal Income (NYSEMKT:DMF) - $0.0350 per share

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Sorting by lowest Z-score, we find out that we have many statistically undervalued funds in the sector. It is an appropriate indicator to see how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. As you notice, all of the funds provide us with a satisfying statistical edge. Therefore, I usually try to combine the Z-score indicator with an attractive discount in order to review some of the participants as potential "Buy" candidates.

The average 1-year Z-score in the sector is -0.39 point. The last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was -0.52 point.

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above are the closed-end funds sorted by their highest Z-score. The main aim here is to show us which of the funds are statistically overpriced at the moment. Ideally, to find a reasonable "Sell" candidate, we would like to have a statistical edge accompanied by a premium. Еxcept for PIMCO funds, we have several participants with a satisfying Z-score. Unfortunately, they are still traded at a discount and they do not meet my criteria to review them as potential "Short" candidates.

Over the past week, the Alliance California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AKP) continued its strong performance and increased its price by $0.19. Its Z-score has increased to 3.40 points, and this fund is our undisputed leader of the week. I am eager to see whether it can be traded at a premium in the next several weeks.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Alliance California Municipal Income Fund

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

All of the funds above have the needed fundamental and statistical quality to be reviewed as potential "Longs". It may be worth it to spend some time on a deeper analysis of them and to consider if they deserve to be part of your portfolio.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -8.15%, and we do not observe any significant change on a weekly basis.

Last time, we discussed the Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:NBW) and I shared my thoughts on it. Over the past week, the fund has increased its price by $0.11, and it currently takes the ninth position of the ranking.

In the face of the BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH), we have a new leader of the table. Definitely, we observe an attractive discount, but a drawback here is its relatively low average daily volume of 5,000 shares. Therefore, as an active trader, I will restrain myself from considering any involvement in the fund.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

Once again, we see the market's willingness to pay more for PIMCO funds than their net asset values. My personal opinion is that if you want to short a PIMCO fund, you need to have a strong statistical or fundamental logic behind your trade.

A trade which I shared with you was the arbitrage between the PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) and the Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK). Over the past few weeks, the spread between their prices has narrowed, but I think there is still potential in this trade. Of course, for every arbitrage trade, you need to estimate precisely your holding costs of the positions.

Source: YCharts, PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds with the highest return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return for the past five years is 7.05%.

I suppose you have noticed the domination of the funds sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company. Probably, the table above is the answer to the question: Why are market participants willing to pay a premium for PIMCO funds?

6. Highest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on price is 4.76%, and the average yield on net asset value is 4.38%.

Below on the chart, I plotted the yields of funds from the sector with a discount of more than 10% and a Z-score less than -1.20 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

From a leverage perspective, we have six closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero. The average effective leverage of the sector is 35.6%. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, and be sure it is included in your analysis.

Conclusion

MUB recovered its price over the past months, but the renewed bets on a stronger economy and higher inflation could affect the prices in the sector. Definitely, the change in interest rates will play a role. Compared to the previous year, the discounts of closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean-reversion trade in these products.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 9/02/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

