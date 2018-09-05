WTI Daily Rewind 04Sep18: False Buyside Breakout Above Last Week's Balance

In this article, we examine the significant daily order flow and market structure driving WTI price action.

04 September 2018:

As noted in Friday’s WTI Daily, last week’s buy-side phase reflected weakening strength in tick range, volume, and buy-side delta. Weakening of internals within a trend (often referred to as divergence) often alert to potential trend changes. WTI Crude, in its inimitable way, often changes tack with sound and fury. Today’s auction showed structural indication of sell excess (71.40s-71.29s) following the buy-side breakout above the prior multi-day balance (70.50s-69.53s). The development of excess generally indicates the halting of a trend (in this case buy-side). While the punditry was heralding hurricanes and geopolitical shortages as the fundamental justification for higher prices, the market structure and order flow were showing a stopping point high was developing within the market generated data.

Buying interest emerged into Monday’s London auction, 70.20s, as a buy-side breakout developed through last week’s balance. Price discovery higher developed, achieving the stopping point high, 71.40s, at/near Sharedata’s 1st standard deviation high (1SDH) target for Monday. This statistical resistance resided within early July’s micro-supply area. Self-similar (fractal) selling interest emerged there late in the London auction. This sell-side event halted the buy-side imbalance phase into the NY Open.

Selling interest continued early in the NY auction as long liquidation developed back into last week’s balance, achieving a stopping point, 69.68s. Buying interest emerged there, halting the sell-side auction, developing balance, 69.68s-70.38s. Selling interest now emerged at the prior buy-side breakout area ahead of the NY close, settling at 69.87s. A structural sell spike developed following the NY close, 69.85s-69.08s, as a flush of the limit order book developed.

Looking ahead, the market has formed a stopping point high, 71.40s, within the context of a false breakout above the prior balance, 70.50s-69.53s. The market has traded through the prior balance and probed below it. Structural damage has been done to the buy-side imbalance begun in mid-August at 64.42s. The response to supply clusters now overhead, 69.80s-70.30s/71s-71.30s, is now key. Failure of the buy-side to auction back through those areas and the high, 71.40s, will imply potential for further price discovery lower. Alternatively, sell-side failure at those areas will indicate the current sell-side auction is predominantly an adjustment of long inventory. As always, sufficient consensus must develop (generally 15-20k contacts within a high-volume node) before meaningful directional trade can ensue.

As noted in the last week’s WTI Weekly, seasonal price weakness in confluence with continued extreme bullish posture in the Managed Money posture suggest headwinds for WTI Price trading beyond the key supply cluster overhead (72s-75s). Near-term, the market structure (sell excess amidst a false breakout) and order flow provide the empirical insight into the developing sell-side potential while price and the financial press advertise the high as a buying opportunity.

