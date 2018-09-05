Fat-Pitch Catalyzed. What's Next For Brookfield Property Partners?

Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) acquisition of General Growth Properties gave us a chance to execute a merger pricing trade. We were also able to take advantage of a deep rift in the options market stemming from the extremely high borrowing costs for shorting BPY stock. Specifically, we had sold the $20 March Puts on BPY.

The fact that this was due mainly because of the high cost of borrowing was seen as post acquisition the put prices dropped like a stone. In fact with BPY trading at identical levels to where we sold the put initially, we were able to close the puts out at $1.45 in just a month. Considering the risked capital of $1,660/option, this represented a 11.75% gain in one month or an annualized 141% gain.

Why we closed out the option

We think BPY remains a good security from the long side but if we want to take the risk of losing money, we need to have the upside of making money. If you went directly long BPY, you would also get two dividends of 32 cents each until March. That means by selling the at the money put, you are really getting only a 81 cent premium. That is now inadequate for what is a medium risk stock. Again, we are optimistic on the stock...just that premiums are not worth it here. If we underwrite insurance, we expect to get paid for it, and when it falls below what we think we should get paid, we close out.

The new and improved BPY?

BPY concluded the acquisition and announced the details as follows.

Results of the elections by holders of GGP common stock for the pre-closing dividend in connection with the transactions were announced on August 23, 2018. The payment date for the pre-closing dividend was August 27, 2018. The aggregate amount of cash that is payable to security holders in the transactions is $9,250,000,000, including $8,944,556,815 in the pre-closing dividend, $200,000,000, or $0.312 on a per share basis, as merger consideration, and the remainder to holders of GGP restricted stock and holders of securities in GGP’s operating partnership. Approximately 110 million limited partnership units of BPY were issued in the transactions (inclusive of approximately 21.3 million BPY units issued to Brookfield Asset Management at a price of $23.50 per unit), and approximately 160 million Class A shares of (BPR) were outstanding at the closing. In connection with the closing of the transactions, GGP’s existing common stock and Series A preferred stock were delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

Prior to conclusion of GGP's integration, BPY also released their second quarter results. While funds from operations (FFO) per unit declined, that was mainly due to a $40 million one time legal settlement gain recorded last year. Excluding that FFO was 31 cents/share.

Source: BPY Q2-2018 supplemental

Realized gains were strong again this quarter and year to date gains could have funded the BPY distribution single handedly. BPY also reported IFRS value of $31.23/share and that value represents a 55% upside from current levels.

Considering that GGP was acquired significantly under its IFRS value and done partly using BPY stock which was and is trading below its IFRS value, we expect the two items to offset each other and hence IFRS value/share to be little changed next quarter. So the stock is generating significant amounts of FFO in realized gains plus a core FFO that is rising, why is this not a table-pounding buy?

Leverage in nosebleed territory

Following this equity weighted acquisition and the transfer of GGP debt, BPY's debt to EBITDA metrics will still be rather stratospheric and border on 13.5X debt to EBITDA. There are some reasons for this. The first being the development and opportunistic investments which don't generate EBITDA on a regular basis.

The second reason is the incredibly high quality properties that BPY acquires and owns. Wait, that increases leverage? Yes it does...if BPY wants to use leverage to generate returns. On its core office portfolio, the cap rate is 4.6%. BPY is financing debt on that portfolio at about 4%. This minute gap between the cost of debt and the cap rate on the portfolio requires a lot of leverage to move the needle. Let's demonstrate this with an example. Let's assume you buy a property at 4.6% cap rate or one with a 8% cap rate. You do this all in cash. This is what your NOI and FFO would be.

Source: Author's calculations

NOI and FFO are identical as you have no debt. Now assume you decide to lever up and use an equal amount of debt at 4% to buy a property twice the size.

In the first case, because of the small gap between cap rate and interest rates, your boost is just 13%, while in the second case, it is 50%! In fact, to get the same boost to FFO, you would have to lever up a lot more.

BPY is not leveraged to the extent we have shown above as the cap rates on its other properties are much higher, but even then, the debt to EBITDA is much higher than any comparative.

Conclusion

BPY has long term fixed rate debt and an ability to develop and sell properties at pretty large gains. It is using significant leverage but the average lease length is also extremely high. Overall, we like it here and we believe the combination of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and the quality of its underlying portfolio give it a place in our portfolio. The big discount to NAV is also a buffer and we think BPY's leverage will trend down in 12-24 months. We do think this is a higher risk stock and hence closed out our puts when they no longer compensated us for the risk.

For more analysis such as this, alongside real-time alerts to sell insurance (puts) to panicked investors and lottery tickets (calls) to euphoric investors, please consider a subscription to our marketplace service Wheel Of Fortune.

About "Wheel Of Fortune"

Wheel of Fortune is a leading and comprehensive marketplace service dedicated to picking the best risk-adjusted opportunities in stocks, bonds, ETFs, and CEFs. We look for securities from an income and capital appreciation standpoint and focus primarily on managing risk in trades. We use options frequently to minimize risk and enhance returns.

We invite readers to have a closer look at our investment strategy and our best current picks. For more information, click here.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Seeking Alpha has changed its policies. Previously "following" someone required a ritualistic commitment and an offering of not less than 4 oxen or 3 breeding horses. Now, all it takes is one click! If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.