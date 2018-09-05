Cenovus: The Great Value Of The Oil Sands Assets

As the hedges expire, the oil sands production will generate important free cash flow at current prices and costs.

Despite the depressed WCS prices, the oil sands assets present much better economics than the Deep Basin assets.

My previous article valued the Deep Basin assets. This article focuses on the oil sands.

In my previous article, I provided my value of the Deep Basin assets. This article covers the oil sands assets.

With the current discrepancy between oil and gas prices, the oil sands assets represent most of the company's revenue.

Also, Cenovus (CVE) can operate these oil sands assets with a profit at current depressed WCS prices. And as hedges expire, the free cash flow generation will become obvious.

Image source: jp26jp via Pixabay

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Oil sands assets and costs

The table below from the Q2 2018 results shows that the oil sands represent about 75% of the company's upstream production.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

With 75% of the production, the oil sands assets generated more than 93% of the revenue from the upstream activities during Q2 2018. This high share of revenue is due to the current depressed gas environment the Deep Basin assets are exposed to. In parallel, WCS prices improved.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

The table below details the netbacks realized by both oil sands assets the company owns

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

The comparison YoY is not relevant because the company acquired the remaining 50% of these assets during Q2 2017.

The management expects the royalty rate for the Christina Lake assets will reach the same level as Foster Creek's royalty rate. Thus, when calculating the costs, I will assume a 8-10% royalty rate for both areas.

The company reported DD&A at about C$10.16 for H1 2018. As a result, Cenovus operated the oil sands assets at a loss for the first half of the year.

But we can see in the table above the negative C$19/boe hedging position during Q2 2018. For the rest of the year and beyond, the hedging position will be decreasing. In 2019, hedges will cover only about 5% of the expected oil sands production, as shown below.

Source: Corporate presentation August 2018

And during H1 2018, the company has shown that it can adapt the oil sands production to the pricing environment. When the WTI-WCS differential widened in Q1, the company has stored some of its production. When prices improved in Q2, the company sold the stored production.

The WCS situation

Before providing my valuation of the oil sands assets, a few words on the WCS pricing are necessary to understand my price assumption.

The table below shows the WCS prices during the last six quarters.

Source: Q2 2018 Supplemental information

During this period, the WCS prices fluctuated between C$50 and C$63. The graph below shows the WCS prices during a longer period of time (in US$).

Source: National Energy Board

Over the last 8 years, the floor price was about US$30, and the price stayed above US$70 for several years.

But with the growing oil production in Canada and the limited transport capabilities, the WCS prices are under pressure. Considering the structural difficulties the Canadian oil industry is facing, I assume a conservative WCS price of C$50 for the short and medium terms.

Valuation of the oil sands assets

The company has communicated the following guidance.

Source: December 2017 corporate guidance

With a WCS price of C$50, the guidance, and the Q2 2018 costs, the table below summarizes my estimated costs for the oil sands production.

Source: author, based on December 2017 corporate guidance

Before G&A and interests costs, the company would realize a profit of C$21.43/boe, assuming a WCS price of C$50.

With a multiple of 12x the profits, I value the oil sands assets at 373,000boe/d * 365 * C$21.43 * 12 = C$35 billion.

At this low price, Cenovus can operate the oil sands assets at a comfortable profit. Even when considering a high estimation of C$4/boe of G&A and interest, the total netbacks would still be above C$16/boe at this price.

When the structural issues are solved, the company will increase its profits with the improved WCS prices.

Conclusion

With my valuation of C$35 billion, the oil sands upstream assets are much more valuable than the Deep Basin assets. Even at depressed WCS prices, the company can produce heavy oil at a large profit.

And as the hedges expire, the company will show the free cash flow generation potential of these oil sands assets.

As a result, the company can wait for the Canadian oil prices situation to improve to profit from the upside potential.

Note: To receive real-time alerts about my articles, click on the "Follow" link at the top of this page next to my name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEYUF, BTE, CPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.