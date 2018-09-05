Back To School

Key points

Mixed messages from markets reflect economic uncertainty and tighter financial conditions juxtaposed with strong GDP and earnings growth.

The Turkish lira and Argentine peso suffered another round of sharp losses last week. U.S. stocks hit new highs, propelled by tech shares.

Trade balances and manufacturing sector data could shed light on how the industrial cycle may fare amid trade tensions.

Financial markets are sending conflicting messages. Record highs for U.S. equities and muted volatility are at odds with typical risk-off signals such as tumbling EM currencies, weakness in industrial commodity prices and strength in defensive stocks. Why? We see a dissonance, with rising macro uncertainty and gradually tightening financial conditions set alongside still strong economic and earnings growth.

Investors returning from summer breaks face mixed messages from markets. The chart above shows 2018 performance for selected asset classes year-to-date (orange dot) and as of May 31 (blue dot), before the latest EM swoon. U.S. equities have marched higher since summer's start, propelled by another quarter of solid sales and profit growth. 83% of U.S. firms beat second-quarter earnings estimates.

Broad-based, robust sales growth shows the profit boost came from solid demand and not just tax cuts. Yet global minimum volatility equities have rebounded, typically a sign that investors are looking for safety. We believe investors are seeking resilience as they adjust to heightened economic uncertainty and moderately tighter financial conditions, partly reflecting rising trade tensions and a firmer U.S. dollar.

Summer swings

We see two dynamics driving markets today. First, U.S. fiscal stimulus and trade tensions have stoked higher macro uncertainty on the upside and downside. Second, a rise in U.S. short-term interest rates has gradually tightened financial conditions. Competition for capital from cash-like assets has pushed up the compensation investors demand for risk. This has hit areas with weak fundamentals or political uncertainties and beyond: Global equity valuations have fallen to 14.8 times forward earnings, below their long-term average.

Our BlackRock GPS points to sustained above-trend global growth. We see increasing scope for upside surprises in the U.S. as consensus expectations for growth have taken a hit amid rising trade tensions. A third of the industry-wide inflows into U.S.-listed fixed income exchange-traded products (ETPs) over the past three months has gone into ETPs holding short-term debt, according to Markit. Markets with stronger fundamentals, such as U.S. equities, have also benefited: U.S. equity funds have pulled in $10.4 billion since May even as global equity funds as a whole bled money, EPFR data shows.

A string of rolling market shocks this year did not snowball into something more systemic. We believe this was due to ongoing support from strong economic growth. Yet an uneasy equilibrium prevails. The longer macro uncertainty persists, the greater the risk of waning business confidence undermining investment spending. Risk assets are already pricing in significant downside, in our view. Any signs of declining uncertainty could spur a swift rally in risk assets such as EM equities, as prices catch up with strong earnings growth.

We expect the outlook to remain murky in the short-term. There are few indications that the U.S. and China are close to a reconciliation on trade disputes. We do not see either side willing to compromise. This warrants a focus on portfolio resilience. Bottom line: Strong earnings growth, particularly in the U.S., underpins our preference for equities over debt. We still like the momentum factor, along with a tilt toward quality for resilience. We believe fixed income investors should focus on shorter duration and higher-quality credit.

Week in review

Trade tensions ebbed and flowed. Looming U.S. tariffs on an additional $200 billion of Chinese goods offset optimism about tentative progress on NAFTA 2.0.

Ongoing concerns about Turkey's economy sent the lira down more than 10%. Argentina's request for IMF funding put renewed pressure on the peso even as the central bank increased rates to 60%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs driven by tech shares. The British pound recovered on hopes of Brexit negotiation progress.

U.S. consumer confidence reached its highest level since October 2000 and core PCE inflation in July hit the Federal Reserve's 2% year-on-year target, further bolstering the case for the central bank to stick to its rate hike plans.

Week ahead

Date: Event Sept. 4 U.S. Institute of Supply Management factory data Sept. 5 U.S. trade balance, eurozone retail sales Sept. 7 U.S. non-farm payrolls, China and Germany trade balance

World trade volumes stabilized at elevated levels in June. Trade balances for the U.S., China and Germany, and data on manufacturing activity in key markets due next week, will offer clues on the health of the global industrial cycle. Sentiment on assets exposed to ongoing trade disputes, such as Chinese equities, has weakened in recent months. Any signs that global trade is holding up could help alleviate some of these pressures. Barring a few notable exceptions, trade tensions have not featured in post-earnings commentary from U.S. companies. This suggests the steady stream of headlines on trade frictions has not yet led to weakening business confidence.

Global snapshot

Weekly and 12-month performance of selected assets

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps 1.0% 8.5% 17.4% 1.9% U.S. Small Caps 0.9% 14.3% 25.4% 1.1% Non-U.S. World 0.3% -3.5% 3.2% 3.2% Non-U.S. Developed 0.3% -2.3% 4.4% 3.4% Japan 1.7% -1.4% 9.0% 2.3% Emerging 0.6% -7.2% -0.7% 2.9% Asia ex-Japan 1.2% -4.9% 2.8% 2.7%

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries -0.1% -0.7% -1.5% 2.9% U.S. TIPS -0.2% 0.2% 0.8% 3.0% U.S. Investment Grade -0.2% -2.0% -1.0% 4.0% U.S. High Yield 0.1% 2.0% 3.4% 6.3% U.S. Municipals 0.0% 0.3% 0.5% 2.7% Non-U.S. Developed 0.1% -2.0% -1.6% 1.0% Emerging Market $ Bonds -0.3% -4.3% -3.1% 6.5%

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil 2.1% 15.8% 47.8% $77.42 Gold -0.1% -7.6% -8.9% $1,204 Copper -2.1% -17.6% -12.0% $5,975

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD -0.2% -3.4% -2.6% 1.16 USD/Yen -0.2% -1.5% 1.0% 111.03 Pound/USD 0.9% -4.1% 0.2% 1.30

Source: Bloomberg. As of August 31, 2018

Notes: Weekly data through Friday. Equity and bond performance are measured in total index returns in U.S. dollars. U.S. large caps are represented by the S&P 500 Index; U.S. small caps are represented by the Russell 2000 Index; Non-U.S. world equity by the MSCI ACWI ex U.S.; non-U.S. developed equity by the MSCI EAFE Index; Japan, Emerging and Asia ex-Japan by their respective MSCI Indexes; U.S. Treasuries by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index; U.S. TIPS by the U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes Total Return Index; U.S. investment grade by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index; U.S. high yield by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index; U.S. municipals by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index; non-U.S. developed bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD; and emerging market $ bonds by the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Brent crude oil prices are in U.S. dollars per barrel, gold prices are in U.S. dollar per troy ounce and copper prices are in U.S. dollar per metric ton. The Euro/USD level is represented by U.S. dollar per euro, USD/JPY by yen per U.S. dollar and Pound/USD by U.S. dollar per pound. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Asset class views

Views from a U.S. dollar perspective over a three-month horizon

Asset Class View Comments Equities U.S. Unmatched earnings momentum, corporate tax cuts and fiscal stimulus underpin our positive view. We like momentum. We prefer quality over value amid steady global growth but rising uncertainty around the outlook. Financials and technology are our favored sectors. Europe Relatively muted earnings growth, weak economic momentum and heightened political risks are challenges. A market dominated by value sectors also makes the region less attractive in the absence of a growth upswing. Japan The market's value orientation is a challenge without a clear growth catalyst. Yen appreciation is another risk. Positives include shareholder-friendly corporate behavior, solid company earnings and support from Bank of Japan stock buying. EM Attractive valuations, along with a backdrop of economic reforms, above-trend expansion in the developed world and robust earnings growth, support the case for EM stocks. But selectivity is key amid a strong U.S. dollar and escalating trade conflicts. We see the greatest opportunities in EM Asia on the back of strong fundamentals. Asia ex Japan The economic backdrop is encouraging, with near-term resilience in China and solid corporate earnings. We like selected Southeast Asian markets but recognize a worse-than-expected Chinese slowdown or disruptions in global trade would pose risks to the entire region. Fixed Income U.S. government bonds We see rates rising moderately amid economic expansion and Fed normalization. Longer maturities are vulnerable to yield curve steepening but should offer portfolio ballast amid any growth scares. We favor shorter-duration and inflation-linked debt as buffers against rising rates and inflation. We prefer 15-year mortgages over their 30-year counterparts and versus short-term corporates. U.S. municipals Solid retail investor demand and muted supply are supportive, but rising rates could weigh on absolute performance. We prefer a neutral duration stance and up-in-quality bias in the near term. We favor a barbell approach focused on two- and 20-year maturities. U.S. credit Sustained growth supports credit, but high valuations limit upside. We favor investment grade (NYSEARCA:IG) credit as ballast to equity risk. Higher-quality floating rate debt and shorter maturities look well positioned for rising rates. European sovereigns The ECB's negative interest rate policy has made yields unattractive and vulnerable to the improving growth outlook. We expect core eurozone yields to rise. Valuations in the periphery appear tight. The exception is Italy, where spreads are reflecting simmering political risks. The upcoming end to the ECB's net asset purchases could dampen appetite for the asset class. European credit Increased issuance and political risks have widened spreads and created some value. Negative rates have crimped yields - but rate differentials make currency-hedged positions attractive for U.S.-dollar investors. We are cautious on subordinated financial debt despite cheaper valuations. EM debt We prefer hard-currency over local-currency debt and developed market corporate bonds. Slowing supply and broadly strong EM fundamentals add to the relative appeal of hard-currency EM debt. Trade conflicts and a tightening of global financial conditions call for a selective approach. Asia fixed income Stable fundamentals, cheapening valuations and slowing issuance are supportive. China's representation in the region's bond universe is rising. Higher-quality growth and a focus on financial sector reform are long-term positives, but a sharp China growth slowdown would be a challenge. Other Commodities and currencies * A healthy inventory balance underpins oil prices. Trade tensions add downside risk to industrial metal prices. We are neutral on the U.S. dollar. Rising global uncertainty and a widening U.S. yield differential with other economies provide support, but an elevated valuation may constrain further gains.

* Given the breadth of this category, we do not offer a consolidated view.

