My Number One Pick For The Rest Of 2018 Is Facebook With 25% Near-Term Upside

Facebook (FB) just can’t seem to catch a break. After appearing to have recovered from its Cambridge Analytica-induced selloff, FB sold off hard after earnings, as it guided for declining margins moving forward due to increased investment in data security. I believe that this selloff is unwarranted and presents an attractive buying opportunity - in this article, I explain why FB is now my largest holding.

Efficient Markets Hold True, Right?

The Efficient Market hypothesis has powerful consequences which are difficult to avoid. In my own words, the interpretation is that the more followed a stock is, the more accurately priced it is, leaving little to no room for outperformance relative to the index. Intuitively it makes absolute sense. If there are hundreds of analysts who spend their entire working days analyzing stocks, this means that if a stock is undervalued or overvalued, then it will be quickly noticed by these analysts and the valuation disconnect will disappear when their firms buy or short the stock. The efficient market hypothesis heavily implies that large-cap technology stocks, which are some of the most widely followed stocks right now, are very likely to be efficiently priced - and FB should be no different.

There Can Be Exceptions

As an investor in individual stocks, this naturally means that I am going against the grain. I don’t try to guess which stock is the least efficiently priced because that does not appear feasible - I just compute my own valuations and buy the stocks which pass my own filters. While FB technically should be efficiently priced even after the drop, what if it isn’t? What if the market has made a grave mistake and the discount continues to persist because everyone thinks that the stock is efficiently priced? If you are able to show that your thesis is still intact even after the drop, then perhaps the drop is not a bringer of bad news but instead a rare chance to buy the dip in one of the highest quality stocks in the market today.

Look at the facts and only the facts

At first glance, it was just another solid quarter. FB reported continued growth in daily average users (‘DAUs’):

(2018 Q2 Presentation)

FB also continued to grow earnings per share at a rapid pace:

The negative note on the conference call, however, heavily weighed on the stock.

On the conference call, management said:

“We expect our revenue growth rates to decline by high-single digit percentages from prior quarters sequentially in both Q3 and Q4.” “We anticipate that total expense growth will exceed revenue growth in 2019.” “Our operating margins will trend towards the mid-30s on a percentage basis.”

So in summary, FB expects revenue growth to slow, expenses to rise, and profitability to decline. Sounds like a perfect storm right? I view things differently. FB trades 33 times 2017 GAAP EPS of $5.39 and 24 times forward earnings based on a consensus estimates of $7.08 in 2018 EPS.

Does a company growing revenues 20% to 30% with 30% margins really deserve to trade at only 24 times earnings? I don’t think so, and believe that the short and long term picture is even better than the share price would suggest.

Why The Fall Helps FB

While the decline in share price sure hurts short term, it ironically will help their numbers moving forward. FB put $3.3 billion the past quarter in share repurchases, for a total of $5.1 billion this year. This compares very favorably with the meager $378 million spent through the first six months of 2017. I expect FB to continue retiring shares at these depressed levels, boosting their EPS numbers.

The Balance Sheet Catalyst

There is yet another important catalyst which investors seem to be forgetting about: their pristine balance sheet. FB has $42 billion in cash and marketable securities versus no long term debt. This gives FB tremendous flexibility in capital allocation, which becomes especially useful when shares trade at these depressed levels. Not only could they utilize their cash position to repurchase more shares, they can also eventually take on additional leverage - for example, even one times EBITDA would be reasonable. For reference, Cisco (CSCO) has a debt to EBITDA multiple of 1.73 times. This suggests that shares are potentially even cheaper than they appear. With EBITDA projected to be around $31 billion this year, this represents a total of $73 billion in firepower which would potentially be able to retire 14% of their market cap. Furthermore, as they continue to grow earnings every year, this would also increase the amount of debt afforded towards share repurchases every year assuming they wish to maintain the same leverage ratio. Assuming they buy back $73 billion in shares, this would lead to an adjusted valuation of just over 20 times this year’s earnings.

My Long Term View

In spite of “Rest of the world” and “Asia-Pacific” representing the vast majority of their user base (as seen above), revenue per user for these two geographies continues to significantly lag the roughly $8 per user and $22 per user seen in Europe and North America, respectively:

This suggests that FB may continue to benefit from the rise of emerging markets as they clearly have a lot of runway to increase advertising revenue in these segments.

The Ultra Long Term

FB gave great insight into how their business model might evolve when they announced that they were entering the online dating scene. While I do believe that they are a strong buy based on online advertising alone, I am more optimistic about the possibility of a “freemium” model in which Facebook and Instagram users could pay membership fees for a premium product. In fact, CEO Mark Zuckerberg hinted at this when asked if Facebook would remain free in his Senate testimony: "Yes, there will always be a version of Facebook that is free.” FB is an online social media giant which arguably knows your interests even better than your spouse does due to the vast amount of personal data and user logs they have saved. This suggests that they may possibly instantly have an edge over competitors in any industry they enter. They’ve already hinted at online dating - I believe they will also be able to enter any industry which requires person to person interaction, like employment listings (think LinkedIn), auction hosting (think eBay), and service directories (think Yelp), to name a few. To give an idea about why this is so important, imagine if they could average $5 per month in fees from their 1.5 billion subscribers (run the math). Online advertising is not the end game for FB - it is arguably just the beginning.

Why They Need A Dividend

In addition to instituting a more aggressive share buyback, FB should also start paying a dividend. Now before you tell me that they should be reinvesting all cash into their business, I point to their $42 billion cash hoard as proof that this is not the case. If FB were to start a minimal dividend perhaps at $0.50 per share or about a 0.25% dividend yield, then it would only cost them $1.5 billion annually, which is very little even compared to their net income of just under $16 billion in 2017.

Besides helping to return cash to shareholders, this has another important benefit which would have become all too useful this past quarter: limiting volatility. Right now, FB is probably only purchased by growth investors due to not paying a dividend. If they had been paying a dividend, then they would have been included in dividend index funds, and if FB had a history of dividend increases, then it’s probable that they would not have fallen with such volatility. This dividend thus should be considered a long term investment as well due to its potential ability to protect the stock from future volatility, which has material consequences for their business as they do still pay their employees through a considerable amount of shareholder compensation.

My Price Target

In determining a price target, I need to first determine the terminal multiple. Because I view advertising expense to be recurring in order to grow and maintain market share, I believe FB should have a terminal multiple in line with consumer staples around 22. For reference, Colgate-Palmolive (CL) trades over 26 times earnings and Procter & Gamble (PG) trades over 23 times earnings. It is arguable that FB even deserves to trade at a premium to consumer staple peers due to its continued ability to innovate and disrupt new markets.

With FB shares currently trading 24 times this year’s earnings and 20 times earnings after adjusting for cash and potential leverage, this suggests that shareholders at these prices would be getting the future earnings growth for free. Because FB is likely to continue to grow earnings for the long future, this suggests that FB is tremendously undervalued. My 2018 year-end price target is thus $220, or about 31 times this year’s earnings estimates - and I think even this is conservative.

Explaining the Cash Hoard

Like its large-cap technology peers Alphabet (GOOG) and Apple (AAPL), FB has been accumulating a large cash hoard. Why might FB be raising cash instead of returning it to shareholders? While I do hope that they decide to return the cash to shareholders through dividends, as discussed above, or share buybacks, there is a possibility that they are keeping the cash reserve just in case another social media competitor emerges and they need to take them out through acquisition. This would be a strategy very similar to Match Group (MTCH) and how they have kept a “market leader” presence through simply buying out their competitors. I do hope that this is not the case because I do think that even if there is a competitor, FB should have the financial and human capital resources to evolve their platform at that time. There just is no good excuse to be holding so much cash like they are.

Risks

If FB is unable to improve the security of their platform, they may find themselves posed with more government regulation, which would potentially impact the profitability of their business. In honesty I do believe that it is a very difficult task to prevent another breach - 99.999% is not good enough as even one more serious breach is likely to sound alarm bells. I anticipate that FB and the government will need to eventually come to a formal agreement as to how to judge regulation - similar to that of the GDPR currently instated in Europe.

While they have indeed yet to meet any formidable social media threat, that does not mean that they will not in the future. If another social media platform were to gain enough steam as to start stealing user attention time away from Facebook products, then FB would be particularly exposed as so far it is mainly a one trick pony. I should also note that this opponent might even simply be a move away from social media platforms altogether . This should not be ruled out as after all, there was a time where Facebook did not exist! As an investor in FB, we must trust that they will be able to continue innovating and improving the user experience as well as adapt to a changing user base if needed. So far such a threat does not appear to have materialized - at the very least Snapchat (SNAP) does not quite appear to be a worrisome competitor.

As stated above in the discussion of the cash hoard, the longer they do not return cash to shareholders, the greater the risk they will squander the cash on a value destroying acquisition. This is the risk I am most worried about because among the three, I view it to be the most likely to happen and hurt shareholder value. I really hope that in the near future they can make a commitment to reduce the cash hoard, as AAPL has done with their recently announced $100 billion share repurchase program.

Conclusion

FB trades at a significant discount to my estimates of fair value due to its selloff after the last quarter’s earnings. I believe the long term thesis is still intact and thus the valuation is compelling enough for me to assert that the price appears to be “non-efficient.” I am aggressively buying and have made FB my largest position. This is a buy and hold position for the long term.

If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss any of my future articles. I have a reputation for replying to every comment, leave a comment below!

(Tipranks: Buy FB.)

If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss any of my future articles. I have a reputation for replying to every comment, leave a comment below!

