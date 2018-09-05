Nike Lives Up To Its Own 'Just Do It' Motto

The stock is down on the headlines, but shares are still prohibitively expensive, about 25% overvalued.

The move will generate immense discussion, but don't be fooled by social media protests. Nike did this foreseeing positive a cost/benefit ratio. It is always about the money.

Nike has created a firestorm of controversy by placing former NFL quarterback (and now activist) Colin Kaepernick at the front of its "Just Do It" advertising campaign.

On Labor Day, sports apparel titan Nike Inc. (NKE) unleashed a social media firestorm by unveiling its 30th anniversary ad campaign for its famous "Just Do It" slogan. The campaign includes Odell Beckham Jr., Shaquem Griffin, Lacey Baker, and Serena Williams - but is headlined by controversial (former) NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. This has put the company into a political firestorm. However, before investors panic and jump ship, stop and think about the inner workings behind this decision. Nike's management isn't oblivious, and obviously foresaw a mixed reaction. The decision is going to end up reaping rewards for Nike, as this does far more for its customer base than hurts it.

source: Nike

For those that haven't yet seen, the above image was posted on social media as it was announced that Kaepernick would head Nike's 30th birthday campaign for the "Just Do It" slogan. With videos going viral online of people cutting the "swoosh" off of clothing, and burning sneakers, it is important to review the logic behind this campaign. There are reasons why Nike made this decision, and why it will ultimately help - not hurt - business.

Nike Will Gain A Massive Boost In Mindshare

The first and most obvious/simple result of this is that Nike is getting a huge publicity boost. When your business model centers around your branding, mindshare is king. Nike will be trending on social media, and dominating news headlines until this blows over (kneeling has been an issue for more than two years now). Nike obviously foresaw this, and embraced the opportunity to grab attention. The more these campaign pictures are posted and discussed, it's like free advertising for Nike branding its swoosh logo into the minds of consumers.

This Is Much Deeper Than A Political Statement

The first misconception surrounding this is that people will lambast Nike as "another company that is going to get hurt for getting political". But this is much deeper of a venture than Target's unisex bathroom fiasco, or Kellogg's advertising conflict with Breitbart News.

Nike has kept Colin Kaepernick on its payroll since signing him onto the endorsement roster in 2011, though they haven't used him in any advertisements. Nike has simply been "biding its time" as the kneeling debate began in 2016 and Nike has had plenty of opportunity between then and now to act.

Yahoo Sport's Charles Robinson reports that Nike had been debating "what to do" with Colin Kaepernick for much of the past two years. Once Kaepernick began receiving interest from Nike's competitors, the company acted.

In addition, this goes beyond a simple advertisement. The campaign will come with apparel such as shoes, jerseys, and clothing. Colin Kaepernick will have his own line of apparel.

The Campaign Will NOT Sink The Ship

Don't let the videos of burning sneakers, and outcry on social media scare you away from Nike. Nike's ultimate agenda has always been to follow the money. They are brilliant marketers, and you can be sure that they have thought the cost/benefits through before committing to this.

In fact, much of Nike's strategic customer base likely support the campaign. The "kneeling" controversy is widely (not intending to generalize) a partisan issue, with Republicans vastly against kneeling, and the opposite holding true for Democrats.

When you break down the core fabric of America's two main parties, you see that women, millennials, and minorities skew towards the Democratic party. These three groups represent the most important types of consumer to Nike, as they stand to spend the most money on sneakers and apparel.

source: Pew Research Center

Yes, Nike will lose some customers over this. However, don't make the mistake of grossly overestimating that figure. It is likely that Nike will gain more than it loses on this.

Does This Signal A Buying Opportunity?

The early reaction from the market is that shares of Nike are down a couple of percentage points.

source: Ycharts

At $80 per share, investors may be wondering whether the weakness is an opportunity to accumulate shares. The short answer is "no". About a month ago, I highlighted that the stock has once again overheated to a very steep valuation.

With analysts projecting full year earnings to come in at around $2.66 per share, the stock is currently trading at 30X earnings. This is a huge premium to the median earnings multiple (between 22X-23X) that Nike has traded at over the past 10 years.

source: Ycharts

In addition, the free cash flow yield on Nike is only 2.97% at the moment. Free cash flow yield is important because when we maximize the amount of FCF per dollar invested, we set ourselves up for strong returns. Free cash flow fuels dividend raises, reinvestments for growth, etc.

Despite the strengths of Nike as a company, drastically overpaying for the stock can make for a poor investment. Even with Nike's robust growth (12% CAGR over the next five years according to analysts), it would take some time for that 30X multiple to burn off. Assuming that Nike eventually reverts back to its median earnings multiple, it would take through FY2021 for earnings to catch up to the premium that the stock currently trades at.

If we were to set a target price based on median valuations, investors should be looking to accumulate shares at around $63.60 per share. This obviously isn't anywhere close to the current stock price, but investors should be patient. The stock was already as low as $50 within the past year. Should the stock market see a hiccup, or Nike puts out a soft quarter, we could see the stock price retreat fairly quickly. Nike is being treated like a growth stock at 30X earnings, which means that the stock can be volatile at the earliest signs of softening growth. Nike right now is a hold.

Wrapping Up

Nike's bold move to put Colin Kaepernick at the front of its "Just Do It" campaign is certainly fascinating, and will grab headlines. Investors shouldn't panic though, as Nike's underlying motivation will always be about its bottom line. The move will surely upset some, but the benefits will outweigh the damage as Nike will receive huge boosts in mindshare/free advertising thanks to the controversy. Additionally, the move will resonate with demographics that Nike is strategically targeting. In the long run, Nike will gain from this.

However, don't confuse this moment with a buying opportunity. As I said a month ago, the stock is prohibitively expensive at 30X earnings. This valuation, 30% over its decade norms, will result in a price correction when the stock is faced with a downward catalyst.

Author Disclaimer: Wealth Insights is an investor, and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only, and is not intended to displace advice from a fee based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.