Ford Truck Sales - No Slowdown Here

Ford (NYSE:F) just released its monthly auto sales numbers for August, and the results came in better than expected at +4.1%, versus expectations for a decline of 0.8%. As we do each month, our focus in this report is truck sales, and more specifically, F-series pickup trucks. Trucks are often purchased by small businesses and contractors, so they provide a good read on the health of the small business sector, and similar to the prevailing narrative, Ford's numbers continue to suggest a solid US economy.

For the month of August alone, total sales of F-Series trucks totaled 81,839, which is up over 6% compared to the same month last year and is the highest monthly sales total for August since 2005 and the third-best August going all the way back to 1996.

With the strong August results, total YTD sales of Ford F-Series trucks now stands at 603,926. Since 1996, the only two years that saw a stronger YTD total through August were 2005 (625K) and 2000 (612K). Ford's stock may not be doing much, but the company's trucks are selling like hotcakes!