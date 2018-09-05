DJ Basin Pure Plays And Initiative 97: From Oil Industry's Vantage

(This article was first posted at The Natural Resources Hub on August 29, 2018. It is updated based on information that has become available since then.)

In a previous article (see here), I reviewed Colorado Initiative 97 and Initiative 108, both will be on the November 2018 ballot, analyzed their implication for the oil and gas developers in the DJ Basin, and concluded by stating,

In my opinion, it will likely be years before Initiative 97 is implemented even if Colorado Rising wins the ballot. However, over the next few months, this suspense introduces an element of uncertainty for the oil and gas operators in the prolific DJ Basin. Uncertainty causes market jitters on the one hand, but it can also provide an investment opportunity. The resultant volatility may end up offering an entry point for the investors who believe in the long-term oil and gas prospective of the basin and in Colorado Rising losing the November referendum; it may also provide speculators of a short-term horizon with a perfect trading opportunity.

What is the reaction of the DJ Basin oil and gas operators to this unfolding political drama? How are they going to respond to the referendum that may well eliminate their existence in Colorado?

In this article, I present the oil industry's voice, attempting to shed some light on how investors can profit from this political event.

The Voice of the oil industry

Below are some excerpts of the transcripts on the 2Q2018 earnings conference calls of three pure-play DJ Basin operators, SRC Energy (SRCI), Highpoint Resources (HPR), and Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG)(see here, here, and here).

Expressing their views as to Initiative 97 are Lynn Peterson, CEO of SRC Energy; Mark Erickson, CEO of Extraction Oil & Gas; and Scot Woodall, CEO of Highpoint Resources (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. The CEOs of SRC Energy, Extraction Oil & Gas, and Highpoint Resources.

Please note, the conference call of SRC Energy happened before August 6, 2018, the deadline for the Initiative 97 sponsor - Colorado Rising - to turn in the signatures to the Secretary of State, while the conference calls of Extraction Oil & Gas and Highpoint Resources occurred after that.

SRC Energy on August 2, 2018

Gabe Daoud, Analyst:

Could you maybe talk about your expectation for ballot initiative 97? I think signatures are due pretty quickly here. Just any updated thoughts around that?

Lynn Peterson, CEO of SRC Energy:

We love to talk [about] politics. So it's true that the situation – I don't know where we are at, Gabe. We're here in all kinds of different numbers. We're a few days away from probably seeing if they're in the ballpark. So again, I don't mean to push you off, but we've got to have to wait till next week to see where we're at. I think we, as an industry, are prepared. And I think we will get through, no matter what shakes out of this. So I really – anything else would be a personal expression.

Extraction Oil & Gas on August 8, 2018

Paul Grigel, Analyst:

Could you guys provide your thoughts on Initiative 97 in the news from this week?

Mark Erickson, CEO of Extraction Oil & Gas:

It’s probably a couple of us to chip in on this. But firstly, I would like to just say some cautionary words with respect to the indicated 170,000 signatures. I mean that basically is the people that gathered signatures that's their estimate, I would say that they haven't always been the most reliable source of information in the past. And so that's something that I would kind of think about. There's also going to be very vigorous challenges in validating signatures and looking at this. So it's quite a process just to get the initiative on to the ballot. And we're not going to know for probably two or three weeks just on counts of signatures and maybe early indications on what percentage will be ballot. And then in the event that it does get on the ballot, this is a statewide across all business lines as the material impact to the state of Colorado. And there will be a very vigorous effort in educating the voting public with respect to the major massive economic impacts to the State of Colorado. And when you look at messaging, and of course we've done this in anticipation of this. When you get that message out about reducing revenues to the schools by 20%, the $30 billion of economic impact to the state from the industry is a massive amount of income taxes, employment taxes, severance, ad valorem taxes, property taxes that come from the oil and gas industry. The polling indicates that the voting public, once they understand those impacts, are pretty solidly opposed to this referendum. So there's a lot of different fronts here and there's a lot more to be seen and learned as we move forward through the process. It’s still not certain that it'll end up on the ballot.

Highpoint Resources on August 9, 2018

Derrick Whitfield, Analyst:

So perhaps for Scot, in light of the recent negative headlines associated with Initiative 97, could you kindly share your thoughts on state and local government sentiment? And then also, if you could, kindly address your thoughts on the implications of Initiative 108 as it relates to Initiative 97.

Scot Woodall, CEO of Highpoint Resources:

Sure. So first off, I guess, I would just say, Derrick, kind of my big picture, when we talk about regulatory and government affairs, things, in the State of Colorado. Historically, as I look back over my 10 years in Colorado, it seems like we've always found a balance between the needs of our citizens and the oil and gas industry trying to be good corporate citizens. And it seems like that we generally have reached that balance over the last several years. And while initiatives have been proposed in '14 and in '16, collectively, the industry and local politicians and the citizen groups have come together, and we've never been prohibited from doing our oil and gas operations and executing our business plans as we would like to do so. Obviously, we want to do them in an environmentally friendly way and in a safe manner in all of our operations. When I look at the ballot proposal for the initiative 97, it just feels like it's just gone too far. And I think it's been well documented in a number of the studies that are out there where it basically takes 90-plus percent of the land away from oil and gas development. And that just feels like it's gone too far. And so I guess, I would say that it doesn't have the support of any of the current candidates for the governorship, both on the Democratic side and the Republican side; nor does it have the support from the current governor. And I think almost at any of the key candidate races, you aren't seeing much support for it because I think it has gone too far, and it's not the balance that we have enjoyed over the last several years. So we will see. As you know, we're in the early phases of signature validations, and it's just a process we have to go through with the Secretary of State over the next 30 days. So I would say that I would think that the State of Colorado will strike that balance again as we historically have always been able to strike over the last 100 years of oil and gas development in the State of Colorado. Specifically, to your question on the ballot proposal 108, which is one that has been put forward by the Farm Bureau, it also collected enough signatures. The Secretary of State is reviewing the validity, but I think there were over 200,000 signatures turned in on that proposal. And really, what that proposal does is it solidifies, I think, the rights of landowners and mineral owners that if the government imposes some restrictions that keep them from recouping the entire value of their acreage or lower the value of their acreage and minerals, they have the right to get compensation for that. There is also a study that's out similar to the study that talks about the land being taken away. And ballot proposal 97, there's a study out that talks about this costing if 108 was implemented. And if 97 was implemented that the effects of 97 would lead to about $26 billion of taking that with the State of Colorado would have to reimburse mineral owners for the loss of being able to develop their properties. So it's a very significant impact. It's definitely a piece of a ballot proposal that protects landowners, protects mineral owners and how the two, if both of them got on the ballot and if both of them were voted favorably by the voters, will probably cause a lot of legal headaches about how you administer the two of them over the next several years.

Welles Fitzpatrick, Analyst:

Kind of a follow-up on Derrick's question, and I hate to make this about 97 but can you talk a little bit as to the rural advantage? If I remember correctly, in the past, you guys have quantified the impacts that are either 2,000 or 2,500 feet backward would have on you all. And it was relatively minimal if I'm remembering correctly. Do you mind talking to that?

Scot Woodall, CEO:

Sure, Welles. There're actually kind of two numbers, though. One of the earlier proposals talked about 2,500 feet from occupied structures. And I think that's when the company put out numbers that said about 3% of our acreage would be impacted if the proposal was written from occupied structures. And that's still a true statement. However, 97 is written, so honestly, that it is from occupied structures and anything that is deemed a sensitive area. And so we throw in sensitive areas, it throws in a tremendous amount of streams, potential streams and a lot of other areas. And so the study that's been done talks about 90-plus percent of all nonfederal acreage in the State of Colorado being off-limits. When we've done the studies for ourselves, we're impacted pretty heavily as well. We would estimate that about 70% of our acreage would be off-limits the way 97 is written.

Welles Fitzpatrick, Analyst:

Okay. So the 2% to 3% was for occupied structures, not including the kind of intermittent streams and those other words. I suppose, and this is probably unfair to ask, if you have 30% of the acreage, presumably, you would have a larger, maybe significantly larger, percent left of the well locations and so much as you guys can do three, sometimes even four, mile type of step-outs. Is that accurate? And do you have any quantification of that?

Scot Woodall, CEO:

Not really. We just kind of basically look at, [if] we continue our normal development of the two-mile laterals, what that impact would be on the drilling and spacing units. So we haven't run a scenario that 97 passes and then how do we build the development plan around that.

Investor takeaways

Here are the key takeaways from these oil industry executives:

Firstly, Initiative 97 is viewed by the oil industry as having "just gone too far" because, according to "a number of the studies", the initiative "basically takes 90-plus percent of the land away from oil and gas development".

Even for Highpoint Resources, which has half of the acreage in the Hereford Field which is in a rural area (Fig. 2), "about 70% of our acreage would be off-limits the way [Initiative] 97 is written", which is significantly higher than their original estimate of a 3% impact under the assumption that oil and gas development is to have a 2,500' setback only from "occupied structures". What caused the difference is the inclusion in the initiative of the so-called "sensitive areas", which may include "a tremendous amount of streams, potential streams and a lot of other areas".

Fig. 2. A map showing the acreage held by the major operators in the DJ Basin. Source.

Secondly, they tried to calm the investor community by assuring, before the signature submission deadline, that Initiative 97 may not get enough signatures and by saying, after the proposal had been turned in, that it may not be validated, always leading the listeners to a hope that the worst may not happen after all. As we learned on August 29, 2018, the initiative did qualify for the Colorado ballot after an estimated 123,195 signatures - out of 172,834 submitted - had been assessed as valid by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office (see here).

However, I do not think they are just wantonly giving empty assurances. The oil industry is "prepared" to fight this initiative that is meant to strangle it to death:

Even if Initiative 97 is passed, the industry has the Initiative 108 to be presented as the poison pill to the state of Colorado. Initiative 108 serves to solidify the rights of landowners and mineral rights owners "to get compensation for" their losses as a result of the government's "imposing some restrictions that keep them from recouping the entire value of their acreage or lower the value of their acreage and minerals". For the government, it "will probably cause a lot of legal headaches about how you administer the two of them over the next several years" if both initiatives are passed. The initiative was verified to qualify for the November ballot on August 28, 2018 (see here).

Besides Initiative 108, which the oil industry seems to have its fingerprints all over, it appears that the industry plans to have "a very vigorous effort in educating the voting public with respect to the major massive economic impacts to the State of Colorado" once Initiative 97 gets on the ballot. Such an educational effort aims to "get that message out about reducing revenues to the schools by 20%, the $30 billion of economic impact to the state from the industry is a massive amount of income taxes, employment taxes, severance, ad valorem taxes, property taxes that come from the oil and gas industry".

Thirdly, the executives appear to be confident that the oil industry "will get through, no matter what shakes out of this" on the strength that Initiative 97 lacks support from both the state politicians and the voting public. Woodall allowed the initiative does not have the support of the sitting governor (John Hickenlooper) as well as the gubernatorial candidates both on the Democratic (Jared Polis) and the Republican (Walker Stapleton) sides. In addition, "The polling indicates that the voting public, once they understand those impacts, are pretty solidly opposed to this referendum." Above all, the initiative fails to strike "the balance that we have enjoyed over the last several years", meaning the "balance between the needs of our citizens and the oil and gas industry trying to be good corporate citizens".

After having reviewed the opposing positions of Colorado Rising (see here) and the landowners/oil industry, I believe the odds for Initiative 97 to pass the upcoming referendum is quite slim. Therefore, the recent panic selling of the DJ Basin operators may turn out to be unjustified. It may offer the daring investors an opportunity to add some decent E&P operators to the portfolio.

However, in the long term, the shifting business environment in Colorado is worrisome. The stirring environmentalist movement, if frustrated this November, may come back in two years with a modified version of Initiative 97 and again in another two years. Eventually, they may get the upper hand. Seeing Colorado's rising unfriendliness to the oil industry, a number of E&P companies are already contemplating to head elsewhere. For example, Whiting cited the state's regulatory environment as the reason for the company to sell its Redtail acreage in the DJ Basin (see here). Therefore, although I may participate in short-term trades to take advantage of the market's apparent overreaction to the headline news, I would be cautious to not to over-stay in these trading positions.

