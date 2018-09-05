Biotech Analysis Central Pharma News: MannKind's Agreement, Advaxis' Partnership, Sanofi's FDA Approval

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

MannKind Establishes Partnership Deal For Potential Inhalation Product

News: Recently, MannKind (MNKD) announced that it had established a collaboration agreement with United Therapeutics (UTHR) to develop a dry powder formulation of treprostinil to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). PAH is a type of high blood pressure issue that has an effect on the lungs and heart. Under the terms of the agreement, MannKind Corporation will receive an upfront payment of about $45 million in consideration for this deal. There are also other good additions to the deal as well. These include the ability to earn potential milestone payments totaling $50 million, in addition to low double-digit royalties on net sales for the product.

Analysis: It is good to see that MannKind has been able to produce a deal like this, which may provide patients with an alternate way of treating PAH. This deal in itself is good, but there is also another way in which the deal could be expanded upon. That's because according to the agreement there is also the ability to develop other products outside the scope of this single target indication. That means if all goes well, then there is an ability to develop a multitude of other products. That would allow the pipeline to be expanded towards many other target indications, which could potentially boost shareholder value.

Advaxis Licences Its ADXS-HER2 Product For Bone Cancer To Another Biotech

News: Recently, Advaxis (ADXS) announced that it had licensed its ADXS-HER2 product to OS Therapies LLC. This means that OS Therapies LLC can use ADXS-HER2, also known as ADXS31-164, to treat patients with osteosarcoma. Osteosarcoma is a type of bone cancer that forms in the cells that make up bones. This type of bone cancer is typically found in children and young adults. Advaxis is expected to receive reimbursement for product supplies given for trials, along with milestone payments as well. These milestone payments consist of clinical, regulatory, and sales-based milestone payments for this product. Additional details of the financial terms have not yet been revealed.

Analysis: This is good for Advaxis, because it doesn't have to really give anything up. Meaning, that it won't be responsible for having to pay for the study itself. If ADXS-HER2 is shown to work in patients with Osteosarcoma, then it stands to benefit through milestone payments and eventually royalties. If not, it doesn't lose any funds of its own in the process. That's because OS Therapies in collaboration with the Children's Oncology Group (NYSE:COG) will be responsible for funding the entire study. I would have to say that the best part of all is that ADXS-HER2 should succeed, because it has already been approved by the FDA to treat canines with Osteosarcoma. All that remains now is to prove that the product can perform well in humans as well.

Sanofi Receives European Approval For Blood-Clotting Drug

News: Recently, Sanofi (SNY) announced that it had received European Approval for a drug known as caplacizumab to be marketed as Cablivi. The drug was approved to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (aTTP), which is a rare blood-clotting disorder. This rare disease occurs when clots form in small blood vessels throughout the body. When that happens, it is possible for patients to experience very low blood platelet counts also known as thrombocytopenia. That can be very dangerous and life threatening. That's why this approval is highly important for this patient population.

Analysis: This European approval of caplacizumab is good for Sanofi, but at the same time was not surprising. The reason why is because back in June of 2018, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (NASDAQ:CHMP) recommended that caplacizumab should be approved by the EMA. There is an important factor to consider here, and that is the FDA is possibly on board with approving this drug as well for patients with aTTP. That's because the FDA has already granted caplacizumab with Fast Track Designation. In addition, an FDA decision is expected for the same patient population in early 2019. This FDA decision is under Priority Review. Sanofi also benefited in another way, and that was through the large purchase it made of Ablynx. Back in January of 2018, Sanofi paid around $4.8 billion to acquire Ablynx to boost its blood disorder drug portfolio. That's because Sanofi already specialized in the Hemophilia market, and an approval for aTTP adds to that part of its blood disorder product pipeline.

