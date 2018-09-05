Guggenheim Strategic Opp Looks Risky Here But Distribution Is Safe

We take a deeper look into one of the most opaque funds in the CEF market today.

(All data from their annual report unless otherwise noted.)

We dissected the annual report for the recently filed Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) that was published on July 30th. Many investors like investing in this black box given the higher yield and strong performance. But it is largely an unknown, as the strategy is a bit nebulous to most investors. From its annual report:

The Fund may invest without limitation in fixed-income securities rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”); the Fund may invest in below-investment grade income securities of any rating;

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in non-U.S. dollar denominated fixed-income securities of corporate and governmental issuers located outside the U.S., including up to 10% of total assets in fixed-income securities of issuers located in emerging markets;

The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets in common equity securities, and the Fund may invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) or other investment funds that track equity market indices and/or through derivative instruments that replicate the economic characteristics of exposure to Common Equity Securities; and...

The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets in investment funds that primarily hold (directly or indirectly) investments in which the Fund may invest directly, of which amount up to 30% of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in investment funds that are registered as investment companies under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

GOF has a covered call strategy overlay using derivatives on certain indices. It also uses derivatives for hedging purposes - both currency and rates. Much of the holdings are centered on low-duration securities, including CLOs and floaters, but the fund occasionally does add long-duration assets when it can take advantage of interest rate fluctuations.

The leverage was fairly stable over the last year at 21% employed through reverse repos as well as a credit line.

In its letter to shareholders, the fund's conclusion is very similar to ours:

The combination of rate hikes and Treasury supply congestion in the front end of the yield curve underpins our expectation for further bear flattening (when short-term rates increase at a faster rate than long-term rates), which itself is a harbinger of rising recession risk. We maintain an up-in-quality bias in fixed income, as we believe the Fed’s determination to avoid overheating by tightening policy may ultimately spell trouble for credit markets.

Holdings

The portfolio is broken down into the following sub-sectors (which can be broken down further). For instance, ABS can further be broken down into CLOs, CDOs, and direct ABS.

The credit rating breakdown is very instructional. You can see a clear bias towards the low end of the quality spectrum.

GOF basically has 30% of its holdings in CCC or below. The ICE BofAML High Yield CCC or Below Index effective yield is 9.67%. This is a source of how the fund can distribute so much.

It also takes bets using call options. Currently, the fund has S&P 500 call options expiring in early 2019 at a strike of $3,000 and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF call options expiring January 2019 with a strike of $55. Those are very bullish bets.

In addition to the call options, it is long equity futures contracts on the S&P 500. In aggregate, GOF had 627 contracts with a notional value of $84.8 million that expired in June. At this point, it is unclear if the fund rolled these or not.

91% of the holdings are U.S.-domiciled and an even greater percentage is dollar-denominated. The fund does have a few small forward contracts to hedge currencies.

The Distribution

Many members ask about the distribution - the low coverage ratio and whether the payout will be cut. One of the fund's mantras is to maintain a stable distribution payment. It generated net investment income of $29,337,514, down slightly from the year prior of $30,341,818. But total distributions to shareholders were $52,217,970.

The statement of cash flows shows how the variance is made up as well.

GOF has an at-the-market offering started on October 23, 2013, allowing for the issuance of 150 million additional common shares. It filed two additional shelf registrations in 2016 and earlier this year for up to 250 million shares. The fund had 17.729,262 shares as on May 31, 2017, and had 20,751,418 shares as on May 31, 2018. The 17% increase in the number of shares at 0.60% of the offering price was for a total expense of $263K last year.

Just take a look at how fast share issuance has occurred. Using the annual reports (ending May 31 of each year), we compiled the shares outstanding at those points in time.

May 2013: 13,672,683

May 2014: 15,467,075 (+13.1%)

May 2015: 17,493,253 (+13.1%)

May 2016: 17,729,262 (+1.4%)

May 2017: 20,751,418 (+17.5%)

May 2018: 27,733,512 (+33.6%)

(Source: CEFConnect)

The share issuance corresponds with the fund's shares trading at a premium to NAV which is in accordance with their prospectus.

GOF clearly didn't earn the distribution in the last fiscal year at $1.53 versus $2.19 (coverage of 69%). That $1.53 includes net gains/losses on investments which can be highly variable. You can see in 2017 that the gains were huge (realizing positions from the high yield bear market in 2014-2016) and with the net investment income of $1.61, easily covered the distributions.

(Source: CEFConnect)

You can see in the image below the various compositions of the distributions by year. In the past three years, the percentage share of income has declined, with more cap gains used to pay the distribution.

But management knew this wouldn't last. They can see what gains were left in the portfolio to take. So, the fund didn't pay out a special distribution last year, and held the gains over to the following year. Under Registered Investment Company (RIC) rules, you must pay at least (1) 98% of ordinary income (not accounting for gains or losses) in the calendar year, and (2) 98.2% of its capital gain in excess of capital loss over a year ending October 31, or you are subject to a 4% excise tax.

Management, in consultation with the Fund’s Board of Trustees, evaluates the costs of the excise tax relative to the benefits of retaining income and capital gains, including that such undistributed amounts (net of the excise tax paid) remain available for investment by the Fund and are available to supplement future distributions, which may facilitate the payment of more stable monthly distributions year over year.

The most recent 19(a) on GOF states that the monthly distribution was ~50% income, ~50% short-term cap gains.

One advantage of the fund is that you get a discount when utilizing their dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP"). This is also a source of share issuance.

The Plan Administrator will open an account for each common shareholder under the Plan in the same name in which such common shareholder’s common shares are registered. Whenever the Fund declares a dividend or other distribution (together, a “Dividend”) payable in cash, nonparticipants in the Plan will receive cash and participants in the Plan will receive the equivalent in common shares. The common shares will be acquired by the Plan Administrator for the participants’ accounts, depending upon the circumstances described below, either (I) through receipt of additional unissued but authorized common shares from the Fund (“Newly Issued Common Shares”) or (II) by purchase of outstanding common shares on the open market (“OpenMarket Purchases”) on the New York Stock Exchange or elsewhere. If, on the payment date for any Dividend, the closing market price plus estimated brokerage commission per common share is equal to or greater than the net asset value per common share, the Plan Administrator will invest the Dividend amount in Newly Issued Common Shares on behalf of the participants. The number of Newly Issued Common Shares to be credited to each participant’s account will be determined by dividing the dollar amount of the Dividend by the net asset value per common share on the payment date; provided that, if the net asset value is less than or equal to 95% of the closing market value on the payment date, the dollar amount of the Dividend will be divided by 95% of the closing market price per common share on the payment date. If, on the payment date for any Dividend, the net asset value per common share is greater than the closing market value plus estimated brokerage commission, the Plan Administrator will invest the Dividend amount in common shares acquired on behalf of the participants in Open-Market Purchases.

Conclusions and Takeaways

GOF is a higher-risk bag of low-quality debt and equity. It is going to correlate significantly with the equity market. If a recession were to occur, the fund would suffer significantly. Given the ATM offering and the carryover of the gains from the year prior, we wouldn't worry about the sustainability of the distribution. It is more the asset movement correlated to the markets, primarily high yield but also equity (as those two markets are correlated).

In 2008, the price and NAV went from $20 in mid-2007 to $8 in early 2009, a decline of 60%. But the defaults weren't actually that bad - around 13%. The price and NAV recovered within 18 months. During the period, the fund continued to pay its then distribution rate of $0.154 per month. As long as you held, you continued to collect the distribution and you were made whole in less time than the S&P 500.

Right now, GOF appears expensive. There will be opportunities to get in at a cheaper level. We saw two good entry opportunities just this year - the first in January and the second in July. Just last month, the fund fell significantly over the course of just two days, from $21.61 to $21.10, reducing the premium from 16.5% to 10.9%. That is likely to occur again when volatility in the equity markets picks up.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Overall, the NAV has struggled this year. We believe this is mainly due to the lack of any spread compression left in the fund's high yield bucket, the lack of real movement in its floaters since March, and the equity covered call sleeve not producing the same returns as it had since January 2016. However, more recently, the NAV is showing signs of stabilization and even an appearance of turning higher. The trailing one-month NAV is +3 cents, and the trailing two-month NAV performance is -6 cents.

In general, we think the distribution is relatively safe for now, but that the premium is currently too high for adding shares. The premium will decline, likely rapidly, when volatility hits the market. That is when you should start a position. And if/when it gets to a discount again, that is likely the best time to get in. However, remember that this fund is primarily very low-grade paper. Should the economy stall, the default rate on this stuff is likely to jump significantly. It is even likely to be worse than what it was in 2008, given that CLOs actually made out well during the last recession but are unlikely to repeat in the next one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.