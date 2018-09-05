Don't Give Up On Schlumberger - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/4/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, September 4.

Bullish Calls

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB): Don't give up on this even though the CEO seems negative about the Permian Basin. It's an opportunity and it yields 3% as well.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM): They're the only independent since the Whole Foods buyout and they have good stores.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN): It's a terrific play on the outdoors and experiential economy.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI): eSports will be huge. Cramer likes both Activision and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Citigroup (NYSE:C): It's the cheapest bank stock that Cramer's trust owns as well.

Bearish Calls

CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM): When it comes to optics and communications, why not buy Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO)?

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN): Don't buy as they missed the last quarter. Cramer prefers ConAgra (NYSE:CAG) as they have figured out some millennial buying patterns.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI): "No. Look, these pipeline companies, I've got to tell you, we need a lot of pipelines to the Permian and out of the Permian, but until we get some more consolidation in this group, I can't recommend it. I just can't."

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up