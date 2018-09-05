Don't Give Up On Schlumberger - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/4/18)

by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Citigroup is the cheapest bank stock.

Tyson Foods is struggling.

Cramer is not recommending pipeline stocks.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, September 4.

Bullish Calls

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB): Don't give up on this even though the CEO seems negative about the Permian Basin. It's an opportunity and it yields 3% as well.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM): They're the only independent since the Whole Foods buyout and they have good stores.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN): It's a terrific play on the outdoors and experiential economy.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI): eSports will be huge. Cramer likes both Activision and Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Citigroup (NYSE:C): It's the cheapest bank stock that Cramer's trust owns as well.

Bearish Calls

CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM): When it comes to optics and communications, why not buy Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO)?

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN): Don't buy as they missed the last quarter. Cramer prefers ConAgra (NYSE:CAG) as they have figured out some millennial buying patterns.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI): "No. Look, these pipeline companies, I've got to tell you, we need a lot of pipelines to the Permian and out of the Permian, but until we get some more consolidation in this group, I can't recommend it. I just can't."

