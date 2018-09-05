Look Behind Volume Spikes Before Making Investment Decisions

Recently, iStar (STAR), a diversified real estate development, financing and operations company, came back to my attention after having unusually high trading volume. It's all good news for the stock, but the dividend focused investor should look at the preferred shares instead of the common stock. The recently instituted dividend is not as beneficial as the preferred stocks' yield, and the inclusion in the S&P Small Capital (SmallCap) 600 will not cause significant capital gains by itself. I have previously written twice on the stock, and in each case recommended the preferred stock, and stick with that recommendation. Three classes of preferred stock yield 7.46% or more, and present a better investment than the common despite the recent high trading volume and good news.

What's the Good News and Why The Volume Spike

On Aug. 2, after posting favorable results, iStar initiated a common stock dividend. Because it is a real estate company, the lack of a dividend has been a strong negative for it, on top of its very complex structure, mixed operational model, and lackluster results. Looking back at the time period since my previous articles on iStar, the stock is only up 12% in roughly three years. While many REITs have also dropped over this time span - mainly due to a huge run-up in 2016, in my humble opinion - most if not all REITS have been consistently paying dividends of between 4.5% and 7%. Among these are Realty Income Trust (O), Vereit (VER), Hersha Hospitality (HT), and Condor (CDOR). I list those only because those are REITs I own and have tracked. I'm sure many others come to your minds as REIT and dividend investors. The common stock dividend was initiated at $.09 a share, for an annual dividend of $.36 and a yield of 3.18%, payable for the first time on Aug. 31. While this is a respectable dividend and is apparently adequately covered, it is not in line with many straightforward and well-established dividend-paying REITs. However, this is a positive development, and it drove interest and trading in iStar early in the month.

The second piece of good news that boosted trading in iStar earlier this week was the company's addition to the S&P 600 Small Company Index. This addition, effective last Monday, Aug. 27, drove buying of shares for numerous index funds and ETFs. It is my personal opinion that stocks being added to indexes is positive in that it increases interest and buyers but is not a significant long-term catalyst. As most are weighted indexes, a stock making up a small portion of a 500- or 600-stock index will only have minor capital gains related solely to fund and ETF buying as money flows into the index fund/ETF. Yes, monthly inflows in 401ks and other periodic investment plans will boost the stock slightly. But, having watched my holding in O since its inclusion in the S&P 500 (granted, a sample size of .2% of the index), I can report that fundamentals and sentiment have driven the price as always. ETF and index fund buying won't significantly or permanently “move the needle” for iStar, as it is a very small portion of the S&P SmallCap 600 index.

So where does that leave the investor, if both of these positives are good but not great events for the company? Should one buy the stock expecting a yield only slightly above 3% and likely continued low single digit capital gains, as we've seen over the past two years? Or are there “prefer”-able options?

The Case For the Preferred Shares Remains Strong

iStar first came to my attention during a preferred stock screen I ran a few years ago, and while I misstated one aspect, the core case is still true. Let me get my “mea culpa” out of the way with a bit of self-justification for it, too. All iStar preferred shares are callable in cash, and when I first wrote I didn't realize this had been an ongoing situation. I wrote as if they were becoming callable at that time, not already callable. Since I wrote the first article, two classes of preferred stock were called (the focus of the linked article above). So while my statements were technically incorrect, the risk of being called and given cash was real and continues. That said, it shouldn't dissuade the investor from looking at the D, G and I classes of preferred stock.

Each of these classes are $25 per share par, and just went ex-dividend as of the writing of this article. This is important, both as it will be another quarter before the new investor will receive a dividend, and it should cause a slight drop in price. Of the three classes, only the I shares currently trade below par at $24.96. However they also have the lowest yield at 7.46%. Both the D and G shares trade slightly above par, with the D being the highest-priced at $25.35. The D shares also have the highest yield at 7.72% with the G in the middle at 7.56%.

I see any of these preferred stocks as a good investment for the yield-seeking investor. Each class are cumulative preferred stocks. Taking into account the common stock is now paying a dividend, the safety of the preferred dividend is acceptable since preferred dividends must be paid before a common dividend. Yes there is some call risk, but if bought at or below par there is no risk of loss of capital. The shares are unlikely to drop far enough to have a capital gain component so the investor should be content with the quarterly dividend and 7.5% annual yield. Considering the consistent dividend payouts and the initiation of a common dividend, I see this as a fairly conservative income investment.

If you have found this or my other articles informative, please like, comment and follow using the buttons above. As always, you should do your own research and management of your investments, and seek the assistance of a licensed and registered professional for more technical decisions. Best wishes for investment success!

Disclaimer: Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in STAR or their preferred stocks, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.