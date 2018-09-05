Achaogen Is A Victim Of Unfortunate Circumstances

It is likely best to stay away from biotechnology investments centered around antibiotic development/early marketing for the time being until relevant agencies make critically-needed policy changes.

Recent events, good and bad, have shed light on the market sentiment towards antibiotics. This, additionally, does not bode well for Achaogen.

Despite recently cutting expenses, Achaogen is in need of cash very soon.

Since the approval of Zemdri for UTI, shares in Achaogen have slipped considerably. We explore why this is.

The following article will assess possible reasons shares of Achaogen (AKAO) have slipped, as well as assess Achaogen's near-term prospects in light of antibiotic sector sentiment and financial standings.

Post-Approval/Post-Denial

Since Zemdri was approved and denied for complicated Urinary Tract Infections and Blood Stream Infections, respectively, shares of Achaogen have slipped considerably:

A common biotechnology investment question I often see: "Why do stocks go down on positive news like drug approvals?"

The answer is simple: investor focus shifts from exciting catalysts to the grit-and-gut of commercialization. There are a number of problems associated with bringing a product like Zemdri to the market alone:

It's going to cost a lot of money to get this within sight of prescribing HCPs

It's going to take a long time to become profitable from this drug

After Achaogen broke key technical support in May and was foreseeably absent of relevant near-term catalysts, the slide wasn't difficult to forecast:

Marketing Difficulties

Zemdri isn't a drug that is crucially needed (life or death) nor is it targeting an indication that is without other therapeutics. It is not going to "fly off the shelves". Merrem, an antibiotic I, myself, have infused into the veins of dozens of patients, is approved for indications beyond cUTI, has been on the market for a while now, and does ~ $800M/year worldwide. Zemdri, perhaps marginally better than Merrem for cUTI, will be fortunate to do half of that in peak annual sales. And it may take several years to achieve similar figures.

Strapped For Cash

As of June 30, Achaogen reported just $63M in cash and cash equivalents. Just within the last six months, they burned through $84M. Fortunately, they recently announced they're restructuring and cutting fat. Still, this gives them a cash runway of a few more months. Biotechnology companies typically don't live paycheck-to-paycheck, so they need money now. How will they get it?

Big pharma companies are cutting antibiotic R&D simply because it's a bad investment (to be honest). So, don't hang your hats on a significant partnership deal that will save Achaogen from dilution. It is also unfortunate the company was not able to close an offering at a much higher price. That may turn out to be a huge strategic blunder. Perhaps, something is up their sleeve that I am unaware of? Certainly possible.

Valuation

With all things considered, Achaogen's market cap doesn't yet appear "cheap" ~ $225M. That is, coincidentally, also the amount of cash Achaogen will likely burn within the next three years (conservatively). After dilution, I expect the market cap to "bottom" around $150M. I placed quotes around "bottom" because that may not be a bottom over the long haul and I certainly wouldn't suggest buying stock there.

To put it simply, Achaogen is in trouble in the short-term and its prospects aren't entirely desirable in the long-term. However, this isn't an inherent fault. Rather, it is likely a fault of a much broader issue.

Market Sentiment Towards Antibiotics

Achaogen is an unfortunate victim of the dwindling interest in the antibiotic space. The government has recognized this and has increased R&D incentives towards antibiotic drug development. However, the incentives and support once the drug actually reaches the market are nearly nonexistent. An editorial published in Nature Biotechnology sheds light on the push-and-pull of antibiotic development.

Here are some key takeaways:

Zemdri marks only the thirteenth newly approved antibiotic since the year 2000, which is particularly troubling given the increasing prevalence of antibiotic resistance.

newly approved antibiotic since the year 2000, which is particularly troubling given the increasing prevalence of antibiotic resistance. Big pharma companies, like Novartis, are out-licensing their antibiotics because of the lack of a positive risk/reward profile.

Most governmental incentives regarding antibiotics are focused only on R&D.

Although governments are working on providing incentives for newly marketed antibiotics, there is still too much left unaddressed.

All in all, investments (for both investors and companies) in antibiotics are, currently, a difficult one. This is more so apparent in new commercial biotechnology companies (AKAO, TTPH). Until government agencies are able to sufficiently address this problem, the market's sentiment is unlikely to shift towards a more positive direction any time soon.

Summary

It is likely, in the end, that Zemdri will end up being worth all the struggle. However, this day appears too far away for investors to attribute value to. Shares in Achaogen may not trade too favorably in the short- and intermediate-terms and investors may benefit from seeking opportunities elsewhere (and in sectors besides antibiotics).

I do not recommend buying or selling shares of Achaogen at these prices. We will keep tabs on sector sentiments going forward.

