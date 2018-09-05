Interactive Brokers - U.S. Fixed Income Calendar: The Week Ahead

On the corporate front, Barclays will hold a three-day Global Consumer Staples Conference that will run from September 4-6, with attendees including Coca-Cola and ConAgra.

The Fed on Thursday will announce its 13-, 26-, and 52-week bills, as well as its 3- and 10-year notes and 30-year bonds for auctions scheduled in the following week.

The U.S. calendar is set to run at full throttle, with a long list of Fed speakers, the release of international trade data, and the all-critical jobs report.

Interactive Brokers' senior market analyst Steven Levine provides some highlights for what to look for in the week beginning September 4.

