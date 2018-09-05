Can International Paper Maintain Pricing Power?

IP is valued at just ~10x EBITDA and ~0.9x sales. However, given the cyclical nature of the company, waning pricing power, and difficulty in overseas businesses, I believe shares are near fair value.

Further price realization of existing contracts and the completion of 75% of planned maintenance outages in H1 2018 will be tailwinds for Q3 and Q4.

On July 6th I wrote an article entitled, International Paper Co.: A Long-Term Winner, Set To Disappoint In Q2? in which I discussed the changes International Paper (IP) and the paper products industry have undergone over the past couple years. I emphasized the opportunity that e-commerce's growing reliance on containerboard has created, while also touching on IP's cyclical nature, significant debts, and labored revenue growth. I then outlined pressures IP would face in Q2, which included higher than average maintenance outages, and concluded:

Overall, I believe International Paper has a compelling growth story, something a paper company hasn't had in some time. The strong fundamentals and solid dividend along with Q1's return to revenue growth could mean IP is a solid long-term investment. However, the company comes with substantial risks both due to near-term pressure on Q2 earnings as outlined above and due to the cyclical nature of paper companies. For now, this is just another one to add to the watch list.

IP's Q2 results were far better than I had expected. The company was able to overcome headwinds through the realization of price increases in all three business units. This strong quarter despite the headwinds gave me hope that perhaps IP was worthy of an investment. However, when I dove into my research I found I had overestimated the potential of the containerboard industry in my previous assessment and I am now more bearish on the name than I was initially. IP is a HOLD.

Q2 Results

EPS of $1.19 beats by $0.10

Revenue of $5.83B (+ 8.4% Y/Y) beats by $30M

IP's Q2 results were far better than I had expected given the challenges of increased maintenance outages and a slightly increased effective tax rate of 27%(vs. 25% in Q1). Revenues were up 8.4% YoY and $200 million vs. Q1. This solid performance was mainly due to pricing increases across all three operating segments as well as minor volume increases. Additionally, now that IP has completed 75% of their planned maintenance outages, H2 2018 should benefit from reduced costs.

IP's EBITDA improved an impressive 23% YoY in Q2 causing operating earnings to improve $0.25 sequentially. The company also improved cash from operations by $160 million YoY, while FCF remained stable. As I mentioned in my last piece, IP also has made solid equity investments which paid off to the tune of $70 million in the quarter. This includes $57 million from the Ilim joint venture($39 million after tax) and $15 million from an ownership interest in Graphic Packaging, as well as $6 million cash dividend from Graphic Packaging. The Ilim joint venture saw a record operating EBITDA figure in Q2 of $307 million plus an impressive EBITDA margin of 44%. This investment has already paid dividends for IP.

IP's industrial packaging business continues to be their bread and butter, bringing in $569 in EBIT at an improved EBITDA margin of 23%. The margin expansion seen in Q2 at IP was driven by pricing increases across all of IP's businesses, but especially in Industrial packaging as the company was able to realize about 50% of recent box price increases in the quarter and they expect to realize 90% by the end of Q3.

Input costs were also favorable in Q2 for the packaging business due to lower recovered fiber prices which helped margins. However, transportation and distribution costs remain high across the board due to higher diesel fuel expenses and poor truck and rail availability. Furthermore, the European Packaging business continues to struggle with compressed margins. However, the Madrid mill start-up is in process and IP should have paper on the rails by now. This means Q3 and Q4 will benefit from improved margins and revenues in the European packaging business.

The Global Cellulose Fibers business brought in $69 million of earnings in Q2 as Global pulp demand remained healthy. The fluff segment continues to grow at 4% to 5% annually as the 2016 acquisition of Weyerhaeuser's fluff pulp assets have aided pulp sales and improved margins, now making up roughly 15% of sales.

The Printing Paper segment saw improved demand globally, and North American mill operating rates improved significantly YoY which allowed IP to increase prices. Volume did improve sequentially despite the truckers' strike in Brazil and weakness in that economy which has hampered the company's business there. The impact of the truckers' strike was around $7 million, which was offset by a more than favorable FX.

From Q2 Earnings Call Slides

Some Bearish Developments...

With all the positivity seen in the Q2 conference call, it was interesting to watch IP's shares fall post earnings release. However, unfortunately for shareholders, the reason for the fall was not the company's performance, but rather market conditions which are signaling a fall in containerboard pricing. First, on August 15th, Buckingham research warned containerboard data showed a sizable increase in inventory on "full-out" production. Second, the American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA) announced that containerboard production was up 4.2% in July 2018 vs. July 2017. These bearish signals at what I would call nearing peak cycle leads us to a larger discussion of what has been happening in the containerboard industry over the past few years.

As paper companies like IP have struggled with their legacy businesses (regular old printing papers, etc.), many have moved into the new growth area, industrial packaging. To do this, companies like International Paper, Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) and WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) have been consolidating within the industry, buying up the smaller producers so they can share and protect pricing power. This has been an effective model which allows these companies to improve margins, however I believe it is unsustainable.

With the new increasing sales and higher margins of industrial packaging drawing in competition, it is just a matter of time before IP is forced to cut prices. IP's powerful clientele - think Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT) - will also have a lot of weight to throw around at the bargaining table in case of a recession or if containerboard supply increases significantly(which it has). Furthermore, IP has long benefited from an under-supplied market and recent news reveals that will no longer be the case going forward.

Over the next two quarters, I expect IP to turn in solid results due to decreasing costs and the realization of gains from price increases in current supply contracts. However, after that I fear the containerboard segment may begin to falter, causing serious damages to IP's bottom line.

Companies like the Canadian tissue and packaging group, Cascades, are converting mills which traditionally produced newsprint into recycled containerboard producers increasing overall industry supply. For example, Cascades recently announced the acquisition of White Birch Paper's Bear Island newsprint mill in Virginia for $34.2 million which will be converted for containerboard production.

This brings me to a mistake I made in my last article. I assumed because studies like this one from Zion Market Research concluded the industrial packaging industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% until 2022 that IP's containerboard segment was set for growth. In reality, despite the proliferation of Amazon corrugated packaging(containerboard) boxes, this segment hasn't grown anywhere near what has been expected.

In fact, over the past five years, the corrugated packaging industry has grown an average of just ~1%. This is due to falling paper consumption, which represents 12% of U.S. corrugated box usage, as well as stagnation in the food and beverage category, which represents 40% of corrugated box use. Overall, the spread of e-commerce has really only been able to stabilize the falling containerboard and paper industries rather than help them return to growth.

This led IP to go international in search for prospects for potential top-line expansion, and when they did, they ran into a faltering Brazilian economy. IP's Brazilian business was perhaps best described by executive Tim S. Nicholls in the Q2 conference call:

Yeah. It's been a challenge. No question about it.

Perhaps this helps explain the chart below.

Insider Sales and Q3 Outlook

Finally, I want to touch on some insider selling IP has seen over the past few months and discuss the company's outlook.

Although many times insider selling like that illustrated in the table below can just be regular profit taking I believe it's important for investors to be aware when insiders are selling, especially when the amount is over $500k. The chart below reveals details of the most recent sales:

8/28/18 Nicholls Timothy S

Officer 17,000 52.53 – 52.53 108,666 $893.1 K 8/6/18 Ryan Sharon R

General Counsel 15,000 52.87 – 52.87 47,309 $793.1 K 6/18/18 Amick William Micha...

Officer Sale 55.86 – 55.86 19,045 $610.5 K 7/14/18 Ealy Carleton Cato

Officer 22,000 56.79 – 56.79 8,644 $1.2 M

As far as a Q3 outlook, IP will have two forces pushing it in opposing directions over the next two quarters. First, on the bull-side price realization from existing contracts should reach 90% in Q3 and the company has already completed 75% of overall maintenance outages. Additionally, the Illim venture should continue to provide solid earnings in Q3 and Q4.

However, on the bear side, if containerboard pricing is affected by the increased supply, then I expect the $569 million in EBIT that segment produced in Q2 to be affected. On top of that emerging markets have taken a hit lately which surely won't help IP's overseas business. IP is also in the process of acquiring Letica Corporation’s foodservice business for $95 million. Acquisitions like this in the paper industry often signal peak cycle, but also are evidence of IP's struggle to find organic growth.

Given the above, I believe IP's Q3 outlook may be a little optimistic.

From Q2 Earnings Call Slides

Valuation and Conclusion

IP does look attractive from a classic valuation metric perspective. The company trades at just ~10x EBITDA and sports a solid ~3.7% dividend yield. However, in my view, IP is cheap for a reason as it has struggled to stop its revenue from declining.

IP Current IP 5 Yr. Avg. Price to Sales .94 .88 Price to Earnings 8.16 22.27 Price to Cash Flow 11.02 8.46 Price to Book 3.06 3.90 EV/EBITDA 8.64 9.77

Table Compiled by Author From Morningstar

The company's emerging markets ventures have thus far been subpar, bringing margins lower for a meager revenue boost. So much of IP's business is dependent on the company's ability to maintain its pricing power and acquire new businesses to enable growth. Given Chinese trade woes and recession fears in the US, - a recession would particularly hurt cyclical IP - along with the aforementioned oversupply issues and what I believe to be declining pricing power, I see IP as just fairly valued at this point. Q2 was better than expected and both Q3 and Q4 have tailwinds which are set to aid results, but none of this is enough for me to buy shares of IP at this late stage in the cycle. The pressure on the containerboard segment and IP's overseas businesses, along with insider selling, means too much risk for too little reward in my view.

