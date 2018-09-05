Sears Holdings: Tough To Move The Needle With Business Initiatives

The problem for Sears remains that its core business is in poor enough shape that even multiple small successes will barely improve its cash flow and comps trends.

Sears Holdings (SHLD) saw a boost in its stock from the news that its Amazon tire-installation program was expanding nationwide. The program appears to be resulting in a decent amount of business for Sears Auto Centers, but (as with other Sears initiatives) isn't enough to make a difference when Sears's core business is burning billions.

Tire Installation Program With Amazon

At the end of 2017 there were 445 Sears Auto Centers operating still, although that number will have decreased since then due to continued store closures.

Sears mentioned that the San Bruno Sears Auto Center was the location with the most Amazon orders with at least four to six Amazon customers each day. This makes sense since the San Bruno Sears is one of the busiest Sears locations. In the Seritage CMBS Annex file, the San Bruno Sears had the highest revenues of the 235 stores listed, and did a bit over double the revenue of the average store with a Sears Auto Center.

If we assume that the average Sears Auto Center will get 2.5 Amazon customers per day (roughly half of San Bruno's and the average revenue per customer is $100 (from installation plus some other services), then the average store would gain around $91,250 per year from the Amazon partnership. Multiplied by 400 stores (as an example), that would result in $36.5 million in revenue from the Amazon tire-installation program each year. This doesn't include any potential negative effect from some tire sales that would have previously gone direct to Sears Auto tire sales now going to Amazon.

Moving The Needle

While the Amazon tire-installation program is a positive for Sears, it doesn't make much of a difference to Sears's current financial situation. Sears used $1.842 billion in cash for operating activities in 2018, so the margins from the added tire-installation revenues probably only cover a few days of cash burn. It would also add under 0.5% to Sears's revenue.

The problem for Sears is that its overall business is in such rough shape (with double-digit comps declines and massive cash burn) that the tire-installation program (and other moves such as opening up Sears Appliances & Mattresses stores) do not come close to doing enough for the company.

A company such as J.C. Penney would benefit substantially if it could put together a handful of initiatives of this magnitude. Improving cash flow by $100 million and increasing revenues by 2% would be a big deal for J.C. Penney as it would go from 0% comps to +2% comps and also be able to pay its debt down further. For Sears though, a move from -12% to -10% comps and $1.842 billion in negative operating cash flow to $1.742 billion in negative operating cash flow would really not accomplish much.

Stock Volatility

We have seen that Sears's stock can spike a lot on relatively minor news items. This is because its market capitalisation represents only around 2% to 3% of its total enterprise value (including its pension liabilities in the calculation). So a 20% increase in Sears's stock translates into only an approximately 0.5% increase in its total enterprise value. This short-term volatility is likely to continue as long as Sears remains in business.

Sears appears likely to survive into 2019 as it continues its financial manoeuvring. This (combined with the potential for short-term volatility) continues to make shorting the stock a bit tricky, although with the cost to borrow Sears shares down to 12% per year at the moment, time isn't as much of a factor as it used to be. Sears's stock has been down (based on the monthly close) 12 of the last 14 months, so depending on the cost to borrow shares, shorting has generally worked out well. I'd probably buy puts if I wanted to short Sears now though due to the risk of short-term price spikes.

Conclusion

Sears is continuing to work on various business initiatives and the Amazon tire installation program appears to be one that has been successful. However, with the impact on total revenue estimated at under +0.5% with a nationwide rollout, it would take more than a few successful initiatives of similar size to make a meaningful difference to Sears's trajectory. Given Sears's historical rate of cash burn, the Amazon tire installation program may give it an additional week of runway before running out of cash and assets to sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.