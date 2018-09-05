Netflix: From A Top Down Perspective

While the option to cancel any time is a great way to get subscribers, it will also increase cancellations in an economic downturn.

Investment Thesis

I am normally a long only investor, primarily focused on natural resources. I have gone short Netflix (NFLX) after taking a closer look, the valuation has simply gotten ahead of itself and I think we are likely to see a significant correction.

The NASDAQ Composite and many other indices have made new all-time highs recently, while Netflix is 12% off the recent peak. It can certainly be dangerous to short story-stocks like Netflix, but the technical double top earlier in year could make this a good entry point.

Figure 1 & 2 - Source: YCharts

Potential User Base with Financial Means

I will start at the top and work my way down. There are presently 7.6B people in the world and one estimate puts the total number of internet users at 4.2B at the end of 2017. That does not mean those 4.2B would either have the financial means or the bandwidth to use Netflix.

Having the ability to perform simple internet transactions on cheap smart phones is far from being able to stream 1GB movies. We have seen fantastic growth rates with internet use historically, so it would be plausible to consider internet use and bandwidth to increase. I think the financial means is probably a better way to further limit the potential user base.

Hans Rosling was a renowned professor focusing on statistics, health and economics. He preferred to divide people into 4 income levels globally. Level 1 and level 2 account for about 4B people that live on up to $8 per day, which would likely put a Netflix subscription out of reach. I would argue that part of the 2B people on level 3 that live on between $8 and $32 per day might also deem a Netflix subscription too expensive. Let's assume all on level 4 and 1/2 of the people living on level 3 can afford a Netflix subscription, which would give us about 2.5B people with the financial means for Netflix.

Household Limitations

During the end of Q2 2018 Netflix had 124.35M paying subscribers. Revenues for the quarter was $3,814.4M which gives us a monthly revenue per license of $10.2, it is close to the price for the standard plan I will use going forward.

Figure 3 - Source: wikipedia.org

The household size varies significantly across countries, it is slightly higher in many of the high population countries, but some of those higher size households would probably fall out due to financial reasons. Many wealthier countries have an average household size between 2 and 3, so I will assume an average household size of 2.5 for the analysis. That takes our population of 2.5B down to 1B potential households or Netflix standard subscriptions.

Regional Barriers and Competition

While Netflix has done a fantastic job growing the number of subscribers. They were initially the only streaming provider around. HBO, Amazon, Hulu and others have already made it more of a competitive market. Once Disney fully commits to the race in the end of 2019, it will become even more crowded.

While everyone naturally wants to tap into the massive Chinese market, iQiyi, Tencent Video and Youku Todou might already have taken a solid lead with a lower price point and more culturally aligned content. This raises another point where many expects content spend to remain static at these levels while still commanding a large global market share. There are certainly some markets or portion of markets where the current content set is enough to attract international subscribers. I do think many overlook cultural preferences or language limitations which would force a company like Netflix to spend much more on locally appealing content to be get large scale penetration in all markets.

Without starting to spend significant amounts on local content, I expect we are left with 500M potential Netflix standard subscriptions. Based on financial means, household sizes and cultural/language preferences.

Another way to look at potential Netflix standard subscriptions, is to start with the 1.2B English speaking population globally and divide by the household size, we also arrive at around 500M potential Netflix standard subscriptions. The 1.2B people figure might be somewhat outdated, but it also reasonable to assume some portion of that figure would not be interested in Netflix due to age or cultural preferences. I expect that will offset any increase in the English-speaking population since the data was collected.

Multiple Providers and Economic Downturn

Presently there are many households that have multiple streaming services. In part because it is a new and exciting service, but also because costs are reasonably low for the higher income households. I do think a service like Amazon Prime will be considered more of a staple as it offers so much more. Customers can more easily rationalize the cost based on savings from ordering and getting free deliveries of other products from Amazon. Note that Amazon Prime is not yet available in all the countries that Netflix operates in. I also think a company like Disney with children's content will be very appealing and the same for sports content in general. So, Netflix can get squeezed from many sides.

While I have no insights into when we might move into an economic downturn or stock market decline. We are now in the longest U.S. economic expansion on record. That we would last another 5 years without a reversal, is not likely based on history. Having a cancel at any time subscription will likely see loss of subscribers once that happens. I also think Netflix is more exposed than Amazon for example.

Netflix has historically been very successful raising prices with minimal effects to the user base. As mentioned above, users will likely be more price sensitive if we see the economy slow down. I also expect the current 124M paying user base primarily comes from the wealthier households globally. To grow towards the 500M potential standard subscriptions, Netflix will have to attract households further down on the wealth spectra, where the users are likely more price sensitive. So, I don't think it is realistic to assume additional price increases will not affect the potential user base.

Financials

While it is easy to get seduced by looking at the sales growth rate, the cash flow situation is not equally encouraging.

NFLX Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Figure 4 - Source: YCharts

One argument is that the company is building content for the long term, which I don't agree with. If we look at the content additions and the significant amount of content that is amortized, we can see the short life span Netflix attributes to the content assets. This implies that Netflix will need to continue to spend significant amounts on content to remain competitive.

Figure 5 - Source: Quarterly Cash Flow Data

The other argument is that each new subscriber goes directly to the bottom line. While we have seen the growth rate for cost of revenues starting to slow; marketing and administrative expenses have been growing more than revenues recently. In the below chart we can see the marking cost per new paid membership over the last two years, where we can see that the cost per new paid membership has increased significantly in the last quarter.

Figure 6 - Source: Quarterly Financial Data

Revenues will not go directly to the bottom line, even if a higher portion of revenues will go to earnings, which can be seen below. The question is how long it will take until we see the trend for free cash flow start moving in the same direction?

NFLX Free Cash Flow (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Figure 7 - Source: YCharts

Netflix has a solid cash position of $3,906M, but also a significant amount of long-term debt of $8,342M. This is not necessarily a near term concern. However, with increasing competition and having to replace the Disney content during 2019, I highly doubt the cash burn will reverse over the next year, I expect it to increase. The company has paid $319M in interest expense over the last twelve months. If the company wants to prioritize user growth and producing more original content, refinancing in the next couple of years is likely, which would add additional cost to the income statement.

Figure 8 - Source: Q2 2018 Quarterly Report

Valuation

Based on the top down analysis above, I expect Netflix could maybe reach 300M users if the company remains in its current form. This is a very optimistic assumption. 300M users, out of 500M potential users, is a very impressive market share. There is certainly a possibility that Netflix can reach a higher penetration in markets with different cultures, but that would in my view require a significantly higher spend on local content and a different price point.

If we annualize the most recent quarter's revenues of $3,907M and earnings of $384M, use the current market cap of $160.1B, we get a price to sales ratio of 10.2 and price to earnings ratio of 104.1.

If we consider 300M Netflix standard subscriptions for $10.99 per month, we arrive at annual revenues of $39,564M and a potential price to sales ratio of 4.0. In the most recent quarter the company had a profit margin of 10%. Let's assume the company can grow the profit margin to 25% going forward, we then have $9,891M in potential earnings and a price to earnings ratio of 16.2.

For the market to continue to believe that Netflix will be able to reach 300M users with a 25% profit margin. I expect revenue growth will need to be above 30% per quarter, the profit margin to increase every quarter and free cash flows starting to increase. Considering the increasing competition, combined with the expected higher spend on content. I deem those three criteria as highly unlikely.

Figure 8 - Source: Quarterly Financial Data

Even when we assume Netflix taking a massive market share of the potential market, having great profit margins in a very competitive market, continuous growth (no recession in next 5 years) and free cash flows reversing, we arrive at fair valuation. These are some extremely optimistic assumptions or put another way, the definition of priced for perfection.

Conclusion

There is no denying that Netflix has done a great job growing revenues and more recently earnings as well. The fact that free cash flow is moving in the opposite direction is less inspiring.

The extrapolation has simply been taken too far with Netflix, everything will have to go seamlessly onward, which I think is highly unlikely. When companies trade with a price to sales ratios of 10 or a price to earnings ratios of 100. It does not take much to change the valuation of the company, one quarter of no user growth or just marginally declining numbers could cut 25-50% of the stock price from these levels.

