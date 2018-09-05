Mercedes Launches 279 Mile Range All-Electric SUV To Do Battle With Tesla, Jaguar And Audi

The charging network will be supplied courtesy of Volkswagen, which is spending $10 billion to build it out in the U.S.

The range on the European test cycle is an estimated 279 miles. For the U.S. EPA test cycle number, subtract approximately 20% for a net of 223 miles.

Four years after the go-ahead, the all-electric Mercedes SUV has finally been unveiled. Production begins in 2019 and will include deliveries to Germany, Europe and China.

The first fruit from Daimler’s (OTCPK:DDAIF) July 2014 Board of Directors meeting, in which it greenlighted a new family of all-electric vehicles, was finally unveiled in Europe on September 4, 2018 - predictably four years later, a normal car development cycle. This is the Mercedes EQC, which is a GLC-sized and shaped SUV.

The Mercedes press release lists the range of the EQC SUV at 279 miles: This is based on a European test cycle which is most likely going to yield a lower range number on the U.S. EPA cycle.

Based on many other comparisons between U.S. and European electric car range test cycles, I have found that a 20% discount rate for the Euro-to-U.S. conversion, is a reasonable number to expect. Sometimes it’s a little bit more, sometimes a little less. Subtract 20% from 279 miles and you have 223 miles, which looks like a reasonable expectation for an 80 kWh all-wheel drive electric SUV of this size, weight and shape.

Therefore, “279 miles of range” and “223 miles of range” can both be simultaneously true - the higher number on the European test cycle, and the lower number on the U.S. EPA test cycle. It’s this way with every electric car sold in both geographies.

In size and shape, the Mercedes EQC is most similar to the Jaguar i-Pace, which is becoming available in the European market this month, and in the U.S. market in the fourth quarter:

Mercedes EQC Jaguar i-Pace length 187.4 184.3 width 74.2 74.6 height 63.9 61.3 wheelbase 113.1 117.7 battery kWh 80 90 horsepower 402 394 0-60 MPH 4.9 4.5 top speed 112 124

As you can see in the table above, the Mercedes EQC is extremely close in most aspects to its most direct competitor, the Jaguar (TTM) i-Pace. Almost all specs are within a rounding error of each other.

Of course, what Mr. Market really cares about is not how the Mercedes EQC will compete against the Jaguar i-Pace. Neither company - Daimler and Tata - is dependent on nor is trading on how well these electric cars will perform in the market.

Rather, for now, all of these electric cars are sold mostly because of government mandates for fuel economy and/or fleet mix requirements. The natural rate of unsubsidized demand for these types of electric cars may be close to the 0.1% mark, hardly worth the development and production expense.

As a result, automakers must sell these electric cars - at least for now - at a loss. This activity is financed by the automakers selling profitable gasoline and diesel cars, SUVs and trucks. It’s as crazy as it’s true.

What Mr. Market really wants to know, is how the introduction of this Mercedes EQC will impact Tesla (TSLA) - the one company that trades on the fortunes of its high electric car market share, and happens to be the pure play. Tesla is famously losing money, and no more so than in the last couple of quarters. It has no offsetting profitable business selling gasoline and diesel cars, SUVs and trucks.

In order to understand what impact the Mercedes EQC will have in the marketplace, we need to examine its rollout schedule.

The Mercedes EQC project kicked off in Summer 2014, and over the last two years, hundreds of pre-production EQC vehicles have been tested around the world in the harshest conditions, from extreme cold to heat to desert and being drenched by water and wind. These tests are rigorous because Mercedes and other normal automakers do not view even their first customer to be a guinea pig. Even the first car sold, it needs to be perfect in terms of build quality and durability.

As a result, Mercedes has been building the EQC cars in its Bremen, Germany, plant for a long time already, generating all of these pre-production test cars. These torture-tests will continue for the next nine months, as they perfect the quality in the factory. By approximately June of 2019, the quality is scheduled to be at the level where regular customer deliveries are acceptable.

Therefore, here is the launch schedule for the Mercedes EQC:

Summer 2019: Germany

Fall 2019: Rest of Europe

Late 2019: China

Early 2020: North America and Japan

This schedule is a much slower global rollout than the Jaguar i-Pace, where a similar schedule looks more like half to one-third in terms of compression. The schedule also is basically the mirror image of what Tesla has been doing - as it would start with the U.S. and eventually end up in China and Europe.

Conclusion: The impact of the Mercedes EQC on Tesla will be felt first in Europe, and last in the U.S. Tesla’s sales and market share will become ever-concentrated and constrained into its home market.

Either way, let’s not forget about Audi, which started production of its eTron all-electric SUV on September 3 in its Brussels factory. That means sales will begin in Europe in 4Q 2018, and in the U.S. possibly as early as February 2019. It too will be formidable competitor to Mercedes, Jaguar and Tesla.

Speaking of Audi, some may ask: What about the charging network that will feed the Audi, Mercedes and Jaguar electric cars? In the U.S., the answer is simple: Just to go Electrify America’s web site and click on “our plan” so you can see the buildout progress for this network, which will be built out to challenge Tesla’s Superchargers.

This is paid for by Audi’s parent company, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), but open for all electric cars to use. It’s a $2 billion spend over 10 years. There is your answer to the charging network question. As the electric car market potentially takes off in a big way in 2020-2022, Electrify America will play the leading role in the U.S. geography.

Oh, one more thing: Price. Mercedes has not yet started a price for the EQC, at least not for the U.S. market, but many observers have suggested a starting price of $65,000. Keep in mind that the European prices you tend to see include their very large value-added tax, which would not be part of the U.S. MSRPs listed. That $65,000 number would be a $4,500 difference compared to the Jaguar i-Pace, accounting for the difference in battery capacity - 80 kWh vs. 90 kWh.

The other quirk on price is the eligibility for the U.S. Federal tax credit, which remains on the books. It’s $7,500, but for Tesla this starts to decline after December 2018, and will be zero after December 2019 - just in time for the Mercedes EQC to begin U.S. sales, where Mercedes will decidedly not run out of those credits. Perhaps the timing of the U.S. market introduction of the EQC is therefore not a coincidence.

Let’s look at some Tesla prices and compare with the estimated one for the Mercedes EQC:

base config price tax credit 2020 net price 2020 Mercedes EQC $65,000 $7,500 $57,500 Tesla Model S $77,000 0 $77,000 Tesla Model X $83,000 0 $83,000 Tesla Model 3 AWD $54,000 0 $54,000

As you can see in the table above, by the time the Mercedes EQC hits the U.S. market perhaps in January 2020, Tesla will be out of credits and the Mercedes will be way less expensive on a net basis, compared to almost any Tesla. The Model 3 AWD looks to be $3,500 less, and although it will have longer range (310 miles) and some other advantages, it will have other disadvantages - including that it’s not an SUV, for heaven’s sake.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.