The Cannabis Chronicles: Mexico, Cronos, And Quarterly Results

Citron published a short thesis on Cronos which dropped shares 30%. It appears to have some truth but some of it appears off-base.

Mexico wants to add cannabis to NAFTA. Legalization in Mexico could prompt a rush to build facilities there by the major players.

HMMJ Price

data by

YCharts

Summary

This week, Mexico suggested adding cannabis to NAFTA and suggested Mexico may follow Canada's lead on cannabis. I see this as a boon for the industry: potential market size with 5x. The move is likely to increase competition and to lead to large companies opening grow operations in Mexico to cater to the local market and take advantage of lower wages and a longer growing season. As new markets open, the companies that succeed will be well-capitalized companies with wise management teams to make smart investments in these new markets.

Andrew Left's Citron Research launched a successful short campaign on Cronos (CRON) on Thursday, sending shares falling 30% on the day. I analyze a couple of his claims and conclude that there is some grain of truth in them, but he is also misrepresenting the nature of the supply agreements that Cronos has signed. Despite the drop, Cronos is still up 75% since August 14.

And finally, both Emerald Health (OTCQX:EMHTF) and Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCPK:VRNDF) released quarterly results this week. The market was relatively unmoved by Emerald Health's 16% annual growth, while Delta 9 gained 18% (over the market's 7%) on news of 277% higher revenue.

Mexico: Adding Cannabis to Free Trade Agreement?

Last week, former Mexican President Vicente Fox suggested that cannabis should be added to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

"If that happens, Mexico could become a major exporter of legal cannabis to the U.S. and Canadian markets, Fox said. 'On vegetables, on fruits, on avocados, Mexico produces and provides up to 70 percent of the U.S. and Canadian market so we are efficient in producing, we’re efficient in farming and we’re low-cost and competitive,' he said."

I have heard both bullish and bearish arguments about the concept, but I see it as a great idea and great for the industry (OTC:HMLSF) (MJ) (HMMJ.TO). Legalizing cannabis - and allowing free trade - will open more markets for cannabis producers.

Cannabis production is likely to be cheaper in Mexico due to lower wages and more hours of sunlight, although how much cheaper remains to be seen. (It may depend on what the costs in growing cannabis are: primarily the cost of gardeners or primarily the cost of specialized and skilled engineers?)

But if growing and selling recreational cannabis in Mexico was legalized, I would anticipate all the major cannabis producers rushing to build production facilities in Mexico, both for their lower costs and to satisfy local Mexican (and eventually southern U.S.) demand.

As with most new developments in cannabis, this would favor the best-capitalized companies with the best-quality management. Those companies would be able to figure out an optimal strategy for Mexican legalization and would have the capital to implement that strategy. In a nascent industry like cannabis, investing in good management is crucial.

Citron Leads Cronos - And The Market - Lower

CRON Price

data by

YCharts

From a trading point of view, the biggest story of the week was Andrew Left's short thesis on Cronos (CRON) on August 30. That thesis rocked Cronos share prices, dropping prices by 28% ($12.74 to $9.12) in one day. There was a bit of impact on the broader industry, but it was minimal: HMMJ.TO (OTC:HMLSF) fell 3% on the day while MJ lost 4%.

Left's thesis gave a share price for Cronos of $3.50/share and contained elements truth in it. For example, Left said:

"Citron would like to inform investors of caution on the ongoing and real green rush. Although the hype is big and the prohibition after 100 years is real, it is critical to understand that in the Canadian landscape, there are over 100 licensed producers and there will ultimately be more losers than winners."

Andrew Left, "Cronos: The Dark Side of The Cannabis Space"

I agree with this statement. The industry will be huge - I expect an ~$90 billion US market in ten years - but many companies will not succeed. When the industry reaches a "mature" form, I expect that it will have several major players that are enormous, but a lot of smaller companies will come and go, much like the centralization in other industries and product categories. For that reason, I strongly encourage investors to diversify within the sector rather than hoping to pick a single winner.

But other Citron statements are pure fantasy:

"Cronos management appears to have been deceiving the investing public by purposely not disclosing the size of its distribution agreements with provinces – unlike every other major cannabis player. Our sources have informed us that it’s because the agreements are so small they could never justify the premium investors are paying for the stock."

Andrew Left, "Cronos: The Dark Side of The Cannabis Space"

Andrew Left is wrong on this point. I do not doubt he has sources, but they are not sufficiently well-informed.

Cronos has supply agreements with four provinces: British Columbia, Nova Scotia, PEI, and Ontario. Nearly none of the suppliers in any of those provinces have announced quantities, with the exception of PEI (a tiny province whose size makes the deals less important). The likely reason is that there simply aren't quantities agreed-to yet or because the contracts stipulate that they cannot announce until an agreed-upon date.

A simple table of suppliers in the three largest provinces shows just how in-line with peers Cronos is:

Province Supply Agreements With Quantities Announced % British Columbia 30 5 17% Nova Scotia 14 0 0% Ontario 24 0 0% Total 68 5 7%

Of the 68 supply agreements, only British Columbia has a single company with announced quantities based on my research. British Columbia has five such companies: Aphria (5,000 kg), CannTrust (kind of--announced 17,000 kg between three provinces including B.C.), Canopy Growth (5,719 kg), Maricann (3,622 kg), and Supreme (553 kg).

Hardly a smoking gun. Despite that, expect volatility in the market to continue:

30-day Rolling Volatility Implied Volatility Borrow Costs (IBKR) Canopy Growth (CGC) (WEED.TO) 111.0% 68.9% 9.1% Cronos (CRON) 146.1% 88.8% 45.3% Tilray (TLRY) 141.7% 97.9% 30.8% Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) (ACB.TO) 103.6% 81.0% 5.1% Aphria (APH.TO) (OTCQB:APHQF) 114.4% 103.8% 9.7%

(Author based on data from YCharts and Interactive Brokers (IBKR); all IVs for furthest-out available options; borrow costs for first-listed version of the listing)

These prices imply heavy future volatility. Investors in the space should be prepared for continued huge moves like Cronos' 30% move on Thursday.

Invest responsibly: don't put money into cannabis unless you can afford to lose half - or more - of that money. Diversify your holdings, both within and outside the industry. Use caution. There are gains to be had, but there will also be losses along the way.

Despite the losses after Citron's report, Cronos is still up 75% since August 14 (from $5.65 to a $9.88 close on Friday).

Quarterly Reports

EMH Price

data by

YCharts

Two companies also reported earnings this week.

Emerald Health (OTCQX:EMHTF) (EMH.V) reported Q2/18 results on Thursday. Revenue was down 24% sequentially but up 16% y/y. Revenue was split ~evenly between oils and dried product (48% dried product, 50% oils, 2% other), compared to a much dried-product heavier revenue one year ago (67%/32%/1%). Shares traded ~in line with the market on August 30, as shown above. For more, please read their Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis.

Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCPK:VRNDF) (NINE.V) reported Q2/18 results on Wednesday. The press release is available here, while the Financial Statements and the Management Discussion & Analysis can both be found on Sedar - Canada's equivalent to the SEC.gov site. Revenues were up 116% sequentially and 277% y/y as Delta 9 ramps up its grow-pod based production.

Delta 9 was up substantially on earnings on August 29, gaining 18% while the broader market (HMMJ.TO) gained 7%. Note that Delta 9 is quite a small producer, which means their shares are going to be more volatile than larger producers. Investors should be especially cautious when investing in companies the size of Delta 9, with a market cap of C$142 million.

Takeaways

It was a volatile week, but one which also shows promising signs for the future. Legalized cannabis in Mexico would ~5x the market for legalized cannabis and would be a boon for the legal cannabis industry. Whether those profit flowed to existing companies or new Mexican companies is a wild card, but my bet is that if markets are open, the best-capitalized and best-run companies will benefit.

Citron's short campaign on Cronos was effective and added a lot of volatility to the market, spiking borrow costs on a lot of cannabis stocks. In my view, his thesis contains some elements of true and some elements of fiction. His focus on a lack of detail in supply agreements flies in the face of actual evidence: Cronos hasn't announced because they operate in provinces where a combined 95% of supplies haven't announced. Hardly a smoking gun.

None of this is to say that Cronos can't fall further or that the company's current trading price is fully justified. While I do not agree with Luck's rationale for shorting Cronos, I do believe that Cronos' valuation is a bit overextended compared to its peers and am not considering an investment in Cronos at this time. I plan to write a full report on Cronos soon.

Until next time, invest cautiously and diversify.

Did you enjoy this article? Please consider giving me a "Follow" or "Like" this article. I also welcome all constructive feedback in the comments below. Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HMMJ.TO, ACB.TO, CGC, NINE.V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.