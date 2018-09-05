Sealed Air: Bottom Opportunity?

I expect the stock to bottom at current prices and to exit the downtrend over the next few months.

At this point, it seems the company is starting a period of extended bottom line growth thanks to smart acquisitions and an improving market environment.

Sealed Air (SEE) increased more than 300% between the summer of 2012 and the summer of 2015. Since then, the stock has 27% in a downtrend that has ignored the entire economic upswing since Q1 of 2016. Not even the dividend yield of 1.6% is something to write home about. However, the company is investing in its future and growth rates seem to be bottoming. There might be light at the end of the tunnel after an ugly and everlasting downtrend.

Source: Sealed Air

Q2 Did Quite Well

Second quarter EPS came in at $0.64. This is $0.06 above estimates and the first significant earnings beat since Q1 of 2017. That said, the company avoided an earnings miss since Q4 of 2017 while earnings had their second consecutive quarter of growth. Note how volatile and inconsistent the company's bottom line has been over the past few years.

Source: Estimize

Sales improved for the first time since Q1 of 2017 which turned out to be just a brief relief within a bigger contraction trend.

Source: Estimize

In the second quarter, sales improved 8% to slightly more than $1.15 billion which is in line with expectations. On a constant dollar basis, sales growth would be at 7%. The bigger growth rate was provided by the product care segment which added 11% on a constant dollar basis. Food care sales improved 5%.

Moreover, the company's sales volume also rose 1% with 2% growth in the food care segment and outperforming sales in Latin America. Price/mix also improved 4% with outperforming growth in the product care segment which is the reason why total sales also outperformed in that segment as I just mentioned.

Source: Sealed Air Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

EBITDA margins improved to 18.8% in the second quarter compared to 18.3% one year ago. Operating margins are at 14.48% which is unchanged since 2017. Note that overall profitability has improved compared to every year prior to 2016.

SEE data by YCharts

Adding to that, it is important to mention that 28% of the current sales improvement was due to acquisitions. Acquisitions added roughly $24 million in Q2 while higher sales volumes only accounted for $14 million.

Source: Sealed Air Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

The second quarter results were actually quite good. The company was able to grow sales volumes while all regions and all segments did show improvements. That's why the question is:

What's next?

First of all, Sealed Air expects full-year sales to be $4.75 billion which is a 7% improvement compared to 2017. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $890 million and $910 million, while EPS is expected to come in between $2.45-2.55. EBITDA margins are expected to be 19%.

These results indicate further solid growth in the second half of this year according to the company.

One of the key reasons why Sealed Air was able to grow sales is the continuing growth in the e-commerce and fresh food markets. Especially, e-commerce increases the need for advanced packaging solutions. That's why Sealed Air made strategic acquisitions to further expand in this industry.

AFP is a company that was acquired by Sealed Air. AFP is a privately-held US-based company that is a leading provider of specialized custom engineered packaging. The company generated sales worth $125 million in 2017 and has 260 employees. Moreover, AFP operates 6 facilities across the US with presence in both Asia and Mexico.

The AFP acquisition will form a synergy with the recent Fagerdala acquisition. This synergy will expand Sealed Air's fabricated design capabilities for the electronics, transportation, and industrial markets. These acquisitions will improve Sealed Air's position in the SIOC (ship in own container) market thanks to an increasing number of distributors who want manufacturers to have their primary packaging parcel ready.

Moreover, Sealed Air announced its participation in the Amazon Packaging Support and Supplier Network, which certifies Sealed Air to test, design, and supply packaging without additional testing or documentation from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

The company is also working on plant-based packaging solutions which are possible after the acquisitions I just mentioned.

That said, Sealed Air will continue to benefit from packaging innovations around the globe, while the cattle market in Latin America is rebounding in addition to higher slaughter rates in Australia due to an extended drought.

When it comes to the company's stock price, I expect to see a bottom at current prices. Even though the stock has been in a long downtrend, it seems that we are currently at a solid support level. At this point, the stock is trading at 23.5 times earnings with a forward PE of 14.0. The PEG ratio is at 1.0. These numbers are far from expensive considered that the company is currently in the early stages of a recovery.

I would not bet on a stock breakdown at this point. I think that the company is going to recover on the longer term. I would not be surprised if the company would start an extended uptrend over the next few weeks which could lead to a stock price in the $55-60 over the next 3 years.

Personally, I won't be betting on the stock. Not because I do not trust my own research but because I do not buy stocks on the long term.

That said, I am very excited to see the company's next earnings report because I do expect another solid report that confirms the company's recovery.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.