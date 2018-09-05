Benjamin Graham, said it best, “Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy and Greedy When Others Are Fearful”.

Although Kimco has been a top performer since May, the shopping center REIT has seen its share of dark days.

For those of you who stood by my STRONG BUY recommendation, congratulations, you have proven your skills and have proven that you are an Intelligent REIT Investor.

Bertrand Arthur William Russell was a British philosopher, logician, mathematician, historian, writer, social critic, political activist, and Nobel laureate. He was born in Monmouthshire into one of the most prominent aristocratic families in the United Kingdom and he was widely held to be one of the 20th century's premier logicians. He was quoted as saying:

“Fear is the main source of superstition, and one of the main sources of cruelty. To conquer fear is the beginning of wisdom.”

Russell published a book in 1903 that was deemed to be the first comprehensive treatise on the logical foundations of mathematics written in English. It set forth, as far as possible without mathematical and logical symbolism, the grounds in favor of the view that mathematics and logic are identical. It proposed simply that what is commonly called mathematics is merely later deductions from logical premises.

That seems to be a fitting introduction to my article today, titled “To Conquer Fear Is The Beginning Of Wisdom.” But first recall the content I wrote in mid-April in which I explained:

“I am standing by my Strong Buy recommendation for Kimco Realty (KIM), and I believe that patient investors will eventually be rewarded.” In that article, I also included a quote from the legendary investor, Warren Buffett:

“During such scary periods, you should never forget two things: First, widespread fear is your friend as an investor, because it serves up bargain purchases. Second, personal fear is your enemy. It will also be unwarranted. Investors who avoid high and unnecessary costs and simply sit for an extended period with a collection of large, conservatively-financed American businesses will almost certainly do well."

Kimco is not the only STRONG BUY that has outperformed. We have 22 REITs in the “New Money Portfolio” that has returned an average of 16.5% (since May when we launched) and Kimco ranks as one of our top 10 picks (#7 actually).

Although Kimco has been a top performer since May, the shopping center REIT has seen its share of dark days, but it’s clear that sentiment has improved and as PendragonY points out, “while it’s clear that retail operations are changing, the death of brick and mortar retail has been greatly exaggerated.”

By tackling the fears head on, Kimco shareholders have been able to become wiser investors, recognizing that “rather than working from the general idea that all brick and mortar retail is doomed… it’s a better approach to look at how each company is doing”. PendragonY went on to explain:

“One must look at how its sales and profits are doing both in the near past and projected into the future. One must also look at how the company is addressing the changing retail environment.”

As Bertrand Arthur William Russell believed, “mathematics and logic are identical” and in this article, I will identify several primary catalysts that support my STONG BUY recommendation.



Photo Source

Catalyst 1: Scale Advantage

Kimco Realty is one of the largest shopping center REITs with a portfolio that consists of 475 U.S. shopping centers (company-owned) comprising of 81 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

As of Q2-18, Kimco’s pro-rata occupancy was 96.0%, representing an increase of 50 basis points from Q2-17. The pro-rata small shop occupancy increased 50 basis points to 90.2% compared to the same period in 2017. Pro-rata anchor occupancy increased by 60 basis points over Q2-17 to 98.1%.

Given Kimco’s powerful scale advantages, the company is well-positioned to mitigate risks related to tenant turnover. At the end of Q2-18, Kimco had a total of 22 Toys "R" Us leases that fall into two categories; (1) OpCo leases and (2) PropCo leases. Fifteen of the leases are in the OpCo entity of Toys "R" Us, and Kimco has already resolved seven of those locations with retailers taking the entire Toys "R" Us box.

The remaining eight locations at OpCo have significant tenant interests, and the company is working to convert this demand into leases as quickly as possible. The second category of Toys boxes are leases in the PropCo entity. Kimco has seven leases in PropCo, which have not yet been rejected, and the date of the auction has not yet been set. Kimco anticipates Q3-18 resolution of the PropCo entity and has been proactive in marketing these locations.

Looking ahead to Q3-18, Kimco anticipates that the Toys liquidation will have a maximum impact of 70 to 80 basis points on occupancy and same-site NOI. Conor Flynn, Kimco’s CEO, explains:

“Notwithstanding the impact, given a strong re-leasing to-date and the demand for the remaining Toys boxes we feel confident in raising our same-site NOI guidance for the year to 2% to 2.5%. Overall, we have seen demand match or exceed supply for high quality locations with retailers focusing on store growth in the top 20 markets, where populations are growing, wages are rising, and employment is increasing.”

While Kimco has maintained its dominance in terms of size, the company has also been highly successful in recycling assets. On the Q2-18 earnings call yesterday, Kimco’s CEO, Conor Flynn, pointed out:

“Execution continues to be our number one priority as we reposition our portfolio for the long-term growth and value creation. Our team continues to work tirelessly as we seek to improve in all aspects of our business. And our results for the quarter continue to demonstrate that our portfolio quality and value creation initiatives are working.”

Specifically, Kimco is now over halfway through the year and the company is confident that it will meet its full-year disposition range of $700-$900 million. In Q2-18, Kimco sold 17 shopping centers for $320 million (KIM share) putting the company well ahead of its 2018 disposition goals ($700 to $900 million). Kimco is essentially two-thirds of the way there.

Subsequent to quarter-end, Kimco sold an additional two shopping centers for a combined $49 million (KIM share) and currently has another $200 million either under contract or within accepted offer.

Kimco remains focused on reducing the asset count in the Midwest, while also selectively pruning flat or low growth assets from other parts of the country. The company sold its last remaining shopping center in Alabama this quarter, removing another non-core estate from the ownership map.

Bottom Line: Scale is an all-important tool for REITs and Kimco has learned to use its size advantage to provide meaningful diversification with the highest quality shopping center portfolio in the REIT sector.

Catalyst 2: Cost Of Capital

Kimco’s balance sheet and liquidity position are in excellent shape. The company ended Q2-18 with over $300 million in cash, zero outstanding on the $2.25 billion revolving credit facility and no debt maturing for the balance of the year.

In Q2-18, the company opportunistically utilized its common share repurchase program to buy back 3.5 million shares at a weighted average price of $14.53 per share, totaling $50.8 million, representing a 10% FFO yield and a 7.7% dividend yield. Year-to-date, Kimco has repurchased 5.1 million common shares at a weighted average price of $14.73, totaling $75.1 million.

Kimco’s consolidated net debt or recurring EBITDA remained at 5.7x same as Q1-18. And when you include the transactional EBITDA, the metric improves to 5.5x.

As a result of the progress made on the disposition program (more on that below), Kimco elected to exercise the make-hold provision and repay early its $300 million 6.875% bond due in October 2019.

This bond is the most expensive unsecured debt instrument and will be repaid in late August. Kimco will incur a charge of approximately $13 million, or $0.03 per share in Q3-18 that will be included in its NAREIT FFO.

With the repayment of this bond, there is no debt maturing until 2020 and the company’s weighted average debt maturity is well over 11 years. Kimco remains focused on reducing net debt to EBITDA. Kimco is only one of a dozen in BBB+ or BAA1 rated REITs, and the company continues to seek opportunities to improve upon this rating.

The Bottom Line: Kimco has made substantial progress with its balance sheet and it’s clear that the company is laser-focused on maintaining strict discipline in hopes of becoming an A-rated REIT. The company’s cost of capital should prove to be a powerful differentiator over the next few years.

Catalyst 3: Disciplined Development

Kimco has around $800 million of redevelopment projects underway that are expected to generate around $50 million of net operating income (or NOI). Here’s a snapshot of the company’s proposed redevelopment spend:

Kimco’s sites are substantially pre-leased creating positive leasing momentum for these rare high-quality opportunities, which are poised to deliver on time. Kimco’s Lincoln Square mixed use project in Center City Philadelphia is starting to pre-lease apartments with demand exceeding the budget.

The first Sprouts Farmers Market in Philadelphia is set to open at Lincoln Square this August and Target will soon follow. Kimco’s Pentagon Center mixed use tower called the Witmer is now topped off and will begin pre-leasing apartments in 2019.

Dania Phase I is now 93% pre-leased and is set to open later this summer and stabilize in 2019. Also, Kimco’s Mill Station development is now 79% pre-leased with Costco set to open in September. These signature series projects are large in scale and will deliver meaningful growth in 2019 and beyond as Kimco continues to unlock the embedded value of the real estate.

The Bottom Line: Kimco remains focused on reducing net debt to EBITDA. A key driver will be the EBITDA contribution that will flow once the development projects with $530 million invested today start to come online in late 2018 and into 2019.

My Oh My, Kimco Is Still A Strong Buy

The “up-and-coming” retail categories, coupled with the trend toward more diverse tenant profiles, have contributed to stable property fundamentals and improving financial metrics for shopping center landlords. This has been reflected by persistent underlying growth in reported net operating income (or NOI) and occupancy rates since 2011, with NOI netting annual gains and average occupancy rates for major cities and property subtypes surpassing 90%.

Although recent media attention has focused heavily on negative retail narratives concerning big-box downsizing and the exit of long-established chains from the industry, opportunities exist for the rise of new players with unique product offerings to fill their space.

Kimco’s fundamentals are improving, as the company continues to execute on its tactical blueprint of (1) recycling, (2) maintaining strict balance sheet discipline, and development.

In Q2-18, Kimco’s NAREIT FFO was $0.39 per diluted share, which includes $9.5 million (or $0.02 per share) net transactional income comprised primarily of $5.6 million from preferred equity profit participations and $3.6 million from an equity method distribution above the company’s basis.

NAREIT FFO per share in Q2-17 was $0.41 and includes $0.03 per share of net transactional income mostly, from the $23.7 million distribution received from the Albertsons investment.

FFO as adjusted or recurring FFO, which excludes transactional income and expense and non-operating impairments with $155.7 million, or $0.37 per share for Q2-18, compared to a $160.7 million, or $0.38 per share for Q2-17 and reflects the impact of the disposition program.

Based on the company’s first half performance and expectations for the balance of the year, Kimco is raising the bottom end of its NAREIT FFO per share and FFO as adjusted per share guidance range from $1.42 to $1.46 to a new range of $1.43 to $1.46.

Now, as you can see below, Kimco has underperformed the peer average year-to-date:

Kimco’s dividend yield is now 6.5%:

Kimco’s FFO payout ratio is 76%:

Kimco’s P/FFO multiple is 11.6x. Notably: Kimco is still trading at a 19% discount to the company’s 4-year trailing P/FFO. DDR (DDR) is the only other REIT that is trading at a wider discount to KIM (based on the trailing 4-year average).

Reflecting on Kimco’s FFO/share performance below, you can see that the company successfully delivered robust growth prior to the recession (around 10% CAGR) and after the recession, the company’s growth (FFO/share) leveled off to around 4.5% (2011-2017). More recently, Kimco’s FFO/share has slowed as the company recycles non-core properties into higher-quality shopping centers that enjoy stronger demographics and traffic.

Keep in mind that Kimco is not just recycling, but also building up a war chest ($2.25 B line of credit) so that it can maintain optimal financial flexibility. Clearly, Kimco does not enjoy the 51+ year dividend growth record as Federal Realty (FRT) does, but the company is certainly positioning itself to become a dividend king (FRT is rated A- by Standard & Poor’s, A3 by Moody’s, and A- by Fitch Ratings).





In conclusion, “to conquer fear is the beginning of wisdom” and by ignoring Mr. Market and focusing on fundamentals, Kimco investors can take advantage of the continued margin of safety reflected in the share price. The legendary investor, Benjamin Graham, said it best, “Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy and Greedy When Others Are Fearful.”



Sources: FAST Graph and KIM Investor Presentation.

