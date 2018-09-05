Smartsheet: Smart Long-Term Investment; Current Valuation A Bit Much

Smartsheet (SMAR) has been one of the hottest stocks over the past few months since going public, up over 50% since the IPO. However, despite a very strong start to F19, investors should be a bit cautious of the multiple they are paying. Revenues continue to grow in the low-60’s, an astonishing rate for any technology company (though Q2 revenues decelerated to 59%), with strong gross margins of 80%+. SMAR operates in a largely untapped work execution industry and is poised to grow revenue and market share over the long-term, however, their current mid-teens revenue multiple implies they are one of the premier leading software companies.

SMAR data by YCharts

This is a difficult name to value because of the large addressable market SMAR has to operate in. Even though Q2 revenues grew another 59% with very consistent gross margin, SMAR is being valued as one of the best software names in the industry. Over time, this may become true, however, investors should be cautious building positions at this level and should wait to buy on the dips. Even leading software names such as Twilio (TWLO), Salesforce (CRM), and Workday (WDAY) do not trade at this high of a multiple.

General Overview

SMAR is the leading cloud-based platform for work execution, helping employees plan, organize, manage, and automate their work tasks. Customers are able to access their accounts online via a web-based interface or through a mobile application. As businesses continue to grow and develop more complex data files, the need to properly store, organize and manage these becomes all the more important.

The company has noted that nearly 60% of all work being done is through unstructured or dynamic data sets, meaning this can become complicated to manage or change for employees (Source:Company Presentation). This means there the largely untapped market is still open to be disrupted and SMAR is one of the leaders in this industry. SMAR works in five general platforms for work execution: Capture (information collected in a structured and consistent format), Automate (automating work execution tasks), Plan and Manage (aligning work teams and organizations), Report (real-time visibility into work), and Scale (consistency of work execution). Each of these platforms enables customers to improve specific areas of their business operations.

Source: Company Presentation

SMAR has been able to rapidly grow revenues because of the underlying transition from on-premise methods of data organization to cloud-based applications. By moving these efforts to the cloud, customers have more optionality and flexibility in how they manage, organize, and present their data. In addition, the transition to the cloud means customers will spend less on internal infrastructure building and more on third-party application providers, such as SMAR. This trend is likely to continue and as companies continue to grow in size, complexity, and global reach, SMAR’s TAM will expand with additional revenue following.

For F18, SMAR increased revenue by 66%, reaching $111 million. Their dollar-based net retention rate was 130% with gross margins over 80%. Following the strong F18, SMAR has been off to a hot start in F19, with Q1 revenue growing 63% to $36.3 million and gross margin remaining strong at 80%. Q2 showed a very similar trend with revenue increasing 59% and gross margin of 81%.

Q2 Earnings and Guidance

SMAR reported another strong quarter with Q2 revenues increasing 59%, which slightly decelerated from the 63% growth in Q1. Gross margins continued to remain very healthy at 81%, compared to 80% last quarter. Because of the software operations of SMAR, gross margins are expected to be ~80% and will continue to stay there over the long term. This is one of the main reasons why these SaaS companies trade off of such high forward revenue multiples.

Source: Company Presentation

Q2 revenue of $42.4 million was well ahead of management’s estimates for $38.5-39.5 million, which demonstrates the ability of SMAR to increasingly grow their already fast passed revenue. For the full year, management now expects revenue to be $167-169 million, implying revenue growth of 50-52% (previously expected $159-162 million, which implied revenue growth of 43-46%). Though management raised guidance, this 50-52% full year growth implies a much softer Q3/Q4 in terms of revenue growth. I expect revenue to be very strong for the entire year however, resulting in a full year revenue growth closer to the 54-56% range. Management will likely be conservative with their guidance because a newly public company with these growth attributes cannot afford to miss consensus estimates.

Source: Company Presentation

The full year guidance remains very strong with revenue growth of 50-52% and free cash flow margin of (14)-(15)%. Going by the Rule of 40 used for software companies, which adds the revenue growth percentage to the free cash flow margin percentage, SMAR’s Rule of 40 results in 35-38. Management recently provided their long-term model which shows gross margins remaining in the 80% range, however, they see significant improvement to their free cash flow margin. As the company gains scale and traction within the marketplace, as seen with most scalable companies, operating expenses such as R&D and S&M have a lot of leverage. Over time, SMAR has the potential to develop into a consistently profitable mid-20’s free cash flow generating company, however, that potential is many years away from happening.

SMAR also increased the number of customers with annualized contract values of $50,000 or more to 298 in total, growing 146% y/y. This will become a big driver as SMAR continues to move up the market into larger enterprise contract deals. Though the small and middle market sized firms provide a great starting point for SMAR, moving into larger contract sizes will be beneficial for more stable revenue growth and more predictability into future revenue streams.

Valuation

Valuation can be tricky with these high growth software names, particularly because they generate negative free cash flow and negative earnings. SMAR grew revenue 66% in F18 and mid-60% so far in F19 with negative free cash flow at a rate of negative mid-20’s margin. Because of the highly recurring and predictable revenue stream and inability to accurately forecast profits, forward revenue multiples are the most appropriate valuation metric.

Management’s guidance for F19 revenue is now $167-169 million which implies top-line growth of 50-52%. However, this is a rather large deceleration compared to 66% revenue growth in F18 and an overall low-60’s revenue growth for both Q1 and Q2. Despite this, management believes revenues will materially decelerate the remainder of the year.

A majority of SMAR’s direct peer group remains private (ex: Asana, Planview, Workfront), however, I used a selective group of publicly traded companies which operate in adjacent industries who are viewed as leading software companies. This group includes Box (BOX), Tableau (DATA), ServiceNow (NOW), Atlassian (TEAM) and Workday (WDAY). Each of these companies has grown their top line by solid double digits over the past few years and are forecasted to do so in the upcoming years. These names also trade on their respective revenue multiples.

SMAR EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Again, SMAR's guidance for F19 revenue is $167-169 million. With a current market cap of $3.25 billion and net cash of $211 million, this gives SMAR a current EV of ~3.14 billion. Thus, current EV/F19 revenue multiple is 18.7x at the midpoint. Assuming F20 revenue decelerates from F19's implied 50-52% growth down to 40% growth, which would be a huge deceleration, this would imply F20 revenue of ~$235 million at the midpoint. This would give SMAR a F20 revenue multiple of 13.5x, still well above the peer group average.

One other notable item is SMAR’s share count. As of the end of Q2, SMAR had a share count of 102.5 million shares, however, there are an additional 15.6 million shares that could be potentially dilutive, a majority stemming from stock awards. The additional ~15% of diluted shares could become very detrimental to SMAR’s stock price if they all vested in a short time period. Usually stock awards take several years to fully vest, but ~15% of total shares outstanding still to come, this could be a rather large headwind.

Over the long term, I believe SMAR will be a great investment, however, at the current valuation levels, it may become difficult to justify building a position in this name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.