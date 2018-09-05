Bitcoin Value Indicator - September 2018

While Bitcoin looks like a better buy this month, the market cap of Bitcoin is still higher than predicted.

All indicators were up in the month of August, and the average price of Bitcoin was slightly down.

Introduction

If this is your first time reading a Bitcoin (BTC-USD)(COIN)(OTCQX:GBTC) Value Indicator report, you may want to refer to the original article to catch up.

Signal Breakdown

First, we turn our attention to the hash rate of the network. I'm using the long view here, and as you can see, the Bitcoin miners have yet to even blink, despite the fact that the Bitcoin price has been falling since December/January. Some of this is delayed investment from 2017, but it should be considered a good sign that companies are still moving dirt and installing new equipment (companies like Hut 8 Mining (OTCQX:HUTMF), that I recently wrote about for example).

Hash Rate

Total Transactions

The total number of Bitcoin transactions increased at a steady clip in the month of August. As I pointed out last month, monthly transactions bottomed out in March and have been increasing ever since. August was no exception and represented the fifth month of increases in a row.

A growing pile of transactions means that people are still using Bitcoin, despite the downturn in the price and all the negative press. With less speculators in the market, the remaining activity should be seen as a very positive sign. The actual user base of Bitcoin is growing again.

Below is the cumulative transaction view, which acts as our time proxy. The longer the Bitcoin experiment continues, the more valuable it will tend to be.

Unique Addresses (proxy for number of users, discussed in detail here)

The number of unique addresses in use had a bit of a double bottom, hitting a low in March, and then again in June. However, this too seems to have turned a corner. As I said previously, if this bear/bull cycle plays out like the last two (especially like 2011), I expect the number of daily transactions to recover before the number of unique addresses. It would seem that this is taking shape now.

Side-by-side comparison

While the prospect of getting into the Bitcoin market now is more attractive than last month, the Bitcoin Value Indicator would seem to suggest that Bitcoin is still overbought.

Indicator Name Unique Addresses Hash Power Total Transactions Predicted Market Cap $23,472,221,626.78 $107,859,980,912.96 $60,926,006,396.05 Actual / Predicted 4.92x 1.07x 1.89x Metric Signal Overbought Overbought Overbought

September 2018 Signal - Overbought

The hash power metric has been creeping dangerously close to reality. Unless something shifts in the next month, I would expect that these two lines may cross by the end of the month. If this happens, then it will be the first time since early 2017 that the Bitcoin price was at or below where this model predicted.

2016-2018 YTD Chart

Bitcoin Tech Upgrade Highlights

Instead of doing the typical monthly comparison, I thought I would take this chance to zoom out a bit and see how far we've come this year. After all, it's been a bear market since December/January and sometimes some good news doesn't hurt.

Segwit started the year being used in only 10% of transactions, and now it's bumping up against 40%. Recall that segwit has the ability to increase transaction throughput by about 4x when fully implemented (under ideal conditions).

Meanwhile, the Lightning Network (which didn't exist before January of this year, at least not outside of the test net) has grown to have nearly 12,000 channels and currently has over 100 BTC across all of those channels. This growth represents an increase of nearly 5x since March of this year.

A note about changes to the Lightning Network

In an article I wrote recently, I talked about how the Lightning Network is allowing Bitcoin to scale to handle more transactions, orders of magnitude more in fact. However, there are changes coming to the Lightning Network that will add privacy as a feature that's on by default. This means that the network will appear to shrink as people go into "stealth mode." See this from Jameson Lopp (a prominent software engineer in the cryptocurrency space).

Source: Twitter

I am currently looking into ways to quantify growth of the Lightning Network moving forward. Members of Crypto Blue Chips will be the first to know when I decide on the best approach.

Conclusion

Bitcoin has continued to grow through the bear market. As I've said in the past, it would be incorrect to assume that Bitcoin was dead or failing by looking at the price alone. If we look at the data, we see growth everywhere, from new technology, usage of scaling protocols, hash power, and even the number of users which has been growing again since March.

Bitcoin has many hurdles to overcome before it can reach its full potential. However, I find it harder and harder to make the case against Bitcoin, given how all the pieces are fitting together. The promise of a global payment network that can be delivered with privacy and without permission, quickly and effectively to anyone is just too powerful of a concept to ignore.

Bonus Reading Material

I've suggested quite a bit of reading material about Bitcoin/blockchain tech in the past. I wanted to recap that list for people who may have not seen these recommendations. Bitcoin is new and kind of radical, so it takes some time and effort to understand where this ship might sail to. This list might be of interest if that sounds like something you're into.

I've separated the list into two parts, one part specific to cryptocurrency/blockchain, and another about other technology trends that can help to broaden your understanding of how Bitcoin might fit into our possible future. I hope you enjoy them, as I have. If you've read any of these already, leave a comment below and let me know what you think.

