Transocean's Big Bet Has Strong Strategic Rationale

For better or worse, the management team at Transocean (RIG) just made a massive bet that the company will either thrive by or struggle from for the long run. Judging by the market’s initial reaction, investors seem to think more the latter regarding the firm’s decision to acquire Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG) in a multi-billion dollar transaction. At first glance, the deal looks horrifying because of the backlog management is capturing for shareholders, but when you look at the strategic rationale behind the acquisition, you should conclude that it’s more of a coin flip than it is train wreck (or should we say ship wreck?). Heads, and shareholders will win big time, but if tails comes up, the future is going to look very bleak.

A look at the deal

I have followed Transocean for a long time and I have generally been supportive of management’s efforts in recent years as the firm adapts to the tough energy environment that exists today. Despite its many bumps and bruises, the company has consistently engaged in transactions, both incremental and transformative, to make the best of its situation and to ensure that it survives this downturn to see the day that offshore drilling can thrive again. I had assumed most investors would feel similarly to me, which is why I was surprised to see that shares had tanked 6.7% on September 4th following news that management had decided to acquire Ocean Rig.

Looking deeper, I quickly found out why the market’s pessimism came out in full bloom: there’s a significant divide between Ocean Rig’s value (as determined by the deal) and the backlog the firm brings with it. You see, according to the terms of the deal, Transocean will be paying to Ocean Rig’s shareholders 1.6128 shares of its own stock for each share of Ocean Rig that’s outstanding, plus they will pay $12.75 per share in cash for each share of Ocean Rig that’s out today. Given Transocean’s share price of $12.11 prior to the announcement of the deal, this implied a buyout price of $32.28 for Ocean Rig, 19.2% higher than the price at which the company closed at previously.

Today, the deal is worth less given Transocean’s decline. The price per share implied right now is $30.97 which, after Ocean Rig’s 12% rise in response to the announcement, means a spread for prospective investors of just 2.1%. This suggests a high probability of the deal closing. In absolute dollar terms, the transaction suggests an equity value for Ocean Rig of $2.836 billion. Cash by the end of this year is forecasted to decline from the $719.226 million it’s at today to $670 million, so after taking out year-end debt of $360 million, the actual price being paid by Transocean is $2.536 billion.

In August of last year, Transocean struck a deal to acquire Songa Offshore SE for $1.2 billion. Including debt, the transaction cost shareholders $3.4 billion, but there was one really good piece of rationale behind the transaction: backlog for Transocean would increase by $4.1 billion. When the deal was announced, I wrote an article detailing my thoughts. In general, I concluded that if the market turns a corner, it could end up being a good purchase for shareholders, but I was overall mixed on it based on price.

This most recent purchase, though, is radically different. Despite management paying $2.536 billion for the firm, the backlog associated with Ocean Rig is a paltry $743 million, which will only manage to grow Transocean’s backlog, at today’s levels, from $11.76 billion to $12.5 billion. In addition to the nearly $1.17 billion in cash (which Transocean is financing with cash on hand and a $750 million committed facility from Citi) that Ocean Rig’s investors will receive, they will also end up owning 21% of the combined company. That’s despite bringing on about 6% of the combined backlog.

This is a huge bet on the future

Unlike the Songa deal, which was a play on both backlog and assets, Transocean’s purchase of Ocean Rig has little to nothing to do with backlog and focuses entirely on assets. Because the business carries net cash, the risk of something like a bankruptcy from the deal is essentially zero (there’s always some risk of fraud or something like that), so the question becomes what are the assets, at the end of the day, worth? To see this, we need only check out the image below.

*Taken from Transocean

In the image, you can see management’s breakdown of the transaction. With then-current prices for Transocean’s stock, the deal was estimated to cost investors $2.717 billion. Strip out of this the present value of the backlog associated with Ocean Rig, and also take out $125 million that management believes the company’s three non-core rigs (the EirikRaude, Leiv Eiriksson, and Paros) are worth based on 95% revenue efficiency, some cost synergies, and a 10% discount rate, and you are left with $2.225 billion.

*Taken from Transocean

Today, Ocean Rig controls 9 high-specification ultra-deepwater drillships and 2 harsh environment semi-submersibles. Removing the 3 non-core units, we are left with 8 rigs which, when split evenly, implies a value per rig of $278 million. As the image above illustrates, the estimated value for Transocean’s own fleet, which consists (like Ocean Rig) largely of deepwater-oriented units, is $305 million based solely on the steel that comprises them. If Ocean Rig’s units were to carry identical value to Transocean’s, this means that, in theory, management could scrap the units once their contracts expire and, nominally speaking, investors could benefit from it.

*Taken from Transocean

Right now, the state of the offshore drilling industry is better than it has been in recent years, but it’s still difficult. This means that a company would be unlikely to initiate a newbuild when they could buy units for cheaper, but someday there will be a need for newbuilds on the market. Based on Transocean’s own estimates, the complete cost per newbuild in this corner of the industry should range between $675 million and $780 million.

*Taken from Transocean

What this indicates is that Transocean is playing a long game here. Potentially a very long one. You see, as the image above illustrates, management has been shifting more and more toward two classes of vessel in its fleet: ultra-deepwater and harsh environment floaters. Back in 2014, 45% of its fleet fit one of these two classes. Today, that figure is 86%, and on a pro forma basis for its purchase of Ocean Rig it’s 89%. So dedicated is management to this vision that it boasted in its announcement regarding the purchase that its fleet will hold 17 of the top 50 and 31 of the top 100 ultra-deepwater drillships in the industry.

This means that management is staking the company’s entire fortune on big future investments in offshore, not the shallow water variations that can be done with relatively less investment. This is a gamble because, although the company has the implied steel value of its Ocean Rig purchase to fall back on, there’s a difference between generating cash flow to maintain operations and interest payments, and sitting on assets that aren’t working toward and might not generate significant cash for several years. Fortunately, for investors, if management is right, that future may not be too far off.

*Taken from Transocean

In the image above, you can see that management is optimistic about the industry for the next few years. In 2020, for instance, Transocean (with data from Wood Mackenzie) believes that the dayrate for ultra-deepwater drillships should expand to around $400 thousand, up from less than $200 thousand in 2017 and for this year. This will be driven by a surge in utilization rates from 65% in both 2017 and 2018 to 85% as the demand for oil grows and as the higher price-point of fossil fuels draws attention to offshore again. In the next image, shown below, we can see that if this forecast is correct, the company should do just fine. For 2020, its backlog (adjusted for the purchase of Ocean Rig) stands at $2 billion, and even if the recovery takes a couple of years longer, the firm could be alright.

*Taken from Transocean

Of course, this brings with it the risk that these forecasts are horribly wrong. If the energy downturn that began in 2014 proved anything, it’s that onshore shale (hydraulic fracturing) has adapted amazingly well. As a result, the breakeven for shale last year was estimated to be at or even below $40 per barrel in some parts of the US, which is down from nearly $90 per barrel back in early 2013. Admittedly, as prime drilling spots in US shale regions have already been exploited, and as service and product suppliers to energy firms can now exercise some leverage over their clients, I suspect this breakeven to rise some, but the bottom line is that, for the next few years at least, shale can perform well in the current environment.

This doesn’t mean, though, that offshore drilling is dead. Far from it. The high decline rates of shale, combined with weak conventional drilling in recent years, means that offshore will have its day in the sunshine again. The only question is whether or not Transocean can survive long enough to see those days come. Assuming management’s assessment of Ocean Rig is accurate, I don’t know if the deal will help the firm (that will depend on the timing of the offshore recovery) but besides diluting shareholders for cash flows that may not arrive for years, I am comfortable saying it doesn’t hurt it.

Takeaway

Right now, the management team at Transocean is making a bold move that charts out the company’s future. In management’s collective mind, ultra-deepwater drillships and harsh environment floaters are the best long-term plays for the industry, due in part to management’s vision for offshore’s recovery, but also because the implied value of the vessels should limit downside. If management is correct in its assessment, upside potential for shareholders could be material, but if they are wrong then we could be left with a firm that drags along valuable assets for years, waiting for the industry to truly recover. As for me, I have not yet purchased any shares of Transocean this year (or last), but the asset value offered by Ocean Rig is enticing for an oil bull. Because of my thesis regarding shale, I believe that’s a better place to be for the next couple of years, but for investors wanting to go really long oil, Transocean is worth considering given these recent developments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.