Canopy Growth Is A High-Conviction Short: Shareholders Were Diluted 50% And Didn't Notice

Even in spite of very optimistic growth estimates, CGC trades at an irrational valuation which may not end well for investors.

Many websites have yet to take into account the shareholder dilution detailed in the STZ investment.

I was actually surprised to find out that CGC is even more expensive than the numbers commonly thrown around.

With cannabis stocks seemingly going up 10% every single day, I needed to take another look at the industry.

Canopy Growth (CGC) is a medical marijuana company based in Canada which many investors have used a proxy to invest in the soon-to-be legalized recreational cannabis industry. After a huge follow-on investment from Constellation Brands (STZ) was announced, CGC has doubled in price, leading peers also to rally. While many have already suspected valuations to be frothy, valuations are actually more expensive than they appear, due to shares outstanding not having yet been updated at many sites, including Bloomberg. CGC is a bubble ready to burst; I rate shares a high-conviction short with more than 50% downside.

What Bubbles Look Like

Most investors have heard stories of bubbles from their parents or grandparents. But new investors may have been skeptical and wondered if such bubbles were really possible in the present day, considering that humans are able to learn from past mistakes?

2018 appears to be a year that aims to dispel these false thoughts. First there was cryptocurrencies, which have seen astronomical prices for currencies which have yet to find a real market. Then there’s cannabis stocks, specifically, Canadian cannabis stocks. In the past month, cannabis stocks have seen huge buying as investors anticipate potential partnerships and exhibit overall optimism for the legal recreational marijuana industry. Cannabis stocks seem to be rising 10% every day - at some point enough is enough, right? This article aims to show just show ridiculous the valuations have become, focusing on the de facto market leader, CGC:

Quick Business Overview

I recommend readers to read my first article on CGC, but here’s a really quick overview. CGC offers products ranging from medical marijuana to premium strains:

Source: 2018 investor presentation.

CGC has outperformed peers in preparing for the legalization of recreational marijuana by more quickly acquiring supply agreements all across Canada:

Source: Constellation Brands investment presentation.

Furthermore, CGC has assembled the largest production capacity of cannabis in the world:

Source: Constellation Brands investment presentation.

For these reasons, CGC has been touted as the company best positioned to take market share come legalization, and as execution thus far appears to support this. But what about their valuation?

The Constellation Deal: Just How Many Shares Are There?

After STZ announced a $4 billion USD investment in CGC, shares shot up dramatically as investors viewed this as a huge vote of confidence in CGC’s leadership. Many have begun to raise red flags about valuation and the potential bubble. The weird part? The quoted valuation is even higher than commonly referenced. Many, including your author, have stated that the $10 billion valuation is just too optimistic. But there’s the problem, CGC is actually worth much more than $10 billion right now.

Here’s how I (and others) made the mistake. When trying to determine the number of shares outstanding, most sources undoubtedly just go to Bloomberg, arriving at 220 million shares outstanding for a current valuation of around $11.6 billion. That’s already insane, but when I looked back at my notes, I realized that I had used a similar 199.65 million shares outstanding number when I initiated coverage on CGC. That was in June, way before this most recent STZ deal. Astute readers may already be noticing a discrepancy - 19.35 million shares obviously does not add up to $4 billion. I made the dumbest mistake in forgetting this isn’t how these investment deals work: STZ did not buy $4 billion on the open market.

Confused? Let me explain by consulting be actual press release. STZ writes:

Constellation Brands will increase its ownership interest in Canopy Growth by acquiring 104.5 million shares directly from Canopy Growth, thereby achieving approximately 38 percent ownership when assuming exercise of the existing Constellation warrants. . .Constellation will also receive additional warrants of Canopy that, if exercised, would provide for at least an additional $4.5 billion CAD to Canopy Growth.

First let us pause for some math. If CGC really has around a $10 billion market valuation, then it should be obvious that this $4 billion investment would not have given STZ only a 38% ownership. There’s more clues:

As a result of the new shares Constellation is acquiring, Canopy Growth will immediately upon closing have proceeds of approximately $5 billion CAD ($4 billion USD) to bolster its leadership position in the global cannabis industry.

And there it is. CGC will be receiving $4 billion in cash from STZ as a result of the deal. This obviously would not have happened had STZ simply bought the shares on the open market. The math now makes sense - there was a little over 200 million shares prior to the deal, and when adding the 104.5 million new shares being given to STZ, there are now over 324 million shares. STZ, who had a 9.9% ownership of CGC prior to this deal, would now own roughly 130 million shares, which explains the 38% number quoted in the press release.

The bottom line: Cannabis investors, in their optimistic reaction to this immediately huge vote of confidence, seemed to have completely glossed over the fact that CGC has diluted shareholders by over 50%.

In addition to those shares, STZ also acquired 139.7 million new warrants, with some exercisable at a price of $50.40C and the rest at a price based on the weighted average. This represents an additional $4.5 billion CAD that CGC could possibly receive from STZ. From the perspective of a CGC shareholder, however, this represents $4.5 billion in additional potential dilution.

Implications For The Valuation

At recent prices of $52.40 per share, CGC has a market cap around $17 billion. I should note that this does not even include the aforementioned additional warrants that STZ could exercise in the future. To understand why this valuation just makes absolutely no sense at all, recall again my back of the envelope numbers for an optimistic estimation of CGC’s potential revenues and earnings five years from now. I used the following observations and assumptions:

Colorado had roughly $191.90 in cannabis revenues per person in 2017, the fifth year since legalization.

Canada had an estimated population of 36.9 million as of the latest data, which works out to just over $7 billion in potential cannabis revenues.

I assumed that CGC would take 20% market share, which by the way is very optimistic, for total revenues of around $1.42 billion.

I then assumed CGC would have 25% net margins for net income of $355 million annually.

In that article, I concluded that the valuation was way too lofty and that I wanted to buy at a lower price. I sold covered puts with the intention of potentially buying shares around $20, but obviously simply buying shares since then would’ve been a much better investment. While this new investment from Constellation Brands does make it more likely that CGC will be able to reach these estimates I have laid out, it however does not lead me to believe that I should change any of the implied estimates. In other words, I have no reason to believe that CDC will be able to take more than 20% of all cannabis revenues nor have a net margin greater than 25%, as I view these to already be very optimistic assumptions. Using the $17 billion valuation computed in this article, we can see that CGC now trades at an astounding 48 times those earnings. In other words, even if everything goes absolutely perfectly, investors are still overpaying for earnings five years out. I believe it is now clear mathematically why CGC is in an irrational bubble which will eventually burst.

Price Target And Potential Catalyst

I rate shares a high conviction short with a price target of $25, or a market cap of $8 billion. This would represent a multiple of 22 times my estimation of 2023 earnings, which arguably is still very lofty. While I am uncertain if investors would sell CGC based on valuation, I believe that a downside catalyst ironically would be October 17th, the official day of legalization of cannabis in Canada. I believe investors will “sell the news,” as I hypothesize that shares are being bid up with hopes of finding a “greater fool.” Once there is no more “real” news to hope for, I anticipate shares to drop off a cliff as investors come to terms with the actual valuation of the stock they are owning. Furthermore, once actual financials including recreational sales are released, I believe that shares will sell off as investors realize that estimates have been very optimistic.

Risks To The Short

Markets can remain irrational for long periods of time, thus despite my strong belief that investors will lose faith upon seeing actual financial numbers, I can be proven wrong if the shareholder base in CGC turns out to be collectively extremely long-term minded. The danger with shorting growth stocks is that they can “grow” into their valuations over time. I do not believe that CGC has bankruptcy risk thus the short opportunity is more based on just a potential reversion to the mean in terms of valuation.

If the U.S. legalizes marijuana and allows CGC to start selling their products here, then my estimates for future earnings will be significantly impacted. CGC has estimated a $96 billion market in the U.S. for medical and recreational marijuana. That dwarfs the $11 billion estimated market in Canada. That said, I have strong doubts that any sort of collective legalization is possible in the U.S. due to cannabis thus far being up to state legislation. But still, anything is possible.

STZ and CGC have suggested that their partnership may lead to cannabis-infused beverages and other products. These products likely would have much higher margins due to higher price tags. Should the cannabis industry on a whole make a shift from dry cannabis towards higher-end products such as edibles and cannabis-infused beverages, then CGC may have more earnings upside not represented in my estimates.

I believe that these risks are more or less compensated by my use of already optimistic assumptions in my estimates of forward earnings. Still, those choosing to short the stock would need to monitor these legislative and industry risks.

Conclusion

CGC appears priced for perfection - and more. Unfortunately, many investing outlets are using the shares outstanding numbers prior to the STZ investment, making shares look cheaper than they really are. Shares have 50% downside to my price target, which in itself may even still be too high. I rate shares a strong sell. (TipRanks - CGC: Sell.)

Disclosure: I am/we are short CGC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.