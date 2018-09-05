Compugen, 'From Code To Cure': Becoming A Clinical-Stage Company

COM-701 and Bayer's 1905254 are the first clinical drug candidates to reach human clinical trials developed by Compugen's computational predictive discovery methods.

On July 2, Bayer's IND application for BAY 1905254 (developed by Compugen) cleared the FDA allowing Bayer's Phase 1 trial to begin in H2 2018.

On July 2, the FDA lifted the clinical hold on Compugen's COM-701, allowing the Phase 1 clinical trial to proceed.

2018 has been a transformational year for Compugen with 2 drug candidates addressing new immune checkpoints entering Phase 1 clinical trials before the end of 2018.

With a market cap of only $225 million (including $43 million in cash as of June 30th), Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) has the potential to deliver outsized returns for shareholders over the next 12 to 24 months.

Since publishing my initial article on Compugen on SA on February 20, 2018, Compugen has had a transformative year as it transitions into a clinical stage company, and provides further evidence of the power and effectiveness of its computational predictive discovery capabilities.

Compugen's Computational Predictive Discovery Methods May Revolutionize the Drug Discovery Process

Compugen Ltd. (with the slogan and video "From Code to Cure") is an innovative discovery and development company based in Holon, Israel with R&D facilities located in both Israel and South San Francisco, California. What differentiates Compugen is its big data analysis system using proprietary algorithms to discover drug candidates more accurately, faster and more efficiently and at a fraction of the costs of conventional discovery companies.

Compugen discovers novel drug targets through its proprietary, computational process which it describes as "predictive discovery" and claims that its in silico findings predict the biological function and therapeutic relevance of novel proteins which were not previously considered as drug target candidates.

Compugen began in 1993 as a specialized computer company, founded by three young scientists who had just completed their service with an elite research unit within the Israeli Defense Services called the Talpiot program. Compugen's former CEO, Martin Gerstel was the former co-chairman and CEO of ALZA Corporation, a pharmaceutical company based on advanced drug delivery mechanisms, which he co-founded in 1968. ALZA was purchased by Johnson & Johnson in 2001 for $10.5 billion. While Martin Gerstel recently retired from Compugen's management and board he remains one of Compugen's largest shareholders.

In the mid-1990s, Compugen began creating better algorithms to analyze biological sequence data with a small team consisting of mathematicians, physicists, computer scientists, and biologists, which evolved into a larger multidisciplinary team focused on building mathematical models of the underlying science and establishing a 'predictive' biology capability. Compugen has now developed a proprietary system to identify novel drug targets in cancer immunotherapy and other disease treatments and describes itself as a leader in predictive discovery.

In 2010, Compugen began to establish a pipeline of drug product candidates with the first area focusing on immune checkpoint regulators. It is now demonstrating itself capable of making significant drug target discoveries through 4 programs developed from computational discovery to both pre-clinical work and, now, Phase 1 clinical studies, which have been recently initiated in the U.S. for 2 of the drugs which it developed through this process.

Compugen's business model is to enter into collaborations for its novel targets and related drug product candidates at various stages of research and development.

As exciting and valuable as the Compugen's new checkpoint inhibitors that it and Bayer are now advancing into Phase 1 clinical trials, perhaps the most exciting and valuable asset (for which the market has given little or no credit) is its proprietary computational predictive discovery capability that may revolutionize the entire drug discovery process. If Compugen is capable of discovering, through predictive computer modelling, groundbreaking new drug targets and new drugs and addressing those new drug targets, faster and cheaper than any other company in the world, it will be disruptive to the drug discovery process and potentially have immense value.

Compugen's immuno-oncology discoveries to date, including COM-701, COM-902 and BAY 1905254, may just be the first of many potentially ground breaking drugs products discovered using Compugen's computer predictive drug discovery abilities.

COM-701 and BAY 1905254 may be the first new drugs discovered in silico (through computer modelling) being taken into human clinical trials. It is no coincidence that the single largest shareholder in Compugen is ARK Funds, an ETF specializing in disruptive technologies.

Compugen's Current Collaborations

Currently Compugen has significant collaborations with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), Johns Hopkins University, Mount Sinai Hospital (New York), and most recently, AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Medimmune.

Transformation into a Clinical Stage Company

Since publishing my February article, Compugen has made significant progress as it transitions into a clinical stage company, including:

a. hiring Dr. Henry Adewoye (announced March 26, 2018) to the newly created position of Chief Medical Director ("CMO"). Based in South San Francisco, Dr. Adewoye will play a key role in leading the Company's transition into a clinical stage company, and to assume overall responsibility of Compugen's clinical stage pipeline programs. Dr. Adewoye was formerly Clinical Director in Oncology Clinical Research at Gilead Sciences Inc. and held various positions at Gilead, including Project Team and Clinical Lead for multiple Phase 1-3 Programs (Idelalisib - the first PI3 kinase delta inhibitor approved for relapsed CLL, SLL and Follicular lymphoma), Andecaliximab (MMP-9 inhibitor), GS-9901, and Acalisib. Prior to Gilead, he was Clinical Research Medical Director in Oncology at Amgen Inc. and Global Medical Monitor for the initial registrational trial of the bispecific antibody blinatumomab (Blincyto®) and several Phase 2 and 3 studies evaluating VEGF inhibitors (motesanib, trebananib) in patients with solid tumors;

b. entering into a new agreement (announced April 2, 2018) to out-license exclusive rights to Compugen's bi-specific and multi-specific antibody candidates to AstraZeneca's subsidiary MedImmune. Compugen received a $10 million upfront payment from MedImmune and is eligible to receive up to $200 million in development, regulatory and commercial milestones for the first product as well as tiered royalties on future product sales. If additional products are developed by MedImmune under this agreement, additional milestones and royalties would be due to Compugen for each new product developed. Compugen will retain all other rights to its entire pipeline of programs as monotherapies and in combination with other products. Potentially, this arrangement could generate many hundreds of millions of dollars for Compugen in the years to come;

c. the FDA clearing the Investigational New Drug ("IND") application for Compugen's COM701 (announced July 2, 2018) with first patient dosing in its Phase 1 COM701 study expected in early fall 2018. This followed an initial hold on the IND by the FDA which was cleared in a relatively short period of time. COM 701 is a first-in-class therapeutic antibody targeting PVRIG;

d. Bayer (supported by Compugen) presenting its preclinical data at AACR (April 14 to 18, 2018) highlighting the efficacy in cancer immunotherapy of BAY 1905254 (formerly known as CGEN 15001T) and announcing that it would be taking BAY 1905254 into the clinic. BAY 1905254 is a first-in-class therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 being developed under license by Bayer AG from Compugen;

e. changing the composition of its board of directors (announced June 11, 2018) with three new board members appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, replacing 3 existing board members, reflecting the change in Compugen becoming a clinical stage company;

f. completing a direct share offering with net proceeds of approximately $19.8 million, announced June 15, 2018. Under the terms of the financing, 5.3 million common shares were issued at $3.95 per share and 4.74 million warrants were issued with a strike price of $4.74, with a 5 year expiration term. The financing was done pursuant to a supplementary prospectus filed as part of the $200 million shelf registration process (Form F-3) filed by Compugen on EDGAR on August 9, 2016; and

g. the FDA clearing Bayer's IND application (announced July 2, 2018) for BAY 1905254. Bayer announced that it anticipates first patient dosing in its Phase 1 study for BAY 1905254 by the end of 2018 which will trigger a milestone payment to Compugen.

Q2 2018 Financial Results and Corporate Update Announced August 1, 2018

On August 1, 2018, the Company announced its Q2 2018 financial results followed by an earnings call in which the company provided an update on its corporate developments and answered analyst questions. A copy of the August 1, 2018, earnings call transcript can be found here.

R&D expenses for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, were $8.0 million, compared with $7.1 million for the comparable period in 2017. Net loss for the second quarter of 2018 was $10.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $9.2 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the comparable period of 2017.

As of June 30, 2018, cash, cash related accounts, short-term and long-term bank deposits totaled $43.1 million, compared with $30.4 million at December 31, 2017. The Company has no debt.

Compugen indicated during the August 1 conference call that it had sufficient cash resources to fund its activities until the end of Q2 2019 without taking into consideration the anticipated milestone payments from Bayer ($5 million to $20 million being my estimate to be paid as a milestone upon first patient dosing in its upcoming Phase 1 trial using BAY 1905254 by the end of 2018 or early 2019) or other potential cash consideration from other business arrangements.

Compugen Ltd. Summary:

NASDAQ and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange: symbol: CGEN

Shares outstanding (as of August 3, 2018) 57,187,029

Options and Warrants o/s: approximately 8.7 million, of which 4,253,165 warrants are outstanding @ $4.74 strike price, expiring June 2023

Share Price: (as of August 31, 2018) $3.90

52-week share price range: $2.25 to $5.00

Market cap (August 31, 2018): approx. $220 million

Cash position (as of June 30, 2018) $43.1 million

Cash burn: approx. $9 to $10 million/quarter

All dollar figures referenced are in $U.S.

Largest Shareholders (according to Bloomberg as of August 31)

1. ARK Investment Management Inc. (including ARK Investment Management LLC, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF, ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF, and ARK Disruptive Innovation Strategy) - approx. 6 million shares

2. Empery Asset Management LP - 3,037,975 shares (plus 2,430,380 warrants)

3. Martin Gerstel (former CEO and former Chairman) - 2,353,768 shares

4. Rock Springs Capital Management LP - 1,078,165 shares

5. Anat Cohen-Dayag (current President & CEO)- 1,040,000 shares

6. Morgan Stanley Wealth Investment Mgt. - 970,000 shares

7. Great Point Partners Investment Mgt. - 760,000 shares

Leadership Team:

Compugen is led by President & CEO, Anat Cohen-Dayag, Ph.D. who joined Compugen in 2002. More details about Compugen's management team can be found on the company's website. The slide below is a snapshot of the company's leadership team and board of directors.

Key Strategic Advisors:

Compugen's strategic advisors include world class leaders in immuno-oncology including Dr. Drew Pardoll, MD, Ph.D., Chairman of the SAB at Johns Hopkins University, Dr. Elliott Sigal, MD, Ph.D, formerly CSO, EVP and Director at Bristol-Myers Squibb and Steven Holtzman, President & CEO, Decibel Therapeutics. See the slide below for more details.

Research Collaboration Agreements with Johns Hopkins University and Mount Sinai Hospital in New York (source: Compugen's website)

In December 2014, Compugen announced a multi-year immuno-oncology research collaboration with The Johns Hopkins University, under the direction of Drew Pardoll, M.D., Ph.D., a member of Compugen's Scientific Advisory Board and faculty at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. The collaboration focuses on further evaluation of selected novel B7/CD28-like immune checkpoint candidates discovered by Compugen for the potential treatment of cancer and their potential to serve either as a monotherapy or in combination with other cancer treatments.

On November 2, 2017, Compugen announced a multi-year research collaboration with Mount Sinai Hospital, under the direction of Miriam Merad, MD, PhD, Director of the Precision Immunology Institute and Co-Leader of the Cancer Immunology program and Mount Sinai Professor in Cancer Immunology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. Dr. Merad is also a member of Compugen's Scientific Advisory Board. The collaboration focuses on the research and target validation of selected myeloid candidates discovered by Compugen for their potential to serve as a basis for cancer immunotherapy treatments.

Immune Checkpoint Regulators: Treatment of both Cancer and Autoimmune Diseases

For those wanting a brief refresher on "immune checkpoints", they signal the body's immune system (T-Cells) not to attack a cancer cell, enabling cancer cells to multiply without being destroyed by the body's immune system. Drugs can be developed to block the communication between the T-Cell and cancer cell which then allows the immune system to identify the cancer cell and destroy it.

Before Compugen started its in silico predictive discovery program in 2010 to identify immune checkpoints, there were only 12 known immune checkpoints discovered after more than 20 years of expensive research by some of the best funded and sophisticated research organizations in the world. By 2013, Compugen had discovered 9 more!

There are currently six immune checkpoint inhibitors that have been approved by the FDA, five of which target the PD-1/ PD-L1 pathway and one which targets CTLA4. Currently, the best known PD-1 checkpoint blockers include Bristol-Myers' (NYSE:BMY) blockbuster drug Opdivo and Merck's (MRK) blockbuster drug Keytruda both of which received FDA approval in late 2014. They are immune checkpoint inhibitors focusing on PD-1 and are used in the treatment of various forms of cancers with various degrees of success.

Last year, the FDA approved Keytruda for the treatment of any unresectable or metastatic solid tumor with certain genetic abnormalities. That was an unusual approval granted by the FDA as generally FDA approval is limited to the treatment of a specific type of cancer or disease.

Both Opdivo and Keytruda have become blockbuster drugs generating billions of dollars in annual revenues for their owners and providing treatment and hope for potentially hundreds of thousands of cancer patients around the world.

There are now approximately 500 ongoing clinical trials utilizing either Opdivo and Keytruda clinically testing treatment effects on different cancers and in combination with other drugs.

Keytruda is already generating sales at a run rate in excess of $6 billion annually for Merck with Q1 2018 revenues coming in at $1.46 billion and Q2 2018 sales of Keytruda growing to $1.67 billion. Opdivo is now one of the key drivers for growth for Bristol Myers generating growth and revenues similar to that of Keytruda.

Despite, Opdivo and Keytruda being considered the PD-1 blocker leaders in cancer immunotherapy (accounting for approximately 90% of total sales of PD-1 blocker drugs, currently a $12 billion per year class of drugs and rapidly growing), they still have limited effect, providing only an approximate 20%-30% response rates in most types of solid cancer tumors.

As the slide below (taken from Compugen's July 2018 corporate presentation) suggests, there is a tremendous potential market opportunity for immunotherapies that can tackle the 70% to 80% of patients currently unresponsive to currently approved cancer immunotherapies. This is particularly true for patients with solid tumors.

Three Advanced Therapeutic Programs:

Compugen current has three advanced therapeutic programs discussed in more detail below:

a. COM-701 that blocks the PVRIG/ PVRL2 pathway identified by Compugen and now entering Phase 1 clinical trials;

b. BAY 1905254 (formerly CGEN 15001T) being advanced by Bayer to target the ILDR2 pathway identified by Compugen and now entering Phase 1 clinical trials; and

c. COM-902 which blocks the TIGIT pathway and which is progressing towards an IND filing with the FDA and initiation of Phase 1 clinical studies in 2019. COM-902 was developed as a complementary program to COM-701 which Compugen believes takes advantage of the synergistic biological activity between PVRIG and TIGIT pathways.

Compugen's Lead Program COM-701

Compugen's lead program, COM-701, is an antibody developed by Compugen that blocks the PVRIG/PVRL2 pathway, the latter itself being a novel checkpoint inhibitor discovered by Compugen on the TIGIT axis.

TIGIT is another immune checkpoint which is emerging as a very promising new target for immune checkpoint on both T cells and natural killer cells. Although still in early stages, anti-TIGIT anti-bodies, particularly in combination with other immune checkpoint inhibitors, are showing early signs of effectiveness particularly in pre-clinical studies.

Compugen has developed COM-902, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which Compugen hopes it can file an IND and then test in human clinical trials in 2019 either in conjunction with COM-701 or in triple combination with COM-701 (anti-PVRIG) and a PD-L1 inhibitor.

On January 18, 2018, Compugen announced new preclinical data demonstrating distinctive features of the PVRIG pathway and the potential for COM701 in targeting PVRIG for the treatment of multiple solid tumors.

Based on the pre-clinical data, COM-701 has clinical potential either:

(1) as a monotherapy;

(2) in combination with PD-1 blockers; and

(3) in potential triple combination with both PD-1 and TIGIT blockers such as COM-902.

Most importantly, Compugen's pre-clinical data has demonstrated that the PVRIG pathway is actually more dominant in certain types of tumors than PD-1.

The data indicates that PVRL2 is over-expressed in tumors with low-expression profiles of PD-L1 but also highly expressed in tumors with high PD-L1 expressions but refractory to PD-1 blockers, including tumors in breast, endometrial, and ovarian cancers, as well as lung, kidney, and head & neck cancers.

In other words, for certain types of tumors, the PVRIG pathway may be more clinically relevant than PD-1 pathways. Hence, it is possible that PVRIG therapeutics (such as COM-701) may become as commercially valuable as PD-1 blockers. At the moment, COM-701 is the most advanced PVRIG therapeutic and may be protected for some years by various patents owned by Compugen.

The results indicate that within the same tumor there are variations with respect to the dominance of the PVRIG and TIGIT pathways. In patients where both pathways are operating, the blockade of both TIGIT and PVRIG pathways may be required to stimulate an effective anti-tumor immune response.

The data further indicates that multiple tumor types co-express three checkpoints inhibitors, PVRIG, TIGIT, and PD-1, suggesting that these tumors may require a triple combination treatment of COM701 (a PVRIG blocker) with PD-1 and TIGIT blockers.

The following slide sets were part of the presentation by Compugen at the June 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncologists "ASCO". While the data is pre-clinical and in vitro and therefore should be treated with caution as to whether it can be replicated in human clinical trials. Nevertheless, it provides some evidence to support COM-701's enhanced clinical T Cell activation activity both in monotherapy, with anti-PD-1 combination and in triple combination with both TIGIT blocker and PD-1 blocker. See the slide below.

In Compugen's August 1, 2018, conference call, CEO Anat Cohen-Dayag stated that she believes that Compugen's COM 701 program is the only clinical stage product candidate targeting the PVRIG pathway which is part of the larger PVRIG and PD-1 axis, providing Compugen with a clear first mover advantage.

COM-701 - Patent Awarded Under Pilot White House Cancer Moonshot Program

On July 25, 2017, Compugen announced that the USPTO had issued a U.S. patent for its lead immuno-oncology product candidate COM-701 under the relatively new pilot White House Cancer Moonshot program designed to provide an early review for patent applications pertaining to cancer immunotherapy.

The patent, described as U.S. patent No. 9,714,289, relates to the method of using COM-701 for activating T cells in cancer patients. Activating T cells results in stimulating the immune system and therefore could be used for cancer immunotherapy treatment. The patent is expected to expire no earlier than February 2036 in the U.S. for the issued claims.

COM-701 Phase 1 Clinical Study - First Patient Dosing Anticipated in Early Fall

During the August 1 earnings call, Dr. Adewoye provided details of how the Phase 1 COM-701 study which will be conducted in the United States. The participating physicians have all expressed high interest in COM-701 and in Compugen's pre-clinical data and have relevant experience running clinical trials in the field of immuno-oncology. The first patient is to be dosed early fall of this year.

The Phase 1 study will have a biomarker strategy based on Compugen's understanding of the biological pathway of PVRIG and supporting clinical data.

The primary endpoint of the Phase 1 study is safety, evaluated by dose limiting toxicities and the determination of a maximum tolerated dose or MTD. The secondary endpoint is an evaluation of preliminary anti-tumor activity of COM701 in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor in patients with selected tumor types.

Phase 1A of the study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701 immunotherapy through sequential dose escalations. One patient will be enrolled into the low dose cohorts and observed during the dose limiting toxicity window prior to enrolling additional subjects into the next higher dose cohorts.

As dose escalations continue, Dr. Adewoye anticipates utilizing a three plus three study design. At the completion of the monotherapy dose escalation study Compugen will have a recommended Phase 2 dose of COM701.

The initial patient population will be all comers and will include patients who have failed prior therapies including all the checkpoint inhibitors and have no other available approved therapies.

At the completion of the COM701 monotherapy dose escalation, cohort dose expansion will be performed with enrollment of patients with various relapsed or refractory tumors including: non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, breast cancer including triple negative breast cancer and endometrial cancer. The tumor types have been selected based upon pre-clinical data demonstrating high expression of PVRIG and PVRL2.

With the exception of non-small long cancer, the other tumor types typically have low PDL-1 expression relative to PVRL2 and are not usually responsive to PD-1 inhibitors.

Clinically relevant endpoints will include objective response rates, disease control rate, progression free survival, duration of response, and overall survival. As well, the biomarker strategy will evaluate clinically relevant endpoints, clinical activity and safety and will be a retrospective analysis, which if confirmed, will serve for patient selection at later stages of the trial.

Phase 1A and 1B of the study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701 in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor using a 3 plus 3 study design; all subjects will be on the standard of care dose of a PD-1 inhibitor while escalating doses of COM701 will be tested. The actual PD-1 inhibitor has not yet been announced but is anticipated to be either Keytruda or Opdivo.

Phase 1B of the study will enroll patients with specific tumor types where pre-clinical data has demonstrated expression of PVRL2 and PVRIG including non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, breast cancer and endometrial cancer. All subjects will have measurable disease so that the investigators will be able to potentially evaluate the clinical activity.

The overall study will allow the investigators to evaluate safety, tolerability and clinical activity of COM701 as both a monotherapy and in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor.

Dr. Adewoye concluded his comments by stating that Compugen's team, the investigators and chief thought leaders are confident that they have identified a biologically relevant and clinically meaningful target. Furthermore, Dr. Adewoye commented that Compugen's COM-902, a TIGIT antibody currently undergoing IND enabling studies (hopefully clearing an IND in 2019) will allow Compugen to test double and triple combinations of COM701 and COM902 with and without a PD-1 inhibitor.

In the Q&A session that followed the August 1 earnings call, Dr. Adewoye indicated that Phase 1 studies of this nature will involve approximately 100 to 150 patients, which is the patient range that Compugen is expecting.

Success Rates in Phase 1 Clinical Trial in Oncology

In Frank S. David et al, Pharmagellan Guide to Biotech Forecasting, copyright 2016, the success rate for Phase 1 clinical studies in oncology ranges from a reported 71.8% to 62.8%, based upon 3 reported published analysis of Phase 1 clinical trials in oncology.

Furthermore, in a study by Thomas et al (2016), drugs with patient selection biomarkers had higher probabilities of regulatory success than those without (+9.2% vs. -1.4% compared with baseline). Furthermore, these clinical trial success percentages reflect 'failures' both for scientific reasons and because of strategic decisions based on budget constraints or business direction.

For those reasons, the author sometimes uses a 'base-case' success rate for Phase 1 clinical trials of 70%. Given the biomarker use involved in the COM-701 Phase 1 study, arguably the probability of succeeding in the COM-701 Phase 1 study is higher, perhaps 70% to 75%. I expect similar success rates in Phase 1 clinical trials for BAY 1905254 and Phase 1 trials involving COM-902.

Combination Treatment Using both COM-701 and COM-902

Preclinical data obtained from Compugen's studies support the idea that if the company can affect a dual blockade of the TIGIT and PVRIG axis (by administering both COM701 and COM902), it would result in an even more robust T cell and anti-tumor immune response, particularly in certain types of tumors such as endometrium and ovarian. See slide below.

Interestingly, there has been other third party evidence of the importance of the PVR/ PVRL2/ TIGIT pathway in a May 31, 2018 paper reporting on a study dealing with acute myeloid leukemia ("AML"). The study was conducted in Germany and funded in part by Amgen. The paper was published May 31, 2018 in Nature (Oncogene) with the title Immune Checkpoints PVR and PVRL2 are Prognostic markers in AML and their blockade represents a new therapeutic option. The paper actually underscores the potential effectiveness and value in future clinical trials combining Compugen's COM-701 (anti-PVRL2) with COM-902 (anti-TIGIT)!

COM-902: IND Anticipated to be Filed in 2019

Anat Cohen-Dayag indicated in the August 1 earnings call, that COM-902 anti-TIGIT program is progressing towards an expected IND filing and initiation of Phase 1 clinical studies in 2019 and is currently undergoing IND enabling studies to test dual and triple combinations of COM 701 and COM 902 with and without a PD-1 inhibitor.

Competitors' Anti-TIGIT Early Stage Clinical Trials

There are currently a number of other early stage clinical trials ongoing or planned by competitors involving anti-TIGIT antibodies, typically in combination with a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, but none with an anti-PVRIG antibody such as COM-701.

Ongoing early studies involving anti-TIGIT antibodies being conducted by a number of companies include:

a. Genentech, a subsidiary of Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), initiated a Phase 1a/1b trial evaluating its anti-TIGIT antibody MTIG7192A that binds to TIGIT, in combination with the PD-L1 inhibitor Tecentriq enrolling 300 patients, addressing solid tumors. According to the U.S. clinical gov trials website, the anticipated primary completion date for this Phase 1a/1b clinical trial is September 2019. A Phase 2 study has also recently commenced by Genentech in June 2018 evaluating the safety and efficacy of anti-TIGIT MTIG7192A plus Atezolizumab compared with placebo plus atezolizumab in chemotherapy-naive patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic PD-L1-selected non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). According to the U.S. clinical gov trials website, the anticipated primary completion date for this Phase 2 trial is April 2020 with 120 patients being enrolled;

b. Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) initiated a Phase 1 a/1 b and Phase 2 a/ 2b study of an anti-TIGIT antibody BMS-986207 both as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo (a PD1 inhibitor) in various solid tumors with an estimated 170 patients being enrolled. According to the U.S. clinical trials website, the anticipated primary completion date for both the Phase 1 and Phase 2 trial will be in 2022;

c. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OMED), as part of a strategic alliance with Celgene, announced on June 13, 2018, that it dosed its first patient in the Phase 1b portion of its anti-TIGIT clinical trial with its anti-TIGIT antibody (OMP-313M32) in combination with anti-PD1 inhibitor (nivolumab aka Opdivo). According to the U.S. clinical.gov trials website trial results for this Phase 1 trial are expected to be available by May 2019; and

d. Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) which owns an anti-TIGIT antibody, AB-154, has announced plans to initiate a Phase 1 combination study of its anti-TIGIT antibody with its novel adenosine receptor antagonist AB928.

Bayer Commencing Phase 1 Clinical trial in H2 2018 With Compugen Discovered Immunotherapy Drug BAY 1905254 (formerly known as CGEN-15022)

In 2013, Bayer signed a deal to license two of Compugen's discovered targets (proteins known as CGEN-15001T and CGEN-15022) for cancer immunotherapy. Bayer agreed to pay $540 million for both targets with $10 million paid up front, $30 million after certain pre-clinical targets were achieved and $500 million paid according to the achievement of further milestones (and subject to a high single-digit royalty in favor of Compugen on drug sales, if and when approved). The pre-clinical research program was a joint venture between Bayer and Compugen, with further development to be made solely by Bayer, as well as the drug commercialization, if the drug is approved by the FDA.

Last year, Bayer gave Compugen back the rights to CGEN-15022 but has now moved CGEN-15001T into clinical development for immuno-oncology application. Bayer now refers to CGEN-15001T as BAY 1905254.

On July 2, 2018, it was announced that Bayer had obtained final clearance from the FDA for its investigational new drug "IND" application to commence clinical trials to test BAY 1905254 in a Phase 1 clinical trial anticipated to begin dosing in late 2018. BAY 1905254 is described by Bayer as being a first-in-class immuno-oncology therapeutic antibody targeting the ILDR2 protein in patients with advanced solid tumors. More detail about ILDR2 are discussed below.

The clearance of a second IND for a Compugen discovered drug target is a very important milestone for Compugen.

Clearance of a second IND for a therapeutic antibody against a novel Compugen discovered target provides substantial validation of our powerful computational platform," stated Anat Cohen-Dayag, PhD, President and CEO of Compugen. "Bayer has been an excellent partner for us, and we are delighted to see their commitment to advance this promising program. Together with COM701, our anti-PVRIG therapeutic antibody, there are now two new first-in-class programs, discovered by our unique computational platform, in the clinic."

ILDR2 is Novel Immune Checkpoint Discovered by Compugen

ILDR2 is another novel immune checkpoint discovered through Compugen's predictive discovery method while BAY 1905254 is a novel immune checkpoint inhibitor discovered by Compugen targeting ILDR2 (B7/CD28).

BAY 1905254 has exhibited anti-tumor activity as a monotherapy in various pre-clinical mouse models and also shown additive anti-tumor effects in combination with other cancer therapy approaches indicating the possibility for multiple combination uses in cancer immunotherapy.

Under its collaboration and license agreement, Compugen and Bayer jointly pursued pre-clinical research advancing BAY 1905254, while Bayer is now responsible for conducting clinical development of this drug candidate which is being taken into Phase 1 clinical trials later this year.

Compugen will be entitled to a milestone payment from Bayer upon first dosing of its patient. While the milestone payment has not been disclosed, I anticipate it will be in the $5 million to $20 million range upon a first patient being dosed (being a small percentage of the $250 million in total milestone payments that Bayer has publicly agreed to pay Compugen for BAY 1905254, in addition to certain royalty payments if BAY 1905254 is commercially approved and sold).

To get a further sense of how important Bayer's alliance with Compugen may actually be, in an August 23 2017 interview with Robert LaCaze, Bayer's EVP of its new Oncology Strategic Business Unit, LaCaze is quoted as saying that Bayer has allied itself with Israeli biotech Compugen Ltd. for the development of Bayer's next-generation checkpoint inhibitors so that Bayer can position itself for the next wave of immuno-oncology growth.

CGEN-15001/ILDR2-Fc: For Use in Treatment of Autoimmune diseases such as Arthritis

While Compugen has granted a worldwide license of CGEN-15001T to Bayer (now BAY 1905254) as a cancer immunotherapy targeting ILDR2 as a novel immune checkpoint, Compugen has reserved the rights to CGEN-15001 for autoimmune diseases. According to Compugen, it was previously shown to be effective in treating several autoimmune diseases in animal models, including models of multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, type 1 diabetes and psoriasis.

As well as the usefulness in treating cancer, the method of blocking the communication between the T-Cell and immune checkpoint can be reversed and used in autoimmune diseases such as arthritis. In autoimmune diseases, the immune system attacks perfectly healthy cells because the healthy cell immune checkpoint can't signal the T-Cell that it is healthy.

Compugen claims that the same immune checkpoints it discovered can be used to develop drugs for both cancer and autoimmune diseases.

While Compugen believes one or more of its pipeline products such as CGEN-15001 can be useful in the treatment of autoimmune diseases it plans to partner those assets and focus its resources on immuno-oncology.

Compugen's Other Early Stage Pipeline Products

Compugen indicated during its August 1 conference call that in addition to its COM-701, COM-902 and BAY 1905254 programs, Compugen has a broad early stage pipeline and is working on the next candidate to advance into therapeutic development largely focused on myeloid targets addressing a range of mechanisms of action.

I note that the focus on myeloid targets in the pipeline dovetails with Compugen's November 2, 2017, announcement of the multi-year research collaboration with Mount Sinai Hospital, under the direction of Miriam Merad, MD, PhD (a member of Compugen's Scientific Advisory Board). That announcement stated that the Mount Sinai collaboration is focused on the research and target validation of selected myeloid candidates discovered by Compugen for their potential to serve as a basis for cancer immunotherapy treatments.

Compugen would not provide other details other than to indicate they would provide further details on these pipeline programs as they mature.

Upcoming Value Drivers

The current and anticipated value drivers during the next 12 to 24 months include:

a. the commencement of COM-701 Phase 1 clinical trial this fall with the first patient dosing in the COM-701 in the early fall;

b. the commencement of the Bayer Phase 1 clinical trial with BAY 1905254 (formerly CGEN 15000T) in H2 2018. The first patient dosing will trigger the payment of a milestone payment upon first patient dosing (estimated by me to be in the $5 million to $20 million range) likely paid in late 2018 or early 2019;

c. the filing of an IND for COM-902 in 2019 and the commencement of one or more Phase 1 clinical trials in 2019 for COM-902 in combination with COM-701 with or without a PD-1 Checkpoint inhibitor;

d. any positive clinical trial results from the Phase 1 clinical trials being conducted for COM-701 or BAY 1905254;

e. the announcement of a collaboration deal (discussed in more detail below) for COM-701 and/or COM-902, or one or more of Compugen's pipeline products with a major pharmaceutical/ biotech partner; and

f. the announcement and further development of Compugen's pipeline products most likely involving selected new myeloid candidates discovered by Compugen as new cancer immunotherapy treatments.

Collaboration or Partnership Deal for COM-701 and/or COM-902

One of the most important potential catalyst for Compugen would be the announcement of a collaboration deal for COM-701 as it now enters Phase 1 clinical trials. During the August 1, 2018, conference call, Dr. Anat Cohen-Dayag stated that,

...We plan to advance this program through clinical proof of concept. However, our business model remains to partner our assets and at any state we will carefully consider partnering opportunities for this asset that might help us advance the program, establish a sustainable clinical stage pipeline, and ensure continued growth and long-term value for Compugen."

I interpret Dr. Cohen-Dayag's statement to mean that Compugen plans to take COM-701 through at least the time that top-line results are available from at least the Phase 1a (and perhaps Phase 1b) portion of the COM-701 Phase 1 clinical trial before negotiating a partnership or collaboration deal for COM-701.

I suspect that Compugen has already have had discussions about partnering COM-701 with various larger biotech companies but that any offers may be below what Compugen believes the COM-701 asset is worth.

In another Seeking Alpha article about Compugen published August 15, 2018, by fellow contributor Brian Coleman, 'Compugen: Anticipating Long-Awaited Pharma Collaboration', Mr. Coleman concludes from Compugen's public statements and from his discussions with management, that a collaboration or partnership for COM-701 will be announced in the next few months. He further argues that investors fear Compugen "going it alone" with COM-701. Mr. Coleman has written a number of well written articles about Compugen on Seeking Alpha which are worth reading.

I expect we won't know those top-line results for the Phase 1a portion of the COM 701 trial until late 2019 and won't have both Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical data until H2 2020. These are my estimates only as no timelines have been announced by Compugen.

If safety, low toxicity and even some evidence of efficacy for COM-701 is shown, Compugen's share price should jump significantly. There is of course the risk that the Phase 1a/1b trial results won't be successful or will be less successful than anticipated by the pre-clinical results.

Given the strong pre-clinical data from combining COM-701 and COM-902 with or without a PD-1 blocker the filing of the IND for COM-902 and announcement of one or more clinical trials for COM 902 with COM-701, anticipated in 2019 (with or without a PD-1 blocker) could also be a substantial catalyst for Compugen.

In the event that either or both COM-701 or BAY 1905254 show evidence of both safety and any early signs of efficacy, Compugen's share price could be a multiple of today's share price. As well, a partnership/collaboration deal for COM 701 with or without COM 902 could generate upfront fees and milestones which also could be a multiple of today's market cap.

Furthermore, the clinical success of either or both COM-701 or BAY 1905254 will further validate Compugen's tremendous value and lead in predictive drug discovery generally. I expect that Compugen will also introduce new myeloid drug candidates as new cancer immunotherapy treatments drug targets over the next 12 months which will be taken credibly by the scientific and investment community, particularly if Compugen and Bayer have early Phase 1 clinical success with COM-701 and BAY 1905254.

The next 12 to 24 months should be a very exciting time for Compugen and its stakeholders.

In my view, the current risk/ reward profile for making an investment in Compugen based upon its current share price ($3.90) is asymmetrical. The potential upside over the next 12 to 24 months is a multiple of the current share price and market cap. I have acquiring Compugen shares since February of this year with a share price ranging from $2.65 to $3.90. I have continued to add to my position during this past month.

Analyst Coverage and Share Price Target

Firm Analyst SP Target as of August 2, 2018 Jefferies LLC Peter Welford $6.00 JMP Securities LLC Konstantinos Aprilakis $11.00 Oppenheimer Mark Breidenbach $9.00

ARK Innovation ETF and ARK related ETFs Holding Compugen

The ARK group of ETFs (including ARKK; IzRL; AKRW) are currently the single largest shareholder in Compugen. ARK Innovation Exchange Traded Fund ETF is a New York based actively traded ETF whose mandate is to invest in companies focused on or benefiting from disruptive innovations.

Without leverage, ARKK was up approximately 87% during the calendar year ending December 31, 2017, and won at least one award as the best performing non-leveraged ETF in 2017.

Catherine Wood is the founder and Chief Investment Officer of the ARK group of ETF companies. Quoting Ms. Wood from ETF's website:

Disruptive innovation is often not priced correctly by traditional investment strategies because people may not understand how big the ultimate opportunities are going to be. They aren't sizing the opportunity and they aren't analyzing the disruption."

I have been reading ARK's weekly notes and listening to ARK's quarterly webcasts regularly, both of which are very worthwhile. If readers are interested they can sign up for the weekly notes and quarterly webcasts on ARK's website.

Investment Risks

An investment in Compugen has numerous risks. It is an early stage biotech company without predictable revenues. Investment risks include, but are not limited to, the possibility of clinical trial failures, competition, IP infringements and challenges, loss of key personnel, share dilution, difficulty in raising new funds in the future, and general market risks.

Compugen's business model is dependent on collaborating or partnering its assets at various stages of development. There is a risk that those collaborations or partnerships may not materialize or may not be as lucrative or as timely as hoped for or anticipated.

Furthermore, immuno-oncology is a very competitive area. Research and development is being conducted around the world by some of the world's leading companies and institutions. There are many much larger and better funded biotech companies developing new immuno-oncology drugs, treatments and platforms which may compete directly against Compugen's assets. In addition, other companies or research institutions may develop their own computational predictive drug discovery methods or models which may be as good as or better than Compugen's.

For further details of the potential risks involved, see the risk factors set out in the company's most recent prospectus filed in June 2018 on EDGAR.

Compugen should be considered a high-risk investment. Before making an investment in Compugen, you should do your own due diligence and obtain professional advice to determine whether it is an appropriate investment for you and the sizing of such an investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGEN; ARKK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

