MannKind And United Therapeutics Ink Deal For PAH Drug - What Investors Need To Know

MannKind (MNKD) and United Therapeutics (UTHR) announced today that the companies have reached a deal for MannKind's PAH drug candidate known as Tre-T. The drug uses a dry powder formulation of treprostinil in the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The new partnership will bring an immediate upfront payment of $45 million to MannKind, and can be worth another $50 million with certain milestones for achieving specific milestone and development targets. Under the terms of the deal, United Therapeutics will be responsible for global development, regulatory and commercial activities. MannKind will manufacture clinical supplies and initial commercial supplies of the product at its manufacturing facility in Danbury, Connecticut. Long-term commercial supplies will be manufactured by United Therapeutics. Once approved, Tre-T will allow MannKind to receive low double digit royalties on net sales.

First things first. This deal provides a partial solution to the cash crunch that MannKind has been in. That dynamic will be discussed later in this article. The deal also helps to further validate MannKind's Technosphere technology platform which is used in its diabetes drug Afrezza. The simple description of Technospere is that it provides an inhaled solution for drug delivery. The deal also potentially leapfrogs MannKind ahead of competitor Liquidia (LQDA) on a dry powder solution for treprostinil. Liquidia is already in phase 3 clinical trials, whereas MannKind is "phase 3 ready".

This deal provides MannKind with more cachet in the pharma world than it has had. Previous deals like the one with RLS were with upstart companies trying to find an identity. United Therapeutics is a sizable company that controls much of the PAH market. This new cachet can assist MannKind in trying to solve its finances by providing the company with better leverage in negotiating recapitalization, partnerships, and even future offerings. The emergence of a second product also allows the company to work toward development of other new products which could give a big boost to the viability of the company, and the equity it represents. Simply stated, this is a positive for MannKind, and while it is not the ultimate solution, it is a big step in a good direction.

Now to the part where my critics will get their dander up. What does this do for MannKind in the near term, and what does it mean for the equity.

Let's deal with the cash first. I am going to assume that the $3 million that was owed to Deerfield on August 31st was paid in cash. Meanwhile, I will add $55 million from the United deal. The updated chart is below:



As you can see from the chart, the cash situation at MannKind is not yet resolved. It is better than it was prior to the deal, but still does not provide the level of cash needed to fully address finances. At this stage, MannKind is projected to finish the year with $28 million in cash. This means the company will be in compliance with the Deerfield covenant which requires MannKind to finish the remaining quarters in 2018 with at least $20 million in cash. MannKind needs to finish the quarters in 2019 with $25 million in cash. As you can see, Q1 finances are still going to be an issue.

In simple terms, MannKind has addressed 2 quarters worth of cash, and still needs to address its finances in the near term. With Tre-T now partnered, the ability to raise cash will now most likely fall back to either added debt with converts, or a secondary with warrants. A new deal relating to Afrezza is possible, but thus far such deals have not really delivered much upfront cash, and with sales growing much slower than desired, changing that dynamic will be difficult.

Summary

There is a trade here for those that want to speculate. There is also a great opportunity to peal profits for those that bought near $1 per share while preserving some shares to play the potential upside. MannKind is in a better position relative to any negotiation now. It would have been nice if the United Therapeutics deal could have happened when the company was not desperate for cash and was negotiating from strength. The upfront money might have provided a bigger cash payday with which MannKind could change how it markets Afrezza.

There will be a filing relating to the initiation of a phase 3 trial on Tre-T in the not too distant future, as well as possible applications for Mexico and Canada. These three binary events could provide equity appreciation leeway to see 14 million warrants exercised at $2.38 in the Fall. If that happens, the MannKind cash runway would extend to the end of Q1 of 2019.

One thing investors need to consider is that the 14 million warrants are priced at $2.38 and are not active until mid-October. This means that the play for warrant holders could be to short at any price above $2.38 with the knowledge that these entities can cover with shares at $2.38. This is one of the toxic properties of warrants and converts that I oft refer to. That being said, when exercised and out of the way, the company will have an additional $30 million to work with.

I still believe that MannKind may rework the Deerfield debt with Deerfield itself to better spread debt issues down the road. In concept, we can likely see a small milestone payment on Tre-T in Q1 with the initiation of the phase 3 clinical trial, and a bigger payment a year later with FDA approval followed by a third in mid 2020 related to the launch.

There will be a bit of cat and mouse going on in the near term between the bulls and the bears, but the realities boil down to whether or not MannKind can change the dynamics on Afrezza sales, and whether they have the cash to drive those changes. Investors on either side should not get carried away with uber-bull or uber-bear cases just yet. The $55 million cash infusion buys breathing room. Let's see if the company can parlay that into improvements that bring better cash flow or more cash to work with. Stay Tuned!

