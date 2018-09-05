Why I Don't Hate AT&T

AT&T is not liked by everyone, and that is perfectly fine.

Thesis

In a recent article here on Seeking Alpha, I read that the author hates AT&T's (T) stock. Nobody, obviously, is forced to like AT&T's stock, but I believe that AT&T is not as bad as some might think. In this article, I will lay out the positives and my reasoning for why AT&T can be a good income investment.

What Happened?

Seeking Alpha contributor Charles Lewis Sizemore, CFA, wrote an article called I Hate AT&T here on Seeking Alpha. He explains how AT&T does not fit his criteria for income investments, which includes a competitive moat, a future-proof business model, rising demand for the underlying product, and a low dividend payout ratio.

AT&T is by far not a perfect investment by these standards, but I believe that AT&T is not looking too bad based on these criteria (which I find useful) either.

AT&T Has A Moat, And Its Business Model Is Future-Proof

There are businesses that have a moat that is so wide that no other competitor is coming close at all, such as Amazon (AMZN) in e-commerce or Microsoft (MSFT) with its operating systems.

AT&T does not have a moat this wide that keeps it ahead of competitors by miles, but AT&T, along with Verizon (VZ), still has a moat that will almost guarantee a sizeable market share in the foreseeable future.

T Capital Expenditures (TTM) data by YCharts

AT&T is spending more than $20 billion a year on capital expenditures, and according to management that amount will only rise going forward. Verizon comes close with its capex spending, but smaller competitors, primarily Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS), spend significantly less.

This massive level of capex spending provides a major moat versus new market entrants, which don't have the vast asset network that is required to amass a high amount of customers.

The high amount of spending on AT&T's asset base makes AT&T's network coverage very competitive, which explains how AT&T manages to grow its customer base continuously:

Source: AT&T earnings slides (page 16)

AT&T managed to generate positive postpaid as well as prepaid net adds during the most recent quarter, totaling ~500,000 combined. In the graph on the left side of the slide, we see that 2018 has been a very strong year so far, as the year-to-date results were significantly better than those in 2016 and 2017.

Source: AT&T earnings slides (page 8)

AT&T will increase its capital expenditures further this year, while still generating massive free cash flows. Capex is not only spent on keeping legacy copper wiring functioning, AT&T is also spending on next-level infrastructure like fiber and on 5G technology.

Verizon and AT&T are rolling out 5G networks across the US starting in 2018, and both companies have ramped up spending to build out their 5G assets. T-Mobile and Sprint don't have the financial firepower to match the capex spending of AT&T and Verizon, which is why AT&T and Verizon will most likely remain market leaders. The revenue share of these two companies will likely rise going forward, as more customers will switch towards the carriers with the best 5G networks.

Changing mobile carriers is easy, but the trend is pretty clear: Customers are not switching away from AT&T, but rather to AT&T. This will likely remain the case going forward and can be explained by AT&T's high level of capex spending, which guarantees a superior network quality. This is, in effect, a (soft) moat that binds customers to AT&T.

AT&T is not only active in communications but also in entertainment. With its acquisition of Time Warner, AT&T has become a major entertainment player that holds valuable intellectual properties and assets. These include HBO, Turner, the DC comic universe, movie production studios such as New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures, etc.

HBO is the longest continuously operating pay TV service in the US. HBO has top-rated content, such as Game of Thrones and Westworld, and HBO is highly profitable. Due to the exclusive content that is featured on HBO, customers will remain with HBO, which, once again, provides a moat for one of AT&T's businesses. Other entertainment assets have huge and loyal fan bases as well, which means that customers can be retained in the future. Kids who like Batman (one of the DC characters), for example, will continue to watch all Batman movies that Warner Media produces.

AT&T, therefore, is not a moat-less entity, but rather a company that is doing relatively well in keeping its customers loyal, while growing the customer count slightly.

AT&T's business model is also relatively future-proof, as it is very unlikely that mobile phone usage will decline meaningfully in the future.

Source: hackernoon.com

Mobile phones have become an integral part of our lives, they are used for work, for communication with friends and family members, for listening to music, watching television, and even for checking stock market news. Smartphone usage is not growing as fast as it used to, but usage is still on the rise, and even if it plateaus at one point that would not be a problem.

The likelihood of people abandoning their mobile phones on a massive scale is very small, I believe, which means that AT&T's business model is very future-proof.

The next criterion that Charles Lewis Sizemore uses is growing (or at least very stable) demand for the underlying product. Demand for mobile phones grows, but arguably only on a small scale - most people already have a phone, so demand grows only in line with population growth. Demand is, however, surely very stable. Even during a major recession or economic crisis, consumers will not stop using their mobile phones.

During the last financial crisis, consumers cut back on restaurant visits, travel and leisure, discretionary goods such as new automobiles, etc. I have, however, never heard of anyone who stopped using a mobile phone during the last financial crisis. As the importance of smartphones for our daily lives has risen further over the last decade, I believe that a future economic downturn would not lead to less demand for wireless services.

People might use their older phones for a longer period of time before making an upgrade, but that would primarily be a problem for hardware manufacturers such as Apple (AAPL) not for the mobile service providers.

AT&T Is A High-Yield Investment With A Safe Payout

This brings us to the last point of criticism, and the last one of Charles Lewis Sizemore's criteria: A low dividend payout ratio. A low payout ratio is not an overly precise term, so the ruling depends on what one compares AT&T's payout ratio to.

T Dividend data by YCharts

AT&T pays out $2 a year in dividends per share, and the company will earn about $3.50 per share this year (according to analysts and according to management). This means that AT&T will pay out roughly 55-60% of its profits in the form of dividends this year.

Paying out slightly more than half of its earnings might not qualify for a low dividend payout ratio, but I don't think that this is an overly high payout ratio either. We should account for the fact that AT&T's dividend yields 6.3% right here - it would be weird to see a yield this high with a payout ratio of less than 50%.

CVX Payout Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

When we look at other prominent Dividend Aristocrats, we see that AT&T's dividend payout ratio is not high on a relative basis at all. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is closer to the bottom of the range, many of the Dividend Aristocrats have higher dividend payout ratios (and lower yields at the same time).

AT&T, thus, is an income stock that provides a quite high current yield on top of reliable dividend growth, and its dividend payout ratio is nevertheless relatively low - at least on a relative basis.

Summary

AT&T surely is not the perfect stock for everyone, and it is perfectly fine not to like AT&T's stock. But based on what we have seen here, AT&T does not look like a bad investment, I believe.

The company's high capex spending, and especially its 5G investments, will make its customer base even more sticky in the future. The company's customer count continues to rise, which shows that the company is doing something right.

Due to the importance that smartphones have for our lives, AT&T's business model is both future-proof as well as recession-proof, as demand for wireless services and entertainment is not cyclical.

Last but not least, AT&T's payout ratio is not overly high, especially not when we compare the payout ratio to that of other Dividend Aristocrats.

Investors get a high and safe dividend yield right here, and due to the very low valuation (shares trade at just ~9 times this year's earnings), there is some share price appreciation potential as well.

I believe that one should not fall in love with a stock, but the positives seem to outweigh the negatives here, which is why I see AT&T in a favorable light at $32.

