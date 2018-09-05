Boeing 737 Cuts Have Begun; It's Too Late To Call It A Myth

Production will go from 33% MAX to 88% MAX, which requires 265% more Leap engines. Production of Leap and GTF engines will not be sufficient to meet narrow body production.

One-third of the July year-to-date 737 production was the MAX with the Leap engine. The backlog is now 95% Boeing 737 MAX.

Communicated production rates for the Leap and GTF not been met. This is why there are aircraft without engines at both Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY). Both the Leap and GTF are behind schedule by about 4 to 5 weeks. These schedules were already cut back from the commitments made at the beginning of the year.

Another contributor states in his article “The Myth About Boeing’s Engine Shortage” that “there is no indication that based on communicated production rates for various turbofan programs and the announced production rates for single-aisle jets, there is any need for either jet maker to assume a certain shortfall”.

It is correct that the old engines are plentiful, but that is not relevant to the production of models using new engines. The new fuel efficient Leap and GTF engines that Airbus and Boeing designed new airplanes around and sold in large quantity are not available to meet narrow body schedules, so Boeing is a sell.

Engine Demand

Old models with older less efficient engines made up two-thirds of 737 production. The backlog for these models is down to 5%. The forecast calls for an increase from 33% MAX to 88% MAX that requires 265% more Leap engines. Increasing production at this rate is very challenging with mature designs and production processes neither of which exists for Leap and GTF.

Aircraft demand forecast the other contributor developed is almost the same as mine. I believe that Boeing will have to build more Next Generation in the last months of 2018 to keep the line running. There is no other issue. I used the identical plane forecast for aircraft requiring new engines in the table below.

So, why do the other contributor and I differ on whether there is a shortage? The other contributor’s forecast for spare Leap engines was zero. Using the same spare rate for Leap as the GTF results in 215 additional engines. The Leap engine 2019 production is 1800 to 1900. We both used an average of 1850. No GTF publicly communicated production rate was released.

Boeing and Airbus currently split Leap engines about 50/50, but my fellow contributor changed that to 62% Leap engines for Boeing. He believes that Airbus would accept that because the GTF is available and works well. However, Airbus CEO Tom Enders does not believe that.

Spares and maintaining the 50% split with Airbus yields 422 MAX aircraft.

The other contributor assumes that, in January, the engine production would jump to the full year rate that is 75% above 2018. That is impossible since an increase in production would be back-loaded. Production would grow over the year as it did in the last two years. For example, Leap production in the first quarter was 189 units or 69% of the initial planned rate. The CFM original forecast for Leap deliveries was 1100 units. At Farnborough in July, they said they were producing 24 a week (100/Month) and would produce more than 1,000 engines for 2018.

For all of these reasons, Boeing is not going to get the engines it needs to meet the MAX production schedule.

Airbus

Airbus is using the GTF for about half of its New Engine Option 320s. This frees up Leap production slots for Boeing. So, how did relying on communicated production rates work out for them in the first half of 2018? At the first half review on July 28, management made the following comments:

"There are just too many maturity issues on this engine. That is frustrating for us, that's frustrating for the customers. We have too many removals of engines on aircraft that are in service. The situation for us all is very unsatisfactory”. “While the handover of Pratt-powered Neo’s was initially held up by a cooling problem that required airlines to delay firing up the turbines in hot conditions, the latest glitches concern issues spanning bearings to the combustion chamber and blade" - Tom Enders Airbus CEO. ”Only about one-third of Pratt-equipped planes were able to be delivered in the first half, leaving 30 to 35 A320neos parked without engines” - Airbus CFO Harald Wilhelm.

The design problems were more important than the missed deliveries.

On the Leap, Enders was less upset.

CFM International has also identified quality concerns with the high-pressure turbine disc for its Leap 1-A engine, though it should hand over all of the planned power plants this year.

After that discussion, Flight Global reported that the Leap, when pushed to full power on takeoff, did not always deliver the power.

Boeing

777X General Manager Eric Lindblad was transferred to lead the 737-manufacturing program in Renton. The previous Boeing 737 executive was early retired. Boeing CFO Greg Smith said that third quarter deliveries would be delayed. More important is what he did not say - when the problem would be fixed as he had said earlier.

Conclusions

The Leap and the GTF will be great engines. The designs need to be more mature as does the manufacturing processes. They will be better but not great in 2019. In my last analysis, I used an estimated loss of MAX production of 13 per month, which results in a lost revenue of $7.8 Billion and a profit decline of $0.8 Billion. The profit loss is 10% of full year 2017 profit. Boeing had been planning yearly narrow-bodied production increases. These are no longer on the table. Investors will also be critical of management’s competence for not facing this problem before it occurred. This will have an impact on the stock price. Boeing stock has been trending down in the last week while the market went up. Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg will speak at a conference on September 12th where he will probably express concern about this, but the extent of the problem will not come out until the third Quarter earnings call on October 24.

Boeing has lost profits it expected to achieve in the near term. However, it still has orders that need to be filled. The profits from building the 737 and the 320 will be deferred but not lost. The airlines will be mad, but they do not have anywhere else to go. So, while the stock will decline, the company should be a buy in the future, particularly for investors who sell before the downdraft. Boeing remains a sell.

