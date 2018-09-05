Is There A Cure For NASH On The Horizon?

Lastly, I will compare CymaBay to other companies that are developing PPAR agonists and describe some of the headwinds facing the company.

Overview of NASH market

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is a devastating type of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The current market for NASH is $600 million but by 2026 is estimated to be between $25-39 Billion. Currently, there is no approved therapy that is specific for treating NASH. As a result many companies, a total of 27, have ongoing clinical trials for a variety of compounds that have several different targets and mechanisms of action. Below I will discuss CymaBay’s (NASDAQ:CBAY) Seladelpar a PPAR agonist and compare it to two other drugs being developed by competitor companies.

What are PPAR agonists?

PPARs are fatty acid-activated nuclear receptors that have several physiological mechanisms of action, including the regulation of lipid metabolism. NASH is thought to occur because of misregulation of lipid metabolism leading to the deposition of lipids in the liver. This leads to the development of fibrosis and cirrhosis as the liver becomes inflamed and may eventually lead to hepatocellular carcinoma aka liver cancer. PPARs are good targets for the treatment of NASH, as they help in the regulation of lipid metabolism, as well as have anti-inflammatory properties in the liver.

PPARs come in three isoforms α, δ, and γ. PPAR-α is ubiquitously expressed in metabolically active tissues and is abundant in the liver. PPAR-α helps to control fatty acid transport, and β-oxidation dampens the inflammatory response. PPAR-δ is expressed in a variety of tissues, this includes muscle, adipose tissue, and liver and regulates glucose and lipid metabolism while exerting an anti-inflammatory effect in the liver via polarization of Kumpffer cells. PPAR-γ isoform is highly expressed in adipose tissue, macrophages, and the colon and is key in keeping hepatic stellate cells in a quiescent non-fibrogenic state.

CymaBay’s Seladelpar

CymaBay’s Seladelpar is a PPAR-δ agonist. Seladelpar is being developed both for treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and now NASH. Currently, only results for Seladelpar’s efficacy in the treatment of PBC are available. Seladelpar’s efficacy in combating PBC is relevant for Seladelpar’s potential efficacy in treating NASH as both diseases have many similar morbidities. I will highlight important aspects of pre-clinical and clinical data as they relate to safety, PBC treatment, and what this means for Seladelpar’s prospects as a treatment for NASH.

Pre-clinical:

• CymaBay used a diabetic mouse model (Alms1 mutant) which is a standard mouse model for NASH and diabetes studies and showed that Seladelpar reduced inflammation in the liver. Seladelpar activating PPAR-δ selectively which led to normalization of serum lipids and hepatic levels of free cholesterol and other lipotoxic lipids. This led to all mice that were treated with Seladelpar not showing NASH histology but control animals showed fibrosis and NASH morbidities (Haczeyni et al. (2017) Hepatology Communication).

Phase II

• Seladelpar was used in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PBC and has orphan drug status.

• It has been shown that the administration of Seladelpar to overweight dyslipidemic patients for 8 weeks led to a reduction in AST, ALT levels, triglyceride, and LDL levels (Bays et al 2011, J. Clin Endocrinol. Metab).

• Three concentrations of Seladelpar were used 2, 5, and 10 mg to treat 32 patients who had PBC. Seladelpar treatment resulted in reductions in serum alkaline phosphatase (AP) of 21%, 35%, and 45% respectively at 12 weeks post-treatment. Importantly, these levels of reduction were maintained for the full 26 weeks of treatment. Seladelpar’s ability to reduce AP is a critical indicator that it is acting on PPAR-δ and is a good indicator that Seladelpar could be efficacious for the treatment of NASH (Jones et al (2017) Lancet Gasteroenterology and Hepatology).

• Bile duct architecture/function was improved and returned to health in Seladelpar treated individuals.

• There were no significant adverse effects from taking Seledelpar or related to the administration of the drug.

Phase IIb for NASH – ongoing. No data available.

Overall the data suggests that CymaBay’s Seladelpar has a good safety profile and is efficacious for the treatment of PBC, as there is a significant reduction in the alkaline phosphatase levels in treated patients. This is important as high alkaline phosphatase levels are observed in NASH patients and are indicative of fibrosis/liver damage in these individuals. As CymaBay moves Seladelpar into Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of NASH, the question is will the histopathology results indicate that there is a reduction in the fibrosis in the livers of NASH patients leading to either a halting or reversal of the disease.

As such, CymaBay for its Phase IIb trial with NASH has endpoint readouts using proton density fat fraction method (MRI-PDFF), a technique that can detect fatty deposits in liver tissue but also histology, which is the golden standard for accessing the severity of NASH and fibrosis. I think that the histology results from the Seladelpar Phase IIb study will show improvement in fibrosis in NASH patients, as histology samples from the PBC Phase II trial indicated that there were improvements in bile duct architecture/function, a major indicator of liver regeneration.

CymaBay’s Seladelpar compared to other PPAR agonist under development

Two other companies besides CymaBay are developing compounds that are PPAR agonists for the treatment of NASH. They are two French companies Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF) and Inventiva (EPA: IVA). Genfit is developing Elafibranor, a dual PPAR-α/δ agonist, which has moved into Phase III trials for the treatment of NASH and into Phase II trials for the treatment of PBC. It was shown in the completed Phase II trial that Elafibranor robustly activates PPAR-α and δ leading to a reduction in the serum levels of lipids and a reduction in alkaline phosphatase.

Histological biopsies from the liver of patients showed that fibrosis was reversed in 16 of the 78 patients treated 22% at the 120 mg dosage (the lower 80 mg dose showed no effect). Patients that responded to treatment suffered from moderate to severe NASH. Non-responders all had mild NASH. As such Elafibranor’s efficacy is very impressive, as it specifically targets NASH and can reverse fibrosis in seriously ill NASH patients. As such, the FDA has fast tracked Elafibranor for the treatment of moderate to severe NASH and has given it a designation if approved as “first line standard of care.”

Inventiva, on the other hand, is developing Lanifibranor (IVA337), a triple PPAR-α/d/γ agonist. The rationale is that if all three forms of PPAR are activated, more patients will respond to the treatment from mild to severe forms of NASH. A clear juxtaposition to Genfit’s approach. Pre-clinical data suggested that Lanifbranor was well tolerated in non-human primates and rodents. Also in diabetic obese mice, there was a demonstrable reduction in serum lipid, AP, and liver enzyme levels indicating a reduction in lipid deposition and liver damage.

In addition, liver histology of obese mice showed that ballooning of hepatocytes, inflammation, and fibrosis were all reversed in Lanifbranor treated mice as compared to mock control mice (Wettstein et. al. 2017, Hepatology). This is the most robust pre-clinical data of the three companies.

Early Phase I and IIa trials showed that Lanifbranor was well tolerated in both healthy and diabetic patients with no severe side effects. Lanifbranor was also shown in the Phase IIa trial to be efficacious in diabetic patients, one of the high-risk groups for developing NASH, as there was a reduction in lipids in the serum of patients (Inventiva corporate presentation 2018).

PPAR agonists and cancer concerns

While Seladelpar has shown no increased risk of cancer in either the pre-clinical obese mouse studies (Haczeyni et al. (2017) Hepatology Communication) or in human clinical trials, there is a concern that it could cause cancer over the long term. The cause for concern is that Seladelpar has similar structural components to GW501516, which is a compound that has been illicitly used by athletes to improve their performance. GW501516 has been linked to the development of cancer.

Seladelpar differs from GW501516, which was abandoned in Phase II clinical trials by GSK (NYSE:GSK) because a mouse study where the researchers used 3 mg/kg weight/day resulted in cancerous tumors to arise in the mice. In Haczeyni et al, the researchers administrated Seladelpar at 2, 5, and 10 mg/kg weight/day for 26 weeks and observed no cancerous lesions in tissue over that time period.

Because Seladelpar was used at higher concentrations and for a longer period of time in obese mice than the GSK study without observing cancer tumors, I would say that it is unlikely that the development of Seladelpar will be stopped due to cancer risk issues.

In addition, the two chemical structures for Seladelpar and GW50516 are shown below. From the structures, it can clearly be seen that GW50516 due to its planar aromatic structure could intercalate between DNA base pairs resulting in DNA mutations that lead to cancer. This is speculation as the mechanism by which GW501516 causes cancer is not known. Seladelpar does not have this issue, as it has greater flexibility by not having an indizol group between the aromatic hexane rings and would not intercalate well between DNA base pairs and as such would not drive the development of cancer.

Chemical structures

Seladelpar

GW501516

Potential headwinds and conclusions

CymaBay’s Seladelpar effectively targets PPAR-δ and has demonstrable efficacy for the treatment of PBC as shown in Phase II clinical trials. CymaBay has now embarked on a Phase IIb trial for Seladelpar for the treatment of NASH. As Seladelpar has been shown to efficiently reduce AP and lipid levels in the serum of diabetic patients a high-risk group for NASH, there is a good chance that CymaBay will be efficacious for the treatment of NASH.

However, without histological evidence that fibrosis is halted or reversed in the livers of patients that are known to have NASH and are treated with Seladelpar, I would be cautious. In addition, CymaBay has competition in the development of PPAR agonist as treatments for NASH with Genfit and Inventiva both developing compounds. Genfit has a dual PPAR agonist, is the furthest along (Phase III trials), and has robust histology data showing that 22% of treated patients had a reversal in fibrosis, the clearest indicator of efficacy in treating NASH.

Inventiva has a triple PPAR agonist that has very robust clinical data and has shown no adverse effects in humans. If Genfit’s completed data is any suggestion, CymaBay’s Seladelpar will be efficacious for the treatment of NASH but might only work on an even smaller fraction of NASH patients that Genfit or Inventiva’s compounds as Seladelpar only activates PPAR- δ.

Another potential drawback to investing in CymaBay is that Genfit is similarly priced currently and as it is further along in developing its PPAR agonist could be first to market without any major issues arising from its Phase III trials. This is a double-edged sword for CymaBay, as approval of a PPAR agonist for the treatment of NASH would help to spur approval of Seladelpar by the FDA as it will be a proven drugable target.

On the flip side, Genfit as a first to market will most likely capture a large proportion of the market initially resulting in a potential barrier for Seladelpar. In addition, Inventiva’s PPAR agonist compound stimulates all three isoforms and as such may turn out to have a more efficacious profile. On the flip side, CymaBay has enough cash on hand to complete Phase II trials and move into early Phase III. However, to complete Phase III trials, CymaBay would have to raise additional cash leading to greater dilution of the stock price. Performing your own due diligence on these companies is very important.

