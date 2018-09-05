Amerigo Resources: Is This Copper Stock Ripe For Entry?

Investors may want to wait until Q3 earnings for more clarity.

Amerigo Resources’ copper production is about to get a boost from the company's Cauquenes Phase Two expansion in Chile.

The recent sell-off in industrial metals has weighed on the share price of copper producers such as Amerigo Resources (ARG:CN, OTCQX:ARREF). The Canadian company, which operates in Chile, is about to complete an expansion that will see it increase production by almost 50%.

In light of this transformative expansion, Amerigo's valuation looks cheap. There are, however, some risks to consider, as the Q2 earnings report revealed a rather tense liquidity situation.

Daring investors may want to take advantage of the current share price weakness. Those with a lower risk tolerance should wait for Q3 results to lift a few uncertainties.

Cauquenes Phase Two expansion around the corner

The natural resources sector is known for its all-or-nothing stocks, with potentially spectacular returns coming at a high risk, such as this nickel explorer I recently covered. A less risky strategy consists in investing in companies that already have a producing asset and are about to reap the benefits of a transformative expansion.

Amerigo Resources is precisely in that position, with its Cauquenes Phase Two expansion being commissioned in September, with full commercial production expected in Q4. Those unfamiliar with Amerigo's business may want to read fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Simple Digressions' analyses here, and to take a look at the company's presentation.

In short, Amerigo produces copper concentrate from the tailings of Codelco's El Teniente mine in Chile, including both fresh tailings and historic tailings from the Cauquenes deposit. The so-called Phase Two expansion at Cauquenes is a US$35m investment aimed at improving recovery rates, thereby increasing copper output.

The expected gain in copper volumes can be seen below, from about 60 million pounds per year under current conditions, to 90 million pounds following the expansion. Construction is expected to be completed in September, boosting 2018 production to a range of 65 to 70 million pounds of copper. (Source: company's corporate presentation)

Furthermore, the cash cost of the additional volumes will be very low. As a result, Amerigo's overall cash cost is expected to drop from a relatively high US$1.71 per pound of copper as of Q2 2018, to $1.45/lb after the expansion.

As CEO Robert Henderson indicated during the Q2 earnings call:

What we are seeing is essentially these costs side of the equation staying static in terms of dollar terms but the production going up by 40%. So we see a substantial reduction on the unit cost as a result that’s across the board.

Valuation

As per the company's Technical Report's base case, using a long term US$3.30/lb copper price, the NPV of the project at a 7% discount rate is projected to be US$480m. It is, in effect, the NPV of Amerigo Resources' operations before corporate expenses. The NPV is obviously highly sensitive to copper prices:

(Source: Technical report)

Based on the technical report, and factoring in an estimate of corporate costs, value per share reflects the high leverage to copper prices:

Copper price (US$/lb) 2.50 3.00 3.30 3.50 4.00 NPV@ 7% after tax (US$ millions) 217 389 480 543 679 Corporate costs (US$ millions) * (75) (75) (75) (75) (75) Enterprise Value (US$ millions) 142 314 405 468 604 Net debt as of June 30, 2018 (US$ millions) 45 45 45 45 45 Equity Value (US$ millions) 97 269 360 423 559 Share count, fully diluted (in millions) 181 181 181 181 181 Value per share (US$) 0.54 1.49 1.99 2.34 3.09

* $6M annual corporate costs over project life (until 2037), 2% inflation, discount rate @ 7%

At the current market capitalization of US$97m (share price of US$0.55), Amerigo Resources' downside seems well-covered, while the upside potential is significant: more than 3x with long term copper prices @ $3.30/lb, the company's base case, and 2.5x @ $3.00/lb. Given their paramount importance, let us quickly discuss copper prices.

Copper prices: short-term weakness, bullish in the long run?

Short term

Sentiment has changed completely since June. At the time, the red metal was showing some strength and it looked like copper was about to break out above the $3.30/lb level. Since then, the price dropped significantly, reaching a low of $2.55/lb in mid-August, and trading around $2.70/lb at the time of writing. Trade tensions, fears of slowing growth in China and a strike averted at the Escondida mine all weighed on Dr Copper. Heading into September, copper is still in bearish mode, with the May 2017 lows at $2.47/lb as its potential support.

(Source: Kitco)

Medium to long term

Longer term, though, the bull thesis for copper remains intact. Several macro trends converge to support the demand for copper. China's Belt and Road initiative, growing demand from emerging markets in India, South East Asia, the Middle East, should more than offset a potential slowdown in Chinese residential construction. In addition, the red metal will be one of the main beneficiaries of the energy transition, which is expected to drive the demand for electrical conductors.

Against this favorable backdrop, supply might struggle to keep up with demand. Declining grades at the world's biggest mines, and a limited number of new projects in the past few years, could lead to a tight market from 2020:

(Source: Wood Mckenzie/Amerigo Resources' corporate presentation)

If one believes that such a scenario will play out, long term copper prices of $3.30/lb (Amerigo's base case), or higher, are entirely plausible. Investors who are bullish on copper should not, theoretically, worry too much about the short-term headwinds.

Liquidity risk: is management playing with fire?

Unfortunately, short-term prices do matter when it comes to Amerigo Resources. With copper prices at their current level below $2.75/lb, the company has little room for error given its debt repayment obligations:

(Source: company's Q2 2018 management discussion)

Factoring in other short-term obligations (see below), the company had a working capital deficiency of $9.7m as of June 30, 2018:

(Source: company's Q2 earnings report)

Amerigo made the following comment in its Q2 report:

The Group had a working capital deficiency of $9.7 million (December 31, 2017: $4.5 million), caused by scheduled bank debt repayments of $15.2 million in the following twelve months and the expected repayment of the $3.2 million balance of the DET Price Support Facility in Q3-2018. The Group does not consider its working capital deficiency constitutes a liquidity risk, as it anticipates generating sufficient operating cash flow to meet current liabilities as they come due, including if copper prices were to remain in the short-term at current levels ($2.75/lb).

The question is: what happens if prices fall to a significantly lower level? A default is unlikely, as Amerigo could probably negotiate the timing of royalty payments to Codelco first. Amerigo is, however, vulnerable to a bigger shock, such as a difficult ramp-up of the Cauquenes expansion, or a strike.

It is surprising that Amerigo's management took this risk, instead of hedging production for the next few quarters to ensure a smooth start-up to the Cauquenes expansion. Fellow Canadian copper miner First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) did it during the construction phase of its Cobre Panama project (at the request of its creditors). Earlier this year, Taseko Mines (TGB) hedged its Gibraltar production to ensure it will have sufficient cash flow to develop its Florence project.

Q3 earnings will not look good

(Source: Q2 2018 management discussion)

To estimate revenue for its quarterly P&L, Amerigo uses a provisional copper price, that is later adjusted based on actual prices. The impact of the adjustment is reflected in the following quarter's P&L.

At June 30, 2018, the provisional copper price used by MVC was $3.16/lb. Financial performance is very sensitive to changes in copper prices. For example, a 10% increase or decrease from the $3.16/lb price would result in a $4.9 million change in revenue.

(Source: Q2 2018 management discussion)

Q3 2018 will be a tough quarter earnings-wise. Net income should turn negative, with the Q2 price revised downwards (in the region of $2.75/lb instead of the $3.16/lb booked so far) and Q3 itself calculated with the low price.

This is not as crucial as cash, in the short-term, but it could weigh on market sentiment towards the stock in the next few months.

Takeaways

At the current US$0.55 share price, assuming the Cauquenes ramp-up goes well and if one believes in the copper bull thesis, Amerigo Resources looks very cheap.

The recent weakness in copper, though, was apparently not anticipated by management, and the ramp-up comes at a time of tense liquidity, which could have been avoided through hedging in our opinion.

With this in mind, daring investors who think that copper prices will rebound soon - for instance if trade war fears abate - may found the shares too cheap to ignore. Investors with a lower risk tolerance should probably wait until the Q3 results - which are unlikely to enthuse the market - to make a decision, in order to get more clarity on copper prices, liquidity, and the assurance that the Cauquenes ramp-up is going to plan.

