Halliburton Company (HAL) CEO Jeff Miller Presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Jeff Miller - CEO

John David Anderson - Barclays Bank PLC

Welcome to day two of the Barclays Energy Conference. This morning, we're kicking it off with Halliburton. Let me introduce Mr. Jeff Miller, he is the CEO of Halliburton. And Halliburton, of course, is one of the largest providers of services to the energy industry, products and services across the full upstream oil and gas chain throughout the lifecycle of the reservoirs.

Jeff has held a number of executive roles at Halliburton during his tenure there, including COO, up until 2014 when he was named President. He's also a CPA beginning of his career at Arthur Anderson. So please help me introduce Mr. Jeff Miller, CEO of Halliburton. Thanks, Jeff.

Well, good morning, everyone, and it's very good to be here. Before we begin though, I at least want to ask that you note our Safe Harbor language behind me which indicates that our presentation today will include forward-looking remarks, and that outcomes may differ over time. And today I'm going to talk about four things really; first the macro outlook, then a deeper dive on international and North America activity, then our strategy, and then finally, our views around capital allocation.

Let me start with a look at macro, the supply and demand. The short answer is that the macro outlook is the best it has been in four years. I'm super excited about the outlook and its positive implications for Halliburton, translated, even better returns and free cash flow. So let me start with demand.

Global demand for hydrocarbons is solid. The IMF global GDP growth outlook is 3.9% for 2019. The combination of economic growth, affordable fuel prices and demand for petrochemicals sets the stage for continued positive demand trends. The bigger topic for the last four years however has been supply. And we have more clarity today regarding both sources of supply and limitations on those sources, the three meaningful sources being North America, Middle East Russia, and OPEC non-U.S.

And I get the benefit of spending a lot of time in each of these markets and I believe that the temporal issues affecting North America, the spare capacity limitations in the Middle East and Russia and the significant under-investment in OPEC non-OPEC for the last four years creates an outlook for supply tightness.

In North America, unconventional production has become less of a swing producer and more part of the global base supply. Now this means it's a consistent part of the supply outlook and no longer a surprise. We also see that the service intensity and the market constraints, like pipeline takeaway, inflation, labor, trucking, et cetera, will likely moderate the pace of production growth at times. Nevertheless, the amount of resource in place, the short cycle returns, and the lower country risk will continue to attract investment to this robust resource base.

Middle East and Russia have been clear in their intent to stabilize oil prices, and have done so through limiting production. The recent production increases that we've seen from them appear to be the result of their intent to fill the supply gap created by production declines in other OPEC partners and the sanctions on Iran. Therefore, the result of spare capacity in the Middle East and Russia is reduced.

Non-OPEC non-U.S. capital investment has declined significantly in recent years, and I expect that the effects of that under-spending will cause production to plateau in 2019. Given the multi-decade lows in oil discoveries and long lead times for investment, I would also expect declines in 2020 and beyond. And additional service activity will be required to address each of these things.

The tightening market supports oil price and drives more activity for Halliburton. Further, the type of activity that we see is even more valuable to Halliburton, given our relative strength in completions, which is how the market will respond, drilling more mature fields, infield drilling, and production optimization. The current commodity price stability is evidence of this macro outlook.

So now let's move on and take a closer look at our international business. We see a broad-based recovery underway, demonstrated by a two times increase in tender activity that we see, increasing rig counts, and more constructive customer discussions. And Halliburton is better positioned to take advantage of this growth than ever before.

I call the bottom of the international market about this time last year. And the international rig count is up about 4% since that time. The increase from then and till now is focused mostly in the Middle East and the North Sea. It started with the flurry of large scope tenders. Our customers are smart, and sense that the bottom -- that they were at the bottom. The good thing is this better defines activity increases for the future. Unfortunately, these early cycle tenders are very competitive.

These tenders are important though for three primary reasons. First, they indicate the beginning of an upcycle. Two, they establish a baseline of activity that covers geographic fixed costs. And finally, they begin to tighten spare service capacity in those geographies.

Now, clearly there is work to be done to optimize these early cycle contracts and improve margins, but that work is underway. Going forward, pricing should stabilize, and overall margin should grind higher going in to next year. In the near-term, we are seeing slower-than-expected activity ramp on several new contracts in the Middle East, which will have a short-term impact on our results. But what we see going forward is much broader; meaning, we see signs of improvement in Africa, Southeast Asia, and selected countries in Latin America. And while this recovery is off a low base, we see E&P spending projections it show double digit growth in 2019. Now the broader recovery will tighten capacity for both equipment and people increasing pricing in certain markets. And thus, the combination of increasing activity and better pricing will generate margin inflection.

I think about our business in terms of unconventional mature fields both on shore and off shore, and deep water. Now looking into 2019, our leadership in U.S. unconventional now extends internationally. We've announced project wins in Saudi Arabia and throughout the Middle East and in Argentina. Mature fields are headlined by wins with Equinor and Aker BP in North Sea, which are representative of things we are seeing in other parts of the world.

And then, finally, although deep water will be the slowest to recover, we believe the structural improvements in Mexico and Brazil and selected parts of West Africa will over time drive incremental demand for our services. Most importantly, Halliburton is positioned to take advantage of the growth in international markets more so than at any time in our history. The evidence of our terrific position has been our consistent outperformance internationally for the last three years. And I expect this to continue.

Now moving to North America; I have said before but it's worth repeating, this is the largest market in the world for oilfield services. In this market, Halliburton is best positioned and holds the biggest share, and despite current sentiment regarding market friction that we discussed in our second quarter call, takeaway capacity, inflation, labor, logistics, each of these of our signs of a great resource and a growing not shrinking market. And further given North America's prominent role in global energy supply, North America is more sustainable than ever.

Growing and more sustainable are great Halliburton. So far, this has been a strong year for North America rig count - for North America. I mean rig count is up 19%. Demand for services has been robust. And the business is generating significant cash flow. I can appreciate the market sentiment regarding the short-term evolving market, North America.

However, over the long-term the market is great for services in general and for Halliburton in particular. We are still in the early innings of a strong North America cycle. Now against this backdrop, let's spend just a few minutes on the short-term. We've discussed the temporary market challenges in the back-half of 2018. And look, North American operators are smart and adaptive. And how that looks in action is a wide range of responses to market complexity. For example, regarding pipeline takeaway in the Permian Basin, some operators will re-allocate capital to other basins, some will slowdown, other will build ducts. In the Northeast, we saw our budgets exhaust early followed by a re-evaluation and then some customers choosing to do more work while others decided to stop or slowdown.

On the second quarter call, we talked about three evolving dynamics. We told you that we thought there would be a downturn in activity due to budget constraints and takeaway issues. There has been and it's more than we expected. We said there would be a decrease in customer urgency that may result in more white space in our calendar. That has occurred and we have more white space than expected.

The decrease in customer urgency creates pricing pressure. And we now see weakness in pricing in several basins. Now these factors combined with project delays in the Middle East will impact our third quarter earnings by between $0.08 to $0.10 per share. Now I intend to take the operational steps available to me to minimize the impact of these temporary challenges while ensuring we remain well positioned to take full advantage of a robust 2019.

What hasn't changed for the long-term is the service intensity of wells. There is still demand for our services. Frac intensity will continue to wear down equipment and cause a healthy level of attrition. This combined with reduced equipment adds will help balance the market in the coming quarters. We still believe that the outlook for 2019 activity in North America is strong as budgets are reloaded, hedges roll off, pipelines are built, and ducts are worked down.

Now I want to be clear, this does not change my view on 2019. The outlook for both North America and the international market is positive. We will successfully manage through these near-term issues. Now this is not the first time we worked in an evolving market. We know how to compete in it. We differentiate through execution, technology, and service quality. And these differentiators along with our scale allow Halliburton to outperform.

Halliburton strategy is to deliver industry-leading returns. And we do that by collaborating in engineering solutions to maximize asset value for our customer. And what turns out to be a celebration of our strategy, we just hosted our LIFE technology event in Houston. We had over a 1000 people from over 300 companies and 50 countries, meet in Houston to discuss the future of digital technology in the industry.

This conference reaffirms my belief that Halliburton is on the right tract with digital development. Halliburton has consistently - has a consistent approach to digital based on three fundamental beliefs. First is open architecture. Second, technology must deliver a return for both us and our customers. And finally, solutions will include partner in our case like Microsoft and Accenture.

Now these beliefs are absolutely consistent with what our customers want. Excitement for solutions and participation in our conference confirm this. A great example of our digital approach is our DecisionSpace 365 suite. This platform provides cloud based software to reduce cost and increase the rate of innovation. This platform increases the adoption of technology across an organization and reduces the cost of in-person installation.

I am really happy with how it's becoming a market leader today. Now during our LIFE event, we launched our Prodigi Intelligent Fracturing Services. Prodigi Intelligent Fracturing Services is the first of its kind adaptive and automated treatment control, which response real-time to changes in the formation. First commercial product we are offering, Prodigi AB, improves treatment volume and fracture surface area.

This will help reduce screen-out and improve treatment reliability. A consistent use of this process Prodigi AB will foster faster learning throughout field development creating better decision making and more productive wells. I am really excited about this technology. It's proven itself in the field and represents a step change in technology for the industry.

I really believe that we have it right on the digital alignment. The future will be on open architecture solution based world where we are at the forefront of that space today. Our OpenEarth Community is growing. And the collaboration that occurs on it is continuing to change the industry we work in. Halliburton is all about collaboration. It's at the core of our culture.

Now turning to capital allocation; you've heard me say earlier Halliburton is laser focused on generating industry leading shareholder return. And that starts with the best return on capital which is what drives our organization every single day. As a result of our strong operating results and disciplined capital spend, we are and should continue to generate significant free cash flow.

We intend to use this cash to grow the business, pay down debt, and return cash to shareholders. Our focus on capital efficiency is well demonstrated by our efforts to develop new technology. We've taken significant market share internationally and much of that's based on our growing technology portfolio. We've grown our drilling and formation evaluation technology portfolio and now compete in every market.

Looking at the balance sheet, I am pleased with recent progress that we have made paying down debt. In addition to the $1.4 billion we paid off last year, we paid down another $400 million in August and are aiming to retire the 2021 $500 million notes by the end of the year. In 2019, I expect Halliburton to generate strong free cash flow driven by positive market outlook and continued working capital improvements. And while there's still a lot of work to do to reduce our debt levels, we are not going to pay big premiums to do it. And therefore I do not expect to retire additional debt next year.

With respect to capital spending, based on our current view of the market, our current level of capital spend is in the ballpark for next year. Now while that pie may be roughly the same size the slices themselves or the size of the slices are likely to be different. We stated in our last quarterly call we intended to reinitiate our stock buyback program, and we have. On a full-year basis we're looking to offset quarterly share count dilution created by our employee compensation programs. As a reminder to everyone, we have over 5 billion authorized for share repurchases.

So to summarize, with all that's been said, the outlook for the global commodity supply dynamics is strong. Given this backdrop Halliburton has the right strategy to compete in this market. I believe that Halliburton is better positioned today for the international recovery than it has ever been. We are the leader in North America market, and that market is in the early innings of a long-term upcycle. And finally, I expect Halliburton to continue to generate strong cash flow and industry-leading returns. Thank you.

Thanks, Jeff. So before I let you go to your breakout session, a few questions for me here. So, on the returns side; I'd like to get kind of your take on how you think about last cycle versus the coming upcycle. So, your returns have already outperformed your peers, obviously a lot of it is with North America, we haven't really seen the international side kick in yet. I can't help but think looking at your 17% returns, back in '14 that also came with a lot of CapEx. That came with a lot of build out international. You don't have that this time around?

Jeff Miller

No.

John David Anderson

Now, we may not have the same pricing as we had last time around, but net-net [ph] on everything would you expect your overall returns to exceed the peaks that we saw the last cycle?

Jeff Miller

Yes, I mean, I think the last cycle is very reasonable, and something that we would exceed as the activity develops. And as I say, I described a strong North America. There is nothing but strong glide path at North America that's upwards, almost any way we look at it over the long-term, and that kicks in '19 in a bigger way. International recovery, again, a lot of that investment was done last cycle and prior cycle. And we forget we were re-outfitting with fleet with Q10 equipment at that time, so we were really doing a technology overhaul, which I think created a higher level of CapEx than what you would have normally seen.

John David Anderson

That should certainly help out. And then regarding kind of some of the weakness we're seeing in the third quarter, a little bit more than you expected, could you maybe provide a little more color around what your -- is this from the customer side, they were kind of all of a sudden pulling back a little bit more, is it some of your competitors who are maybe being a little bit loose on the pricing side and trying to gain some share? Can you maybe just provide a little more context of what's changed in the last month or so?

Jeff Miller

Yes. And let's be clear, what we are seeing and what we described, I mean, this is a response to either budget exhaustion, in some cases, budget exhaustion along with takeaway capacity. Either reallocating capital somewhere else which creates disruption, or in some cases, pulling back and saying, "We'll get back to you." These are very good customers, the customers we're aligned with and customers who say, "We want you back, but we want you back in January, or we were going to work another month and then we'll see you in January." So these are all things that we saw in Q2 but we didn't know the timing precisely. I mean by that when the described the ramifications of what we were seeing, it was clear that there would be reallocation of budget, there would be thought around what pace given the differentials and takeaway, but never a question about customers' determination to grow their business in North America, it's a question of that timing.

John David Anderson

And if we -- I'm sorry.

Jeff Miller

One last point; so when we see that type of looseness in the market, clearly that does drive price competition, more so than we would see otherwise, and that one begets the other.

John David Anderson

Sure. And if we think about next year, and so I'm going to ask you this kind of -- I'm sure you've studied all the pipeline takeaway capacity issues, the pipelines that are coming on. So, kind of your best guess, how do you think spending evolves in 2019? Do you think that the E&P is just kind of -- just reload the budgets initially, do they kind of take it easy again the first-half of '19, and then opens up in the back part of '19, is the…

Jeff Miller

Well, I think it gets better progressively, and CapEx doesn't turn on the day that the pipeline comes on; it will precede that by some amount.

John David Anderson

Okay.

Jeff Miller

I certainly believe Northeast and other parts of the market go straight back to work in January very quickly. And a feedback I have from customers is they plan to get rolling early in the year. So, it's not that we wait until the end of '19 to pick up activity. I think interestingly enough, those that can allocate capital, in certain cases will, there's a large part of that market that doesn't do that. And that will be very focused on being prepared and being the first in line and all of those sorts of things. So I think we will see activity improve sooner rather than later in the year relative to pipeline activation.

John David Anderson

Okay. My final question is -- and we talked a lot about digital and the digitization. I'm curious if you could expand a little bit more on this Prodigi AB product, and what exactly does intelligent fracking mean? Could you just touch on that a little bit more?

Jeff Miller

Yes. And this is a really important part of our technology strategy. And we believe that making better wells is critical to long-term success of North America. Clearly efficiency on surface matters, but I've always talked about surface efficiency and subsurface technology in terms of better production. In my view, Prodigi, and Prodigi AB, the product itself, is an important step for us because it allows for real-time response to reservoir behavior. So when we are fracking we know that we are actually getting a better fracked placed. That tends to be something that is the most experienced person happens to be the one on the throttle reading the results. The fact is to use algorithms and big data to drive a most precise solution.

And what we see it turn in to is better sand placement, and placing all of the sand. It also minimizes the wear and tear on our horsepower because every time that there's a pressure spike that takes away from, is damaging to equipment and infrastructure on surface. So it eliminates that as well, so you get a nice smooth, sharp ramp.

John David Anderson

And is this product commercial yet?

Jeff Miller

Yes, it is.

John David Anderson

It already is.

Jeff Miller

If fact we're real pleased with it.

John David Anderson

Excellent.

Okay, well, that's all for me. Jeff, will be in the breakout session in Liberty One and Two. Thank you very much, Jeff, I appreciate it.

