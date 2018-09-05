Peformance Of Factor Tilts: August 2018

I hope a display of these returns and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

No strategy outperforms in all market environments. With smart beta, investors are looking to invest in factors that have generated outperformance versus the capitalization-weighted benchmark over the course of a business cycle. In my "5 Ways to Beat the Market" series, I have demonstrated how the factors - size (IJR), value (NYSEARCA:RPV), low volatility (NYSEARCA:SPLV), dividend growth(NYSEARCA:SDY), and equal-weighting (RSP) - have outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY, IVV) historically. This series is providing updated performance data and a discussion of performance drivers, so that investors can assess the relative valuation of these factor portfolios in regular intervals.

Hopefully, this periodic tracking of the performance of these factor tilts can help investors assess which factor might outperform based on the stage of the business cycle. As I stylistically depict below, these factor tilts outperform in different parts of the economic cycle.

The table below shows the historical performance of the underlying indices depicting these five factor tilts. I would draw readers' attention to the annualized returns for the past 10 and 20 years at the bottom of the table. These five factor tilts have managed to outperform the S&P 500 over multiple business cycles.

Of course, you cannot invest directly in the underlying indices. Below I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I will show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to increase the choice set and push down expense ratios in the industry going forward.

For these five factors and the S&P 500, I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility; unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings. Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like low volatility and dividend growth. We will also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile.

Discussion Of Recent Performance

This month, I am going to try a slightly different format for the performance discussion. Below are ten observations from the factor tilt returns:

Size continues to dominate with the S&P Smallcap 600 strongly outperforming the S&P 500 and the other factor tilts in August. Over the last six months, size has delivered a scintillating 20% return. Size, which typically outperforms early to mid-cycle, may be seeing its performance goosed from its 2017 underperformance and a preference for more domestic-focused stock funds in the wake of global macro volatility and emerging market underperformance. While all of the factor tilts generated positive returns in August, excluding the size factor, they trailed the cap-weighted benchmark. Low volatility and dividend growth trailed in August, but have seen rebounding performance over recent months. Both strategies have now outperformed the S&P 500 over the past six months as the interest rate sell-off has moderated. Both strategies tend to outperform late cycle as the high quality underlying constituents whether economic slowdowns more ably. Low volatility has delivered on its promise of muted variability. Dividend growth, also typically a lower volatility strategy given the high quality constituents, has produced above market volatility over the last year and roughly market-neutral volatility for the last five. Value has continued to underperform. In this list of periodic returns, you have to go back to the trailing 10-years to show outperformance versus the cap-weighted benchmark. This is consistent with the stylized view that value outperforms early cycle. Equal-weighting, a strategy that has generated outperformance dating back over 90-years, has also lagged as the large cap bellweathers continue to power the market higher.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,RPV,SPLV,SDY,NOBL,RSP,SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.