Foot Locker: Just Do It

We are checking back in on Foot Locker (FL) in light of its just reported second-quarter earnings, as well as it being a victim of collateral damage from the controversial advertising campaign from Nike (NKE) featuring Colin Kaepernick. Because the performance of Nike matters to Foot Locker, shares are being hit. However, we think this is a temporary headwind, and it is much more important to focus on the fundamentals of the company, not the headlines.

What we do know is that coming into earnings, the stock had been volatile this this year. The stock sold off hard earlier in 2018 thanks to poor sales results for 2017. Simply put, revenues and comparable sales were far less than we expected last year. However, this has not been the case in the first half of 2018, as sales and earnings have been much better than we expected. The company is crushing estimates and showing strength in critical metrics.

Amid stiff competition, we believe the market still questions whether Foot Locker's comeback is real, and whether it can be sustained. At a 3% dividend yield, with improving metrics, targeted promotions, and costs savings being implemented, we believe the stock offers compelling value at the present share price of $48, as well as an opportunity to trade. Let us discuss both.

Technical price action

From a technical perspective, the stock is still in an uptrend if we go back to the lows of $30 last year. Year to date, the name has been volatile, but our chartist sees support at the present levels, and from a technical perspective, we have identified some zones of interest:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, the name has fallen through the $50 level and is trading at $47. We see support in the $47-45 range. Based on our philosophy of trading, we consider the name attractive here, having fallen too far, too fast, on the back of relatively good earnings news and pin action related to the controversial Nike news.

We suspect a rebound is imminent, and based on the chart, traders could take profits above $52.50 if they enter a trade between $45 and $47. Further, for those looking to trade rather than consider the name for value, you might consider $42.90 as a stop loss target, in our opinion. Overall, we believe there is upside both technically and fundamentally. Let us discuss the reasons for why we are positive on the name from a fundamental perspective and what to expect going forward in 2018.

Sales continue to increase and exceed our expectations

Sales were strong in the second quarter, especially relative to our expectations. Our expectations were for very low single-digit sales growth to $1.73 billion versus last year, with comparable sales that would be flat, with our expected range of -0.25% to +0.5%. Our projections for quarterly sales were a result of our expectation for low comparable sales, a positive impact of store management, promotional activity to move inventory, and gross margins around 29.5%-30%. The company mostly surpassed our expectations on these metrics, and overall, sales were up from last year:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Sales came in ahead of our expectations at $1.78 billion and were up 3.9% year over year, controlling for currency (they were +4.7% as reported). We think this is a positive result, considering the weakness we saw a year ago. We were pleased with this outcome but need to understand what drove these results.

Comparable sales were solid, driven largely by digital gains

Before getting to this material, we have an anecdotal point to make. As consumers, we find the in-store experience at Foot Locker to be very positive. Perhaps, a bit cheesy is the employees dressed as referees, but nonetheless, the experience is welcoming. We cannot say the same for digital. While the company is investing heavily to overhaul the online sales experience, we find the experience clunky, speaking from experience of our team members for back-to-school shopping. We will add that shipping is expensive and slow. This needs to be a focus of management going forward. With that in mind, we have said before that pressure on comparable sales is a key weakness for the company right now.

We predicted that the trajectory of comparable sales would begin to improve in 2018 and, eventually, inflect positive in the back half of 2018. We are seeing this unfold now and believe the trajectory suggests that our projection for flat-to-slightly positive same-store sales for the year is likely to be achieved. In Q2, comparable sales came in at the highest end of our expectations:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see plainly in the figure above, comparable sales have ramped up from their lows seen in Q2 2017 where they fell 6%. Back in Q1 2018, results were better than our expectations of -3% to -3.25%. They came in at -2.8%. Now, here, in Q2, they were in positive territory, at 0.5%. We believe this is a solid result and are still forecasting positive same-store sales for the rest of the year. Management's plan is working, and we are bullish.

But we need to understand that comparable sales are a key indicator, and they had been strong, and very positive, for many quarters up until mid-2017. A year later, and the company is still working on its transition. Comparable sales show the company is delivering, and they are still trending upward off the lows from Q2 2017. While there is much work to be done, the results are clear, thus far. With the trajectory of comparable sales in mind, we acknowledge investing is about the future. The market is pricing the stock as if the company will falter. Looking more deeply at comparable sales, we do note one weakness that we think the Street may be latching onto.

Physical same store sales were still negative. The growth in overall comps was driven by digital comps. Obviously, the investments in digital are paying off tremendously. However, we want to see positive same store sales as well. This could be one reason the Street pushed the sell button. Physical store comps were actually down 0.8%. While it is speculation on our part, this was one item we did feel was weak and could explain the stock's reaction post-earnings. However, this negative point was offset by the fact that direct-to-consumer sales were up 9.3%. Direct-to-consumer sales were 13.5% of all sales, which is up from 12.7% one year ago. A perennial bull can see a big positive here. We know that consumers are shopping far more online, every year. Footlocker's ability to use this trend to keep comps growth above 0% despite slower in-store sales suggests that its investments in its digital presence are paying off tremendously. Anecdotally, we want to see more here from a user-friendly standpoint but are pleased with the results.

Like many other retailers, especially those that rely on a heavy physical store presence, traffic is a chief concern. This is one reason comparable sales have been hit in physical stores, especially in malls, where traffic has decline over the last decade. With this reality, we are very pleased that management has continued to be aggressive in its property activity as part of the strategic plan in place. Essentially, the company isn't letting underperforming stores fester. It is relocating and shuttering losing operations to jettison stores dragging down performance. In the second quarter, the company moved 33 stores, closed 21, and only opened 13 new shops:

Data source: Q2 earnings release, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Let us be clear. We really like management's aggression here. We still want to see a comprehensive plan to bring people back into the stores. In fact, most of the largest promotions are found online, presumably as this is potentially higher margin from less overhead. That said, from a physical store trajectory, the approach management has been using is another reason we are bullish.

From an overall comparable sales basis, we believe that we shall see improvement in these numbers moving forward. We think digital comps will continue to grow and move overall comps higher. We think if physical store comps were even flat, it would be very bullish. In other words, we would see flat comparable sales in-store as a win for the company. On a forward basis, we continue to believe that the second half of the year will see a ramp-up in comparable sales. We stand by that call. However, we do need to consider whether the company is being so promotional that it is hurting margins and earnings.

Despite promotional activity, margins expand

We think the recent margins are bullish, despite the three-year trend being lower. We were expecting margins at 30%, a slight increase from last year. This comes despite the company telegraphing that it would be offering heavy discounts and doing other promotions to fight for market share, but we had factored in timing of new releases and premium lines, many of which were to being landing in Q2:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see here, margins increased a bit more that we targeted and that is bullish. The gross margin rate increased to 30.2% from 29.6% last year. Of course, this is lower than other quarters, including the sequential quarter's 34%, because of promotional activity. The trend is not great from a three-year perspective, but the reversal from last year is positive. We do want to point out that selling and general expenses increased to a rate of 21.3% from 19.9% last year. This was also due in part to investments in digital operations. Given that sales continue to grow on the digital front, we think this investment is paying off. The margin expansion also is helping boost earnings.

Earnings and cash position

As we were factoring in a higher gross margin along with slightly higher sales, we had to watch for other expenses weighing on earnings. These were well managed and earnings rose sharply and surpassed the consensus Street expectations of $0.70:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see here, the company saw $0.75 in adjusted earnings per share, a solid beat versus estimates. Coupled with Q1's performance, we continue to believe the company is back on a path of profit growth. By investing heavily in its digital infrastructure, being aggressive with closing losing stores quickly while being tactical with opening new stores, and clearing inventory through promotional activity, the company is taking the steps it needs to ensure future growth and protect market share.

With sales higher and earnings growing, we were also pleased to see that inventory is still turning over at a bullish rated. Inventories were down 2.8%, clearing room for the new product cycle in the back half of 2018 as we approach the back-to-school shopping season and, of course, the holiday shopping season.

Cash

The company has a great balance sheet. The company has very little debt of $124 million, relative to its strong cash balance of $950 million. This is a significantly solid position, and the cash provides much-needed breathing room to invest in growth and in shareholder value. As far as shareholder value is concerned, we want to remind you that the company is shareholder-friendly. The company purchased $93 million worth of shares while spending another $40 million in dividends paid to shareholders this quarter.

As 2018 moves on

There is no doubt that Foot Locker's quarter was strong. Given the Street is pricing the name at a discount, this suggests it does not believe in the turnaround of the company. We do. The numbers were strong here in Q2 relative to expectations we see this as a big win. Given the dichotomy between our view and the way Mr. Market is valuing the company, we argue that we must see demonstrated improvement in the key metrics of the company as the year progresses.

The second half of 2018 is not only critical to our call but will determine the momentum of the company and the stock as we close out the decade. We still see the name delivering this year. As such, we continue to maintain our previous forecast for flat to slightly positive comps for the year, driven by a strong second half of 2018.

Although we like this name, there is risk here. Foot Locker has been vulnerable as fears of its top-selling products being sold directly to consumers from the manufacturer have weighed. We will add that if we are wrong about the Nike move with Colin Kaepernick, and that it has lasting effects by alienating a large customer base in the United States, Foot Locker could see pressure. We discount this possibility and see value here.

From the most basic of value perspectives, we see a stock with a trailing and forward P/E ratio below sector average, a moderately high-yield with a growing dividend, an attractive price-to-book and price-to-sales, as well as growing earnings.

Take home

All things considered, the second half of the year is critical for the company. We believe investors should focus on direct-to-consumer sales, comparable sales, ongoing strategic partnerships, and the aggressive efforts made by the company to close losing operations and invest in winning ones. We think the Street is pricing in failing expectations, but the name delivered in Q2. We expect the name to bounce on both a technical and fundamental basis as the market corrects the pricing in Foot Locker shares. We remain long for value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, FL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.