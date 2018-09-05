Descartes Systems Group Acquires PinPoint For ELD Tech

DSGX continues to bolster its logistics technology offerings in advance of the full effect of U.S. and Canada ELD mandates in 2019.

Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) announced it has acquired PinPoint for $11.5 million in cash and stock plus contingent consideration.

PinPoint operates as a real-time fleet location tracking and management company.

DSGX acquired PinPoint to enhance its ELD tracking capabilities in advance of U.S. and Canada Electronic Logging Device mandates later in 2019.

Target Company

Toronto, Canada,-based PinPoint was founded in 2005 to allow users to track in real-time trucks’ and mobile workers’ location information.

Management is headed by General Manager Vince Arone, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously Principal Consultant at Zintaris Partners.

PinPoint’s primary offerings include:

Geotab - Vehicle tracking plugin device

Geotab Drive Solution - FMCSA-compliant system

Skybitz - Cellular wireless and solar-powered systems

Fleet Freedom - Real-time fleet management system

Market and Competition

According to a 2015 market research report by Grand View Research, the total commercial telematics market is projected to grow to $45 billion by 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are rising fuel prices and the advancements in mobile connectivity across the automotive segment.

The OEM sector is projected to grow the fastest during the period between 2015 and 2022 due to increasing partnerships among telematics service providers and automobile manufacturers.

Major competitive vendors that provide commercial telematics services include:

Verizon (VZ)

Tomtom (TOMAY)

Onstar

Trimble Navigation (TRMB)

Omnitracs

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

DSGX disclosed the acquisition price as $11.5 million (CAD$15 million) plus a potential earn-out of up to CAD$2 million based on achievement of certain revenue-based targets in the two years following the acquisition.

Descartes paid for the acquisition from its existing acquisition line of credit and stock valued at CAD$2 million. Management didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance in connection with the deal.

A review of the firm’s most recent Canadian annual report filing indicates that as of January 31, 2018, Descartes had $35.1 million in cash and $126.1 million in liabilities.

Free cash flow during the 12 months ended January 31, 2018, was $67.1 million.

Descartes acquired PinPoint to bring its Geotab (telematics) and Skybitz (trailer tracking) connections closer to home.

As Edward Ryan, Descartes CEO, stated in the deal announcement,

Gathering real-time information about the location of vehicles continues to be a critical factor for our customers in making strategic decisions about how to deploy their assets. By combining forces with PinPoint, we add scale and domain expertise to our solutions, and strengthen our relationships with key partners such as Geotab and Skybitz.

In the past 12 months, DSGX’ stock price has risen 31.7% vs. the S&P 500 Index 13%, as the chart below indicates:

With the deal for PinPoint, Descartes continues to position itself for the full effect of the US ELD (electronic logging device) mandate scheduled in the U.S. for December 2019.

Canada’s ELD mandate is expected to follow soon after.

PinPoint will combine its product and team capabilities with Descartes’ Routing, Mobile and Telematics business to optimize delivery route planning, fleet and driver compliance and performance tracking.

The acquisition appears to be a low-cost way to add scale and domain expertise as Descartes seeks to take full advantage of ELD mandates across most of North America.

