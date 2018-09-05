MGIC And Radian - A Big Reward For Getting Over Your Real Estate PTSD

The rewards for curing your real estate PTSD are big. I have price targets of $20 on MGIC and $32 on Radian, up 60% on both.

But they eventually will, because mortgage insurers' key earnings variable, credit risk, is in outstanding shape. More evidence.

I attribute it to real estate PTSD. Many investors haven't gotten over the post-'07 housing bust.

A reader of my last post noted that private mortgage insurers MGIC (symbol MTG) and Radian (symbol RDN) have been cheap for a while, and rightly asked why.

In response to my recent post recommending MGIC (NYSE:MTG) and Radian (NYSE:RDN), an astute reader - C2KBlast - said " how you would reconcile the idea that these stocks have been a bargain for quite some time and yet receive little wall street love"?

Good point, Mr. Blast. My belief is that housing stocks in general are still in the throes of PTSD caused by the spectacular housing flameout from 2008 to 2011.

A historical parallel - the 1990's inflation PTSD.

I first noticed the PTSD investment phenomenon when studying historical returns on Treasury bonds (yes, I'm a geek and I have emotional problems). The trauma in bond-land occurred in the great inflation bubble of the late 1970's and early 1980's. Investors couldn't sell bonds fast enough to keep yields ahead of the inflation rate, as this chart shows:

Sources: Federal Reserve and the Department of Labor

By 1985, inflation returned to about 3%; the bubble was over. But the chart shows that for the next 15 years investors demanded an unusually high yield in fear that the inflation bubble would return. In other words, inflation PTSD.

Let's put the inflation PTSD into numbers, shall we? This year marks the 7th year since housing began its recovery in 2011. I'll mark the inflation recovery year as 1983, when it fell below 4%. So what if you bought a 10-year Treasury bond 7 years later, in 1990, at 8.5%? Over the next decade you would have earned an average of 6.5% above inflation, an astounding return for a credit risk free investment.

The current real estate PTSD.

The private mortgage insurance stocks are caught today in the same irrational fear as the bond market was. While I argued in the last post that housing is in excellent shape - a shortage of houses and solid lending standards, articles with headlines like this one from Investors Business Daily still get written:

Housing bubble? Housing bubble? I don't see no stinkin' housing bubble. Four charts (yes, I dare to confront irrational fear with facts) may help convince you to calm down about a housing bubble. I start with two housing affordability charts. After all, the business of MGIC and Radian is to insure home mortgage debt, not to build homes. So first, how much debt is outstanding relative to home values? Here's the history:



Source: Federal Reserve

Back to roughly normal, and still declining. It would take at least a 10% decline in home prices to even start worrying that Americans are getting over-leveraged on their homes. This is the extent of the bad news on home prices, from Yahoo Finance on this past August 28:

"For the third straight month home prices increased at a slower pace. Standard & Poor’s said Tuesday that its S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index reported a 6.2% annual gain in June..."

If a 6.2% rise is the bad news...

Second, mortgage payments. How much are they as a percent of household income? Yes, if you want to move to San Francisco today, good luck. But MGIC and Radian don't insure $3 million homes in gated communities. MGIC's average mortgage loan size insured this past June was only $194,200. And the average homeowner's affordability is doing just fine, thank you, as this Federal Reserve data about mortgage payments as a percent of household income shows:

Source: Federal Reserve

Let's move on to another possible housing credit risk, namely housing demand. Maybe a housing bubble will be the result of immigration restrictions, which might limit housing demand. Maybe over the very long run, but not now, as this comparison of household formations and new housing construction shows:

Sources: U.S. Bureau of the Census

Household formations are not just a function of population growth, but also of job growth, which is why formations and housing demand have risen in recent years. And new housing construction today is very much in line with household formations, unlike the 1990-2005 period.

Not convinced yet? One more chart, this one showing where the rubber meets the road where private mortgage insurance is concerned. Let's see what we can learn from comparing banks' historic home mortgage loan charge-off (foreclosure cost) rates and the unemployment rate:

Sources: U.S. Department of Labor, Federal Reserve

This chart makes several key points that should ease housing PTSD:

The charge-off rate has never been lower, even in the late '90s when the unemployment rate was similar.

Rising unemployment in itself has minimal impacts on charge-offs, as the recessions of 1991 and 2001 show.

Why was 2008-2011 different? Largely because of horribly loose lending standards during the prior five years. Fear debt growth, as my book Debt Cycle Investing explains. But that is not the case today.

Summing up.

While the market still is pricing in the fear of an imminent bursting of a housing bubble, there is no material evidence that one exists. If I'm right, that leaves MGIC and Radian as remarkably attractive stocks. If you don't own them, buy some. If you do own some, buy more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTG RDN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own both MGIC and Radian and expect to for a significant amount of time.