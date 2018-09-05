'Non-Recurring' Capex Boosts Plymouth's Q2 AFFO; ATM Offering Is A Frantic Search For Equity

The absence of an announcement on the exercise of the issue from Plymouth’s July offering probably means the underwriters needed to use the over-allotment to support the stock.

In my first piece on Plymouth (NYSE:PLYM), Plymouth Industrial REIT: If Institutions Will Not Buy Your Stock, Find A Retail Investor, I explained how Plymouth’s high leverage and dividend yield since its IPO has created an unsustainable situation. Most institutional investors recognized these problems and avoided the stock since it came public. Most likely the stock is currently being supported by yield hungry retail investors who are excited that PLYM announced a covered dividend in Q2 and do not understand the potential impact of PLYM’s recently launched ATM program.

Tainted AFFO Calculation

PLYM traded off after its $16 million follow-on offer at $15.60, and reach an all-time low of a $14.37 on July 30. PLYM stock has since recovered and closed at $16.13 on Friday. The recovery in PLYM’s stock began in earnest after it reported its 2Q results on August 8. Investors were excited to see that PLYM’s AFFO exceeded its dividend for the first time since it had gone public. However, a closer inspection of PLYM’s supplemental should lead investors to question the validity of that AFFO number. In the notes to PLYM’s supplemental it mentions that the REIT incurred $874,000 of non-recurring capital expenditures. (2Q18 Supplemental p. 11)

Unlike most REITs, its supplemental includes no definition of non-recurring capex. Typically, non-recurring capex includes capital associated with repositioning a recently acquired asset or redeveloping an asset. PLYM does provide a definition of recurring capex (2Q18 Supplemental p. 17) :

Shareholders should be asking the question what did PLYM spend $874,000 on that did not maintain the assets or assist with re-tenanting.

Since the beginning of 2018, PLYM has only spent $15.7 million on acquisitions (2Q18 10Q p. 9) so it is hard imagine them spending close to a $1 million repositioning acquisitions without mentioning it on their earnings call or in their 10-Q. If we assume that “non-recurring” capex should be deducted from AFFO (many REIT analysts make this adjustment), AFFO/share falls to $0.20/share and PLYM’s AFFO payout ratio shoots up to 187%. While the discussion about the difference between recurring and non-recurring capex may seem technical and academic for low leverage REITs with easy access to capital from a line of credit, the distinction is anything but academic for a REIT like PLYM that will struggle to find a way to finance that extra $874,000, hence the need for an ATM program.

ATM Program Signals Capital Is Needed Quickly

In my early piece I predicted KeyBank would not be satisfied with the $16 million of equity that PLYM raised in July. KeyBank’s Term Loan which was supposed to be repaid with the May offering still has a balance of over $31 million after the $4 million payoff from the July offering (2Q18 10Q p. 11). On Friday, August 24, after the close PLYM announced a $50 million ATM program. This means that PLYM’s bankers will be selling stock directly into the market as they see an opportunity. Typically, very small companies avoid using ATM’s because investors worry that the additional selling pressure from stock leaking into the market will drive down the price of a relatively illiquid stock. Institutions who might be willing to buy at a discount in a marketed deal will not look at a company that is trying to raise capital through an ATM program because it is too hard to build a meaningful position. I am guessing that after PLYM’s failed offering in May, they decided pursuing institutional investors who do real diligence is not worth the trouble, hence their overnight offering in July and the current ATM program.

PLYM’s attempt to raise capital through an ATM smacks of desperation. PLYM trades about 25,000 shares a day. Even if they were able to sell 20% of the average daily volume with no impact on the price, which would be an incredible feat, they would only be able to sell about 5,000 shares a day or 25,000 shares a week. At $15.50 per share this equates to $387,500 per week. Given there are legal and accounting costs to set up the program, it is hard to see this as anything other than the latest of many non-traditional attempts by PLYM to raise capital and find new investors to help dilute its past mistakes.

The ATM announcement should be particularly hard to swallow for investors who listened to the earnings call, and heard Pen White, PLYM’s President, say they would not be issuing equity anywhere close to where the stock was trading.

Conclusion

While PLYM’s supporters believe that dividend coverage marks an important milestone for the REIT, even management recognizes that in future quarters its reported payout ratio will move back above 100%.

In addition to contending with more leasing expenses, which is an on-going cost of running a real estate portfolio, PLYM will have a higher share count in Q3 due to the follow-on offer and whatever shares are issued through the ATM program. Given that PLYM’s only acquisition in 2018 cost $15.7 million and occurred in April there will be almost no incremental income to offset these new shares. I suspect investors will not have wait until the third quarter results are released in September to see PLYM shares go down. Since the over-allotment option has expired the underwriters from the July offering will not be supporting the stock, what is more they will be actively selling shares into the market through the ATM program. PLYM’s investment bankers were hoping that no one was watching on a Friday afternoon in summer when a small REIT with no liquidity announced an ATM. This is simply PLYM’s and its bankers’ latest attempt to use “creative” or desperate methods to raise capital for a REIT that has no business being in the public markets.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PLYM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.