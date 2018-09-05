3 Recession-Proof Dividend Growth Stocks You'll Want To Own During The Next Bear Market

And of course there are some risks to be aware of before buying any of these recession proof dividend growth stocks.

All three companies enjoy wide moats, quality management teams, and strong balance sheets. They also have a strong long-term growth runway that should allow them to deliver market beating returns.

Many investors are worried another recession and bear market is coming soon, and thus are seeking good recession proof dividend growth stocks.

(Source: imgflip)

With the bull market now being in its 10th year (and the longest in US history), plenty of investors are worried that another stock market crash is coming. And while the current risks of recession are very low, and chances are the next bear market is likely to be far milder than the last two, the fact is that bear markets are a normal and inevitable part of market cycles.

(Source: Moon Capital Management)

For example, since WWII there have been 11 bear markets (20+% decline from all time highs). On average stocks fell for 16.2 months and declined 33.9% at their maximum point. This is why I've gotten numerous requests from readers to highlight some recession proof, wide moat dividend growth stocks that can help them sleep at night during the next downturn.

So let's take a look at three such stocks: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Medtronic (MDT) and LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT). Johnson & Johnson and Medtronic are dividend aristocrats, having raised their payouts over the last 55 and 40 years, respectively. As such they are among the elite of dividend growth stocks, since aristocrats have proven themselves a great source of both market beating returns over time, and lower volatility during recessions and market downturns.

(Source: Ploutos Research)

For example, in this century aristocrats have delivered nearly double the market's annualized total return, while enjoying 26% less volatility. Most of that was due to holding up far better during market crashes as occurred during the tech bubble bursting and the Financial Crisis.

JNJ Total Return Price data by YCharts

Not surprisingly then, both JNJ and Medtronic have proven to make superior long-term income growth investments compared to the broader market.

Meanwhile, LeMaitre Vascular represents one of the best run small cap medical device makers you've probably never heard of. While it may not be a dividend aristocrat this hidden gem dividend growth stock has numerous competitive advantages that has allowed it to deliver even more impressive market crushing returns.

LMAT Total Return Price data by YCharts

So let's take a look at why all three of these top quality recession proof income growth investments potentially deserve a spot in your portfolio. But as importantly, learn why from today's valuations I can only recommend buying Medtronic, with JNJ and LeMaitre being "hold" stocks that should be watchlisted while you wait for better prices.

Johnson & Johnson: The Global King Of Healthcare

Founded in 1885, JNJ is one of the world's oldest medical goods providers. It's the largest medical conglomerate in the world with over 250 subsidiaries selling 350,000 products in over 60 countries.

(Source: JNJ earnings presentation)

One of the things income investors like most about JNJ is that it's so diversified. For example, it owns numerous blockbuster patented drugs, which come with very high margins protected by patents.

(Source: JNJ earnings presentation)

In its most recent quarter JNJ's drug division saw 38% growth in operating sales driven primarily by its oncology and immunology medications. This in turn helped drive overall operational sales (excluding acquisitions and currency shifts) growth of 6.3% and boosted adjusted EPS an impressive 14.8%.

But the downside of patented drugs is that once patents expire it becomes nearly impossible to maintain either previous market share or margins. Which is why JNJ also owns one of the largest and most trusted collection of consumer healthcare brands that generate stable sales and healthy profits and cash flow (about 20% operating margins).

(Source: JNJ investor presentation)

These include 12 mega brands that each contribute over $1 billion in revenue to the company's top line each year.

But in this article we're focused on JNJ's medical devices segment, which is a global market leader. For instance the company is currently selling about $28 billion in medical devices each year.

(Source: JNJ Investor Presentation)

50% of those sales are from outside the US and 20% are in fast growing emerging markets such as China and India.

(Source: JNJ Investor Presentation)

JNJ has spent decades building a wide assortment of innovative and trusted products that allows it to command #1 or #2 market share in medical devices in 80% of the countries in which it operates. Even in its weakest device segments, the company is still the #3 market leader.

(Source: JNJ earnings presentation)

And while device sales can be a bit lumpy from quarter to quarter, JNJ's focus on the top medical device markets allowed it strong operating growth in Q2 2018. Most notably its continues to see strong sales growth in vision and surgical products, especially in minimally invasive advanced systems.

(Source: JNJ Investor Presentation)

Going forward, JNJ is planning on focusing most of its massive resources on eye health, surgical systems and interventional surgical solutions.

One of JNJ's biggest focuses is on minimally invasive microwave ablation or MIMA surgical systems. These are minimally invasive surgical devices that are both safer, quicker, and more effective. For example, today about 60% of global surgeries are open procedures. These require large medical facilities that much of the world doesn't have access to.

In contrast, minimally invasive surgical systems like MIMA (which burns off one layer of tissue at a time), can be used in smaller facilities, such as those found in emerging markets. Minimally invasive systems (including robo surgical systems that JNJ is working on) can reduce operating times by 30%, and end up costing far less to treat patients. That's because patient recovery times are greatly reduced and thus require shorter expensive hospital stays.

In order to grow, the company uses two primary strategies. Like many medical companies, JNJ grows through acquisitions. For example in 2012 the current CEO Alex Gorsky (30 year industry veteran) helped orchestrate a $21 billion acquisition (including debt assumption) of orthopaedics device giant Synthes. Then in 2016 its purchased Abbott Medical Optics for $4.3 billion. This gave it the world's second largest surgical eye care provider and cemented its status as the #1 market share leader in eye care.

But JNJ also is known for its pioneering R&D ($1.3 billion per year) which allows it to continually roll out new medical devices including:

15 to 20 new device launches in 2018

20 to 25 launches in 2019

40 to 50 in 2020 and beyond

That new product pipeline is expected to be generating about $7 billion a year in new sales by 2022. That would equate to about $35 billion in annual medical product sales and put JNJ on par with Medtronic as one of the largest device makers in the world.

The bottom line is that JNJ is not just a world class drug and consumer healthcare giant, but an industry leader in medical devices as well. And the company's large dedication to disciplined R&D in this industry bodes well for it retaining its status as the #1 or #2 market leader in this highly recession resistant industry.

Medtronic: Legendary Medical Device Maker With Great History Of Innovation

Founded in 1949, Medtronic has grown into one of the world's largest medical device makers. Its devices treat over 40 medical conditions and help over 70 million global patients. The company was previously best known for innovation in treating heart conditions (it invented the pacemaker in 1957).

In 2014 Medtronic announced it was buying industry juggernaut Covidien for about $50 billion (including debt assumption). This mega deal (closed 2015):

doubled the size of its revenues

increased market exposure to rapidly growing emerging markets

gave it a leading position in vascular and surgical devices

moved its corporate headquarters to lower tax Ireland

(Source: Medtronic earnings presentation)

Thanks to the transformative Covidien merger today Medtronic is a far more diversified and global medical device maker:

Cardiac & Vascular (38% of revenue): pacemakers, implantable defibrillators, cardiac monitoring, diagnostic systems, and heart valves.

Minimally Invasive Therapy (28% of revenue): electrosurgical tools, fixation meshes, blood vessel sealing technology, vessel ablation products (for prevention of heart attacks and strokes), patient monitoring systems such as endoscopic devices.

Restorative Therapies (26% of revenue): for helping patients with brain, pain, and injury recovery, as well as specialty needs such as reproductive and digestive problems.

Diabetes (8% of revenue): real-time blood sugar tracking and insulin management pumps, less invasive diabetes treatment systems.

Operating revenue (adjusted for currency exchanges and an asset sale) grew 6.8% in Q2 2018 while EPS grew 13.6%. For context the average growth rate of the industry is about 4%, showing that Medtronic is continuing to enjoy above average growth thanks to its leading market position. That includes in restorative therapies which saw their best organic growth rate (6.8%) in the division's eight year history. As a result management increased its revenue and operating EPS growth guidance to 4.5 to 5% and 9% to 10%, respectively, for fiscal year 2019 (Q3 2018 to Q3 2019).

(Source: Medtronic investor presentation)

That's slightly ahead of management's long-term growth guidance of about 5% revenue growth and 8% adjusted EPS growth for the next five years.

Medtronic has proven to be highly adaptable over the decades, shifting with the changes in various global government health policies. For example when US health reform made it harder to get reimbursement for next generation devices, it increased its range of surgical and restorative therapy products to better meet the needs of a broader range of patients and keep growing revenue. And in emerging markets like China (about 5% of total sales) it made strategic acquisitions like Kanghui Holdings, a leading medical device distributor in that country that serves thousands of hospitals in the middle kingdom.

That smart focus on growing into emerging markets is why Medtronic has enjoyed double digit sales growth in those rapidly rising healthcare markets. Over the long-term management is guiding for continued low single digit sales growth in areas like China, Latin America, and India.

(Source: Medtronic investor presentation)

That adaptability, as well as its recession proof wide moat (more on this in a moment) is what has allowed Medtronic to deliver 40 consecutive years of fast dividend growth.

(Source: Medtronic investor presentation)

Management has a stated policy of returning at least 50% of annual free cash flow to shareholders either via dividends or buybacks. This shows the very shareholder friendly corporate culture we're dealing with, which makes Medtronic such an appealing long-term investment.

However, while JNJ and Medtronic are both time tested blue chips and a great choice for any income growth portfolio, my all time favorite medical device maker is a company you've probably never heard of.

LeMaitre Vascular: One Of The Best Dividend Growth Stocks You've Never Heard Of

LeMaitre Vascular was founded in 1983 by vascular surgeon George LeMaitre. His goal was to create the kinds of niche medical devices that would help vascular surgeons such as himself improve patient outcomes. Today the company sells to 4,500 hospitals in 21 countries around the world out of nine international offices.

(Source: LeMaitre Investor Presentation)

George LeMaitre remains the CEO and Chairman of the board, and owns 16% of the stock (management in total owns nearly 22%). This means that not just is LeMaitre a founder led company, but has high insider ownership ensures that management's interests are aligned with those of regular investors.

Now it should be noted that LeMaitre is a tiny company:

434 employees

$104 million in sales

$705 million market cap

However, that doesn't mean that it isn't a potentially great recession proof income growth investment, nor that it lacks a wide moat in its niche markets. That's because in the $900 million vascular medical products market LMAT is #1 or #2 in market share in 86% of its product lines.

(Source: LeMaitre Investor Presentation)

The key to its success has been a two pronged growth approach. The first is acquisitions, of which the company has averaged about one per year over the past two decades.

(Source: LeMaitre Investor Presentation)

Each bolt-on acquisition has been paid for in cash, and focused on other leading niche medical device makers. These are ones that management believes it can effectively incorporate into its manufacturing and distribution channel. Specifically, ones that it can effectively market via its sales staff, which is growing at about 5% per year.

(Source: LeMaitre Investor Presentation)

The other growth strategy is a strong dedication to R&D. Despite its tiny size, LeMaitre also spends about 8% of sales to develop new products, which enjoy patent protection and very high margins.

(Source: LeMaitre Investor Presentation)

Today the company's R&D budget is focused on its XenoSure biologic vascular patch, which it hopes to soon start selling in China. Biological patches allow the surgeon to close a cut. They have proven to be superior to inorganic patches because they are less likely to result in infection, and thus help speed up recovery times (and lower overall treatments costs).

(Source: LeMaitre Investor Presentation)

The company's duel growth strategy has made it one of the fastest growing medical device makers in America, with long-term sales and operating profit growth of 11% and 45%, respectively. Going forward LeMaitre's management expects its long-term sales and earnings growth to be around 10% and 20%, respectively. That would put both JNJ and MDT to shame, and potentially make this dividend growth rockstar a far better long-term investment.

How likely is LeMaitre to achieve its long-term growth guidance? I'd say the odds are very good, thanks to a great combination of several factors. The first is George LeMaitre's deep industry expertise. As a vascular surgeon himself he knows what the market wants. That market also happens to be highly fragmented. For example today LeMaitre Vascular has about 12% market share, despite being #1 or #2 in nearly all of its product lines. Vascular surgeons are notoriously brand loyal to the medical products they use and so once a company gains market share it's very unlikely to lose it.

So how does that help LeMaitre? Because its rapidly growing cash position allows it to continue making accretive bolt-on acquisitions to keep on gaining market share and improving its economies of scale.

(Source: LeMaitre Investor Presentation)

At first glance you might think that LMAT's tiny cash position would be a hindrance to its growth plans. But keep in mind three things. First, as a percentage of revenue (7.5%) the company's cash hoard is equivalent to a net cash position of $27 billion and $10 billion for JNJ and MDT, respectively. JNJ and Medtronic actually have about $14 billion in net cash each, meaning that relative to its size LMAT is extremely well capitalized.

Second the company's very low FCF payout ratio (29%) means that its retaining about $13 million per year in free cash flow after paying its fast growing dividend. Effectively this allows LeMaitre to grow its net cash position by 25% per year. All while still rewarding income growth investors with the industry's best payout growth (17% five year average and 27% in the last year).

But most importantly is the fact that LeMaitre's rapid M&A growth has been laser disciplined. Specifically, the company hasn't taken on any debt to fund its bolt-ons, and continues to only pursue all cash deals. This means that its balance sheet is pristine and the company has immense future financial flexibility to pursue its numerous growth strategies. That includes being able to take on modest amounts of low cost debt, should management find attractive enough acquisition targets.

The bottom line is that LeMaitre is today where Medtronic was 30 years ago. This allows income growth investors to get in on the ground floor of one of the industry's fastest and best run growth stories. And just like with all medical device makers, LeMaitre's wide moat is recession proof, and its management has proven it can profitably grow investor wealth over time.

Wide Moat, Recession Proof Business Models And Industry Leading Management Teams

The key to recession proof dividend stocks is wide moats in industries that don't see sales decline during an economic downturn. Demand for medical devices remains very stable during even the most severe recessions. For example here's how these companies' revenues held up during the Financial Crisis.

JNJ: 0% revenue growth (20% FCF growth)

MDT: 13% revenue growth (10% FCF growth)

LMAT: 22% revenue growth (FCF/share up from -$0.01 to $0.29)

Meanwhile the wide moat nature of the medical device industry is courtesy of high burdens for new rivals to break into this market. For example, JNJ and MDT dominate their respective markets, being the two largest players in what's essentially an oligopoly. This means that there isn't much pricing competition between the two industry giants.

This is partially due to the sticky nature of medical devices. For example, surgeons are creatures of habit and tend to train and operate using just one surgical system or brand of medical devices. Switching medical device suppliers can require months of retraining that few medical professionals are willing to go through. And since surgeons, doctors, and patients are not paying out of pocket for these products, all three companies enjoy very strong profitability and returns on capital.

Company Gross Margins Operating Margins Net Margins FCF Margin Return On Invested Capital Johnson & Johnson 66.8% 26.5% 19.0% 22.7% 22.3% Medtronic 70.2% 19.0% 14.5% 15.3% 9.0% LeMaitre Vascular 70.3% 21.0% 32.4% 17.3% 18.0% Industry Average 51.5% 4.4% 4.2% NA 5.7%

(Sources: Morningstar, Gurufocus, CSImarketing)

The most important profitability metrics to focus on are free cash flow margin and returns on invested capital or ROIC. Free cash flow is what's left over after running the company and investing in future growth (including R&D). FCF is what pays for dividends, buybacks, and debt repayments.

All three companies enjoy strong FCF margins, with JNJ's being the highest thanks to its lucrative patented drug segment. Medtronic, being a pure place device maker has the lowest FCF margin of the group, but still a very healthy 15.3%. And note that its net margin is nearly four times the industry average. LeMaitre may be a small niche player that lacks giant economies of scale, but it still manages to deliver where it counts, in FCF margin and ROIC.

ROIC is a good proxy for management quality. It shows how effectively management teams allocate shareholder capital, including via R&D and acquisitions over time. All three companies enjoy well above average ROIC with LeMaitre impressively boasting double Medtronic's figure thanks to its higher margin niche focus. And JNJ leads the three, again thanks to its high margin patented drug segment. Retaining these strong levels of profitability requires two main things, growing economies of scale and a continued dedication to R&D.

JNJ enjoys some of the industry's best economies of scale thanks to one of the world's largest and most efficient supply, logistics, manufacturing, and distribution systems including:

R&D facilities in 14 countries

over 100 global and highly automated manufacturing facilities

350 global distribution centers

3,500 suppliers

And as for R&D in 2017 JNJ had the 5th largest R&D budget of any US corporation and the 8th largest on earth. And for 2018, the company plans to devote much of its tax savings to increasing that large R&D spending an additional 15.5%. But in addition to larger growth investments JNJ is also focused on aggressively streamlining its operations. For example between 2015 and 2020 JNJ management expects to cut about $900 million per year in annual costs from its medical segment.

Meanwhile Medtronic also enjoys a wide moat in this industry, thanks to its 69 year history of strong R&D spending. The company usually spends 7% to 8% of revenue on R&D (7.9% in last quarter) which is why it owns 4,800 patents protecting its strong pricing power. And in terms of cost cutting management has a plan to boost its labor and space utilization by 25% in the coming years.

That's due to slimming down its manufacturing facilities (which will be even more highly automated) to 55 down from 92. Meanwhile the company plans to extract significant cost savings from suppliers by 2021 by reducing its supply base by 50%. The focus is on the strongest and lowest cost suppliers that meet its high quality standards. As a result by 2021 Medtronic believes it can boost its ROIC to 13%, which would be about 150% above its industry peers.

LeMaitre's moat is also as wide, if not wider, than JNJ's and Medtronic's. That's thanks to its pure niche focus on markets that are too small for its larger rivals to go after. But because of the highly specialized nature of vascular surgery, it enjoys the same kind of brand loyalty and pricing power as its larger cousins. Over time LeMaitre should see its exceptional profitability continue to rise thanks to improving economies of scale and ongoing synergistic cost savings from its many disciplined acquisitions.

The bottom line is that JNJ, Medtronic, and LeMaitre all enjoy recession proof sales, wide moats, and fat margins. These are both a result of very strong brand loyalty among medical professionals, as well as their strong patent portfolios. But best of all, each company also has a very long growth runway to look forward to, that should mean strong and steady dividend growth continues for decades.

Long Growth Runway To Deliver Steady Dividend Growth For The Foreseeable Future

The long-term growth thesis for medical device makers is based on both the rapid growth in the world's population, as well as the rapid aging of the developed world. For example, by the year 2050 demographers estimate that the world population of people over the age of 60 will more than double to 2.1 million.

Meanwhile rapid economic growth in emerging markets, largely a function of rapid urbanization, means that demand for medical products is expected to explode. In fact, medical spending in emerging markets is expected to grow at about 7% annually, which is about double the growth rate of overall world GDP.

(Source: JNJ Investor Presentation)

That means that the $400 billion medical device market is likely to grow at 4% annually for at least the next five years, and likely for decades. JNJ, MDT, and LMAT all expect to grow their organic medical device revenue faster than this, as they continue to gain market share via a combination of R&D innovation and accretive acquisitions. Better yet, the growth demand for medical devices is likely to be greatest in high margin sub markets that all three companies are dominant in.

For instance strokes alone cost the global economy $320 billion per year (1 in 6 people will eventually suffer a stroke). And demand for preventing ischemic attacks (heart attack and stroke) is expected to grow at about 15% annually over the coming years. This is great news for all three companies who produce products serving the rapidly growing vascular and interventional surgical markets.

Meanwhile corrective eye care is similarly a massive and largely untapped market. For example JNJ estimates that about 50% of the world needs corrective eye care of some kind (glasses, contact lenses, or laser surgery). Today just 20% of people around the globe are receiving such beneficial treatments. Yet even with 60% of the potential market untapped (a market that's growing quickly) JNJ is able to sell five billion ACUVUE contact lenses a year to 50 million customers generating $3 billion in revenue.

Medtronic is likely to benefit from the global obesity epidemic which is increasing the number of diabetics in the world. That's thanks to strong innovation in products like its MiniMed 670G real time glucose monitoring system. How big a market are we talking about? Well according to Medtronic there are about 226 million diagnosed diabetics in the world today (many more undiagnosed, especially in emerging markets). Just 8% are currently being treated by its advanced real time blood sugar monitoring. But among those that are Medtronic has 70% market share. Such systems have been shown to reduce hospitalizations by 27%, and overall medical costs 14%. That's because the average diabetic hospitalization costs $6,000 per patient and even an ER visit usually runs $2,500. Because of improved outcomes and cost savings such systems are likely to become far more popular in the coming years, and Medtronic is likely to benefit the most.

LeMaitre Vascular niche focus on vascular surgery (as well as positions in neurological and cardiovascular) means that it too is likely to see sales and cash flow boom. That's because as more people age, and obesity increases the rates of heart attack and stroke, demand for its vascular focused products will grow strongly for decades to come.

The bottom line is that JNJ, Medtronic and LMAT all enjoy very long growth runways in recession proof, wide moat industries. That is why these three companies have such strong dividend profiles. That makes them likely to not just serve as sources of safe and growing dividends over time, but market beating returns as well.

Dividend Profile: All Three Offer Safe, Growing Dividends And Market Beating Return Potential

The most important part of any income investment, and what ultimately determines long-term total returns, is the dividend profile. This consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Expected 10 Year Dividend Growth Potential 10 Year Annual Total Return Potential Valuation Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential Johnson & Johnson 2.7% 50% 7% to 8% 9.7% to 10.7% 9.3% to 10.3% Medtronic 2.1% 56% 7% to 8% 9.1% to 10.1% 9.6% to 10.6% LeMaitre Vascular 0.8% 29% 17% to 18% 17.8% to 18.8% 13.9% to 14.9% S&P 500 1.8% 38% 6.2% 8.0% 0% to 5%

(Sources: Morningstar, Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Simply Safe Dividends, BlackRock, Vanguard, Yardeni Research, Multpl.com)

JNJ and Medtronic both offer superior yield to the S&P 500, though it's hardly anything to get too excited about. LeMaitre offers far lower yield today, but makes up for it in other ways.

All three companies offer stellar dividend safety, thanks in large part to their strong FCF payout ratios. Remember that these cash flows are recession proof and highly stable and likely to grow at a rapid rate over the long-term.

The other half of the dividend safety equation is the balance sheet. In an M&A and R&D heavy industry such as this, investors need to make sure a company's debt burden isn't too high. That's both to ensure good dividend safety as well as provide financial flexibility to keep growing over time.

Company Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Johnson & Johnson 1.2 25.5 1.7 AAA 3.2% Medtronic 2.7 8.5 2.5 A 4.4% LeMaitre Vascular 0 NA 7.0 NA NA Industry Average 2.0 66.4 2.7 NA NA

(Sources: Morningstar, Gurufocus, FastGraphs)

Of these three companies, Medtronic has the highest leverage, largely due to the debt it took on to acquire Covidien back in 2015. But even Medtronic still has a very strong investment grade credit rating that allows it to borrow cheaply. And its average borrowing cost is less than half its ROIC, indicating that what debt it does have is fueling strong cash flow and dividend growth over time.

Meanwhile JNJ has a fortress-like balance sheet. In fact, thanks to its super diversified and stable cash flow, and below average leverage ratio, it's one of just two corporations with a AAA credit rating. That's higher than the US Treasury.

LeMaitre has a pristine balance sheet, with not a cent of debt. For a company that averages one acquisition per year that's absolutely remarkable. Going forward, if LMAT ever decides to borrow, I imagine it will earn a very strong investment grade credit rating resulting in low borrowing costs, far beneath its ROIC.

In terms of long-term dividend growth potential, investors should expect all companies to grow payouts in line with FCF/share. That's because JNJ and MDT's payout ratios are in the sweet spot balancing yield, dividend growth, and safety. Meanwhile LMAT's need for high amounts of retained cash flow to fund acquisitions means that its low payout ratio is likely to remain stable.

Fortunately, both management and analyst expectations for JNJ and MDT's long-term earnings and cash flow growth is about 7.5%. That means that both dividend aristocrats should be able to roughly double their payouts over the next decade. And according to the Gordon Dividend Growth Model or GDGM, which has accurately been forecasting total returns for companies' like this since 1956, that means their share prices should double as well.

LeMaitre' earnings and cash flow growth is expected to be about double its larger rivals'. This should allow its dividend (and share price) to grow about twice as fast as well. However, that assumes no valuation changes, and valuations must always be taken into account. Fortunately even when we factor in valuations to the GDGM, we find that all three recession proof dividend stocks are likely to generate good long-term returns.

JNJ: about 9.8% CAGR total returns over next 10 years

MDT: about 10.1% total returns

LMAT: about 14.4% total returns

For context the stock market's historical return (since 1871) has been 9.2%, and the GDGM model predicts just 8% CAGR total returns from the S&P 500 over the coming 10 years. But from today's valuations Morningstar, BlackRock and Vanguard expect the S&P 500 to generate just 0% to 5% total returns over the next five to 10 years.

This means that all three stocks, if bought today, would likely be market beating long-term dividend growth investments. But despite that, it's always a good idea to look at valuation before buying. And when we look at the valuation of all three companies, it becomes clear which one is the superior investment for new money today.

Valuation: Only Medtronic Worth Buying Right Now

JNJ Total Return Price data by YCharts

Given that Medtronic is the only one of these companies to beat the red hot S&P 500 over the past year, you might think that it has the least attractive valuation. However, I actually believe that Medtronic is the only one of these stocks worth buying today.

Now it should be noted that there are dozens of ways to value a company, and none are 100% objectively correct. However, for stable business models like these (that don't change much over time) one in particular has proven to be very useful.

It was pioneered by asset manager and newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends or IQT in 1966. Over the past 52 years, this highly simple but effective investment strategy has shown to be a great way for valuing dividend growth stocks. In fact, it's beaten the market by 10% annually since 1985 with 20% better risk adjusted returns. The IQT strategy invests only in blue chip dividend growth stocks and compares the current yield to its historical norm.

The reason this works is that for stable dividend stocks like these, yields tend to be mean-reverting over time. Thus they tend to fluctuate around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value. If you buy a stock when its yield is higher than its historical norm, then it's likely undervalued and mean reversion in the future will boost your total returns above that predicted by the GDGM. That's because the GDGM assumes no valuation changes over time, which is why I like to make a valuation adjustment to get a more accurate idea of what kind of total returns a stock is likely to deliver over the next 5 to 10 years.

Company Yield 5 Year Average Yield Historical Median Yield Discount To Fair Value Johnson & Johnson 2.7% 2.8% 2.8% -4% Medtronic 2.1% 2.0% 2.0% 5% LeMaitre Vascular 0.8% 1.2% 1.2% -33%

(Sources: Gurufocus, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends)

As you can see, the five year average yield and 13 year median (eight year for LMAT) yields are identical. This shows that this valuation method is likely highly effective for these stocks. Today only Medtronic's yield is above its historical norm, while JNJ's is slightly below both its average and median yield. LMAT's yield is drastically below its historical figures, implying it's by far the most overvalued stock of the three.

Company Morningstar Fair Value Discount To Fair Value Johnson & Johnson $130 -4% Medtronic $105 8%

(Source: Morningstar)

Those valuation estimates line up will with the conservative three stage discounted cash flow or DCF model that Morningstar uses. While a DCF model (which estimates fair value based on net present value of all future cash flow) is far from perfect, it can be useful. That's especially true in the hands of Morningstar's 100% fundamental and long-term focused analysts who assume slower growth rates than analysts and often management teams themselves.

Company Estimated Fair Value Discount To Fair Value Expected Annualized Valuation Return Boost (10 Year Time Frame) Johnson & Johnson $129.30 -4% -0.4% Medtronic $101.50 5% 0.5% LeMaitre Vascular $25 -33% -3.9%

(Sources: Gurufocus, Simply Safe Dividends, IQ Trends)

Using the IQT valuation method, I estimate that JNJ is slightly overvalued, LMAT is extremely overvalued, and MDT is slightly undervalued today. That doesn't mean that buying any of these stocks will lose you money over time. They are Grade A industry leaders with strong long-term growth prospects.

However, valuations will mean revert over time which means that over the next 10 years, assuming each stock's yield returns to its historical norm, only Medtronic is likely to see a valuation return boost. JNJ's total returns would face a slight valuation drag. Meanwhile LMAT's returns would lag its cash flow and dividend growth by about 4% as its stronger growth catches up to its rich valuation.

Since I only recommend dividend growth stocks, even blue chips like aristocrats, at fair value or better, I feel comfortable calling MDT a "buy" but JNJ and LMAT are both "holds" right now. Fortunately JNJ could return to fair value relatively soon, and LMAT is likely to hit fair value yield during the next correction or bear market. That's when I plan on adding LeMaitre Vascular to my own income growth retirement portfolio.

Of course, no one should buy any stock unless they are comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

While all three of these medical device makers are low risk stocks, there are plenty of challenges that they will face that investors need to be aware of.

In the case of JNJ the downside to its diversification into consumer goods and patented drugs is that it must also deal with inherent challenges in those industries. For example the drug development project is not just extremely long (taking up to 15 years), but fraught with uncertainty.

(Source: Douglas Goodman)

That's because only about one new treatment in 10,000 actually makes it to market. This is why drug development costs are so high (and JNJ's R&D budget so large). Even factoring in joint ventures with other drug companies (to reduce development risk and spread cost), Morningstar estimates that each new drug costs around $800 million to bring to market. And even promising drugs can fail at any time, meaning there isn't any guarantee that JNJ's enormous drug R&D budget will pay off.

And since patented drugs eventually go off patent this means that the company's most lucrative division also faces a bit of a hamster wheel effect when it comes to delivering stable top and bottom line growth. The good news is that JNJ has a great advanced drug development pipeline, with 14 drugs currently in 44 late stage trials. Management expects that by 2021 it will receive approval for at least 10 new drugs/indications that will generate $1 billion or more in sales. And analyst firm EvaluatePharma estimates that JNJ's drug pipeline is worth at least $14.9 billion in sales over the next five years.

The bad news is that patent expirations will mean that some of its existing blockbusters like Remicade will continue to lose pricing power (already down 15% since patents expired). That will put increased pressure on JNJ to continue making large scale acquisitions, as its done in both its drug and medical device segment.

The issue with large scale M&A is that it always comes with execution risk, specifically of overpaying for a purchase. In addition promised cost synergies may not actually occur which means that such deals can prove to be modestly accretive or even negatively accretive to long-term earnings growth. For example the Synthes acquisition was richly priced. While it did ultimately prove profitable, and get JNJ into key new product lines and emerging markets, investors need to realize that in the future large acquisitions may not turn out so well.

Meanwhile the consumer division faces litigation risks including the ongoing legal battles JNJ is facing over talcum powder. In July 2018 a Missouri Jury awarded 22 women $4.7 billion because of claims that asbestos in its talcum powder caused their ovarian cancer.

(Source: FDA) (Source: National Institutes For Health)

Now the good news is that the actual medical science is firmly on JNJ's side, which is why it has managed to always win its appeals against such cases. That's because according to the FDA there is actually no asbestos in any talcum powders sold in the US. In fact, the industry has been stripping out asbestos from talcum powder since the 1970's. Which is why an NIH study found no statistically strong evidence that talcum powder actually causes Ovarian cancer. However, the point is that such ongoing legal battles (over 9,000 pending cases) means that JNJ is going to have to devote significant time and resources to reverse such outcomes.

What about risks facing medical device makers? Well there too investors have several to keep in mind. For one thing recent changes to US healthcare policy means that it's now harder to obtain price premiums for next generation medical technology. That's because regulators are using more stringent standards to approve new devices, and the Centers for Medicare/Medicaid Services is no longer as willing to pay the reimbursement rates medical device makers are asking for.

(Source: CBO)

As the number of baby boomers enrolling in Medicare increases, budget deficits are expected to explode to $1.5 trillion per year by 2028. That could potentially put more pressure on Medicare/Medicaid to limit reimbursements for new products even further.

And while getting new devices approved isn't nearly as high risk as it is for drugs, the approval rate of medical devices is far from 100%. For example take a look at LeMaitre's record on product approvals.

(Source: LeMaitre Investor Presentation)

The company has historically achieved about 61% regulatory approval for new product development. That's roughly in line with the industry norm of 60% to 70%. But going forward we can't forget that cost focused regulators might continue to tighten up standards for approving new medical devices. Specifically they are likely to require that new products are significantly superior to existing ones.

Similarly, all medical device makers have to worry about execution risk when it comes to M&A. While JNJ, MDT, and LMAT all have above average records on accretive acquisitions, no management team is perfect.

(Source: LeMaitre Investor Presentation)

For example 21% of LeMaitre's acquisitions have been proven failures, by management's own high standards. The failures usually come from overpaying for a company, to gain access to a bolt-on's development pipeline and existing customer base. However, in the complex medical industry successfully integrating supply, distribution, and R&D channels is far from guaranteed.

Finally all three companies also face significant currency risk:

JNJ: 55% of sales outside the US

Medtronic: 48% of sales outside the US

LeMaitre: 40% of sales outside the US

This means that during times when the dollar strengthens against other currencies (as is happening now), local sales translate into less revenue and cash flow. This can create short to medium-term headwinds to growth. for instance in Q2 2018 Medtronic's currency fluctuations took 7% off its top line growth figures. Fortunately, currency fluctuations tend to cancel out over time and don't represent long-term risks to any of these companies' investment thesis. But be aware that as more of their revenue comes from emerging markets in the coming years and decades, short-term currency volatility will increase.

Bottom Line: These Medical Device Makers Can Help You Sleep Well At Night During The Next Recession

While the risk of recession is low today, at some point an economic downturn will inevitably hit. And when it does, defensive stocks like medical device makers will likely make a great choice for income growth investors looking to sleep well at night.

Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic and LeMaitre Vascular are three excellent choices among medical device makers. That's thanks to their defensive, wide moat business models, which make for stable cash flow during all economic conditions.

Meanwhile all three also benefit from strong long-term growth catalysts created by: a growing and aging world population, proven and disciplined management teams, and strong balance sheets that allow them to invest for the future.

That being said, valuations always matter and at today's prices, only Medtronic is trading at an attractive enough price to allow me to recommend investors put new money to work. Johnson & Johnson and LeMaitre Vascular are "holds" for now but well worth placing on your watch list. And for me personally, LeMaitre's smaller size and superior long-term growth potential is why it's at the top of my "buy during the next correction/bear market" list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.