Dell Technologies Earnings Preview: Is The Price Double Warranted?

The fundamental analysis is mixed and confusing with vastly different figures being shown in the Wall Street Journal and Investor's Business Daily.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DVMT) has seen its stock price double since its IPO in August ’16. The infrastructure software company was formerly known as Denali Holding before the name change debut in August ’16. The company is led by Chairman and CEO Michael Dell.

Dell Technologies is actually a conglomerate of seven companies: Dell, Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, SecureWorks, Virtustream and VMware (NYSE:VMW). The company is set to report earnings Thursday before the opening bell and analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of $1.50 on revenue of $22.18 billion.

Looking at the stock ahead of earnings led me to ask, has the stock doubling in price been warranted?

The fundamentals are mixed and confusing

The first two things I looked at to get an idea of where the fundamentals were for Dell Technologies were the EPS rating and the SMR rating from Investor’s Business Daily. The SMR rating is an A and that is the best rating that you can get. However, the EPS rating is only a 33 and that means two-thirds of all publicly traded companies are seeing better earnings growth.

That is an unusual combination to see - an EPS rating so low with an SMR rating of an A. That led me to investigate further and things didn’t really become any clearer.

The company has seen average earnings growth of 78% over the last three years according to IBD. The company saw earnings grow by 35% in the most recent quarter, but the estimate for 2018 earnings is a decline of 14%.

Dell Technologies has seen sales grow by 18% per year over the last three years and they grew by 20% in the most recent quarter.

All of those numbers are pretty impressive except for the earnings decline in 2018. I looked at the profitability measurements, and that is when things got even more confusing. The return on equity is at 35% according to IBD and the profit margin is at 6.0%.

As I have learned to do, I checked these figures against those of the Wall Street Journal and found very different numbers. The Journal’s ROE figure is -32.16% and the profit margin is -4.73%. I also found this chart on the Wall Street Journal’s site.

I have never professed to be a forensic accountant, but I found it confusing to see such drastically different numbers from two of the biggest sources for investment and corporate information.

I use both the Journal and IBD on a daily basis so I can’t say I trust one more than the other. What I am left with is a muddled picture of the fundamentals.

The stock has been trending higher and is overbought

Since its debut on August 17, 2016, Dell Technologies has been trending higher with only two notable drawdowns. The stock is up over 120% since its IPO but did see a 13% correction in June of 2017. The stock took an even bigger drop from January 23 through February 8 of this year. During that period, the stock dropped 26%.

Since the most recent pullback, the stock has rallied sharply and is up 46.5% from that low. The massive rally has caused the 10-week RSI and the slow stochastic readings to both reach overbought territory and the indicators have stayed there.

The stock has been grinding a little over the last two months and has closed each day between $92.50 and $97.50. But even this sideways action hasn’t been enough to move the weekly oscillators out of overbought territory.

Even the sentiment presents a mixed picture

With the muddled fundamentals and the mixed signals from the chart, I was hoping the sentiment might send a clearer picture of what to expect from Dell Technologies ahead of earnings. But what I got was another case of mixed signals.

The short interest ratio for the company is at 4.19 and that is pretty high for a stock that has performed so well in the past two years. The number of shares sold short dropped from 5.56 million to 4.86 million in the most recent report, and yet the ratio is still above average.

Where the sentiment analysis got confusing was with the analysts’ ratings on Dell Technologies. Yahoo Finance only shows one analyst following the stock and the Journal only shows two analysts following the stock. How can that be? With a leader like Michael Dell leading the company and with the stock more than doubling in just over two years, how can there only be two analysts following the stock? Just in case you are wondering, both the analysts have the stock rated as a “buy.”

Looking at the options market for Dell Technologies, the put/call ratio is extremely pessimistic. Using the two front months, there are 35,771 puts open and 19,300 calls open. This gives us a put/call ratio of 1.85. That is extremely high and reflects quite a bit of pessimism from options traders.

The overall sentiment toward the stock would have to be considered pessimistic. The short interest ratio is above average and the put/call ratio is extremely high. Unfortunately, the analysts’ ratings are useless in this case since there are only one or two following the stock.

My take on how to trade Dell Technologies ahead of earnings

With the muddled fundamental picture and the mixed signals from the chart, I would be hesitant to trade Dell Technologies before the earnings report. I am encouraged by the bearish sentiment displayed by short sellers and the high put/call ratio - and if forced to trade the stock one way or the other, I would have to go long because of the pessimism being shown.

With that being said, my preferred course of action would be to wait until after the earnings report to see if the fundamental picture becomes clearer. The report could also be the catalyst that allows the stock to break out of the range it has been in for the last few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.