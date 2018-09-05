Eurofins Scientific: A Combo Of Organic And M&A Growth

The company uses a mix of an aggressive M&A strategy and sustainable organic growth to deliver the highest growth among its peers.

Eurofins Scientific (OTCPK:ERFSF, OTC:ERRFY) is a well-positioned company with strong competitive advantages in its core markets. A hard-to-replicate network of laboratories with a unique portfolio of bioanalytical tests and huge growth potential from M&A synergies are the key attractive points for the company, making it a good investment opportunity in the long run.

Company Overview

Eurofins Scientific provides laboratory services and is among top-5 companies in the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) sector. The company made its way from one laboratory in Nantes (France) in 1987 to more than 400 laboratories in 44 countries in 2018.

Source: Eurofins 1H2018 corporate presentation

Companies in the TIC sector make sure that products and services meet regulatory requirements in terms of safety and performance. They serve a whole range of end-markets, including the automotive, consumer, environmental, food, medical, life sciences, and oil & gas sectors. Eurofins Scientific concentrates on four segments: food, pharmaceuticals, environment, and clinical testing. The company has its own collective term for these end markets: bioanalytical testing, defined by Eurofins as "testing all products or substances that we eat, drink, ingest, inhale or which come into contact with our bodies" (from the company's website).

Eurofins has a meaningful track record with +194% stock price growth and 24% CAGR during the last 5 years. The company consistently outperforms its strategic competitors: SGS (OTCPK:SGSOF), Intertek (OTCPK:IKTSY), and Bureau Veritas (OTC:BVVBY).

Source: Eurofins 1H2018 corporate presentation

From the performance perspective, the company showed solid results in 1H2018. Revenues grew 24.8% to €1,743m, despite an unfavourable FX impact of -5.8%. EBITDA grew 31.4% to €288m, resulting in a margin increase of 0.8%, thanks to accretive 2017 acquisitions and better operating leverage. Net debt stood at €1,639m and net debt/adj. LTM EBITDA ratio at 2.61x, which is a reasonable level. As for capex, Eurofins' management remains confident in its objective of reducing capex towards 6% of sales by 2020, when the company's five-year investment plan will be close to completion. Eurofins plans to achieve its recently upgraded revenue objectives of €3.8bn for 2018, €4.3bn for 2019, and €4.7bn for 2020 along with profitability improvement towards the 20% adj. EBITDA margin objective for 2020.

The outlook for the company's end markets is compelling with strong growth drivers.

Food Testing

The prevalence of the foodborne diseases is still a serious healthcare issue even for developed countries. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that "each year 48 million people get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die of foodborne diseases" in the United States. Therefore, raising awareness regarding food safety is expected to accelerate the demand for food safety testing. Retailers and food service procurement officers consider independent verification of good agricultural practices (GAP) or good manufacturing practices (GMP) a basic requirement for conducting business with their suppliers. Following the GMP and GAP guidelines by manufacturers is a clear positive for the growth of the food safety testing market. Already strong regulated markets like the EU and US are still amending and adding regulations, so I expect a steady growth in this segment over a long-term perspective.

Pharmaceutical Testing

As for the pharmaceutical testing market, the majority of the demand comes from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies who actively outsource analytical testing to reduce costs of drug development. It's pretty costly for pharmaceutical companies to employ full-time employees for analytical testing, so they outsource such activities to contract research organizations (CRO) like Eurofins Scientific. The company can boast that 9 of the top-10 largest global pharmaceutical companies (e.g. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), and others) are its clients.

Environmental Testing

The environmental testing segment, which includes analysis of water, soil, and air, should also deliver stable growth for years ahead, driven by regulation measures like the Paris Agreement and European Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) directive. As you can guess, Eurofins is No. 1 worldwide leader in this segment.

Clinical Testing

Clinical testing is a relatively new but very attractive market for Eurofins who started exploring this segment in 2014. Though the competition in this market is extremely high, Eurofins has some bargaining chips here. Since 2014, Eurofins has already developed a network of clinical testing laboratories in several countries, including the US, France, Germany, Japan, and others. The company is investing heavily in advanced technologies such as predictive tests for genetic diseases, non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), and next-generation genome sequencing in order to provide better and more affordable services compared to Eurofins' peers.

That said, I believe Eurofins' end markets will remain attractive in future. Eurofins estimates the total size of its well-established markets at $14-15bn (Food+Pharma+Environmental) and more than $180bn for the clinical testing market. Obviously, clinical testing is a gold mine for Eurofins, and I expect that the company will use its dominant position in other markets to provide additional market exposure to clinical testing.

Besides a strong organic opportunity, around half of the growth is expected to come from M&A. Eurofins Scientific has been very active in the TIC M&A market, with 39 deals in 2017 and 2018 vs. 10 acquisitions made by Bureau Veritas and 8 acquisitions made by SGS. Historically, revenue synergies from M&A deals contributed more than a half of Eurofins' total growth in the last 10 years and I expect that this trend is likely to continue.

Peer Comparison and Consensus Estimates

Source: Yahoo Finance data, author's spreadsheet.

The high valuations for TIC companies are partially driven by market consolidation as well as favorable market trends. Eurofins trades in line with peers on EV/EBITDA and at a relatively modest premium on P/E, though the company offers significantly more growth opportunities.

Analysts are mostly positive about Eurofins. Consensus estimates imply +13.38% upside with an average target price of €541.27. For me, it won't be surprising if Eurofins will reach >€600 stock price in 2019 and >€900-1000 in the next five years.

Source: Investing.com

Risks

I see the following risks for Eurofins in the mid-long term:

Negative global trade outlook as a result of geopolitical tension is a key risk for the company. TIC companies are deeply integrated into the global supply chain, providing services to trans-national corporations. Protectionism and trade wars can disrupt existing trade flows, which will lead to falling demand for TIC services and the underutilisation of existing testing assets until trade relations would be restored.

As far as Eurofins maintains an aggressive M&A strategy, I see a risk of potentially value-destructive deals. Also, the company can face antimonopoly/antitrust clearance issues on its way to market consolidation.

Final thoughts

Eurofins has leading positions in its key markets, and I see increasing regulatory and safety concerns helping to drive organic growth in the medium-long term. I believe that the company can generate mid-single digit organic growth and re-cycle excess cash into accretive M&A deals in order to deliver even more growth.

It's also important to note that Eurofins is traded only on the OTC market in the US, so liquidity may be limited.

Disclaimer: Use my work as a starting point for your own due diligence, not as a substitute. All investments involve the risk of loss of income as well as the principal. Consider consulting with an investment adviser before making any investment. Author-generated charts are subject to error due to discrepancies in source data or securities being listed on multiple international markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.