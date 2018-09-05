WH Group Is Charged With Feeding China

Food is An Essential Industry

It is not a simple task to feed China’s 1.4B people, with numbers growing exponentially. The Chinese are one-fifth of the world’s population. The largest meat producer in China is WH Group Ltd. ADR (OTCPK: WGHPY, OTC: WHGRF)

The share price is near to its 52-week low of $14.56, down from a high of $25.06 earlier in 2018. I recommend the company as a BUY around the low.

The share price fell in part due to soft hog/pork prices and retaliatory tariff threats from China on US imports. Moreover, the company had to close plants and kill hogs when African swine flu contamination was detected. Overall, this is a good time to consider a long-term investment in this company striving to ensure China’s food security. The share price is not likely to fall farther and will recuperate if the trade war is not prolonged. Here are some other reasons why WGHPY is a recommended BUY.

Reasons to BUY Shares

First, China’s one-child policy was jettisoned to better balance male-to-female numbers and to support an aging population inspiring growth. Then, the two-child per couple limit was lifted a few years ago. It takes a well-coordinated, focused phalanx to feed this enormous population. Any ruction will cause food shortages, tamping the middle class and their domestic spending on wants in place of needs, foreign investment, and tourism. Inadequate food supplies are the cause of political rumblings and eroding confidence in government, something totalitarian states cannot abide.

Second, according to the World Economic Forum, China has less than one-tenth of the world’s farmland. The government’s answer is to buy agricultural land in other countries and ship food back to China. China is already the world's largest meat consumer and is experiencing a growing demand for dairy products. China accounts for 68% of world meat demand. It’s reported that 78% of European meat exports go to China. There is an oversupply of pork in the US where 20% more is produced than consumed. China consumes more than twice the pork in metric tons annually than Europe and about 5 times the amount consumed in the US.

China imports food from the US, Chile, Tanzania, and Ukraine and wherever it can strike a deal. The government is investing in domestic food infrastructure. China’s progress in agriculture is beset by cultural and economic conditions that keep 200M small farms in the hands of families. Each farm measures 2.5 acres compared to US farms measuring on average more than 440 acres each.

Third, the Chinese eat three times as much meat as they did 20 years ago. Dairy consumption has quadrupled. Food production must keep up or starvelings will cause social unrest. Upswings in meat and dairy consumption figures are signs of an expanding middle class with money to spend.

Financials Tell Some Of The Story

Briefly, the WH Group financial highlights reported in June 2018 reveal Operating Profits decreased Y/Y by 3.8% to $867M, but Consolidated Net Profit increased 15.6% to $661M. Fresh pork and packaged meats (+2.8%) together experienced significant growth. Profit on packaged meats was $788M, a 14.9% increase. WH’s vast majority of hog production is in the US and Europe where hog prices have been soft or falling. Nevertheless, the US hog business resulted in a $1M profit in the first 6 months of 2018 versus a $21M loss in the same period the year before.

WH Group’s core business is meat products (no beef), fresh pork, packaged meats and raising hogs operating under the well-worn brand Shuanghui popular throughout China. WH Group also generates cash from shipping products to Japan, Mexico and South Korea, where sales are up 50% in the first half of 2018.

The company’s strategy was defined in an earlier statement that “The Group continued to expand its presence in Europe through M&A, where the business scope and profitability grew during the (first) quarter, with significant profit growth in fresh pork and packaged meats businesses.” In 2013, American Smithfield Foods was bought for $7.1B, but no other specific takeover targets have been identified. WH Group sells consumer brands, Farmland bacon and Eckridge sausage.

P/E Calculation for 288 Price-Earnings Ratio = Price per share ÷ Earnings per share.

288 Price-Earnings Ratio = $1.03 ÷ $0.078 = 13.2x.

Source

Some other data I like about the company is:

41.6% of shares are held by insiders, so they have a direct stake in WH’s success.

Market Cap is $11B.

PE Ratio is a bit above 10, lower than the industry average of more than 16.

GP is 20.16% and Operating Margin is 7.57%.

Return on Assets is 7.57% and ROE is 15.4%.

Revenue is last reported at touching $23B and revenue growth is 6.27%.

EPS is 1.49.

Cash is more than $800M and short-term debt is $1.3B.

Net Operating Cash Flow is $1.6B.

A Bright Future But With Some Overcast

Several concerns must be noted. Wan Lang, WH Group CEO, is the highest paid executive of a Hong Kong-listed company ($291M in salary and stock payments). That’s more than heads of many of America’s most successful companies. Wan Lang holds a high percentages of WGHPY stock directly or purchased below market value through companies he allegedly controls. Second, I cannot scry the ultimate depth and length of the trade war between China and the US, but it might develop into a more prolonged drag on the stock. Also, be sure and consult a tax accountant before buying a foreign-owned stock.

More a Necessity Than A Luxury

On the other hand, as China’s population, especially the middle class, grows, the demand for meat products will increase. WH Group is in the top position to capitalize on this trend. China does not produce enough food to meet demand, so the government will be sympathetic to companies like WH Group in a strong position to assist by ensuring greater sales and social stability from which investors will benefit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.