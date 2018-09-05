Nephros: HemoCleanse Partnership To Deliver Further Upside

Nephros (OTC:OTCQB:NEPH) is a highly promising company operating near its growth inflection. There are multiple catalysts powering organic growth. First, the company posted eight consecutive quarters of increasing revenues. And, we expect the trend to continue going forward. Second, the SRP subsidiary that focuses on kidney dialysis recently inked a deal with HemoCleanse to innovate a continuous dialysis system. The deal positioned Nephros to profit from the improving industry tailwind: there is an increasing demand for hemodialysis due to the rising prevalence of end-stage renal disease (“ESRD”) related to obesity and diabetes. In this report, we’ll present a fundamental analysis on Nephros and affirm our bull thesis on this highly promising investment.

Figure 1: Nephros stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamentals Analysis

Headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey, Nephros is a small medical device operator that innovates and commercializes the ultrafilters and an on-line mid-dilution hemodiafiltration system (as shown in Figure 2). These devices are used with a blood dialysis (hemodialysis) machine in servicing patients afflicted by end-stage renal disease (“ESRD”) - an endpoint in the spectrum of chronic kidney disease (“CKD”). In addition, Nephros ultrafilters are employed in hospitals and medical clinics for added protection from bacteria (i.e. legionella and pseudomonas), virus, and endotoxin that are potentially found in water. These ultrafilters seeks to prevent potential infection from showers, sinks, and ice machines. Notably, the company is trading over the counter (“OTC”) with the +$40M market cap and the average daily trading volume of 44.7K shares.

Figure 2: Business operation. (Source: Nephros)

HemoClean Partnership Added Further Value

On Aug. 14, 2018, Nephros announced that SRP had entered into a collaborative partnership with HemoCleanse Technologies (“HCT”) for the development and commercialization of a dialysate regeneration and filtration system (to improve the hemodialysis outcomes for patients afflicted by CKD).

Regarding the deal specificity, it enabled SRP with the worldwide development and commercialization rights (related to the carbon-based sorbent technology) for the management of kidney diseases. Nevertheless, HCT still retains the right to innovate the aforesaid technology for other applications (except renal conditions). In addition, SRP will serve as the manufacturer for licensors of the technology. Unexpectedly, the royalty payment and other terms were not disclosed. Perhaps, the lack of additional details caused the stock to tumble after what was seemingly a promising deal.

That being said, SRP plans to innovate and launch a filtration system as an add-on to the disposable tubing circuit sets used in the treatments that provide the continuous renal replacement therapy (“CRRT”). The filtration system will be leveraged for hospitalized patients suffering from acute kidney injury (“AKI”). CRRT is more advantageous than conventional dialysis. In specific, it delivers the continuous 24-hour daily filtration. Therefore, this allows for a slower filtration rate (which improves tolerance, better solute removal, and strict volume control). Of note, volume control is quite important in AKI patients. AKI tends to result in hemodynamic instability (i.e. unstable blood pressure), thus necessitating fine fluid control.

In addition, the CEO and Medical Director of HCT (Dr. Stephen Ash) will join SRP’s Board of Directors. This is a salient point, as SRP didn’t just ink the deal for the technology. The company also brought in a remarkable pioneer in this field to guide CRRT development (in ensuring its success). Accordingly, Dr. Ash is an inventor in nephrology with over 30 years of experience. As a currently a practicing nephrologist at the Indiana University Health Arnett, he witnesses the first-hand the challenges and ongoing developments to offer fruitful solutions.

Dr. Ash’s work led to the innovation of key devices for the management of kidney failure (Allient by Renal Solutions) and liver failure (Liver Dialysis via HemoTherapies). In addition, he developed the orally ingested sorbent - ZS-9 by ZS Pharma, now part of AstraZeneca - used to ameliorate the high potassium associated with kidney disease. As the Chairman of the Board of Ash Access Technology and the co-founder of several spin-off biotechnologies, Dr. Ash invented several new catheters for dialysis access (Ash Split Cath, CentrosFLO, and Advantage PD Catheter). Per the stellar nephrologist,

I have been impressed with the Nephros team and believe they are the right partners to develop and commercialize the dialysate regeneration and filtration system. In addition, I am excited to join the SRP board, and help bring additional therapies to patients with renal disease. SRP’s hemodiafiltration system has a unique opportunity to potentially change the quality of life and outcomes for some ESRD patients.

Benefitting From The Increasing Industry Tailwind

Research from the National Institute of Health (“NIH”) revealed that the percentage of adults considered overweight, obese, or extremely obese in the U.S. rose to 75% by 2010 (as illustrated in Figure 3). And, the obesity prevalence is even higher in recent years. Obesity often leads to diabetes, which usually results in chronic kidney disease (CKD). Over time, patients with CKD usually suffer from end-stage renal disease (“ESRD”) and thereby needs dialysis. The aforesaid industry tailwind will support innovators that service ESRD like Nephros/SRP and Davita (NYSE:DVA). Perhaps, Warren Buffett realized this trend because he invested heavily in Davita - an operator of dialysis centers. Over the years, Davita has grown to become a +$12.5B company.

As mentioned, Nephros provides the device to improve dialysis outcomes; therefore, it will benefit from this trend of higher business volume going forward. Remarkably, Nephros is currently valued at only +$40M so there is plenty of room to grow in the coming years. Investors seeking to benefit from this industry tailwind can purchase both Davita and Nephros. The larger company (Davita) has less upside but is a safer investment. In contrast, Nephros entails higher risks yet its potential to appreciate multiple folds within the next few years is more favorable.

Figure 3. Trends in obesity. (Source: NIH)

Financial Highlights

As reflective of a company benefiting from the industry tailwind, Nephros posted the strong Q2 2018 earnings report (for the period that ended on June 30). As follows, the company procured $1.2M in product revenues compared to $785.0K for the same period a year prior. This represents a 55% improvement in products sales. That aside, the total revenues for the respective periods registered at $1.3M and $508.0K, thus signifying a 59% year-over-year (y-o-y) increase.

Moreover, the research and development (R&D) came in higher at $352.0K from the $277.0K for the same period of comparison. The aforesaid R&D is 29% of the total revenues, which is justifiable for a small capitalized stock. And for a young bioscience company, more R&D can be viewed positively, because an investment made today can translate into millions (or billions) dollar profits in the future. Furthermore, there were the $1.0M in selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses (a 24% increase from the $881.0K).

As presented in Figure 4, the company logged $688K ($0.01 per share) in net losses versus the $786.0K ($0.01 per share) loss for the same comparison. We stated that Nephros is operating near its growth inflection. And, it’s been eight consecutive quarters of earnings increase. We believe that it is very possible the company will post a net profit in the next year or two.

Figure 4: Key financial metrics. (Source: Nephros. Adapted by Dr. Tran BioSci)

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there is $3.4M in cash and equivalents. Based on the $1.4M quarterly burn rate, the company is likely to execute a public offering soon. Hence, investors might want to wait to build more shares at a lower average cost. The risk in the mentioned approach is that the stock can take off from here onward. Commenting on the ongoing developments, the President and CEO (Daron Evans) enthused,

Today’s results represent our eighth consecutive quarter of y-o-y revenue growth averaging 59%. We believe this consistent growth in our ultrafilter solutions reflects increasing confidence from both our customers and our valued distribution partners, and we are confident that we are strongly positioned for the future. Nephros also announced plans today to pursue listing on a national stock exchange. As part of this effort and in order to satisfy stock price listing criteria, Nephros intends to initiate a reverse split of its common stock in approximately thirty days.

Potential Risks

The Father of Growth Investing (Philip Fisher) stated that the market price of a stock will match its true value based on the fundamentals approximately 91% of the time. That left out 9% of the cases, in which a fundamentally sound company can still fail. Therefore, the risks always remain (no matter how strong a thesis). As a result, investors should be cognizant of the pertinent risks in Nephros. The main concern is if the company can continue to execute prudent business decisions that foster the upcoming aggressive growth phase while minimizing the operating expenses. We also expect increasing competition in this space that, in and of itself, can lower the profit margin.

Final Remarks

In all, we maintain our strong buy recommendation on Nephros with a four out of five stars rating. And, we set the $4 price target to be reached within two to three years. Since it is a small capitalized stock that is also thinly traded, the shares can be quite volatile. We observed that the stock usually trends in the range of roughly $0.50 cents to $0.69 per share in a cyclical pattern (one with lots of peaks and troughs). Regardless of the “zigging,” the “zagging” of the stock, each earnings increase should cumulatively move the stock. As elucidated, Nephros is positioned to profit from the increasing obesity pandemic that comes with end-stage renal disease. The net earnings are now at an inflection point which signaled an oncoming aggressive growth-phase. Investing at this stage tends to yield multiple-fold returns, provided that one is patient and has a high-risk tolerance for the wild share price fluctuation. Last but not least, the strong insider purchases signaled their confidence in the company.

