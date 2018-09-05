American Airlines Group (AAL) 11th Annual Cowen Global Transportation Brokers Conference (Transcript)

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) 11th Annual Cowen Global Transportation Conference September 5, 2018 8:35 AM ET

Executives

Robert Isom - President

Derek Kerr - EVP and CFO

Dan Cravens - MD of IR

Helane Becker - Cowen and Company, LLC

Analysts

Helane Becker - Cowen and Company, LLC

Helane Becker

Okay, good to go. Okay. So for the webcast, good morning, everyone, and welcome to Cowen's 11th Annual Transportation Conference. I'm Helane Becker, Cowen's Senior Airline Analyst. We're joined this morning by American Airlines President, Robert Isom; and Americans Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Derek Kerr, and with them is Dan Cravens, Managing Director of Investor Relations in that front row.

So thank you very much for supporting our conference and for being here. And with that I’ll turn the floor over to Robert.

Robert Isom

Thanks Helane. And thanks everybody for joining this morning. Derek Kerr and Dan Cravens, I'm sure will be able to help out if there's any questions that come up. I’d like to give a special shout-out to our Head of our APA, [our Pilots Association], Captain Dan Carey, and also his Head of Communications, Captain Dennis Tajer.

It's a good way for me to start out because I've got to thank our team. Our team has done a fantastic job over the last few years certainly but no doubt over the summer as well. It's been a tough summer and we are out looking at really brighter future here as we take a look into the fall.

So, I'll get right down to the presentation. I am really excited to give the presentation because it’s been lot going on at American over the last few years. Certainly integration has been one of the big activities and just a whole lot of it - a whole lot of integration going out of American over the last few years and investment, really unprecedented investment in people, in facilities, in product and especially in fleet.

Now that in and of itself is a huge accomplishment and a big deal but what I'm really excited to talk about is what all of that investment - what all of that integration enables. It's going to enable, it is enabling, a more efficient reliable airline. Product that is driving higher revenues and as we take a look going forward, it's creating an opportunity for us as we take a look into the future to really concentrate on our most profitable assets DFW, Charlotte, DCA. Those are things that we'll talk about today that are unique to American and real opportunities for growth and margin expansion.

All right, so I'll pretty much cover that in the overview. Today we’re going to talk about the integration that we've gone through briefly, the network product that we've invested in, and then ultimately what that enables in the future.

So, the slide has a lot of - this presentation has a lot of information in, I'm not going to read every single thing but I do want to state look the integration between American and Legacy US Airways highly complex, a lot of systems had to be a brought together, a lot of people had to be brought together and certainly the network as well.

We're really proud of what we've achieved and we're really proud of what that enables. We're not done with integration. There's work still to be done. We have to bring our flight attendants together on the common systems. We have to get a JCBA for our fleet on our maintenance team but as I take a look forward the lion share of work in terms of integration is behind us. It unleashes a tremendous amount of energy in people and time to really focus on the future.

So the investments that we've made. Nobody has invested like this over the last five years in the airline industry. $25 billion invested over the last five years. 500 new aircraft at one point in time we're taking one new aircraft every four days. We now have the lowest fleet age in the industry at 10-years and that's something that we think with moderating capital investment that we will be able to maintain. That investment has been in new and refurbished clubs it's been in lie-flat seats, it’s been in the Advantage program as well in addition to fleet. And it’s also been in our pension programs as well $1 billion that is now put us to 80% funding levels.

The one thing I want to point out on the slide though that I think is a great story, is what you see coming out into 2020 and 2021. Our investments that we've been making are going to be quite a bit less $3 billion less if you take a look compared to prior years. That for American Airlines is a cash flow story - free cash flow story and something that we really are looking forward to.

So where did that investment all go? As I said, fleet is one of the big things and we’ve transformed our fleet, we took two different order books at U.S. Airways and American brought them together and the good news in all of that as we now have a fleet today and as we look forward that really matches up with our network, and the demand that we see out there.

So some examples of what we've done. Deferrals of 737 MAX's and some of the Neos we’re still taking those aircraft they do very well in our system. But then taking a look at some of the needs that we have replacing the 767s or 787-8s and then out in the future 777-200s or 787-9s.

And really taking a look at our regional fleet as well and making sure that we have the right aircraft in the right places and as this slide shows, we're acquiring 15 new Bombardier CRJ900s and also 15 new E175s as well.

So when you take a look at that fleet transformation in this slide I’ll show you it really has put us in a position where we have been able to fund a lot of growth, the growth that we've had over the past few years by upgauging. And so you see that in every category of the fleet that we have.

So I’ll start on this slide which illustrates the number of aircraft that we have in a small RJs 2-class RJs 90 to 180 seats, 181 to 200, 201 to 250 and over 250 seats. In each one of these areas, we have taken the time and we have been able to upgauge in these different categories. So we've gone from small RJs that outweighed our 2-class RJs to having many more 2-class RJs over the past few years.

As we take a look out into the future, it's the same story for our widebody fleet and as we take a look at our narrowbody fleet as we progress with our fleet harmonization project on 321s and on our 737 fleet. We are going to be able to accomplish the same type of upgauging.

And what that enables is that our growth from 2014 to 2020 is really only funded with 14 additional aircraft shells, the rest of it is all through upgauging that's really efficient growth. One of the other things that we’ve been able to do as we've done this as we’ve taken with our fleet to make sure that we have a fleet that can be really efficiently run and is optimally positioned. So we started out in the merger with more than 52 sub-fleets. As we take a look forward sub-fleets will decline to 30 out by 2022 and we think there's even a chance to get to fewer than that down to 25.

And the beauty in that is really that it helps us from a revenue perspective and also from an operations perspective and being able to have the right aircraft at the right place, but without the complexity of managing many, many, many sub-fleets, okay. So we've invested a lot in our fleet, spent a lot of time making sure that we got that right, and we’re confident where that looks.

Now let's take a look at the network where we deploy those aircraft. We’ve taken some short-term actions that I think people are aware of. So recent reductions, Chicago to Asia, Miami to South America, DFW to South America, that's all been flying that is quite a bit less profitable and even some flying is not profitable at all. That we've been able then - that we will be deploying into places like Charlotte to Munich, Phoenix to London, DFW to Dublin and Philadelphia to Berlin. Places that we’re confident that are going to be beneficial from a margin perspective. So taking those short-term actions, reallocating in many cases aircraft from less positive flying to more profitable flying is a smart move.

Now a great example of that is what we've done in China. So you take a look at what we have done in moving the Chicago to Asia flying. We’re talking about and this slide shows annualized impact of international network changes and what we’re showing here is a percent pretax margin. We’re showing at a route level and this comes from our flight profitability system our internal measure and it roughly equates to pretax margin on a reported basis when added all up.

So what we’re able to do is to take a look at taking out Chicago to China flying which has a negative 5% pretax margin. And also some other flying and then turn that into flying that will produce pretax margins that are 17%. That's a smart move, that's beneficial overall, when you take a look at the Chicago to China flying its probably worth about $30 million a year in terms of losses and we’re able to redeploy that too much, much more profitable places within the system.

All right. So then moving on, those short-term changes are really smart, they're good, they’re immediately impactful, but as we take a look forward and I really want to stress this today, the opportunity ahead of us is investing in those places in our network where we’re most profitable and we have the opportunity for growth. And much of the growth that we've had up to this point it's really been in making sure our network is positioned us where we have to be.

So yes, we invested in Los Angeles; we invested in quite a bit of Asia flying. We’ve invested in Australia and while those are great long-term investments, they are not immediately profitable and those are things that we think that we have the network rightly-sized especially when you take a look at that plus our partners. But now the focus and where growth can go is really into the places that produce the most for American.

And so as I said before what is that, that's Dallas-Fort Worth, its Charlotte, its Washington National the most profitable parts, most profitable hubs of American. And as this chart shows, when we think about those hubs they produce margins at 13.1% versus our system average which includes those hubs of 7.5%. When we can invest in places like DFW, Charlotte and DCA it's a good thing for American.

I want to talk to you about that a little bit. We love our network, we love all of our hubs, but we’re going to focus today on these three. And so in DFW, why am I so excited about DFW because in DFW we have the opportunity for growth or redeployment of other assets.

In 2019, this coming year we will have an additional 15 gates over time that will allow for another 100 departures, that's good for American that's the most profitable part - this is the most profitable part of our network. And when I talk about what happens in 2019, I can follow that up in 2020 with growth in Charlotte in access to an additional seven gates that allows potential 75 additional flights which is good news for American.

And then I could follow that up in 2020-2021 with DCA when the new regional terminal opens in DCA. Today we have 14 gates that are restricted to 50-seat regional jets. When we get to the new regional terminal opening out into 2020-2021 that will allow those 14 gates to actually be able to handle up to 76 seaters, that's a good news for American Airlines.

So when you take a look at American Airlines in 2019, 2020 and 2021 the growth opportunities are all in the most profitable parts of our network. And why do I get excited about that, because I can tell you that when we take a look at what we have done so far in DFW. And what I’m showing on this chart is where we've grown over the last couple of years in terms of new spokes both in DFW and then at Charlotte. When you combine all that and then take a look at the profitability of that flying, I know that comes in straight off the bat higher than the system median profitability and so that's what this chart is illustrating.

So it's good news for American whether its growth and modest growth is what we anticipate going forward or reallocation of flying from other parts of the network to more profitable parts of the network. This is exciting, it benefits American, its unique to American, we have the ability to grow in the places that make the best sense for American, the airline and that's different than a lot of our competitors.

Okay, so I've talked about fleet, and I've talked about our network, now let me move on and talk more about our product as well, a tremendous amount of investment there as well. We're first airline that had long-haul and transcontinental - we're the only airline today that has a long-haul international and transcontinental first-class and that's in our 321 product domestically and on our 777-300s internationally.

100% all access lie-flat seats and business class on our widebodies were the first premium economy, we look forward to talking more about that and today we’re the only U.S. airline offering international live television.

All right, big news in terms of product transformation satellite Wi-Fi. We really are looking forward to equipping satellite Wi-Fi on all of our narrowbody and our widebody fleet. Widebody is done as we take a look at the 2019 will be done with our narrowbody fleet as well. That will - it's a fantastic product first off and it's living room quality, Wi-Fi Internet capability but on top of that this also enables us to offer live TV as well and that will be coming in the next year.

Okay, a continuation of product segment has been working well for us. The investment in a first-class, a business class Premium Economy, Main Cabin Extra, Main Cabin Product and Basic Economy has really helped us place the right product at the right time to customers for what they're willing to pay and for the amenities that they expect.

So I want to focus on a couple of highlights. First off, I'll focus on our premium economy product. It's doing well as we've reported before, we're seeing - that premium economy fares are coming in at double and more than the main cabin product which is meeting expectations and exceeding expectations. We have premium economy currently installed on 87 aircraft. We're taking that to over 120 by beginning of next summer, and that as we take a look at the future will eventually have it an over 150 aircraft in our fleet as well.

Next up, as we take a look at Main Cabin Extra. This has been a really nice product for us up to this point but we've recently re-launched in terms of adding additional amenities overhead bin space, drink, snack that has been really something it has been helpful for us and is producing the kind of results that that we had hoped for.

And then basic economy. We've made some adjustments today as you may be aware. We have removed the restriction on carry-on bag with the basic economy. We had to make some twist to it to remain competitive in the marketplace. That has led to some adjustments in terms of the benefit that we had thought we would receive from basic economy but we're confident that these changes will allow us to be more competitive and then to also offer the product to more people in more places than we're currently doing. So, I look forward to the changes that we've made here and as I mentioned that's effective today.

Our loyalty program, this is another place that we made investments in. Certainly people have seen changes we’ve gone to a more of a value-based program. We've introduced new tiers like Platinum Pro and the good news on this is that we see the value in the program. Our co-brand Citi and in Berkeley Card also see the value in the program is producing the type of acquisitions, the type of spend in terms of credit card spend that we had hoped, and that we had expected and as we take a look forward this is going to continue to be a way that we connect better and better with our customers.

Its largest program and we've invested in it. So one thing that to make note of is that that we have increased the allocation of seats to the program over the last year. We're up about 1.5 percentage points of RPM's. This has been investment that you're smart, it helps us balance out the generation of miles with the consumption of miles which is absolutely the game plan going forward, and we think that we’re roughly in balances as we take a look as we head out into 2019 but our game plan is to continue to make the advantage program, the very best loyalty program in the business.

Okay, another area that we see unique opportunity for American that quite frank our competitors are ahead of us on, and this is our ability to really attract business after the purchase of tickets. And so one of the things that we look forward to as we got through integration and we made a number of system changes, it to be able to customize offerings to customers as we go forward and it really amounts to being able to allow a booking to happen and then offer amenities that customers want and want to pay for as we go forward is taking some system changes for us but I take a look forward and that is going to be something that we really attack and are able to capitalize in this coming year and beyond.

And as well as you take a look, there are certainly different ways to engage other parties within our sales process and as we take a look at out into the future that is something that we will be engaging in as well. Ancillaries offer tremendous opportunity for American.

So we've talked about fleet and we've talked about the network, we've talked about product. American now that we are through so much of integration, so much of getting caught up in many areas. We are really taking a look to make sure that we're the most efficient airline that we can be.

You heard us talk about our one airline initiatives but our target is save billion dollars by 2021, we're on track, we're actually seeing our an ability to move up the timing of some of these cost savings efforts and it really impacts every area within our company, whether it's in our day-to-day operations, within our customer experience and as we take a look forward into strategic planning, even things like making sure that we have the right number of regional carriers and simplifying our fleet, those are all things that bring value to American and as we look forward out into the future, we think that there's ways now that we have most of the integration behind us and we have really invested in the company to take a look at doing things in a more efficient fashion in all aspects of business. So we’re on are on track for that billion and we're really pleased with that.

And where does that billion dollars lead to, well and what does all the integration and the investment that now that we've made what does that lead to? It leads to moderating of CASM increases. And so what I'm showing here is that in 2016 and 2017 we've had years of 4.8% and 5.6% CASM increases. As we take a look into 2018 we anticipate finishing up at about 1.5% increase and as we take a look into the future, we're confident that those kind of cost increases will be moderated as well.

And when you add it all up, the real confidence that that we have is that when we take a look at our investor day initiatives, we're on track for $4.2 billion of revenue and cost improvements by the end of 2021. And at Investor Day last year, we talked about generating $2.9 billion of incremental revenue and I got to tell you that that $2.9 billion we've upsized it, even taking into account the basic economy has not quite produced results that we had hoped for.

When you take a look at the timing of these savings, you'll see that compared to our Investor Day our initiatives that the timing has been shifted to the right of the slide more into it to 2019, 2020, 2021 and about $200 million off in the 2018 over 2017 category.

But as we take a look in the future, we have great confidence in the cost initiatives, tremendous confidence in the revenue initiatives, and the point I’ll make here is that those revenue initiatives do not include any of the growth or the opportunity for redeployment into Charlotte, into DFW into DCA. And that's really big news for American.

We are confident in being able to deliver the $4.2 billion and on top of that we know that we have opportunities that will help us perform even better. All of this fits within our long-term vision. We haven't stopped in terms of the efforts to create a world-class customer experience, certainly our efforts in terms of making culture competitive advantage haven't slackened a bit and we know that as we take a look forward and we take advantage of opportunities like I mentioned in Charlotte and DCA and DFW, we know that we will ensure our long-term financial future.

These pillars are still we're committed to, and the good news is all the work that I've talked about they fit very well within it. So as we look forward, I’ll end up where we started. I'm really pleased to be here to talk to you about the combination of so much investment, so much work in integration that leads us to a point where we are able to take advantage of the future. We've had a successful integration to-date, significant investment has taken place. We've transformed our product offering and we’ll continue to do so. We've made tremendous investments in our team, necessary investments in our team, whether it's training, whether it's equipment, whether it’s facilities and yes compensation as well.

We're positioned for the future, the youngest fleet of the network carriers, network optimization that we're taking advantage of today that will improve profitability, product changes, that are just getting started on track, to achieve the benefits that we talked about and then ultimately growth opportunities that are unique to American Airlines. We’re playing the long game and building for a sustainable and successful future.

So with that, I'd like to open it up Helane to any questions that Derek and I can address.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Helane Becker

Great okay, we have some time for questions. I'll first ask if there's any in the audience?

Unidentified Analyst

So what was the assumptions on basic economy that did not come through as you originally probably planned?

Robert Isom

So, the assumptions were that we would be competitive and that ultimately we’ll be able to roll it out throughout our network. What we found now is that for competitive reasons and really it's others that are offering the same, they were able to establish an advantage that made us less - we didn't roll it out as far as we had hoped. And then ultimately that meant that we weren’t generating the kind of revenue. Remember the premise of basic economy wasn't a price cut, it was really an upsell and establishing a new amenity and content level for the lowest price that we had in position.

But if you take a look at what's going on the industry today, there's ways that consumers can discriminate based on product. So go to Google flights today, and a customer can put in a desired request to have a carry-on bag and that is something that quite frankly it's meaningful and we saw that there was book away. And so for us now aligning more to something that I think is competitive, it’s going to allow us to introduce the basic economy to many, many more customers.

Unidentified Analyst

What’s the shortfall?

Robert Isom

The shortfall on it we’re not - I don't have exact numbers, but what I will tell you is that from our Investor Day initiatives we have to push out about $200 million worth of the benefit that we had seen - that we had hoped to see in this coming year out into future years. As I said before, there are a lot of initiatives that we put in place to make up for it and one of the changes that we’re making right now, we do think will get us back competitive not fully on track, but in a good position we’re going forward. Derek you want to add anything to that.

Derek Kerr

No.

Robert Isom

Okay.

Helane Becker

Then I just have a question about DFW because it's kind of funky connecting airport because of the way it’s laid out. So how do you manage to maintain and on time operation there A) and B) I think there were - there is a runway rehabilitation program this summer. So can you maybe just update how that went and how the operations fared during that?

Robert Isom

So first off, we love DFW okay, I want to make that clear.

Helane Becker

We know you do because you’re going to invest in it.

Robert Isom

Exactly - there's a lot of investment products to go but look DFW, the benefits of DFW it’s just got a massive airfield, right. But it also has very widespread terminal location. It’s something that we invest and take a look in the future to.

But every airport has its idiosyncrasies, for us in DFW we have to manage it and so some of the ways that we take a look at that as we try to isolate connecting complexes in the same terminal. We try to isolate fleet types within the same terminals, and all of that makes a little bit easier. But where we run into issues and need to, we have appropriate connecting times.

We have appropriate block times built into DFW, but what I can tell you is that from taking a look and being around many other airlines in the industry for a long time, those are impediments to American, they are not impediments to what we can do. And we got a great relationship with DFW and as we take a look at the growth prospects those are going to be met with reliable operation.

Helane Becker

I'll just mention for the record that, funky was my word.

Robert Isom

Okay, yes.

Helane Becker

And then actually over the weekend I went to Charlotte, and there's quite a bit of construction going on there especially on the landside which is what I really saw. So when does that construction conclude and is that your - is that American paying for it or is that the whole airport? How does that work?

Robert Isom

Well, in terms of how ultimately everything is paid for the airports it's true. Ultimately, we had some landing fees and we pick up the lion share because of our size in Charlotte. But what we're speaking Helene is, there is an access into the main lobby areas and roadways that are being built and those are progressing and over the next couple of years those will be completed, its something that will make the airport much easier for local passengers.

But then other aspects are gate construction and I think you may have seen some of that as well. That gate construction is ultimately what is contributing to our ability to grow there, as well as other airlines growing there as well. Derek?

Derek Kerr

But from a cost perspective its' mostly PFCs, we aren’t paying anything in Charlotte. Charlotte airport is doing everything and it will pay back to rates and charges. And Charlotte is the most efficient cost airport in the country. They do a wonderful job of making sure that we have a great place to fly.

Helane Becker

Great, okay. I think that’s all the time we have. I think that’s all the time we have for questions.

Robert Isom

We’re going to thank you for letting us share our story and look forward to talking to people in the one-on-ones.

Helane Becker

Okay. So thanks for your support.