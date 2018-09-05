HD Supply (HDS) CEO Joe DeAngelo on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call September 5, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Thank you, James. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the HD Supply Holdings 2018 second quarter earnings call. A copy of the earnings press release and presentation can be found on the Investor Relations tab of the company’s website at www.hdsupply.com.

Joe DeAngelo, our CEO will lead today’s call and provide an overview of our 2018 second quarter as well as comments on our recent execution and outlook. Following Joe’s remarks, Evan Levitt, our CFO will provide an overview of the main areas of interest from the investment community. Before going into detail on the 2018 second first quarter performance, comments on monthly sales and provide guidance for the third quarter and full year of 2018. We will then conduct the Q&A and conclude with Joe’s closing remarks.

Please note that some of the information you will hear in today’s discussion will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which maybe beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented is not the guarantee of future results and that actual results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this presentation. For more information, please refer to our risk factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending January 28, 2018 and those described from time-to-time in our and HD Supply, Inc.’s other filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking information presented is made only as of the date of this presentation and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information. This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial metrics. For a reconciliation of such metrics to the nearest GAAP metrics and other supplemental information, please see our earnings press release and refer to the appendix of the earnings call presentation. For Q&A, please limit your remarks to one question and one follow-up if necessary. We want to provide an opportunity for as many people as possible to ask a question within our allocated 60 minutes. We appreciate your cooperation.

Thank you for participating on the call and for your continued interest in HD Supply. And with that, I will now turn over the call to Joe DeAngelo.

Joe DeAngelo

Thank you, Charlotte. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our 2018 second quarter earnings call. As always, it is my privilege to share our company’s results with you on behalf of the over 11,000 HD Supply associates who work everyday as one team driving customer success and value creation. I am proud of the team’s second quarter performance. We have continued to build on our momentum from earlier in the year delivering 18.3% sales growth for the second quarter of fiscal 2018, 10.1% sales growth on an organic basis.

As we highlight on Page 3 of the presentation, we delivered 18.3% adjusted EBITDA growth and 57.4% adjusted net income per diluted share growth versus prior year. We continue to generate strong free cash flow and delivered $401 million on a trailing 12-month basis. We continue to expect to deliver about $500 million of free cash flow for the full year of fiscal 2018. Overall, our second quarter sales and earnings came in above our expectations against an unpredictable macroeconomic backdrop. I am pleased that our Facilities Maintenance businesses has continued its mid single-digit growth as we see ongoing benefits from our investments designed to make our business easy, accurate and helpful.

Our Construction & Industrial business continues to grow at a double-digit rate and we continue to strong construction activity, including many large multiyear projects across our 15 priority districts. And both businesses will continue to focus on what we can control to deliver on our customer and shareholder promises. The company saw an overall drop in gross margin about 100 basis points versus prior year primarily due to a change in the mix of our business with the recent A.H. Harris acquisition and a double-digit organic growth of our Construction & Industrial business as well as mix changes within each business. Rebar continues to pressure our gross margin rates within Construction & Industrial. And as we have previously discussed late spring shifted lower margin sales from the first quarter into the second quarter within our Facilities Maintenance business. Evan will provide more detail on gross margins.

The A.H. Harris integration is progressing extremely well. We continue to be pleased with the results from this acquisition and we are slightly ahead of our originally planned integration schedule. We expect to complete the integration by the end of fiscal 2018. Expected synergies are on track and we are beginning to see the benefits from the integration of our sales and support teams, enhance sourcing capability and combined branch networks. I could be more pleased with the enthusiasm and hard work of the associates working to complete this integration.

We continue to execute our second $500 million share repurchase program announced in August of 2017. We have purchased approximately 3.5 million shares at an average price of $37.23 per share through August 31 under this program. Evan will provide more detail around this shortly. We remain committed to opportunistically deploying capital for the highest return investments available. This includes acquisitions, share repurchases and continued investment in our businesses. We will remain focused on growing our business organically while also identifying opportunities to consolidate markets that remain highly fragmented. We will be disciplined in identifying potential accretive tuck-in acquisitions for both Facilities Maintenance and Construction & Industrial, an effort to maximize shareholder returns and cultural fit.

Talent continues to be our most fundamental differentiator. We have recently held our first Investor Day in our Atlanta Leadership Development Center on June 21. I was proud to showcase our talent to our investors and sell side analysts. We hope that you enjoyed the event as much as the team and I would encourage anyone who is unable to attend the event in Atlanta to review the Investor Day documents that are published on the Investor Relations section of our website. We continue to be proud of the performance of each of the 11,008 supply associates who work hard every day to deliver on our promises to our customers, fellow associates and shareholders.

I will provide some closing comments upon Q&A. We will now turn the call over to Evan who will review the topics of recent investor interest and an overview of our financial performance.

Evan Levitt

Thank you, Joe and good morning everyone. As we normally do on Page 4, we highlighted areas of recent investor focus and shared with you our latest perspective on these topics. First, the tariff impacts on rebar. We have seen the impact of various tariffs on imported rebar throughout 2017 and into 2018. The impact of these tariffs has dramatically increased the cost of rebar. During the second quarter and first half of 2018 we have successfully adjusted our pricing to recover the year-over-year increase in the cost of rebar. However, in order to ensure that we provide value to our customers we have not raised prices sufficient to maintain our rebar gross margin rate. Therefore, we are earning the same or slightly higher gross margin dollars on our rebar sales, but we are continuing to see gross margin rate compression. During the second quarter of 2018 rebar compressed our overall Construction & Industrial gross margins by approximately 40 basis points.

Next proprietary brands, we primarily source our proprietary brands from Asia with about three quarters of it coming from China. Proprietary brands account for around 17% of Facilities Maintenance sales. The current tariffs being charged on Chinese products do not have a significant impact on our sourcing. Freight costs similar to many of our peers, we have seen an increase in the third-party freight costs. We have been able to mitigate some of the impact of increasing freight costs through productivity enhancements stemming from investments within our supply chain. Additionally, we operate our own fleet for customer delivery which enables us to more effectively manage our outbound freight costs and leverage our freight cost per unit as we deliver more to existing customers.

Inflation, there has been concern regarding an increase in inflationary pressures including tariffs, freight fuel and labor costs. Like others, we are seeing these inflationary pressures. As always we do our best to offset inflation through our category management initiatives, productivity and leverage of fixed costs as we grow. This enables us to continue to provide compelling value to our customers. We do however expect to pass on unavoidable cost increases as market prices rise. The non-residential construction end market, we focus our Construction & Industrial business on supporting 15 priority districts which comprised 15 of the largest MSAs across North America that we believe have the ability to generate strong construction activity for many years. We are currently seeing strong activity across all priority districts. Last year we spoke of a gap in large multiyear construction projects as the number of large projects reached completion. Since last year, we have seen that gap fill with the start of several large new construction projects that will continue for multiple years. We estimate the overall market continues to grow in the low to mid single-digits, which is a favorable environment for HD Supply.

Now, turning to Page 5, I will cover our second quarter results. We delivered sales of $1.600 billion, an increase of $248 million or 18.3% over the second quarter of 2017. Our organic sales in that period increased 10.1% over the second quarter of 2017. Gross profit increased $83 million or 15.4% to $622 million. Our gross margin rate of 38.9% was down 100 basis points from the second quarter of 2017. Of that, approximately 40 basis points is attributable to the acquisition of A.H. Harris. The double-digit organic growth rate of our Construction & Industrial business creates additional gross margin mix headwinds as does the mix of business within each of our segments, which I will detail shortly.

Our selling, general and administrative costs were up $46 million or 13.6% over the second quarter of 2017. As a percentage of sales, selling, general and administrative costs were 24%, a decrease of 100 basis points from the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 was $246 million, up $38 million or 18.3%. Adjusted net income for the second quarter was $182 million, up $55 million or 43.3% compared with the second quarter of 2017. This represents adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.99 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.64 in the second quarter of 2017. The increase in adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share reflects improved operating performance, the reduction in our interest expense from improvements in our capital structure and reduction in weighted average shares outstanding. There were 184 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the second quarter of 2018.

I will now discuss the specific performance of our individual business units on Page 6. Net sales for our Facilities Maintenance business were $820 million during the second quarter of 2018, up $51 million or 6.6% from the second quarter of 2017. We estimate that the MRO market grew approximately 1% to 2% in the second quarter of 2018. Facilities Maintenance gross margins declined approximately 50 basis points from a difficult comparison in 2017. As we expected, we saw a shift in lower margin business from the first quarter of 2018 to the second quarter of 2018 as a result of the late start to the warmer spring weather. Specifically, our property improvement business grew double-digits in the second quarter. And within the property improvement business, we did more installation work than normal further compressing gross margins.

Also pressuring margins, HVAC had a strong second quarter after a slow start to the year. On a year-to-date basis, our Facilities Maintenance gross margin rate is up approximately 30 basis points from fiscal 2017. We continue to expect Facilities Maintenance gross margin rate to be flat to slightly up for the full year of 2018. Facilities Maintenance’s adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 was $150 million, an increase of $5 million or 3.4% from the second quarter of 2017.

Net sales for our Construction & Industrial business were $781 million during the second quarter of 2018, up $197 million or 33.7%. On an organic basis, excluding the sales of the recently acquired A.H. Harris, our Construction & Industrial business grew 14.7%. We estimate the overall market was up approximately 6% for the quarter. Construction & Industrial gross margins decreased approximately 60 basis points, approximately 30 basis points of the decline was due to the mix associated with the acquisition of A.H. Harris. An additional 40 basis points of decline is from the reduction in gross margin rate of rebar.

As I indicated previously, we have recovered all of the year-over-year tariff related cost increase through price, but we have not charged an additional markup on this cost increase. Therefore we earned the same or slightly higher gross margin dollars on each unit we sell, but we do see compression in rebar gross margin rate. We also continued to see a shift towards larger jobs which tend to have lower gross margin rates associated with them. Our Construction & Industrial team performed well executing on category management initiatives to offset some of these margin pressures. Construction & Industrial’s adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $96 million, up $33 million or 52.4%.

Turning to Page 7, as of the end of the second quarter of 2018, our remaining gross federal net operating loss carry forwards approximated $495 million. On a tax effective basis our federal and state net operating loss carry forwards were approximately $161 million, representing the majority of our net deferred tax assets. We expect these net operating loss carry forwards and various tax credits to continue to reduce the amount of cash taxes we pay going forward through the middle of 2019. During the second quarter of 2018 we paid cash taxes of approximately $3 million, primarily U.S. state and Canadian taxes. We expect we will pay cash taxes of approximately $10 million to $12 million during the full year of fiscal 2018. We expect our GAAP tax rate to be approximately 25% to 26% in fiscal 2018.

Over the last 12 months we generated $401 million of free cash flow. During fiscal 2018, we expect to generate approximately $500 million of free cash flow. Our capital allocation strategy remains the same. We will opportunistically deploy capital through the most attractive return opportunities available. These include organic investments in the business, tuck-in acquisitions and the return of cash to shareholders, currently through our existing share repurchase authorization. Through August 31, 2018, we have purchased 3.5 million shares of HD Supply stock for an average price of $37.23 or a total of approximately $129 million under our second $500 million share repurchase authorization announced in August of 2017. We have approximately $371 million remaining under this authorization. We expect to continue to opportunistically purchase shares of HD Supply stock through open market purchases under our 10b5-1 plan based on market conditions.

Including the completion of our initial $500 million share repurchase authorization. We have purchased a total of 19.4 million shares of HD Supply stock for an average price of $32.41 or a total of approximately $629 million. Through these share repurchase programs, we have reduced our outstanding share count by nearly 10% since the first quarter of 2017. As of the end of the second quarter our net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage is 2.4x within our targeted range of 2.3x. We invested $28 million in capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2018.

On Page 8 we provided second quarter 2018 monthly sales trend performance as well as the 2017 comparable. In May of 2018, we delivered sales of $488 million, an increase in average daily sales of approximately 18.7% versus May of 2017. Organic sales growth in this same period was 10.6%. In June 2018, we delivered sales of $486 million, an increase in average daily sales of approximately 18.7% versus June 2017. Organic sales growth in the same period was 10.4%. In July of 2018, we delivered sales of $626 million, an increase in average daily sales of approximately 17.8% versus July 2017. Organic sales growth in the same period was 9.7%. In both years, there were 20 selling days in May, 19 selling days in June and 24 selling days in July. August 2018, the first month of our fiscal third quarter of 2018 ended on August 26, so we can provide our preliminary sales results. We will not comment on August results beyond sales. There were 20 selling days in both August 2018 and August 2017. August sales were approximately $513 million, which represents average daily sales growth of approximately 17.7% versus 2017. Organic sales growth for August was 10.2%. Average daily sales growth versus prior year by business was approximately 33.1% for Construction & Industrial and approximately 6% for Facilities Maintenance. Construction & Industrial’s organic sales growth for August was approximately 15.7%.

On Page 9, we share our perspective on our third quarter 2018 guidance. For our third quarter 2018, we anticipate net sales to be in the range of $1.560 billion and $1.610 billion, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $239 million and $249 million, and adjusted net income per diluted share in the range of $0.95 and $1. Our adjusted net income per diluted share range assumes a fully diluted weighted average share count of approximately 184 million. At the midpoint of the ranges, our third quarter net sales and adjusted EBITDA translate into approximately 16% growth and approximately 14% growth respectively. On an organic basis, the midpoint of our third quarter 2018 sales range represents growth of approximately 8%.

On Page 10, we update our guidance walk for the full year. We are raising our 2018 guidance of net sales to now be in the range of $5.900 billion to $6 billion, adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $845 million to $870 million, adjusted net income per diluted share in the range of $3.22 to $3.35 which does not include any additional incremental share repurchases for the remainder of 2018. Our adjusted net income per diluted share range assumes a fully diluted weighted average share count of approximately 184 million. At the midpoint of the ranges, our full year net sales and adjusted EBITDA translate into approximately 16% growth and 17% growth respectively. Guidance for both the third quarter 2018 and full year 2018 includes our best thinking around the timing and scope of tariffs and other inflationary pressures.

On Page 11, we reiterate our end-market outlook for 2018. As previously shared, we believe the MRO market will continue to grow approximately 1% to 2%. We expect the nonresidential construction end-market to grow low to mid single-digits and the residential construction market will continue to grow approximately mid single-digits. These specific end-market estimates imply an approximate 3% end-market growth estimate for HD Supply’s end-markets in 2018.

On Page 12, we summarize and consolidate our third quarter and fiscal year 2018 outlook views. To summarize, the teams are intensely executing across the company and are focused on achieving our financial and operational goals. I would like to thank you for your continued interest in HD Supply. And James, we are now ready to take some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Ryan Merkel with William Blair. Your line is now open.

Ryan Merkel

Hey, good morning guys and nice quarter.

Joe DeAngelo

Good morning, Ryan.

Ryan Merkel

So I want to start with some clarification questions on the FM business. So I heard you are right, Evan, it sounds like there was a gross margin mix and timing shift from 1Q which was kind of driving why the EBITDA margin in FM was down year-over-year, is that right?

Evan Levitt

That’s right, as we expected the slow start to the spring weather shifted some of our HVAC sales from the first quarter to the second quarter. We also had a very strong property improvement business. As you know property improvement is an area of growth for the company, but it is slightly lower gross margins and then we had our normal mix headwinds with the hospitality business growing slightly faster than core business as well.

Ryan Merkel

And then as we get into the fiscal third quarter should we be getting back to sort of normalized operating leverage in FM, is that kind of 1.2 to 1.3 range or does this gross – are the margins still kind of stay weak into the third quarter?

Joe DeAngelo

These pressures we see that we saw in the second quarter we are seeing continue in the third quarter. We still have the strong HVAC business here in the third quarter. Our property improvement has grown well as is the hospitality business. So we will continue to see some of these margin pressures in the third quarter and that is reflected in our guidance.

Ryan Merkel

Alright, got it. So temper operating leverage in the FM business and then the C&I business sort of continues strong and sort of mix up?

Joe DeAngelo

That’s right. And we are confident over the cycle we delivered about that 1.5x operating leverage on the core growth of 300 basis points in excess of market. We do want to make sure that we don’t let that operating leverage metric prevent us from growing faster than 300 points in excess of market, because in many cases that additional growth is in lower margin business, but still profitable business. And in any given quarter obviously, we have variation as we see the mix of the business of all and some of the inflationary pressures that we talk about.

Ryan Merkel

Got it. And just lastly August organic growth of 10% is very strong, the guidance sort of implies the moderation in September and October, can you just clarify for us is that just tough comparisons versus any kind of slowdown in demand and maybe is the moderation going to happen both in FM and C&I sort of the same time?

Joe DeAngelo

Yes. That is primarily because of the difficult comparisons. Beginning in the month of September we left the double-digit organic growth rates of Construction & Industrial. So those comparisons get more difficult and so that slowdown that’s implied in the guidance is primarily in the Construction & Industrial.

Ryan Merkel

Got it. Thanks so much.

Joe DeAngelo

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Evelyn Chow with Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Evelyn Chow

Good morning guys.

Joe DeAngelo

Hi Evelyn.

Evelyn Chow

Maybe just a quick question first on non-res, so you have been sending increasingly positive on the end-market, you noted there were several multiyear projects that you could potentially benefit from, how best can you think about the potential addition to your growth rate over the next few years and also the mix of projects what that entails for your profitability?

Evan Levitt

Yes. So Evelyn we always to commit to 300 basis points of growth in excess of market, then we operate as hard as we can to deliver growth in excess of that. The Construction & Industrial teams did a – has done a fabulous job over the last 12 months in executing on that. We have now essentially had four quarters of double digit organic growth, so real strong performance by the Construction & Industrial business. We will continue to work hard to execute and deliver at that level. But our commitment is 300 basis points faster than the market. In terms of the mix of projects, large projects are great. They give us confidence in going – in projecting out more than a couple of quarters. We do see good activity in large projects, but we are lapping some pretty difficult numbers starting here in the third quarter.

Evelyn Chow

Got it. That makes sense Evan. And then maybe just turning to your Slide 4 review where you have noted some of your topics of recent interest, I know on the rebar side of things you are saying that what you are getting right now from price doesn’t quite make up the same GM rate as you used to get, is that sort of similar in picture for the rest of sort of how pricing inflation works across the other pieces of your portfolio?

Evan Levitt

That’s the way we are looking at it and we are expecting. So when we look at potential tariffs that are being discussed by the administration these are pretty significant increases in cost that on certain products that these tariffs would imply. So if you think about 25% tariff if you pass along that 25% cost increase to your customer that’s one thing. In order to maintain your gross margin rate you would need to pass on and increase more likely 35% to 40% to maintain your gross margin rate essentially passing on a markup on the tariff. I don’t think that is realistic.

Evelyn Chow

It makes sense. And then maybe a last question from me, I know at the Analyst Day, you mentioned the possibility you may take a look at some actions related to your debt, could you kind of refresh us on your thinking on that?

Evan Levitt

Yes. So we have got $1 million of senior notes that become callable in April of 2019 and current interest rate on that debt is 5.75%, the rate does rise to 7% in April of 2019. So we are incentivized to do something with that debt between now and April of 2019, but we look at it as an opportunistic refinancing opportunity. So, we continue to monitor the markets and you may see us yet enter the credit markets in the balance of the year to refinance that debt prior to April of 2019 with the intent of lowering the rate from 5.75% to something less than that and avoid the step up to 7%.

Evelyn Chow

Great. I will get back in queue.

Joe DeAngelo

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ronnie Weiss with Barclays. Your line is open.

Ronnie Weiss

Hey, good morning guys.

Joe DeAngelo

Good morning, Ronnie.

Ronnie Weiss

Just going back to the mix for a second, I was wondering if you could quantify, I wonder if you could quantify how big the impact was to both businesses for FM and the large projects on C&I?

Joe DeAngelo

So for FM, both the property improvement business and the HVAC business were grown about double-digit relative to the core business obviously growing in total about 6%. So absent property improvement in HVAC a little less than that, so it was a significant mix issue for property improvement and HVAC. Similar for hospitality, hospitality is we normally see hospitality growth after the core business, so that’s not new, but it is a gross margin mix headwind that we regularly face. Then I will point out within property improvement, we had an increase in the amount of installations that we did this year versus last year. So the installation work that labor is particularly lower margin activity that we do and the installation business was up significantly even within property improvement. On the Construction & Industrial side, we don’t specifically disclose our mix of large projects versus small projects within the trend that we have seen over the last year has anemically changed that trend.

Ronnie Weiss

Got it. And then in FM, I am just trying to boil down to kind of what else may have weighed on the margin in Q2, I guess was the full decline year-over-year due to the mix or was there some I guess the second part of that question is on the $12 million of investments kind of how much have you spent year-to-date and kind of what that was in Q2 as well?

Joe DeAngelo

So, we are still spending about $3 million a quarter on those investments and so that continued in the second quarter. The gross margin rate really was entirely – that gross margin decline in Facilities Maintenance was entirely from mix, the property improvement business, the HVAC business primarily.

Ronnie Weiss

Got it. Thanks, guys.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ryan Cieslak with Northcoast Research. Your line is now open.

Ryan Cieslak

Hey, good morning guys.

Joe DeAngelo

Good morning.

Ryan Cieslak

Just the first question, you guys called out freight has been more certainly a cost headwind, it seems like that’s happening for most distributors and most companies right now, can you just dissect that a little as it relates to maybe how that impacted the second quarter here for you versus the first and is it a combination, is it mostly related to your third-party costs, are you seeing some inflation as well with some of your drivers for your total fleet as well?

Joe DeAngelo

Yes, it’s a good question, Ryan. So certainly we do see some increase in cost and what I will call freight-in, that’s the freight that delivered the product to its first HD Supply facility and that’s freight-in cost is included in our gross margin. So that is that’s the pressure within the gross margin rate in both businesses. The freight-out is primarily on our own trucks, so that these are deliveries to our customers. We do see some inflation in freight-out related to fuel and related to driver wage rates as well as third-party carriers that we use to a lesser extent. At cost, the freight-out cost is included in our SG&A. So we do not include freight-out in gross margin that’s included in selling, general and administrative expenses and is creating some pressure there. So we do see pressure in both areas. We work hard to mitigate as much of that as we can through the supply chain initiatives that we have undertaken driving tighter routes on deliveries and some of the logistics investments we have made. And by delivering more to our existing customers, because the more we deliver to an existing customer the more we can put on a truck that’s running the same number of miles to lower the cost per unit of that delivery.

Ryan Cieslak

Okay, I appreciate the color there. And then so my follow-up, this FM segment organic growth really good to see that staying again once again 400 basis points to 500 basis points above market into August certainly with a more difficult comp it looks like the underlying trend within that business is continuing to move higher what – is there anything you called out HVAC sales being seasonally strong or maybe some of that coming into the second from the first and maybe even less and some into August, but is there anything that’s one-time in nature that maybe suggest that that underlying trend starts the plateau into the back half of this year or do feel that there is still lot of momentum in this business to take it and maybe take it even higher?

Joe DeAngelo

I don’t know if I would characterize even as one-time. Certainly those mix issues hit us particularly hard this quarter. As I indicated from that mix issue we are going to see again in the third quarter that’s not necessarily bad, it means we are growing share in those categories and we do want to grow share in those categories and in those businesses. It’s up to us as a team to sell the full baskets to maintain margins and to again pass on the cost increases to the extent they are unavoidable. So I wouldn’t characterize as one-time, but it is – it was a particularly difficult quarter from a mix standpoint.

Evan Levitt

Yes, but I would say that our service model is out there and winning and our investments are targeted on how do we make that service model win more.

Ryan Cieslak

Okay, fair enough. I will get back in queue. Thanks guys.

Joe DeAngelo

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Patrick Baumann with JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Patrick Baumann

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my question. Just following-up on Ryan’s question earlier, just on the FM gross margins they are up I guess you said 30 basis points year-to-date and you noted expectation to have flat to slightly higher for the year, just curious how we think about overall operating leverage for the business this year in the context of that gross margin guidance?

Joe DeAngelo

So within the earnings deck I believe it’s on Page 10, we have walked forward our earnings guidance for the year starting with 1.5x operating leverage on the core business. And then we layer in through the one-time items or events that impact us here in fiscal 2018 including the raising of guidance at – that we did at the close of – at the end of the first quarter and at the end of the second quarter here. So for total company, we still do expect the 1.5x operating leverage on the core growth with those one-time items. The Facility Maintenance business again right now is being impacted a bit by mix. But we are confident in that business that its 1.5x operating leverage business on core growth through the cycle.

Patrick Baumann

Okay, it makes sense. And then you noted no impact on our proprietary brands and the current tariffs, just want to clarify whether this includes the proposed list as well and just not if you analyzed the potential impacts from any of that stuff?

Joe DeAngelo

Yes. It’s a good question, good clarification opportunity on that one that we have seen very minimal impact on the current tariffs on the $50 billion of products that are currently in place. The addition of $200 billion that’s being proposed, it is open to public comment, it’s open to public comments through tomorrow and then the President will make his decision. Those tariffs will have an impact on our sourcing. It’s a little early to say how much, but again even with – even when we see those tariffs it’s our job to offset as much of it as we can. But our expectation is that the unavoidable cost increase we pass on.

Patrick Baumann

Got it, okay. Thank you.

Joe DeAngelo

And Patrick I will just add one more point on that that our best thinking on that is currently reflected in both our third quarter and full year guidance.

Patrick Baumann

What is your best thinking on that, have you quantified it, is there kind of a number you have dialed in for inflationary pressures related to that $200 billion?

Joe DeAngelo

Yes. Without seeing what it is yet I am not comfortable sharing that it’s pretty wide range.

Patrick Baumann

Okay, thanks.

Joe DeAngelo

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Deane Dray with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Deane Dray

Thank you. Good morning everyone.

Joe DeAngelo

Good morning Deane.

Deane Dray

Hey, just to circle back on SG&A came in lower versus expectations that you addressed it in your earlier comments, but what was driving that and just like when you gave the explanation about the freight-out that would be adding to SG&A, so just I was surprised to see you coming in lower this quarter?

Evan Levitt

Yes, you are right the freight-out is certainly pressure within SG&A that we offset. We did a real nice job of leveraging fixed cost. The business grew 10% organically gives us some opportunity to leverage those fixed costs and particularly at Construction & Industrial growing organically in the low to mid-teens gives you an opportunity to really leverage and that’s the key to the business model. That’s the key to our ability to generate operating leverage.

Deane Dray

Okay, that’s helpful. And then on A.H. Harris, you said the integration is going well, you are ahead of plan, can you share with us a bit about more clarity on this 40 basis points hit to margins, how much of that is the mix and what specifically is it about their mix and might there still be some inefficiencies in the business and how it’s being integrated, just hasn’t yet reflected in the profit improvement there, so how do we look at that 40 basis points at this stage?

Evan Levitt

Yes. Certainly, the A.H. Harris business has a mix issue for all of HD Supply given that its margin rates are more similar to our construction business than the Facilities Maintenance business. But then even within Construction & Industrial, it creates mix issues at the gross margin level that we do get some benefit in SG&A. So, when you asked about that SG&A rate leveraging those fixed cost in SG&A, we also do get a little bit of benefit from the A.H. Harris mix, they tend to have lower gross margin and lower SG&A rate. And some of that is just the nature of the business, the Kenseal business that we acquired as part of A.H. Harris, that’s the waterproofing and ceiling business. That product generally has lower gross margins, but then also has lower SG&A associated with it.

Deane Dray

And just to clarify, how much of that 40 basis points would be addressed through the integration efforts reducing redundant expenses and so forth?

Evan Levitt

Yes. So certainly there is some benefit in densing out the Northeast, where in the past we were inefficient in the Northeast from the perspective that we didn’t have a lot of density. When you do have density in a region in distribution your SG&A rate goes down significantly, because you can run your deliveries with full trucks in shorter routes. So we are not prepared to share the specifics in terms of how much we save in the SG&A rate, but we are starting to see some of that and there is more to come.

Deane Dray

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from David Manthey with Baird. Your line is now open.

David Manthey

Hi, good morning everyone. First of all, assuming when you talk about mix within segments related to PI and HVAC timing, I assume that should normalize, are you implying that FM and overall gross margins should uptick slightly from the second quarter to the third quarter then?

Joe DeAngelo

Yes. So, David what I shared is that we are continuing to see a strong HVAC and PI business into the third quarter. So I do expect those gross margins that gross margin pressure that we saw in the second quarter to ease, but we still do have significant mix issues in the third quarter.

David Manthey

Okay. And I assume obviously A.H. Harris will remain constant and C&I if that continues to be strong we will have a downward effect as well?

Joe DeAngelo

Yes, right. The A.H. Harris business is again is dilutive to gross margin for C&I, but not necessarily it’s dilutive to EBITDA margin and C&I.

David Manthey

Okay. And then thinking on little bit longer term, as you look out over the next say 2 or 3 years or more, but is there a point at which you will have to adjust your 1.5x operating leverage expectation and what I mean by that is should we assume that as the reported margins of the company rise contribution margins will have a diminishing leverage effect at some point, I am just wondering in terms of messaging how you plan on approaching that topic as we get out there?

Evan Levitt

Yes. So I think your point is a relevant point that the further you go on and the longer and higher we raise our EBITDA margins, the more difficult it is to maintain the 1.5x operating leverage. But we do believe we can maintain that level of profitability on core growth. Again the core growth being market growth plus 300 basis points of outgrowth. Additional outgrowth beyond that likely will be in businesses that could have lower gross margins and lower EBITDA margins. Still profitable, still adding to earnings, still adding to cash flow, but could put pressure on an overall 1.5x operating leverage rate.

David Manthey

Okay, alright. But I think the key is that we are going to focus 100% on how do we have consistent through the cycle double digit earnings per share growth and that’s what you saw from an operating perspective, if you don’t constrain yourself in terms of how you operate the business, every business decision grows earnings per share?

Evan Levitt

Yes. That’s a big point. We talk a lot about operating leverage on these calls, but I will tell you we will certainly look at operating leverage when we set our targets. But once those targets are set, the teams are focused on beating their earnings number, beating sales, beating earnings, beating cash flow. That’s what they are driving towards. They are not really driving towards an operating leverage number after the target is set.

David Manthey

That’s helpful perspective. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Keith Hughes with SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Joe DeAngelo

Good morning Keith.

Operator

Mr. Hughes you sound a little distant.

Keith Hughes

Sorry, is that better.

Joe DeAngelo

Yes.

Keith Hughes

Okay. Sorry about that. My question is on rebar prices, in the last 30 days or so there are some rebar indices that have kind of come off here in price, I just want to see if you are seeing that in your business and when prices as they will eventually fall, how quickly will that flow through the income statement at C&I?

Joe DeAngelo

Yes. So the changes in the rebar price flows here pretty quickly. We turn rebar particularly quickly. We normally keep about 30 days of supply of rebar on hand. In some cases we expand that to about 60 days to ensure that we can meet some of these larger projects that our customers are working on. And so it does flow through quickly. And I will say in terms of the rebar markets themselves they are volatile and we have seen periods over the last year where our rebar prices have pulled back a little bit. And actually we were hopeful each time that occurred that we would see a more normalization or reach that stabilization of rebar prices. But each time we have been disappointed and rebars increased again, so we will see if we do get some stabilization. But we get stabilization in the rebar markets that would certainly be a good thing. But we are comfortable operating in any environment. Like I have shared the team has done a nice job now and being able to pass on the year-over-year cost increase. And so while it does contribute more to the top line growth, we don’t necessarily earn a significant amount more in gross margin dollars, but we are not earning any less. So we get a little bit top line growth, similar profitability and that was driving some of the outgrowth at C&I. The outgrowth or the organic growth at C&I was close to 15%. Absent rebar it was closer to 12%.

Keith Hughes

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Hamzah Mazari with Macquarie Capital. Your line is now open.

Hamzah Mazari

Good morning. Thank you. My first question is just one tariffs, I know you gave a lot of color on current tariffs and rebar and sort of how you have baked it into guidance on the incremental $200 billion, but my question is specifically sort of how fungible is your supply chain on the proprietary products side. And then if the incremental $2 billion of tariffs does hit how much of a lag is there from tariffs increasing your cost base to when you can pass it through, I know you don’t give detail on national account contracts, but just given how your contracts are structured, what’s the lag on the pass-through and then just the supply chain, any comments around that too? Thank you.

Joe DeAngelo

Yes, Hamzah, those are great questions. So first on the supply chain, as I said, we produced about 75% of our proprietary branded products in China. We don’t have any permanent investments in China. So, we could look to source that product in other countries. To do so, it does take some time and obviously, there is a little bit of disruption in doing so, so, you don’t do so without significant thought. And it takes a period, it would take a period of months, so it’s not weeks, it’s months but it could be done in many cases. In terms of the timing of when the $200 billion or the tariffs on the $200 billion of imports hits and then when we would see it, there is certainly a lag in terms of when those tariffs are placed on the product and when it hits our DCs. Now, when the tariffs go into place, we would pay the duty when it hits our shore on the West Coast, so you are talking a few weeks before at most, before it’s hitting on our distribution centers. And then obviously we have got our existing inventory which we turn generally 4x to 5x a year, so that cost would start flowing through potentially the latter half of the third quarter more so the fourth quarter of 2019. Now on the domestic side, it’s harder for us to say as to when domestic manufacturers or I should say domestic suppliers that we buy from who maybe importing from China how that flows through. We could potentially see that sooner.

Hamzah Mazari

That’s very helpful color. And then just my follow-up question is just around pricing, I know you mentioned sort of pricing is in line with the market, but anymore color as to sort of do you view the market as market pricing as rational or do you view market pricing as more than covering inflationary cost at this stage of the cycle or do you view sort of market pricing as still sort of has room to go versus sort of prior cycles when demand has been solid, inflations in the system and your suppliers are raising price. So just any color around pricing, I know you don’t specifically quantify price?

Evan Levitt

Yes, we are seeing some rational activity within the markets on pricing. So, it is our expectation that we will be able to pass on unavoidable inflationary costs be it from tariffs or otherwise. That being said as I shared with Evelyn on her question, when you have got a very significant increase in price or in cost passing on that cost, you see some additional top line growth, protects your gross margin and your profitability, it does compress your gross margin and EBITDA margin rates. And depending on the level of tariffs we see and the level of cost increase we see in the marketplace that maybe the case, but it is our expectation to pass on cost.

Hamzah Mazari

Great. Thanks a lot.

Evan Levitt

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. That concludes our question-and-answer session. So I would like to turn it back over to Mr. D’Angelo for concluding remarks.

Joe DeAngelo

Great. Well, thank you for your questions. In summary, on Page 14, the team is focused and energized to continue to deliver on our customer associate and shareholder promises. Thank you for your continued support and interest in HD Supply.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen that does conclude today’s conference. Thank you very much for your participation. You may all disconnect. Have a wonderful day.