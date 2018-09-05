Argentina New Plan - A Good First Step To Restore Lost Confidence

"There are four kinds of countries: Developed Countries, Underdeveloped Countries, Japan —nobody knows why it grows— and Argentina —nobody knows why it doesn’t." Simon Kuznets, 1971 Nobel Prize winner

At the time of writing this article, Argentina Country Risk is reaching levels not seen for awhile and the USD has hit 40 ARS in an spectacular collapse.

Government is trying to do whatever it can to avoid another crisis. But this time a pulverized ARS is coming with another devaluation that has no bottom: the devaluation of the official word.

Sources: Banco Central de la Republica Argentina, Bloomberg, WSJ

Markets assume that Argentina problems are unlikely to be resolved anytime soon and that the Government is not in full control of the situation. The topics discussed in my 2 previous articles, just weeks ago, spiraled down.

Is Argentina Drowning Itself In A Glass Of Water? Fed-Up Investors Are Talking: Don't Blame Turkey.

Reality Hits Banks In Argentina

With that, Country bonds and most liquid stocks became a proxy to short Emerging Markets.

Just when the loss of confidence is at the center of the stage, President Macri announced a New Plan. In my view, it's ALL Argentina can offer. On paper it probably represents the most dramatic fiscal adjustment in decades. You can downloaded here and check it yourself!

Looking at numbers, they seem realistic, and leave Argentina with small financing gap, which would eventually be filled with accelerating IMF disbursements.

However the issue is no longer a financial gap. Argentina is going through a major political crisis as Macri and his team have lost all credibility due to a number of miss steps since the ARS got under pressure on April 24th. From a foreign exchange stress situation, Argentina has now a full blown economic, financial and political crisis.

In a recorded Monday message, he mentioned the Country is in emergency.

The Macri New Plan

For the first time Macri recognized the error of gradualism. He spoke again about "storms", "rivers that have to be crossed" and "emergencies" while avoiding the word "crisis" to describe the very complicated current situation. But the reality was worn and, after half of the speech, Mauricio Macri had no choice. He recognized the "crisis" and, as his own seal, he harangued: "It has to be the last".

Mixed in about 25 minutes of speech, there was an almost unique self-criticism, beyond the repeated "excess of optimism", which does not qualify as such. Macri stuck to the "gradualism" that advised him since his inauguration, perhaps by the most influential duo in his decisions: the Chief of Staff, Marcos Peña, and the consultant Jaime Durán Barba.

The entire government today recognizes that this lack of initial action was an error, and perhaps that is why several seek to take the shortcut of blaming one of the exiles, former finance minister Alfonso Prat-Gay. Without getting into that internal, which in no version would exonerate him, the President warned: "We have to go faster, we can not continue spending more than we have."

This new speed is the one that would be immediately announced by Finance Minister Nicolás Dujovne, with the aim of reaching the "zero deficit" in 2019.

One more thing! The President knows that, almost three years after having assumed power, he couldn't clear a ghost that pursues him: that he rules for the rich. For that reason, in this "emergency", he added a tax on export coming from "those who have more capacity to contribute". And, as side B, confirmed that there will be an extra for the poorest in September and December.

In parallel, he tried to rekindle other ghosts: the possible return of Cristina Kirchner and he mentioned several times the words "corruption", "notebooks", "fear" and the inevitable "Venezuela". At times, it seemed like a campaign speech that should have been given in February 2016.

What market thinks

Being in Argentina now, have talked to many market players over the last few days. And Markets are chattering, giving slim chances that Macri can deliver such audacious plan. USD moved up again, despite Central Bank Chief Luis Caputo continues to fight a lost battle on FX intervention, while losing precious reserves.

The IMF will likely require that the plan has the backing of the opposition which will likely be the case. I still believe the peronist will want President Macri to carry on with the mess, so they will press, but not force him out.

Everything point that next year elections will likely mark the end of Cambiemos adventure, for now. Will a new peronist government restructure the debt should it be necessary? Interest rates are where they are because there is a possibility of very specific default. The same does not have to be like the one that happened in 2001. It can be a restructuring of the debt, a swap. Argentina has too much at stake and will need foreign investment to get out of the mess.

Markets need to calm down on the noise and concentrate on the numbers. If this agreement is made to advance the disbursements of the IMF, the financing gap that is very low. The stock of Letes is $12 Billions, the Lebacs have been very diluted by devaluation and premature cancellation and are still in the order of $10 Billions. Some additional maturities coming for $4 Billions makes me believe the gap to be filled is small. And for next year, if confidence is restored, it should not be a problem.

Argentina 2 year CDS keeps climbing and reached 869. ARS lost another 6% the first two days of the week and 55% of its value vis-a-vis the USD since the start of 2018. Merval Stock Market Index in USD is 60%. All in just 6 months!

Source: Investing.com

A picture of the main four Banks: Grupo Financiero Galicia (Nasdaq: GGAL), Banco Macro (NYSE: BMA), BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE: BFR) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE: SUPV).

Source: Investing.com

If IMF program failed, will Trump comes to the rescue?

A telephone call with Trump support. Yet, Markets don't show it!

On Tuesday Macri received strong support from Donald Trump: "I trust the leadership of President Mauricio Macri" as both leaders held a telephone conversation. Afterwards, the White House issued this statement

So far, market failed to react.

A classic Emerging-Markets nightmare points for a Tango-Crisis?

Troubles in Argentina are coming at an inopportune time as Emerging Markets are getting hit from multiple directions, as discussed in the article

The Divorce Between Emerging Markets And Trump

Tuesday morning for Bloomberg, Mohamed A. El-Erian described for the Argentina crisis and its relationship to Emerging Markets

A large part of the reason for the lack of success is the insufficient initial acknowledgement of the adverse technical and illiquidity forces that have been battering the emerging-market asset class, and have yet to play themselves out. As a result, Argentina’s economic slowdown will worsen, the inflation rate will spike, debt-servicing tensions will increase, the banking system will come under greater pressure and the risk of disruptive capital flight will grow.

A 2-year CDS (Credit Default Swaps) on South Africa, Turkey, Hungary and Argentina for 2018 shows an Emerging Market contagion got real.

Source: MarketWatch

The story is known. And affects ALL Emerging Markets. The era of easy money is ending. Central banks in developed countries are shifting away from zero or even negative interest rates and phasing out their bond-buying programs, financial conditions are getting tighter. Total Emerging-Market borrowing increased from $21 Trillion in 2007 to $63 Trillion in 2017 according to IIF.

A classic Emerging-Markets nightmare seems to be playing out. Will this crisis could spark a wider fallout, sending Emerging Markets to an Argentina-led Tango-Crisis? The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)should be carefully watched for a signal. Again its close to a correction of 20% which normally signals a bear market.

What's next?

The economic history of Argentina is one of the most studied, owing to the "Argentine paradox". Argentina possesses definite comparative advantages in agriculture, as the Country is endowed with a vast amount of highly fertile lands. Lately, in 2010, a large oil & gas discovery was made. According to BBVA, it makes the Argentina Vaca Muerta field the World’s second-largest shale gas deposit!

I believe this crisis is serving to achieve a public awareness this model of Argentina doesn't work. That Argentina can not live on loan to loan, and that finally the Country has to live on what is generated. Corruption, one of major endemic problems, is also being tackled.

Is common to walk around the streets in Buenos Aires and hear the phrase "Dios es Argentino" (God is from Argentina). For what have been said, is starting to look clearer that so far Cambiemos Macri government is not succeeding. But something IS CHANGING.

The Silver-Bullet: Someone thought Full Dollarization at 100 ARS/USD

Argentinians spend a big chunk of their days talking about the future value of the USD. From companies to entrepreneurs, almost everybody. It's almost a national sport. Why? Argentina over the course of the last 80 years had to extract 13 zeros to its currency. The consequences of the devaluation were similar: fall in real wages, decrease in economic activity and rise in unemployment.

The causes? From 1955-1975 it was associated with crises in foreign trade. From 1976 until today due to recurrent financial crises.

In Countries full dollarize like Panama or Ecuador this scheme has reduced inflation to nearly zero and until recently provided the economy with large amounts of cheap capital by reducing the currency risk involved with investment.

Those Countries are allowed to print coins, actually similar to the US ones. Just when I saw the new 1 ARS coins coming out, I raised the point last February on a note at my personal LinkedIn and later, then on my Twitter on May 2 , at CNN on May 5, and again on May 22 note ARGENTINA NEEDS TO DOLLARIZE. To be equal, a USD should be equivalent to 100 ARS. A story yet to be seen.

Adding an IMF that wants a weak ARS and Trump mentioned strong support, the chances are not zero, and growing by the days!



CONCLUSION

The situation is still binary. And it looks to be reflected on prices.

For me to bet AGAINST Argentina, as many market players are starting to suggest, things in the society as a whole have to change. And in an extreme rich Country like Argentina, if the situation with or without Macri finally turns around, there's very little chance one could be able to buy an Argentina bond yielding around 10%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.