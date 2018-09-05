An Update On Trevali Mining

Trevali have been executing well, but will need exploration success to extend their mine life profile.

The zinc sector has had a tough 2018 and Trevali is no exception.

This article first appeared on Trend Investing on August 20, 2018; therefore all data is as of that date.

Trevali Mining ("Trevali") stock price has been pushed down due to the zinc price falling and negative sentiment. Trading on a 2018 PE of just 3.2x the stock looks very cheap. Of course this will depend on Trevali's exploration success to extend their mine lives, and if zinc prices can stabilize or rise from here.

Trevali Mining Corp. [TSXV:TV][GR:4TI] (OTCQX:TREVF) - Price = CAD 0.71

Trevali Mining 1 year price chart

Source: Bloomberg

Zinc price - 5 year chart - Currently US$1.07

Source

Zinc LME inventory levels

Source

Trevali's four zinc mines

100% owned Santander mine in Peru. Current life of mine [LOM] is 5 years; remains open, with drilling ongoing.

100% owned Caribou mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp New Brunswick (Canada). LOM 6 years; remains open, drilling ongoing.

LOM 6 years; remains open, drilling ongoing. 90% owned Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso. LOM is 5 years; remains open, drilling ongoing.

LOM is 5 years; remains open, drilling ongoing. 90% owned Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia. LOM is 12 years; remains open, drilling ongoing.

Source

Takeaways from my past articles

In August 2017 Trevali closed the $464M acquisition of zinc assets from Glencore [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF), including an 80% stake in the Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia, a 90% interest in the Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso and an effective 39% stake in the Gergarub project in Namibia.

Total company zinc production in 2016 was ~45,000 tonnes. 2017 total zinc production is forecast to reach ~70,000 tonnes. Further production upside from existing mines, plus from the Glencore acquisition (plus ~100,000+tpa).

2018 developments for Trevali Mining

On July 19 Seeking Alpha reported: "Trevali zinc output more than triples on acquired African mines. The company last August closed the $464M acquisition of zinc assets from Glencore, including an 80% stake in the Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia, a 90% interest in the Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso and an effective 39% stake in the Gergarub project in Namibia."

On August 10, 4-traders reported on Trevali: "Second quarter ('Q2') net income was $23.5 million ($0.03 per share) and EBITDA(1) was $59 million on net revenues of $134 million. Consolidated Q2 zinc production of 103.9 million payable pounds. First-half 2018 consolidated zinc production was 202.6 million payable pounds, on-track with 2018 production and cost guidance. Total Cash Operating Costs and All-In Sustaining Costs decreased on a quarter to quarter basis to $0.68 and $0.85 per pound of payable zinc produced respectively, net of by-product credits.

On Q2, 2018 results Dr. Mark Cruise, Trevali's President and Chief Executive Officer stated:

As per plan, we saw increased zinc production in the second quarter and the Company remains on track to achieve both annual production and cost guidance. The overall improvements, versus the first quarter, reflect continued strong performance at Perkoa, a return to normal capacity at Santander and decreasing seasonal effects at Caribou. Unfortunately, Rosh Pinah had a challenging quarter; however, we anticipate significant improvement in the second half of the year as we focus on optimizing operations, specifically underground mining efficiency and productivity.

Production summary

Production guidance for 2018 remains unchanged at 400-to-427 million pounds (181,450-193,760 tonnes) of payable zinc, 43.8-to-46.0 million pounds (19,900-20,900 tonnes) of payable lead and 1.40-to-1.47 million ounces of payable silver.

Exploration summary

Trevali state:

Trevali's 2018 exploration program is focused on brownfield and near-mine exploration targets. The primary aim is to expand and discover new mineral resources adjacent to existing mine infrastructure, replace mined inventory, grow sustainable production, extend expected mine life and ultimately, contingent on success, provide production growth optionality to the operations. The annual exploration program includes approximately 60,000 metres of diamond drilling for surface and underground targeting in-to-near mine resource growth with a minimum committed budget of $13 million. At Perkoa, 2,900 metres of underground resource expansion drilling continued to return exceptionally high-grade zinc results up to 240 metres below the current modelled mining level and confirms the high-grade mineralization remains open at depth. Highlights include: 9.4 metres at 26.6% zinc, including 2.6 metres at 39.3% zinc and 3.3 metres at 31.8% zinc; 10.3 metres at 18.7% zinc, including 5.0 metres at 30% zinc; 19.6 metres at 16.5% zinc, including 9.1 metres at 23.1% zinc.

Trevali also state they have:

A Proven exploration team - lower quartile discovery costs providing strong leverage for generating shareholder value. All deposits remain open for expansion - drives increased Life Of Mines (LOM) - ~60,000m committed brown-field (low risk) drill campaign in progress in 2018.

Given the excellent results to date it appears likely Trevali can extend their mine life at several of their mines. In particular Perkoa is looking very promising with recent new high grade resources defined, mineralization extended 240m below the lowest level in the mine plan.

Exploration summary

Source

Valuation update

Trevali Mining has a current market cap of CAD 590m, with 831m shares outstanding. Cash is C$102 million, with a debt of C$149m.

2018 PE is 3.2, and 2019 PE 3.1. 2018 net profit margin is estimated to be 24.7% and to remain steady in 2019 and 2020.

4-traders shows an analyst's consensus target price of CAD 1.26, representing 131% upside. My price target is C1.01, or 42% upside.

Trevali's financials and forecast financials

Source: 4-traders

Top shareholders

Company management

Source

Upcoming Catalysts

Further positive exploration success.

Meeting or exceeding production guidance of 181,450-193,760 tonnes of payable zinc in 2018.

Risks

Zinc prices falling. By-product prices for lead and silver can also impact Trevali's cost of production.

New zinc supply from Ivanhoe Mines [TSX:IVN] (OTCQX:IVPAF) from Kipushi, and from the Vedanta Resources [LN:VED](OTCPK:VDNRF) Gamsberg mine expansion.

The usual mining risks - Exploration risks, funding risks, permitting risks, production risks, project delays. The main one here is production risks and several of Trevali's mines have short lifespans (5-6 years) unless further zinc is discovered.

Management and currency risks.

Sovereign risk - Canada is low risk, Peru is medium risk, and Namibia and Burkina Faso are high risk.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Conclusion

Trevali Mining's stock price has had a poor 2018 as the zinc price fell, in response to new supply, and the current fears of a trade war lead China slowdown. However, the Company has thus far delivered on production guidance and cost of production. As a result of acquiring assets from Glencore, Trevali has greatly expanded their zinc production over the past 2 years.

Trevali's main positive are that several of their mines have high zinc equivalent grades (Caribou 12%, Perkoa 14-15%, Rosh Pinah zinc eq. grade is around 10%), valuable by-products, and exploration upside. Management also has a solid track record of delivering on targets.

Trevali's negatives are some of their mines (Perkoa Burkina Faso, Caribou Canada, Santander Peru) have only 5-6 years mine life remaining (assumes no exploration success), and some sovereign risk.

Valuation is very attractive on a 2018 PE of just 3.2. Key to this will be if Trevali can successfully grow their resource base and extend their mines lives, as well as where the zinc price goes from here.

I still rate Trevali as a solid buy for long term investors as they have good cash flow and should have exploration success going forward. Clearly a higher zinc price will be a major catalyst. I view the recent pull back as a good buying opportunity, but investors still need to be mindful of the risks.

As usual all comments are welcome.

