A 'Shout Out' To Mohawk Industries

The stock of Mohawk Industries has had rough go of it recently as the company is dealing with cost inflation in many of its key inputs.

The housing market, notably home builders, have significantly underperformed the overall market in 2018 to this point.

Interestingly, this has happened despite a strong job market and GDP growth that looks like it clock in at better than three percent for 2018. This is something that hasn't happened for a full year since 2005. I think the housing market will pick up steam in coming quarters as domestic economy continues to be robust.

I have been slowly increasing my portfolio activity to this market. Here is one new name exposed to the housing market I like at current trading levels.

Company Overview:

Based in Calhoun, Georgia, Mohawk Industries (MHK), Inc. is the world's largest flooring manufacturer, creating products for both residential and commercial spaces that are sold in over 170 countries. The company started as a carpet mill in the Hudson Valley region of New York in 1875. It went public in 1992 and has since acquired more than three dozen companies, in the process increasing its market cap to ~$15 billion. With manufacturing operations in 17 countries, Mohawk employs nearly 39,000 people worldwide, of which ~21,000 are located in the U.S. The company is vertically integrated - manufacturing, distributing, and marketing carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, luxury vinyl tile (LVT), and vinyl flooring. Although it is a global concern, Mohawk generated 63% of its 2017 sales in the U.S.; 25% from Europe. The company has three reporting segments: Global Ceramic; Flooring North America (NA); and Flooring Rest of World (ROW).

The Global Ceramic segment designs, markets, manufactures, distributes and sources a broad line of ceramic tile, porcelain tile and natural stone products, including natural stone, quartz, and porcelain slab countertops. Products are distributed through various channels including independent distributors, home centers, company-operated service centers and stores, ceramic specialists, commercial contractors and end users. This division houses various brand names such as American Olean, Daltile, EmilGroup, KAI, Kerama Marazzi, Marazzi, and Ragno. Global Ceramic was responsible for $1.8 billion of net sales during 1H18, or ~36% of total, up ~7% from the same period in 2017.

The Flooring NA division's product lines include carpets, rugs, carpet pad, hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl tile and sheet vinyl. Brand names include Aladdin, Columbia Flooring, Durkan, Horizon, IVC, Karastan, Mohawk, Pergo, Portico, Quick-Step and SmartStrand, which are sold through floor covering retailers, distributors, home centers, mass merchandisers, department stores, buying groups, and commercial end users. Flooring NA accounted for ~$2 billion of net sales in 1H18, or ~40% of total, up ~1% from 1H17.

In addition to the product lines offered by Flooring NA, the Flooring ROW segment also designs, manufactures and sells roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboard, and chipboards. This division also licenses certain patents related to flooring manufacturers throughout the world. Brand names include Balterio, IVC, Moduleo, Pergo, Quick-Step, Unilin and Xtratherm. Flooring ROW generated ~$1.2 billion of net sales in 1H18, or ~24% of total, up ~17% from 1H17.

Expansion:

Mohawk continues to expand through acquisition and significant capital expenditures, with 2018 outlays expected to total ~$1.2 billion, which includes the ~$450 million acquisition of Australian carpet manufacturer Godfrey Hirst and ~$780 million for new initiatives and existing projects such as LVT in the U.S. and Europe; ceramic capacity increases in the U.S., Mexico, Italy, Poland, Bulgaria and Russia; luxury laminate in the U.S., Europe and Russia; carpet tile in Europe; sheet vinyl in Russia; countertops in the U.S. and Europe; and carpet and rugs in the U.S. This anticipated spend is on the back of $6.6 billion invested 2013-2017.

Recent Performance:

After more than quintupling in value since mid-2011, Mohawk's stock has endured a difficult run in 2018, selling off on fears that a strong U.S. economy would put the squeeze on company margins with input inflation, a tight labor market, and higher transportation costs being the chief culprits. These fears were realized when the company reported 2Q18 adjusted net earnings of $3.51 versus $3.76 in 2Q17, a miss of $0.39. Revenues, which came in at $2.58 billion, were also below expectations, albeit by only $20 million. Gross margin excluding charges was 30.2%, down from 32.7% in the same period in 2017. Productivity was negatively impacted as inventories were 'right-sized'. Also of concern was the product shift mix to lower margin items such as LTV, which is a growth area for Mohawk but came in lower than expected due to sourcing delays. Third quarter guidance was lowered from "above" $3.75 - the street over $4.00 - to a range midpoint of $3.59. Adding to the misery was a stronger dollar versus the Euro and a one month regulatory delay in the closing of its Godfrey Hirst purchase. Shares of MHK, which had already dropped ~21% since the beginning of 2018, nosedived another ~15% on the 2Q18 earnings release, closing at $184.70 on July 30th, 2018. The shares are already starting to rebound recently.

If the one month delay in closing the Godfrey Hirst transaction is factored out, revenues came right in line with expectations. Through the three reporting segments, inflation cost Mohawk ~$63 million. In other words, the miss is mostly about higher costs, although product mix concerns in Global Ceramics was responsible for some margin weakness. To remediate the higher input and labor costs, the company has initiated price increases; however, the cost increases are occurring at a faster rate than they are currently being passed on to Mohawk's customers. The same dynamic is happening with freight costs, where Mohawk is increasing shipping charges to its customers to mitigate increasing fuel and labor costs but is still in catch-up mode. If Mohawk's price increases stick and input, labor, and freight inflation do not spiral higher, the impact to the company's bottom line should be transitory.

The net effect of Mohawk's first seven months to investors is a loss of ~30%. The question then becomes: "Are the company's 2Q18 results just a hiccup or the shape of things to come?"

Valuation:

Using company guidance for 3Q18 and a little extrapolation based on management's comments, it would appear that the company's earnings will be flat versus 2017 when it earned $13.61. The street is currently estimating just over $15.00 a share in profit for 2019.

Using $13.61 and $15.00 for this year and 2019 respectively, shares of MHK are trading at ~13.5x's 2018 earnings and ~12.2x's next year's earnings. These numbers are low considering that Mohawk has typically traded north of 20x's TTM earnings [Morningstar says five-year average P/E is 23.1 times] and has averaged a ~16.2x's forward multiple based on the on the year-end closing price since 2012. The stock has typically traded just under 2x's revenues over the past five years. Currently, Mohawk is trading at ~1.5x's 2018 and 1.4x's 2019 revenue estimates.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary:

Mohawk, despite its poor 2Q18, is on solid financial footing. As of June 30th, 2018 the company had ~$3 billion in debt and a conservative net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.3x's. The company does not pay a dividend and although it still has 3.5 million shares remaining on a buyback plan from 1999, it has not purchased its own stock in many years.

Despite recently disappointing investors and Wall Street analysts, shares of MHK are widely revered - no surprise, given the company's stock performance over the past five years. Only Raymond James downgraded the stock - from buy to outperform - after the news. Many analysts lowered price targets and it is likely that many more will - once they return from summer breaks - but the Street remains sanguine on Mohawk's prospects based on its 15 buy ratings; 4 outperform ratings; and only 4 hold ratings. The median twelve-month price target amongst analysts who cover the firm is just north of $240.

Board member Filip Balcaen has been very active in Mohawk's shares recently. He has added almost $20 million in new purchases via five transactions since July 26th.

Verdict:

With 4+% second quarter GDP growth in a market that comprises 63% of its revenues, it would stand to reason that the price increases Mohawk has put through will stick, negating the vast majority of the issues encountered during 2Q18. Although these increases will not likely resolve the input, labor, and freight inflation until the end of the year, its planned capex spending continues unaffected. Additionally, revenues have not been impacted. What has been impacted is Mohawk's share price, which can now be purchased near a multi-year low valuation. While not a "home run" stock, this equity sets up nicely for a solid "single."

